Who Is Gary Trent Jr.? Gary Dajaun Trent Jr. is an American professional basketball player, known for his sharpshooting and consistent scoring from the guard position. He brings a dynamic offensive threat and defensive intensity to the NBA. He first garnered widespread attention in 2021 with a career-high 44-point performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers, an outing that underscored his ability to dominate games. This impactful display cemented his status as a formidable perimeter scorer.

Full Name Gary Dajaun Trent Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm) Net Worth $55 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Apple Valley High School, Prolific Prep, Duke University Father Gary Trent Sr. Mother Roxanne Holt Siblings Garyson Trent, Grayson Trent, Graydon Trent

Early Life and Education Born in Columbus, Ohio, Gary Dajaun Trent Jr. grew up steeped in basketball, influenced heavily by his father, Gary Trent Sr., a former NBA player. He began honing his skills at a young age, often receiving guidance and training from his dad. Trent Jr. attended Apple Valley High School in Minnesota and later transferred to Prolific Prep in California, where he became a McDonald’s All-American. He then played one impactful season of college basketball for the Duke Blue Devils.

Notable Relationships Gary Dajaun Trent Jr. maintains a very private personal life, and public records do not indicate any high-profile romantic relationships or marriages. He has no publicly confirmed children, choosing instead to focus his public persona primarily on his evolving professional basketball career in the NBA.

Career Highlights Gary Dajaun Trent Jr. established himself as an elite scorer in the NBA, highlighted by a career-high 44 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2021, an efficient shooting display. He also notably led the NBA in total three-pointers made during the 2024-25 season with 180. A consistent perimeter threat, Trent Jr. secured a three-year, $54 million contract with the Toronto Raptors in 2021 before joining the Milwaukee Bucks. Earlier in his career, he was named MVP of the 2015 FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship while winning a gold medal.