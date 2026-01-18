Who Is Max Fried? Max Dorian Fried is an American professional baseball pitcher, lauded for his dominant left-handed delivery and composed mound presence. He commands the strike zone with precision, often confounding batters with his array of pitches. His breakout came during the 2021 World Series, where Fried delivered a pivotal shutout performance in the final game. This commanding display secured the Atlanta Braves’ championship and cemented his status as a postseason ace.

Full Name Max Dorian Fried Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Dating Reni Meyer-Whalley Net Worth $218 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish American Education Montclair College Preparatory School, Harvard-Westlake School Father Jonathan Fried Mother Carrie Fried Siblings Jake Fried, Brandon Fried

Early Life and Education Growing up in Encino, California, Max Fried was the middle son in a supportive Jewish household led by Carrie and Jonathan Fried, where baseball was a family passion. His father, a former Little League president, fostered Max’s early love for the game. Fried attended Montclair College Preparatory School, playing multiple sports before transferring to Harvard-Westlake School for his senior year. There, he honed his pitching skills, drawing attention from professional scouts.

Notable Relationships Max Fried is currently linked to Reni Meyer-Whalley, a former collegiate volleyball star. Their relationship became public after her appearance at a December 2024 Yankees press conference. Fried has no publicly known children, and his relationship with Meyer-Whalley remains his most recent confirmed partnership.