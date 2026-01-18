Who Is Éder Militão? Éder Gabriel Militão Pinheiro is a Brazilian professional footballer, celebrated for his commanding presence as a center-back. His consistent defensive prowess has marked him as a key figure in elite European football. He first gained widespread attention with his impressive performances for FC Porto, which quickly led to a high-profile transfer. His arrival at Real Madrid firmly established him on the world stage.

Full Name Éder Gabriel Militão Pinheiro Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (186 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $65.8 million Nationality Brazilian Father Edvaldo Militão Kids Cecília

Early Life and Education Growing up in Sertãozinho, São Paulo, Éder Militão was influenced by his father, Edvaldo Militão, a former professional footballer. This early exposure to the sport set the stage for his own athletic path. He began his football journey within the São Paulo FC youth squads, developing his skills from a young age. This intensive training environment served as his foundational schooling in the demanding world of professional football.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Tainá Castro, Éder Militão formalized their union through a civil marriage in June 2024, building a blended family in Spain. Militão shares a daughter, Cecília, from a previous relationship with Karoline Lima. Castro also has two children from a former marriage.

Career Highlights As a formidable center-back, Éder Militão rose to prominence by securing multiple UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid. His pivotal defensive contributions earned him recognition as one of the sport’s elite. His international career flourished with the Brazil national team, including a victory in the 2019 Copa América. Militão has consistently represented Brazil in major tournaments like the FIFA World Cup.