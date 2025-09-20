Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Delta Traveller Claims Flight Attendants Took Size Complaint Against Him Seriously
Older man smiling in an airplane seat with comfort headrest, related to passenger attacking plus-size seatmate too fat to fly incident.
Entitled People, Society

Delta Traveller Claims Flight Attendants Took Size Complaint Against Him Seriously

Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
An American plus-sized traveler is complaining about being hit and insulted by a fellow passenger who called him “too fat to fly.”

Branum was aboard a Delta Airlines jet when the fracas broke out, and according to him, the attendees even took a moment to consider his size after the cranky passenger made the statement.

This incident comes after TikTok influencer Kirsty Leanne defended not booking two seats on an aircraft in a video and drew backlash.

Highlights
  • Plus-sized passenger says a man jabbed him in the ribs and insulted him.
  • Flight crew reportedly came to see if he was “too fat to fly.”
  • The clash follows earlier backlash to influencer Kirsty Leanne’s stance on booking two seats.
    The larger traveler, Guy Branum, usually travelled business class

    Delta airplane flying in cloudy sky, illustrating passenger attack on plus-size seatmate labeled too fat to fly incident.

    Delta airplane flying in cloudy sky, illustrating passenger attack on plus-size seatmate labeled too fat to fly incident.

    Image credits: Daniel Shapiro

    The larger man, named Guy Branum, posted the video on Instagram’s Threads and described his brush with his fellow traveler as an “exciting adventure.”

    He explained that he usually paid a bit extra to travel business class, but this time, he could not afford it.

    And so, with his anxiety welling up, he settled for the middle seat in the plane’s comfort plus area.

    It was not long before his fears were realized, and he saw the manifestation of it even before it confronted him.

    Barnum alleged that the traveler elbowed him with all his might

    Passengers boarding a commercial airplane, illustrating issues related to plus-size seatmate and airline seating conflicts.

    Passengers boarding a commercial airplane, illustrating issues related to plus-size seatmate and airline seating conflicts.

    Image credits: Arno Senoner

    According to Branum, a contentious man in his sixties caught his attention when he “freaked out” at a woman for storing her bags in the overhead stowage bins near his seat. 

    The same man would then plop down next to Branum. The sixty-plus traveler, Branum alleged, was immediately angry with him and asked him to move over.

    The larger traveler responded with, “No I can’t,” and the situation deteriorated to the point that  the larger traveler caught an elbow in the ribs.

    Bald man with mustache in pink shirt discussing flying while fat and plus-size passenger attacks on a flight seatmate.

    Bald man with mustache in pink shirt discussing flying while fat and plus-size passenger attacks on a flight seatmate.

    Image credits: guybranumcomedy

    According to Branum, the man put all his effort into the blow, and the injured man showed off a bruise to prove his point.

    The man seemed unfazed by the fact that Branum was filming and even smiled into the camera

    Branum’s video then cuts to footage of the two sitting beside each other with the plus-sized traveler telling the camera that his unhappy fellow-traveler had “elbowed” him because he was “too fat to fly.”

    In this footage, the allegedly contentious scrapper can be seen beaming from ear to ear, not denying the accusation but saying instead, “Yeah, who wouldn’t believe that?”

    Older man speaking to seatmate on airplane, highlighting incident involving plus-size passenger and flight confrontation.

    Older man speaking to seatmate on airplane, highlighting incident involving plus-size passenger and flight confrontation.

    Image credits: guybranumcomedy

    Branum then asked: “Do you think you would be happy if I elbowed you back?” and received the answer: “Well, there is not enough room for me here.”

    The white-haired aggressor argued that he paid for the seat before asking Branum if he could ” at least share the armrest” in a reasoning tone.

    Branum shot back and claimed he was not even using the armrest.

    The man said that he was a member of Weight Watchers, and seemed on the verge of recommending that Branum take the same route

    Close-up of a plus-size passenger's skin showing a red mark with a hand resting on the chest area.

