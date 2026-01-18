Who Is Lisandro Martínez? Argentine professional footballer Lisandro Martínez is known for his aggressive style and accurate long passes as a center-back. His tenacious approach on the field earns him the nickname “The Butcher.” Martínez’s breakout moment came when he joined Manchester United, quickly establishing himself as a fan favorite with his combative performances. He later solidified his status by winning major international titles.

Full Name Lisandro Martínez Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Partnered Net Worth $36.3 million Nationality Argentine Ethnicity Argentine Father Raúl Martínez Mother Silvina Cabrera Kids Aurora Martínez

Early Life and Education Growing up in Gualeguay, Argentina, Lisandro Martínez found early inspiration in his family, with his father, Raúl Martínez, and mother, Silvina Cabrera, fostering his passion for football. His youth years were spent honing skills at local clubs. Martínez began his youth career at Club Urquiza at around four years old, later moving to Club Libertad and then Newell’s Old Boys. These experiences laid the groundwork for his professional ascent, shaping his defensive prowess.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Lisandro Martínez’s public life, though he has maintained a long-term relationship with Muri López Benítez since their teenage years. Their bond began in their hometown of Gualeguay. Martínez and Benítez are parents to a daughter, Aurora, born in March 2025. They announced their pregnancy in October 2025, sharing their joy with fans.

Career Highlights Lisandro Martínez’s football career is highlighted by his significant contributions as a defender for club and country. He earned the 2022 FIFA World Cup title with Argentina, a monumental achievement in global football. His international success also includes securing the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions with the Argentine national team. At club level, he helped Ajax win two Eredivisie titles. Martínez further added to his accolades by winning the 2022–23 EFL Cup and the 2023–24 FA Cup with Manchester United, establishing his reputation as a formidable presence on the pitch.