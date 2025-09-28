“Tough Love”: Dad Who Threw 7YO Son Off Cliff Breaks Silence Amid Viral Outrage

ADVERTISEMENT

Tech mogul turned content creator and outdoor adventurer, Garrett Gee, who went viral for tossing his 7-year-old son off a cliff, has surfaced to defend the controversial move.

Gee posted the video to his Instagram handle on September 12. He cautioned that it was not parental advice but rather a case–specific approach to child rearing and admitted that it could backfire.

Highlights A viral video shows tech mogul Garrett Gee tossing his 7-year-old son off a cliff.

Gee admits the clip “looks terrible” out of context, but says safety was paramount.

Critics called the move “irresponsible” and “traumatizing” parenting.

The video garnered over 100,000 likes, but not all audiences were impressed, with some calling the move “irresponsible.”

Gee, however, has surfaced to say that he is confident in himself and his wife’s parenting.

Garret Gee says that people who have been following his journey would know that he is safety first

Family posing on beach with ocean waves and birds flying as dad linked arms with kids in casual summer clothes.

Speaking to People in an exclusive, he said: “If somebody came across that video and had only seen that video, then I agree with them.”

“Oh man, this looks terrible, and this father’s pushing their child too much,” Gee empathized with his viewers.

“But anyone who has followed our journey for a longer time, they understand how thoughtful and cautious we are as parents,” he told the outlet.

Group of people lying on the ground observing meerkats in an open field, unrelated to dad throwing 7YO son off cliff story.

Gee was not completely unaffected by the backlash.

He says that people’s criticism made him sad

“A small part of me felt sad when I would read the comments because you could tell how many people out there didn’t have the opportunity to be pushed by their parents to try new things and stayed within their comfort zone,” he said.

“That’s the best way to live life,” he declared.

Dad and young son on rocky cliff, highlighting tough love and viral outrage around cliff incident.

“When people were very upset or terrified by the video, those were the people whom I thought, ‘I would love to go on an adventure with you and help you try something new.’”

Gee was sure to stick to his guns in the wake of the criticism.

“I’m very confident in who me and my wife are as parents and our intentions and how careful, cautious and loving we are,” and claimed that he understands “the nature of the internet.”

Earlier, critics called Gee out for being irresponsible

Man holding young boy on a large rock near a cliff, related to viral outrage about tough love dad incident.

Previously, outlets reported reactions like “Irresponsible, terrible parenting,” and “He didn’t look happy. He looked traumatized,” referring to Gee’s son Calihan.

“One of my best friends was in the hospital for months from cliff jumping. She broke her back!!! Almost paralyzed! Horrible parenting here!!! Awful!!!!” wrote another.

However, following Gee’s interview with People, the opinion tide has changed.

The tide of opinion is turning in favor of the adventurous father of three

Man and young boy standing on a large rock cliff, capturing a moment related to dad who threw 7YO son off cliff incident.

“When I heard about this I wasn’t sure what I thought, but after seeing it I think it’s ok,” wrote one person displaying a positive attitude towards the video.

“It seemed like the little boy knew how to swim and his dad was in right after him. I would feel different if the boy could not swim.”

“Now that I’ve seen it I do not understand why so many people are so upset,” echoed another.

“The way people were reacting, I was expecting the drop to be a huge distance to the point of being unsafe.

“Clearly, it is not. I applaud these parents for raising their children to push past their fears even if they need a nudge to conquer them,” the netizen wrote summing up the changing sentiment.

Gee says he threw his son into the water because he was not confident

In the caption accompanying the controversial video, Gee shared his priorities as safety, “learning that you can do hard things,” and fun.

Man and child jumping into pool, capturing a moment related to dad who threw 7-year-old son off cliff viral outrage.

“Well speaking of the top priority, safety..We took our youngest Cali to a cliff height that we knew he would be safe,” he wrote.

“Really the biggest danger would be if he hesitated, didn’t jump far out, and fell down the cliff side.

Family expressing shock and surprise, illustrating tough love dad who threw 7YO son off cliff viral outrage topic.

“So to be extra safe, because he wanted to jump but was not feeling confident.. I threw him,” the father of three explained.

“Eventually, a baby eagle needs to leave the nest… Or be tossed out of the nest ;) and learn HE CAN FLY!” he declared.

Some netizens think its pure fun while others think its dangerous

Comment from Steve Kennedy explaining how his dad used tough love by dropping him in water to teach swimming as a strong swimmer and diver.

Comment from Mara Velliquette Witt about learning to swim after being thrown off a rock, related to tough love dad incident.

Comment about tough love parenting comparing dad tossing car keys in pool to viral dad who threw 7-year-old son off cliff.

Comment by Anthony Fairbrass discussing childhood experiences related to a tough love dad who threw son off cliff incident.

Comment on social media discussing viral outrage over dad who threw 7YO son off cliff, reflecting public reactions and tough love debate.

Facebook comment from Tiffany Borton reacting to a viral video about a dad who threw his 7-year-old son off a cliff.

Facebook comment from Iris Rose expressing playful support, related to dad who threw 7YO son off cliff viral outrage.

Image of a social media comment reading Isn’t that how we all learnt to swim in a light blue text box.

Comment by Dan Watts saying imagine if there were cameras about when we were kids with laughing emoji, related to viral outrage.

Comment on social media post reading tough love dad who threw 7-year-old son off cliff amid viral outrage.

Comment by Redeemer Saint about a brother who became an A team swimmer, related to tough love dad viral outrage.

Comment discussing a dad who threw his 7-year-old son off a cliff amid viral outrage about tough love.