Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Plane Passenger Furious At ‘Loud’ Family’s Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom
Plane passenger upset with loud family behavior near extra legroom seats inside an airplane cabin.
Entitled People, Travel

Plane Passenger Furious At ‘Loud’ Family’s Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

An unhappy flyer has taken to the internet to complain about their extra leg room being invaded by a family fascinated by the sight of the world from a plane’s window.

According to the traveler, who was flying with their sister and niece, they had all paid $35 extra for the spacious seats near the emergency exits.

The offending family returned to the window and imposed on their fellow travelers three times, despite the flight attendant telling them to return to their seats.

Highlights
  • Passenger who paid extra for legroom says a family repeatedly invaded their space to peer out the emergency exit window.
  • Flight attendants intervened three times before issuing a final warning.
  • FAA logged 2,073 unruly passenger complaints in 2023, down from nearly 6,000 in 2021.
RELATED:

    The family returned to the window and invaded the leg space of the complaint’s author repeatedly

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    Image credits: Chalabala/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    The disgruntled individual started their complaint with: “Paid extra for legroom seats, but spent 4 hours with kids blocking the emergency exit window.”

    “I was flying with my sister and niece, and we paid €30 each for extra legroom seats. Seemed worth it for a 4-hour flight… until a dad and his two kids decided that the emergency door window right next to us was the most fascinating thing they’d ever seen,” they elaborated.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    Image credits: Suhyeon Choi/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    The passenger said the offending party was in their leg space for nearly the entire flight, pointing, talking loudly, and leaning over them.

    “We had to call the flight attendant three times to get them to move, but they just kept coming back after a few minutes.”

    The traveler called for U.S.-style no-fly lists in Europe

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    Image credits: Dull Men’s Fun Club/Facebook

    When the flight attendant returned the third time, she was visibly upset and warned the group that she would tell them to leave the area again.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Peeved at what they had to endure, the traveler concluded: “Sometimes I wish Europe was as strict as the US with the no fly lists.”

    Tourism website Travel and Leisureconfirms not only the federal no-fly list operated by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security, but also a separate “blacklist” maintained by large airlines like DELTA.

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    Image credits: Dull Men’s Fun Club/Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2024, more than 2,000 people made it onto this list under the designation “Unruly Passengers.”

    The US Federal Aviation Authority recorded more than 2,000 complaints about unruly passengers in 2024

    The FAA’s advisory on untoward conduct in the air mirrored this sentiment, declaring, “Dangerous behaviour does not fly.”

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    On the same webpage, it noted that it received the most complaints (5973) in 2021, the highest number in nine years.

    Two years later, the figure had dropped to 2073 complaints, which was accompanied by 7.5 million dollars in fines.

    While not stating the exact action taken, the update claimed that the organization had initiated 402 enforcements.

    Recently, a passenger was attacked for being “too fat to fly”

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    Image credits: Ramses Cabello/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    In-flight passenger misbehavior is a regular occurrence in America. 

    On September 20, Bored Pandareported on a spat between two travelers; one of whom decided the other was “too fat to fly” and then elbowed him in the ribs.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Attendants were able to defuse the situation by reseating the handsy flyer elsewhere, seating another individual next to the plus–sized traveler, and placating all injured parties with free flier miles.

    Another traveler was caught vap*ng in the onboard lavatory

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    Image credits: jamies.x. co/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    Another incident on August 10 was not as easily and quickly resolved: Peter Nguyen ducked into the restroom to take a drag on his v*pe.

    One of the attendants opened the door and caught him in the act, so he tried to flip the script by accusing her of assault.

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    He then threatened to call the police, but instead, he was met by law enforcement when he debarked the plane.

    The passenger blamed his behavior on his nico*ine dependency

    American Airlines released a statement confirming the fracas, saying: 

    “A customer on American Airlines flight 2860 with service from Phoenix (PHX) to San Francisco (SFO) was removed from the aircraft upon arrival at SFO due to disruptive behavior.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    Image credits: AlenKadr/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Nguyen later apologized and blamed his meltdown on his nico*ine dependence.

    “From the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry to the other passengers. There is no excuse. No excuse for what happened,” he told an outlet.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some netizens feel the unhappy traveler did not do enough

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Plane Passenger Furious At 'Loud' Family's Behavior After He Paid For Extra Legroom

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    2

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Since this didn't take place in the US, you should not be quoting regulations in place in the US. I realize that the poster of the story embraces subjects that are inflammatory he needs to do better if he is going to flesh out his entry.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Since this didn't take place in the US, you should not be quoting regulations in place in the US. I realize that the poster of the story embraces subjects that are inflammatory he needs to do better if he is going to flesh out his entry.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entitled People
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entitled People
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entitled People Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT