For decades, The Simpsons has stood as a cornerstone of television, captivating audiences with its sharp satire on American life. But the quirky town of Springfield has offered more than just laughs.

The series has eerily anticipated several major historical events with surprising accuracy. From political upsets to tech innovations, The Simpsons has consistently displayed an uncanny ability to glimpse the future.

This article explores some of the most astonishing examples where the show’s fictional moments have leapt off the screen and into reality.