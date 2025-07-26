Proud Plus-Size Traveler Reveals Why She Won’t Book 2 Airline Seats, Gets Blasted As ‘Selfish’
Kirsty Leanne, a plus-sized travel influencer, has explained why she does not book two seats whenever she flies.
According to Leanne, one of the reasons for her TikTok explainer is recurring criticism, based on the idea that reserving two spots on a flight is a fix-all solution.
She also claimed that airline staffers cannot understand one person booking two seats and often give the second one away.
- Plus-sized travel influencer Kirsty Leanne says booking two seats isn’t always practical or honored.
- Critics say it’s about respecting other passengers’ space, not just comfort.
- A Reddit thread predated the debate, with flyers recounting uncomfortable seating situations.
Kirsty Leanne says it is not a “one-size-fits-all issue”
“I’m plus-sized and here is why I don’t book two seats every time I fly,” the text overlay on the first image of a slide show reads.
“One of the most common comments I receive on my videos is ‘I hope you booked two seats’ and while I understand that seems like the right solution when it comes to small seats on planes, it’s not a ‘one size fits all’ issue.”
“Booking two seats can be incredibly expensive and for a lot of people it’s out of their budget to spend that much on something they’re not sure will work 100%.”
“Booking can also be super tricky,” Leanne surmised.
Social media wants to know what happens if you try to avert the eventuality at the boarding gate?
Leanne–as can be seen by the deluge of comments (almost 3,000 at the time of writing) responding to the video–broached a hot topic among travelers.
Testifying to the recurrence of the quandary, one jetsetter took to Reddit for answers.
“On a recent flight I was seated next to a really big guy. For added detail, he needed a seatbelt extender and when the arm rest was down, you couldn’t even see it… he took up half the seat I was in,” they explained.
“There was fortunately another open seat and a flight attendant told me no problem, I could move.”
“But what if I had asked while we were still at the gate?” the netizen asked.
“What’s the protocol on that? I know what it ‘should be.’ But what is it in practice?”
Another plus-sized traveler feels “obese folks should be aware of the space they take up”
One of the first people to weigh in was another plus-sized flier, and they were sympathetic to the enquirer’s cause.
“As someone who is obese, I am hyper aware of not taking up any of my neighbor’s space. When I got really big, I started flying first class to skip any anxiety of being too big for my coach seat or disturbing my neighbor,” they wrote.
They were aware of Leanne’s reservations about the financial aspects of booking an extra seat and stated as much when they wrote:
“I understand I am fortunate in life that I can fly first class,” but doubled down on the fellow traveler’s perspective, saying, “obese folks should be aware of the space they take up on a plane, and purchase two coach tickets if they are flowing over into their neighbor’s seat/space.”
Booking two seats is for the benefit of a fellow passenger, wrote one critic
A faction of Leanne’s followers took issue with her explanation, and one user in the comment thread shot back: “With respect, I think you are missing the point.”
“The reason you book two seats is not for you. It’s for people with whom you may be sharing their seat.”
Another netizen underscored the perspective when they wrote: “I was [seated] next to a woman who should have bought two seats this year. She took a third of my seat, causing me to lean forward the entire flight,” they recalled.
“My back hurt for three days after. If you cannot fit inside your seat, buy another. It’s selfish not to.
It appears that sitting next to men can be as challenging
Another commenter felt that the discourse around the topic was disproportionate because of the recurring issue of men sitting with their knees apart.
“I have been in the middle seat between two men before,” they complained, “and it was the most uncomfortable flight of my entire life.”
People see Leanne as selfish
It is nobody's job to accommodate you because you have grown to huge unhealthy sizes.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
They STOLE her seat from her with no refund, dude. It was their job to see to it that she was accommodated for what she paid for. They did not do that job.Load More Replies...
so she CHOOSES to be overweight and expects to be treated with specialty? that's nuts, even people with dogs going on flights will pay extra if their dog is oversized.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Being overweight is rarely a choice, educate yourself.Load More Replies...
It is always a choice about whether you eat with no self-control or not! Educate yourself!
What? Being overweight is "rarely a choice"? People don't become overweight magically. Even if someone has an underlying condition like PCOS or is on certain medications, you don't just become obese. You have to consume more calories than your basal metabolic rate burns in order to gain weight. Medical conditions and medications can make it harder to LOSE weight, but they don't cause you to gain weight. Edematous conditions are the only medical conditions (besides tumors) that cause weight gain de novo, and those aren't overly common.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
@Lakota, you forgot to take mental issues into account in your comment.
@Ellinor she/they/elle I'm so glad you pointed that out, because it's puzzled me for so long! Having spent so much time in places like Somalia, Djibouti, Kenya, Sierra Leone, and Ethiopia I'd got this delusional idea in my head that millions of people are emaciated because they don't have enough to eat - I can't tell you how relieved I am to know that's not the case, and it's all because their mental health is perfect!
No, I did not. Unless you're claiming that every overweight/obese person has a mental issue, since you said that being overweight is "rarely a choice". The use of the word "rarely" implies that the vast majority of overweight people have mental illnesses/issues, by your rubric. Unless you have actual sources for this claim, I'm going to question your assertion that nearly all overweight people have mental issues.
I didn't say that ALL overweight people had mental health issues, but simply that it was a factor.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
That’s a sizeist opinion. No one chooses to be big. Our bodies have evolved over thousands of years to feast when food is available because it rarely was. Not to mention some individuals have insulin resistance and put on weight easier than someone who is sensitive to insulin.
Wrong. She “chooses” to be a fatso because she has no self-control when it comes to shoving large amounts of calories in her pie hole. 100% in her control. You sound either ignorant or an obese whale yourself.
You still have to consume more calories than your body burns per day in order to gain weight. Just because we have an instinct to "feast when food is available" does NOT mean that we suddenly lose our willpower, control, and our ability to think and reason as intelligent, sentient beings. At a BBQ where there is tons of food, we can CHOOSE to either eat two hot dogs or to eat twelve hot dogs. Absolutely no one is forcing anyone to eat the twelve hot dogs option, and just because twelve hot dogs are sitting there on a plate does not mean we turn into mindless wild animals who lose all semblance of self-control and willpower.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Many obese people become so after becoming disabled or chronically ill.
Nope. People become obese because they overeat. You do not seem very smart, bless your heart!
Renaming morbidly obese as plus sized is a retail clothing thing. Obviously weighing and measuring passengers (just as we do with luggage) is now needed to balance the plane and determine if you fit your seat. Not fitting your seat is health and safety issue.
