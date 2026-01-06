Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"They Know": Fans Stunned By The Simpsons' 2026 Predictions After Some Allegedly Come True
The Simpsons 2026 predictions scene: Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie looking shocked outside their house
Entertainment, Movies & tv

"They Know": Fans Stunned By The Simpsons' 2026 Predictions After Some Allegedly Come True

Pratik Handore
The Simpsons is known for foreshadowing future events, and that trend appears to continue in 2026. Fans believe that the hit Fox animated series has already made some bold predictions for the new year, including claims of an AI takeover and the emergence of a deadly virus. 

In the past, the Matt Groening-created series rightly predicted Donald Trump’s presidency, among other major world events. Fans are now speculating which incidents depicted in the series are likely to come true in the near future, and some of them have already unfolded. 

Highlights
  • Fans feel The Simpsons has already “predicted” major 2026 events, from AI-driven job losses to a superflu outbreak.
  • Netizens also believe that the series has foreshadowed the disclosure of alien existence and the rise of space tourism in 2026.
  • The animated hit recently retired a popular character, leading fans to question whether it was gearing up for a finale.
    Some of The Simpsons’ predictions are already coming true in 2026

    The Simpsons family sitting on stadium bleachers, Marge holding Maggie, Homer looks at Bart while Lisa fidgets

    The Simpsons family sitting on stadium bleachers, Marge holding Maggie, Homer looks at Bart while Lisa fidgets

    Image credits: FOX

    Ahead of the new year, fans turned to The Simpsons to identify potential storylines from the show’s 37 seasons that could come true in 2026. One X user made an extensive list of such events, and some of them are already close to reality.

    Anxious Marge Simpson in pink fur coat clutching hands near police lights - Simpsons 2026 predictions

    Anxious Marge Simpson in pink fur coat clutching hands near police lights - Simpsons 2026 predictions

    Image credits: FOX

    For instance, the series hinted at AI taking over jobs in the 2012 episode, titled Them, Robot. It follows Mr. Burns as he replaces the nuclear power plant workers in Springfield with AI robots. 

    Lisa Simpson lying in a hospital bed with IV and monitor, looking concerned, The Simpsons 2026 predictions

    Lisa Simpson lying in a hospital bed with IV and monitor, looking concerned, The Simpsons 2026 predictions

    Image credits: FOX

    According to a report by the US Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, based on ChatGPT’s findings, artificial intelligence and automation could erase nearly 100 million jobs in the US over the next decade.

    In the past few months, companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Salesforce have already allegedly replaced some employees with AI. 

    Homer in a control room with retro robots labeled D39, evoking The Simpsons predictions about future technology

    Homer in a control room with retro robots labeled D39, evoking The Simpsons predictions about future technology

    Image credits: FOX

    Episode 21 of the fourth season, titled Marge in Chains, explores the fictional “Osaka Flu,” which is shipped to Springfield from Japan and creates widespread panic.

    By early January, a new variant of influenza A H3N2, “subclade K,” and dubbed “superflu,” was already spreading across the US, the UK, and Japan.

    Homer Simpson confronted by Bender firing flamethrowers in a cluttered garage, Simpsons 2026 predictions

    Homer Simpson confronted by Bender firing flamethrowers in a cluttered garage, Simpsons 2026 predictions

    Image credits: FOX

    In the season 4 episode, titled Homer the Heretic, a severe blizzard hits Springfield, which fans believe was a sign of upcoming environmental disasters.

    The prediction has seemingly come true as a cross-country storm threatened millions of lives in the US in the first week of 2026. 

    Fans think several other predictions from The Simpsons could also become a reality in 2026

    "They Know": Fans Stunned By The Simpsons’ 2026 Predictions After Some Allegedly Come True

    Image credits: FOX

    The space tourism sector is also expected to grow rapidly in 2026, thanks to an all-female crew, which included singer Katy Perry, who took a brief suborbital trip last year, sponsored by Blue Origin. 

    Simpsons 2026 predictions: Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie standing on front steps looking shocked

    Simpsons 2026 predictions: Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie standing on front steps looking shocked

    Image credits: FOX

    The development was foreshadowed by the fifth season episode, Deep Space Homer, where Homer Simpson is paired with astronaut Buzz Aldrin for NASA’s mission to make safe travel more appealing to the general public.