    Close-up of a plus-size passenger's skin showing a red mark with a hand resting on the chest area.

    Image credits: guybranumcomedy

    The larger man then asked his adversary how he thought they could solve the problem, to which the white-haired man replied:

    “You’re not gonna believe this,” and was cut off by Branum saying, “You’re hardly svelte yourself.”

    The man continued to say that he was a member of Weight Watchers. “I swear,” he said. “I can show you on my phone. And that is how I lost weight.”

    @guybranumcomedy A guy hit me and @delta didn’t throw him off the flight because they were more worried I might be too fat. #fat#airlines♬ original sound – GuyBranum

    Branum, seeking a more immediate solution, was not impressed and replied: “So in the next 20 minutes?”

    The attendants actually appeared to consider Branum being too fat to fly seriously

    The larger man circled back to his white–haired travel companion’s explanation about his participation in Weight Watchers with irritation in his voice.

    Man in red shirt outdoors with city buildings in background, relevant to passenger attacks plus-size seatmate too fat to fly topic.

    Man in red shirt outdoors with city buildings in background, relevant to passenger attacks plus-size seatmate too fat to fly topic.

    Image credits: guybranumcomedy

    “Do you think I have never tried to lose weight?” he asked, his tone turning more aggressive.

    “I don’t know,” the man seated on his right said. 

    Branum then complained about being hit to the flight attendant while his foe told them that he (Branum) was “too fat to fly.”

    According to Branum’s tale, attendants actually took the accusation seriously and gathered round to observe whether he (Branum) was too portly or not.

    The scrapper was then moved to another part of the plane  while the woman he swapped with received free travel miles 

    Airplane interior with passengers seated in blue seats showing a crowded cabin where a passenger attacks plus-size seatmate.

    Airplane interior with passengers seated in blue seats showing a crowded cabin where a passenger attacks plus-size seatmate.

    Image credits: billow926

    Delta then allegedly sent in a “red coat lady” who pulled the sexagenarian aside, supposedly to explain to him that Branum would be staying in the flight, irrespective of his assessment.

    The individual was then made to swap seats with a woman in another part of the plane and Delta offered said woman traveler miles for her sacrifice.

    When Branum heard this he demanded free travel miles and received the response, “sure.” But it appeared that the attendant wanted something in return. She asked him to delete his video of the debacle.

    Plus-size man in pink outfit smiling and holding a cup during a casual interview on a purple set background.

    Plus-size man in pink outfit smiling and holding a cup during a casual interview on a purple set background.

    Image credits: guybranumcomedy

    The plus-sized man refused, and the request was dropped after other passengers told the attendant that the man who elbowed Branum was problematic, at fault, and responsible for a string of other spats from the moment he set foot on the plane.

    Kirsty Leanne, a plus-sized traveler, tried to defend not booking two seats earlier this year 

    In July 2025, Bored Pandareported on plus-sized traveler Kirsty Leanne, an advocate for travelers of Branum’s disposition, defending her reasons for not booking two seats.

    “Booking two seats can be incredibly expensive and for a lot of people it’s out of their budget to spend that much on something they’re not sure will work 100%,” she noted on TikTok.

    Comment from Anne expressing sympathy saying you didn’t deserve that in response to passenger attacks.

    Comment from Anne expressing sympathy saying you didn’t deserve that in response to passenger attacks.

    Her motivations were not well-received. “The reason you book two seats is not for you. It’s for people with whom you may be sharing their seat,” one netizen hit back, summing up the general sentiment in her comment thread.

    While many feel aircraft seats are small, many feel like plus-sized passengers are responsible for not imposing on other passengers

    In an ensuing Bored Panda poll, “Who should take responsibility for tight seating on planes?”

    48 percent of respondents answered “The airline. Seats are too small to begin with.”

    Thirty-eight percent felt that the buck stopped at the larger passenger, while 15 percent felt that everyone was responsible, as flying “is already a nightmare.” 

