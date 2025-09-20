Delta Traveller Claims Flight Attendants Took Size Complaint Against Him Seriously
An American plus-sized traveler is complaining about being hit and insulted by a fellow passenger who called him “too fat to fly.”
Branum was aboard a Delta Airlines jet when the fracas broke out, and according to him, the attendees even took a moment to consider his size after the cranky passenger made the statement.
This incident comes after TikTok influencer Kirsty Leanne defended not booking two seats on an aircraft in a video and drew backlash.
- Plus-sized passenger says a man jabbed him in the ribs and insulted him.
- Flight crew reportedly came to see if he was “too fat to fly.”
- The clash follows earlier backlash to influencer Kirsty Leanne’s stance on booking two seats.
The larger traveler, Guy Branum, usually travelled business class
Image credits: Daniel Shapiro
The larger man, named Guy Branum, posted the video on Instagram’s Threads and described his brush with his fellow traveler as an “exciting adventure.”
He explained that he usually paid a bit extra to travel business class, but this time, he could not afford it.
And so, with his anxiety welling up, he settled for the middle seat in the plane’s comfort plus area.
It was not long before his fears were realized, and he saw the manifestation of it even before it confronted him.
Barnum alleged that the traveler elbowed him with all his might
Image credits: Arno Senoner
According to Branum, a contentious man in his sixties caught his attention when he “freaked out” at a woman for storing her bags in the overhead stowage bins near his seat.
The same man would then plop down next to Branum. The sixty-plus traveler, Branum alleged, was immediately angry with him and asked him to move over.
The larger traveler responded with, “No I can’t,” and the situation deteriorated to the point that the larger traveler caught an elbow in the ribs.
Image credits: guybranumcomedy
According to Branum, the man put all his effort into the blow, and the injured man showed off a bruise to prove his point.
The man seemed unfazed by the fact that Branum was filming and even smiled into the camera
Branum’s video then cuts to footage of the two sitting beside each other with the plus-sized traveler telling the camera that his unhappy fellow-traveler had “elbowed” him because he was “too fat to fly.”
In this footage, the allegedly contentious scrapper can be seen beaming from ear to ear, not denying the accusation but saying instead, “Yeah, who wouldn’t believe that?”
Image credits: guybranumcomedy
Branum then asked: “Do you think you would be happy if I elbowed you back?” and received the answer: “Well, there is not enough room for me here.”
The white-haired aggressor argued that he paid for the seat before asking Branum if he could ” at least share the armrest” in a reasoning tone.
Branum shot back and claimed he was not even using the armrest.
The man said that he was a member of Weight Watchers, and seemed on the verge of recommending that Branum take the same route
Image credits: guybranumcomedy
The larger man then asked his adversary how he thought they could solve the problem, to which the white-haired man replied:
“You’re not gonna believe this,” and was cut off by Branum saying, “You’re hardly svelte yourself.”
The man continued to say that he was a member of Weight Watchers. “I swear,” he said. “I can show you on my phone. And that is how I lost weight.”
@guybranumcomedy A guy hit me and @delta didn’t throw him off the flight because they were more worried I might be too fat. #fat#airlines♬ original sound – GuyBranum
Branum, seeking a more immediate solution, was not impressed and replied: “So in the next 20 minutes?”
The attendants actually appeared to consider Branum being too fat to fly seriously
The larger man circled back to his white–haired travel companion’s explanation about his participation in Weight Watchers with irritation in his voice.
Image credits: guybranumcomedy
“Do you think I have never tried to lose weight?” he asked, his tone turning more aggressive.
“I don’t know,” the man seated on his right said.
Branum then complained about being hit to the flight attendant while his foe told them that he (Branum) was “too fat to fly.”
According to Branum’s tale, attendants actually took the accusation seriously and gathered round to observe whether he (Branum) was too portly or not.
The scrapper was then moved to another part of the plane while the woman he swapped with received free travel miles
Image credits: billow926
Delta then allegedly sent in a “red coat lady” who pulled the sexagenarian aside, supposedly to explain to him that Branum would be staying in the flight, irrespective of his assessment.
The individual was then made to swap seats with a woman in another part of the plane and Delta offered said woman traveler miles for her sacrifice.
When Branum heard this he demanded free travel miles and received the response, “sure.” But it appeared that the attendant wanted something in return. She asked him to delete his video of the debacle.
Image credits: guybranumcomedy
The plus-sized man refused, and the request was dropped after other passengers told the attendant that the man who elbowed Branum was problematic, at fault, and responsible for a string of other spats from the moment he set foot on the plane.
Kirsty Leanne, a plus-sized traveler, tried to defend not booking two seats earlier this year
In July 2025, Bored Pandareported on plus-sized traveler Kirsty Leanne, an advocate for travelers of Branum’s disposition, defending her reasons for not booking two seats.
“Booking two seats can be incredibly expensive and for a lot of people it’s out of their budget to spend that much on something they’re not sure will work 100%,” she noted on TikTok.
Her motivations were not well-received. “The reason you book two seats is not for you. It’s for people with whom you may be sharing their seat,” one netizen hit back, summing up the general sentiment in her comment thread.
While many feel aircraft seats are small, many feel like plus-sized passengers are responsible for not imposing on other passengers
In an ensuing Bored Panda poll, “Who should take responsibility for tight seating on planes?”