    The Simpsons aliens Kang and Kodos in spaceship control room with Earth on screen, evoking Simpsons predictions

    The Simpsons aliens Kang and Kodos in spaceship control room with Earth on screen, evoking Simpsons predictions

    Image credits: FOX

    One X user speculated that the existence of aliens could become public knowledge in 2026 after the series hinted at the same through the season 8 episode The Springfield Files, which features FBI agents investigating Homer’s claim of an alien sighting.

    Homer holding The End Is Near sign while a suited man grabs his microphone, The Simpsons 2026 predictions

    Homer holding The End Is Near sign while a suited man grabs his microphone, The Simpsons 2026 predictions

    Image credits: FOX

    “We all know how the Simpsons have a knack [for] predicting everything before it happens, so it looks like disclosure could be a matter of weeks away!” the user said. 

    The Simpsons 2026 predictions: Homer kneeling and laughing beside Lisa and a caped Duff Man on a suburban porch.

    The Simpsons 2026 predictions: Homer kneeling and laughing beside Lisa and a caped Duff Man on a suburban porch.

    Image credits: FOX

    Other predictions based on the show’s events that fans believe could become a reality in 2026 include World War III, which was hinted at in the 1995 episode, Lisa’s Wedding, and the literal end of the world, which was the subject of the 2005 episode, Thank God, It’s Doomsday.

    Netizens believe The Simpsons is headed for the end after 37 years

    Duff Man in bar with two women and beer cart, playful Simpsons 2026 predictions visual reference

    Duff Man in bar with two women and beer cart, playful Simpsons 2026 predictions visual reference

    Image credits: FOX

    Probably the biggest prediction fans have made for 2026 is regarding the long-running series itself. Its most recent episode, which aired on January 4, 2026, retired the fan-favorite recurring character Duffman, the mascot for Duff Beer.

    "They Know": Fans Stunned By The Simpsons’ 2026 Predictions After Some Allegedly Come True

    Image credits: CallMi_Alex_

    Many fans saw the character’s retirement as a possible sign of the series winding down after a nearly thirty-seven-year run on air. 

    One fan said on X, “They’re inching closer and closer to ending the show.”

    “They’re so preparing to wrap up the show with The Simpsons Movie 2, there’s no way out of it,” another user commented. The upcoming film is currently slated for release on July 23, 2027.

    Homer Simpson hugging man and taking selfie beside Duff Beer bottle, Simpsons 2026 predictions

    Homer Simpson hugging man and taking selfie beside Duff Beer bottle, Simpsons 2026 predictions

    Image credits: FOX

    However, in April 2025, the series was renewed for four additional seasons, confirming the series would last well beyond 2026, that is, of course, if its own doomsday prediction does not come true first.

    “Crazy how accurate they get sometimes!” Netizens reacted to The Simpsons‘ 2026 predictions

    Screenshot of a tweet reading They know, Jan 6 2026, referencing The Simpsons 2026 predictions.

    Screenshot of a tweet reading They know, Jan 6 2026, referencing The Simpsons 2026 predictions.

    Image credits: EvanGuthrie

    "They Know": Fans Stunned By The Simpsons’ 2026 Predictions After Some Allegedly Come True

    Image credits: heysajib

    "They Know": Fans Stunned By The Simpsons’ 2026 Predictions After Some Allegedly Come True

    Image credits: ai_video_maker

    "They Know": Fans Stunned By The Simpsons’ 2026 Predictions After Some Allegedly Come True

    Image credits: Bodhi_Tweets

    "They Know": Fans Stunned By The Simpsons’ 2026 Predictions After Some Allegedly Come True

    Image credits: d_rekOne

    "They Know": Fans Stunned By The Simpsons’ 2026 Predictions After Some Allegedly Come True

    Image credits: aftahi_ai

    Tweet joking Duffman retiring after thirty years of thrusting, referencing Simpsons 2026 predictions

    Tweet joking Duffman retiring after thirty years of thrusting, referencing Simpsons 2026 predictions

    Image credits: Me_Z81

    Screenshot of tweet by Jman @2rightnutz reading They are cartoonizing the script; Simpsons 2026 predictions

    Screenshot of tweet by Jman @2rightnutz reading They are cartoonizing the script; Simpsons 2026 predictions

    Image credits: 2rightnutz

    Screenshot of tweet saying Simpsons predictions feel freaky, asking if Matt Groening is a time traveller

    Screenshot of tweet saying Simpsons predictions feel freaky, asking if Matt Groening is a time traveller

    Image credits: realGlynDavies

    "They Know": Fans Stunned By The Simpsons’ 2026 Predictions After Some Allegedly Come True

    Image credits: msfitisland

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

