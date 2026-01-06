“They Know”: Fans Stunned By The Simpsons’ 2026 Predictions After Some Allegedly Come True
The Simpsons is known for foreshadowing future events, and that trend appears to continue in 2026. Fans believe that the hit Fox animated series has already made some bold predictions for the new year, including claims of an AI takeover and the emergence of a deadly virus.
In the past, the Matt Groening-created series rightly predicted Donald Trump’s presidency, among other major world events. Fans are now speculating which incidents depicted in the series are likely to come true in the near future, and some of them have already unfolded.
- Fans feel The Simpsons has already “predicted” major 2026 events, from AI-driven job losses to a superflu outbreak.
- Netizens also believe that the series has foreshadowed the disclosure of alien existence and the rise of space tourism in 2026.
- The animated hit recently retired a popular character, leading fans to question whether it was gearing up for a finale.
Some of The Simpsons’ predictions are already coming true in 2026
Image credits: FOX
Ahead of the new year, fans turned to The Simpsons to identify potential storylines from the show’s 37 seasons that could come true in 2026. One X user made an extensive list of such events, and some of them are already close to reality.
Image credits: FOX
For instance, the series hinted at AI taking over jobs in the 2012 episode, titled Them, Robot. It follows Mr. Burns as he replaces the nuclear power plant workers in Springfield with AI robots.
Image credits: FOX
According to a report by the US Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, based on ChatGPT’s findings, artificial intelligence and automation could erase nearly 100 million jobs in the US over the next decade.
In the past few months, companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Salesforce have already allegedly replaced some employees with AI.
Image credits: FOX
Episode 21 of the fourth season, titled Marge in Chains, explores the fictional “Osaka Flu,” which is shipped to Springfield from Japan and creates widespread panic.
By early January, a new variant of influenza A H3N2, “subclade K,” and dubbed “superflu,” was already spreading across the US, the UK, and Japan.
Image credits: FOX
In the season 4 episode, titled Homer the Heretic, a severe blizzard hits Springfield, which fans believe was a sign of upcoming environmental disasters.
The prediction has seemingly come true as a cross-country storm threatened millions of lives in the US in the first week of 2026.
Fans think several other predictions from The Simpsons could also become a reality in 2026
Image credits: FOX
The space tourism sector is also expected to grow rapidly in 2026, thanks to an all-female crew, which included singer Katy Perry, who took a brief suborbital trip last year, sponsored by Blue Origin.
Image credits: FOX
The development was foreshadowed by the fifth season episode, Deep Space Homer, where Homer Simpson is paired with astronaut Buzz Aldrin for NASA’s mission to make safe travel more appealing to the general public.
Image credits: FOX
One X user speculated that the existence of aliens could become public knowledge in 2026 after the series hinted at the same through the season 8 episode The Springfield Files, which features FBI agents investigating Homer’s claim of an alien sighting.
Image credits: FOX
“We all know how the Simpsons have a knack [for] predicting everything before it happens, so it looks like disclosure could be a matter of weeks away!” the user said.
Image credits: FOX
Other predictions based on the show’s events that fans believe could become a reality in 2026 include World War III, which was hinted at in the 1995 episode, Lisa’s Wedding, and the literal end of the world, which was the subject of the 2005 episode, Thank God, It’s Doomsday.
Netizens believe The Simpsons is headed for the end after 37 years
Image credits: FOX
Probably the biggest prediction fans have made for 2026 is regarding the long-running series itself. Its most recent episode, which aired on January 4, 2026, retired the fan-favorite recurring character Duffman, the mascot for Duff Beer.
Image credits: CallMi_Alex_
Many fans saw the character’s retirement as a possible sign of the series winding down after a nearly thirty-seven-year run on air.
One fan said on X, “They’re inching closer and closer to ending the show.”
“They’re so preparing to wrap up the show with The Simpsons Movie 2, there’s no way out of it,” another user commented. The upcoming film is currently slated for release on July 23, 2027.
Image credits: FOX
However, in April 2025, the series was renewed for four additional seasons, confirming the series would last well beyond 2026, that is, of course, if its own doomsday prediction does not come true first.
“Crazy how accurate they get sometimes!” Netizens reacted to The Simpsons‘ 2026 predictions
Image credits: EvanGuthrie
Image credits: heysajib
Image credits: ai_video_maker
Image credits: Bodhi_Tweets
Image credits: d_rekOne
Image credits: aftahi_ai
Image credits: Me_Z81
Image credits: 2rightnutz
Image credits: realGlynDavies
Image credits: msfitisland
31
0