48 percent of respondents answered “The airline. Seats are too small to begin with.”
Thirty-eight percent felt that the buck stopped at the larger passenger, while 15 percent felt that everyone was responsible, as flying “is already a nightmare.”
Notably, one demographic (one percent) felt fellow passengers could take more responsibility.
Branum, it seems, has won the internet’s empathy
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
He already knew the solution to being too large for the seat: fly business. If you can't afford your journey: don't do it. The Idea in the comments that the airlines should offer bigger seats is laughable: of course they can do that but also of course the prices will rise accordingly. If you want to travel cheap, the seat will be cheap!
I’m shocked he didn’t upgrade; I would think he could afford it. (Yeah, I know he’s not an A-list star, but he gets a LOT of work, and I’m shocked that whatever network he’s working for right now doesnt pay for his flights.) (Though I spose he could be working clubs right now and so hasta foot the bill himself. Still can’t believe he can’t afford business class.) I remember paying $275 for a cross-country flight in 1979 (when seats were *much* more comfortable), so I for one appreciate that I can actually make the same flight for cheaper these days. Then again, I don’t take up any room. (And I’d dearly *love* to be seated next to a comedian on a plane; it’d make the flight go so much faster!)
Since he says he use to fly business, why would he not do it this time if he could afford it? He clearly says he couldn't afford it. I doubt he think it's funny to be a big guy and take up space
So if you're overweight you should stay home and never go anywhere? Do you actually realise how fvcking stupid that sounds?
The fatphobia is strong as usual in these comments. Yawn
Almost as stupid as arguing that anyone is justified in taking up space that someone else paid for. Your weight situation, is not my problem. Flying, already sucks without having someone's excess size extending some number of inches into the seat that I PAID FOR.
And where did I say he was entitled to take up other people's space? You're entirely making up a narrative at this point. The old geezer was clearly looking for a conflict.
Where did anyone say "So if you're overweight you should stay home and never go anywhere?" Hmmm....seems to only be you....if YOU, doesn't matter if you're morbidly obese or 7 feet tall, are extending into space that YOU did NOT pay for, because YOU cannot afford proper accommodations, yes you should stay the f**k home. The picture clearly shows big man is expanding well past the boundary of his seat. That's the whole issue here. He is taking up more space than he paid for. He is making a bad situation worse, and trying to paint himself as the victim.
Holy sh1t, you're mental. Please stay home, you wouldn't want to experience other people outside, I'm not sure you're capable of the emotional toll it would apparently take on you
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
There's also some cause-and-effect here. A 'tiktoker' is always looking for a situation which will get lots of responses, so will have done little to de-escalate. And why did he not at least book the aisle seat if he is too fat to share the armrest when sat in the middle?
He didn't use said armrest. It's right there in the article, if you can read.
This comment is for Ace: Guy Branum isn’t a” TikToker,” but rather an actor and comedian.
There's also a picture there....which shows the the guy extending considerably into space he did not pay for. YOU are responsible for arranging appropriate accommodations, it's not up to the rest of the world to make allowances for you at the cost of themselves.
Likewise. Since you're clearly incapable of existing on this planet along with people who aren't stick thin, I suggest you stay home before you get an aneurysm
Another example of the brainwashed people trained to attack their fellow man instead of complaining to the corporations that created this problem by insanely reducing the size of seats.
So, your argument is everyone else should pay more because I'm fat. Pass.Load More Replies...
Look at the difference in price between economy, business and first. You want bigger seats? Sure, you can also then watch the price of every seat cost as much as first. Can you afford that, because most people cannot. Reality isn't dictated by feelings.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Seat size is a result of the customer wanting cheaper flights, nothing more.
No, seat size is the result of airlines realizing that flying from point A to B costs the same empty as with passengers, But if we cram more people in the plane, we make more money. Airlines to not give a rats a*s about passenger comfort, unless you pay the exorbitant prices for First or Business Class. All about the Benjamin's.
Binky Melnik a bit above pointed out that she paid $275 for a domestic flight...in 1979. Adjusted for inflation, that's $1300. NY to LA flights can be found for as cheap as $148 today. Round trip flight from Romania to Texas? Paid $640 last year. A 767 has a fuel capacity of 24,000 gallons, burning 900-1700 gallons per hour depending on the configuration, a 747 has a fuel capacity of 48,000 gallons and burns 3,600 gallons per hour. Fuel alone is $2-$4 per gallon, then pilots, service crew, ground crew, maintenance....operating cost range from $13,000-$25,000 per hour. Yes, those costs don't change regardless of how many seats are filled....and if those costs aren't recouped....no more flights! So, airlines have two choices....they can either make flying prohibitively expensive for the majority of people.....or they can increase passenger capacity to maintain wide accessibility.
Codswallop. Relatively speaking, air travel is cheaper now than it's ever been, and this drive for low prices as been the dominant factor in air travel evolution over the last fifty years or more. Here's a little light reading if you're still doubtful https://www.travelandleisure.com/airlines-airports/history-of-flight-costs
Both of these things are true. Airlines squeezing seat size, and passengers accepting it for cheaper flights. One would be impossible without the other. You don't have sites searching for flights based on seat size or comfort levels. it's all about the price
When I was 5'9" and 180lbs (hockey player), The seats were too small for me. I believe they are even smaller now. Maybe the problem is also airlines making seats too small for even "average" flyers.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
