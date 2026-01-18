Who Is Kang Ji-young? Kang Ji-young is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actress, recognized for her engaging performances and versatile talent. She began her career as the youngest member of the successful girl group KARA, captivating audiences across Asia. Her breakout moment arrived in 2009 with KARA’s hit single “Mister,” which achieved significant commercial and critical success in South Korea and launched the group’s popularity in Japan. This achievement cemented her early status as a rising Hallyu star.

Full Name Kang Ji-young Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (167 cm) Relationship Status Single Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education Bongilcheon Middle School, Kwanghee Middle School, Muhak Girls’ High School, Sungkyunkwan University Father Kang (born in 1957) Mother Kang (born in 1970) Siblings Kang Ji-eun, Kang Ji-soo

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Paju, South Korea, Kang Ji-young grew up in a Buddhist household with two older sisters. Her cousin, actress Kim Yoon-ji, inspired her early foray into the entertainment industry, leading her to audition for DSP Media at the age of 14. She attended Bongilcheon Middle School, Kwanghee Middle School, and Muhak Girls’ High School before pursuing higher education. Kang later enrolled in Sungkyunkwan University, where she studied acting arts, further honing her craft for a diverse career path.

Notable Relationships Kang Ji-young has maintained a private personal life throughout her career, with no widely publicized romantic relationships or confirmed partners. She has focused on her professional endeavors in both music and acting across South Korea and Japan. Currently, there is no public information regarding any children or current partners for Kang Ji-young. She remains dedicated to her varied projects in the entertainment industry.

Career Highlights Kang Ji-young’s career is marked by her significant contributions to K-pop and her successful transition into acting. As a member of KARA, she experienced immense popularity with the group’s 2009 hit single “Mister,” which propelled them to mainstream success in Asia. Beyond her musical achievements, Kang garnered recognition for her acting roles, particularly in Japan. Her portrayal of Irina Jelavić in the popular Assassination Classroom films marked a significant breakthrough in her acting career, earning her wider critical acclaim. She later embarked on a solo music career in Japan under the stage name JY, releasing the album Many Faces, which featured top-ten singles. Kang also rejoined KARA for their 15th-anniversary album Move Again in 2022, participating in subsequent concert tours.