Max Fried: Bio And Career Highlights
Max Fried
January 18, 1994
Santa Monica, California, US
32 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Max Fried?
Max Dorian Fried is an American professional baseball pitcher, lauded for his dominant left-handed delivery and composed mound presence. He commands the strike zone with precision, often confounding batters with his array of pitches.
His breakout came during the 2021 World Series, where Fried delivered a pivotal shutout performance in the final game. This commanding display secured the Atlanta Braves’ championship and cemented his status as a postseason ace.
|Full Name
|Max Dorian Fried
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 4 inches (193 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Dating Reni Meyer-Whalley
|Net Worth
|$218 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Jewish American
|Education
|Montclair College Preparatory School, Harvard-Westlake School
|Father
|Jonathan Fried
|Mother
|Carrie Fried
|Siblings
|Jake Fried, Brandon Fried
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Encino, California, Max Fried was the middle son in a supportive Jewish household led by Carrie and Jonathan Fried, where baseball was a family passion. His father, a former Little League president, fostered Max’s early love for the game.
Fried attended Montclair College Preparatory School, playing multiple sports before transferring to Harvard-Westlake School for his senior year. There, he honed his pitching skills, drawing attention from professional scouts.
Notable Relationships
Max Fried is currently linked to Reni Meyer-Whalley, a former collegiate volleyball star. Their relationship became public after her appearance at a December 2024 Yankees press conference.
Fried has no publicly known children, and his relationship with Meyer-Whalley remains his most recent confirmed partnership.
Career Highlights
As a left-handed pitcher, Max Fried delivered a career-defining performance in the 2021 World Series, throwing six shutout innings in Game 6 to secure the Atlanta Braves’ championship. He also led the National League in wins in 2019 and shutouts in 2021.
Fried also collected three consecutive Gold Glove Awards from 2020 to 2022 for his exceptional fielding. In 2021, he notably earned a Silver Slugger Award, becoming one of only three MLB pitchers to win both awards in a single season.