    Notably, one demographic (one percent) felt fellow passengers could take more responsibility.

    Branum, it seems, has won the internet’s empathy

    Comment discussing society's negative treatment of overweight people and their experiences with weight shaming and judgment.

    Comment discussing society's negative treatment of overweight people and their experiences with weight shaming and judgment.

    Comment about wanting seats that accommodate plus-size passengers as the new standard for all rows and seats.

    Comment about wanting seats that accommodate plus-size passengers as the new standard for all rows and seats.

    Social media comment praising someone for standing up against a passenger attacking a plus-size seatmate.

    Social media comment praising someone for standing up against a passenger attacking a plus-size seatmate.

    Comment expressing that nobody should be treated badly, relating to passenger attacks on a plus-size seatmate.

    Comment expressing that nobody should be treated badly, relating to passenger attacks on a plus-size seatmate.

    Comment defending plus-size passengers against attacks, emphasizing no one deserves to be harmed for their size.

    Comment defending plus-size passengers against attacks, emphasizing no one deserves to be harmed for their size.

    Social media comment from a plus-size passenger discussing unfair, small airplane seats and fat-shaming during a flight.

    Social media comment from a plus-size passenger discussing unfair, small airplane seats and fat-shaming during a flight.

    Comment expressing anger about fat-shaming on a flight and sympathy for a plus-size passenger attacked by a seatmate.

    Comment expressing anger about fat-shaming on a flight and sympathy for a plus-size passenger attacked by a seatmate.

    Comment from user expressing empathy for plus-size passengers facing discrimination and challenges flying comfortably.

    Comment from user expressing empathy for plus-size passengers facing discrimination and challenges flying comfortably.

    Screenshot of a social media comment describing frustration with airlines and small seats affecting plus-size passengers.

    Screenshot of a social media comment describing frustration with airlines and small seats affecting plus-size passengers.

    Comment expressing sympathy for plus-size passenger attacked on flight, offering support and willingness to sit beside them.

    Comment expressing sympathy for plus-size passenger attacked on flight, offering support and willingness to sit beside them.

    Comment on social media apologizing for a passenger attacking a plus-size seatmate over weight discrimination on a flight.

    Comment on social media apologizing for a passenger attacking a plus-size seatmate over weight discrimination on a flight.

    Comment criticizing corporate greed for stuffing too many seats on planes, related to plus-size passenger struggles.

    Comment criticizing corporate greed for stuffing too many seats on planes, related to plus-size passenger struggles.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    birgittamoehring avatar
    B.M.
    B.M.
    Community Member
    18 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He already knew the solution to being too large for the seat: fly business. If you can't afford your journey: don't do it. The Idea in the comments that the airlines should offer bigger seats is laughable: of course they can do that but also of course the prices will rise accordingly. If you want to travel cheap, the seat will be cheap!

    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m shocked he didn’t upgrade; I would think he could afford it. (Yeah, I know he’s not an A-list star, but he gets a LOT of work, and I’m shocked that whatever network he’s working for right now doesnt pay for his flights.) (Though I spose he could be working clubs right now and so hasta foot the bill himself. Still can’t believe he can’t afford business class.) I remember paying $275 for a cross-country flight in 1979 (when seats were *much* more comfortable), so I for one appreciate that I can actually make the same flight for cheaper these days. Then again, I don’t take up any room. (And I’d dearly *love* to be seated next to a comedian on a plane; it’d make the flight go so much faster!)

    jorgegonzalez avatar
    Jorge Gonzalez
    Jorge Gonzalez
    Community Member
    18 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another example of the brainwashed people trained to attack their fellow man instead of complaining to the corporations that created this problem by insanely reducing the size of seats.

    rdennis avatar
    R Dennis
    R Dennis
    Community Member
    18 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I was 5'9" and 180lbs (hockey player), The seats were too small for me. I believe they are even smaller now. Maybe the problem is also airlines making seats too small for even "average" flyers.

