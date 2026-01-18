Who Is Aitana Bonmatí? Aitana Bonmatí i Conca is a Spanish professional footballer celebrated for her exceptional technical artistry and intelligence on the pitch. As a midfielder for FC Barcelona and the Spain national team, she consistently demonstrates a commanding presence. Her breakout moment arrived with a stellar performance in 2023, culminating in the FIFA Women’s World Cup title and earning her the prestigious Golden Ball award. Bonmatí’s remarkable achievements also include being named the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year in 2024.

Full Name Aitana Bonmatí i Conca Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (162 cm) Relationship Status Single Nationality Spanish Education University Ramon Llull, Johan Cruyff Institute Father Vicent Conca i Ferrús Mother Rosa Bonmatí Guidonet

Early Life and Education Aitana Bonmatí grew up in Sant Pere de Ribes, Catalonia, where her parents, both Catalan language and literature teachers, instilled a love for reading. Her childhood interests included football, basketball, and swimming, but she ultimately focused on football. Her parents notably campaigned to change Spanish law to allow mothers’ surnames to be listed first, a fight that shaped her strong sense of justice. Bonmatí honed her skills at CD Ribes and CF Cubelles before joining FC Barcelona’s youth academy, La Masia, at age 14.

Notable Relationships Aitana Bonmatí maintains a highly private stance regarding her personal life and romantic relationships. She is currently believed to be single, keeping details of her past and present romances out of the public spotlight. Bonmatí has no children and consistently prioritizes her dedication to professional football. Her commitment to the sport remains a central focus, as she continues to thrive on the field.

Career Highlights Aitana Bonmatí’s career is marked by extraordinary success as a midfielder for FC Barcelona and the Spain national team. She has secured multiple Liga F titles, six Copas de la Reina, and three UEFA Women’s Champions League crowns. Her individual prowess is underscored by winning the Ballon d’Or Féminin multiple times and being named The Best FIFA Women’s Player in 2023 and 2024. Bonmatí also notably earned the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year for the 2022–23 season. Beyond club accolades, Bonmatí was a pivotal figure in Spain’s 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup victory, where she received the Golden Ball award. She also helped lead Spain to triumph in the 2024 UEFA Women’s Nations League.