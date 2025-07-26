Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Proud Plus-Size Traveler Reveals Why She Won't Book 2 Airline Seats, Gets Blasted As 'Selfish'
Plus-size traveler smiling on airplane, sharing reasons for not booking two airline seats despite criticism.
Lifestyle, Travel

Proud Plus-Size Traveler Reveals Why She Won't Book 2 Airline Seats, Gets Blasted As 'Selfish'

Kirsty Leanne, a plus-sized travel influencer, has explained why she does not book two seats whenever she flies.

According to Leanne, one of the reasons for her TikTok explainer is recurring criticism, based on the idea that reserving two spots on a flight is a fix-all solution.

She also claimed that airline staffers cannot understand one person booking two seats and often give the second one away.

Highlights
  • Plus-sized travel influencer Kirsty Leanne says booking two seats isn’t always practical or honored.
  • Critics say it’s about respecting other passengers’ space, not just comfort.
  • A Reddit thread predated the debate, with flyers recounting uncomfortable seating situations.
    Kirsty Leanne says it is not a “one-size-fits-all issue”

    Plus-size traveler smiling outdoors with cityscape backdrop, sharing why she won’t book two airline seats

    Image credits: kirstyleannetravels

    “I’m plus-sized and here is why I don’t book two seats every time I fly,” the text overlay on the first image of a slide show reads. 

    “One of the most common comments I receive on my videos is ‘I hope you booked two seats’ and while I understand that seems like the right solution when it comes to small seats on planes, it’s not a ‘one size fits all’ issue.”

    “Booking two seats can be incredibly expensive and for a lot of people it’s out of their budget to spend that much on something they’re not sure will work 100%.”

    Plus-size traveler smiling on airplane, sharing reasons for not booking two airline seats, facing criticism.

    Image credits: kirstyleannetravels

    “Booking can also be super tricky,” Leanne surmised.

    Social media wants to know what happens if you try to avert the eventuality at the boarding gate?

    Leanne–as can be seen by the deluge of comments (almost 3,000 at the time of writing) responding to the video–broached a hot topic among travelers.

    Testifying to the recurrence of the quandary, one jetsetter took to Reddit for answers.

    Plus-size traveler taking a selfie on an airplane, sharing her views on booking two airline seats and travel challenges.

    Image credits: kirstyleannetravels

    “On a recent flight I was seated next to a really big guy. For added detail, he needed a seatbelt extender and when the arm rest was down, you couldn’t even see it… he took up half the seat I was in,” they explained.

    “There was fortunately another open seat and a flight attendant told me no problem, I could move.”

    “But what if I had asked while we were still at the gate?” the netizen asked.

    Plus-size traveler taking a mirror selfie in an elevator sharing experiences about airline seats and check-in challenges.

    Image credits: kirstyleannetravels

    “What’s the protocol on that? I know what it ‘should be.’ But what is it in practice?”

    Another plus-sized traveler feels “obese folks should be aware of the space they take up”

    One of the first people to weigh in was another plus-sized flier, and they were sympathetic to the enquirer’s cause.

    “As someone who is obese, I am hyper aware of not taking up any of my neighbor’s space. When I got really big, I started flying first class to skip any anxiety of being too big for my coach seat or disturbing my neighbor,” they wrote.

    They were aware of Leanne’s reservations about the financial aspects of booking an extra seat and stated as much when they wrote:

    “I understand I am fortunate in life that I can fly first class,” but doubled down on the fellow traveler’s perspective, saying, “obese folks should be aware of the space they take up on a plane, and purchase two coach tickets if they are flowing over into their neighbor’s seat/space.”

    Booking two seats is for the benefit of a fellow passenger, wrote one critic

    Plus-size traveler sitting on subway seat, smiling and holding a pole, highlighting issues with booking multiple airline seats.

    Image credits: kirstyleannetravels

    A faction of Leanne’s followers took issue with her explanation, and one user in the comment thread shot back: “With respect, I think you are missing the point.”

    “The reason you book two seats is not for you. It’s for people with whom you may be sharing  their seat.”

    Another netizen underscored the perspective when they wrote: “I was [seated] next to a woman who should have bought two seats this year. She took a third of my seat, causing me to lean forward the entire flight,” they recalled.

    “My back hurt for three days after. If you cannot fit inside your seat, buy another. It’s selfish not to.

    It appears that sitting next to men can be as challenging

    Another commenter felt that the discourse around the topic was disproportionate because of the recurring issue of men sitting with their knees apart.

    Plus-size traveler smiling outdoors near a blue helicopter, illustrating plus-size traveler experiences in aviation travel.

    Image credits: kirstyleannetravels

    “I have been in the middle seat between two men before,” they complained, “and it was the most uncomfortable flight of my entire life.”

    People see Leanne as selfish

    Comment from proud plus-size traveler expressing frustration about booking two airline seats, sparking debate about being selfish

    Comment calling proud plus-size traveler selfish for not booking 2 airline seats and encroaching on others’ personal space.

    Comment from a proud plus-size traveler explaining her seating preference and addressing space consideration on airlines.

    Comment on social media from user happydragonn questioning refunds for second airline seats, related to plus-size traveler debate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing plus-size traveler seating and airline seat size complaints.

    Comment from user HP discussing plus-size travelers and airplane seat fit, reflecting controversy over booking multiple seats.

    Comment on social media criticizing plus-size traveler for choosing middle seat, sparking debate on booking 2 airline seats.

    Comment from a plus-size traveler explaining why she won’t book two airline seats, defending her seat choice.

    Comment from plus-size traveler about stress over airlines giving away paid extra seats despite affordability.

    Comment from plus-size traveler explaining why she won’t book 2 airline seats, sparking backlash calling her selfish.

    Plus-size traveler explains why she won’t book two airline seats despite small legroom and criticism online.

    Comment from proud plus-size traveler explaining why she won’t book two airline seats, sparking debate online.

    Social media

    Social media
    destinygilbert_1 avatar
    TruthoftheHeart
    TruthoftheHeart
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is nobody's job to accommodate you because you have grown to huge unhealthy sizes.

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    midoribirdaoi avatar
    Midoribird Aoi
    Midoribird Aoi
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    They STOLE her seat from her with no refund, dude. It was their job to see to it that she was accommodated for what she paid for. They did not do that job.

    Load More Replies...
    urarabridge avatar
    Koko
    Koko
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    so she CHOOSES to be overweight and expects to be treated with specialty? that's nuts, even people with dogs going on flights will pay extra if their dog is oversized.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Being overweight is rarely a choice, educate yourself.

    Load More Replies...
    gohudumone avatar
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Renaming morbidly obese as plus sized is a retail clothing thing. Obviously weighing and measuring passengers (just as we do with luggage) is now needed to balance the plane and determine if you fit your seat. Not fitting your seat is health and safety issue.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
