Green Woman Teaches Everyone A Lesson After Being Asked What Happened

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A woman whose body was painted green from head to toe left people reflecting when she explained the reason for her unique look.

The Brazilian woman immediately caught the attention of a man who runs Fui pra Fora, an Instagram account dedicated to spotting his compatriots overseas and sharing their stories.

“Sorry, are you Brazilian?” the Brazilian man asked the green woman and her friend while they were walking on the streets of Spain.



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Highlights A Brazilian woman was stopped on the street and asked why she had painted herself green.

The woman said she had been planning to paint her body green for a week.

The video including her explanation has received 1.7M views, sparking debate on self-expression.

Psychologists have since weighed in on the "free will" trend taking over TikTok.

A woman who painted herself green stunned a passerby before revealing the reason behind her eye-catching look



Image credits: fuiparafora/Instagram

After they said yes, the man told the green woman, “Can I ask why you’re painted like this?”

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In the comments, people speculated that the woman was likely a theater student participating in a project. Others theorized that she may have lost a bet, while a few said she probably painted herself green for a party and later struggled to rub off the color.

However, the explanation was far simpler.



Image credits: fuiparafora/Instagram

“I don’t really have an answer,” she replied after pausing to think for a few seconds. “It’s really fun, you should paint yourself one day.”

“Did you wake up with the urge to paint yourself?”the man asked.

“I’ve actually been planning this for a week,” she clarified. “I knew today was my day to be green. I’ve done this before.”



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The woman explained that green was her favorite body paint color and that it didn’t have a special meaning or represent anything like luck.

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“I think it suits me,” she said, to which the man agreed, complimenting the “cool contrast” between her green skin and blue nail polish.

“I think everyone has a color,” the woman continued.

“We hold ourselves back from doing many things because we question ourselves. If you ask yourself ‘Why should I do it?’ then life becomes boring.”



The woman explained that she had planned her “green day” for a week



Image credits: fuiparafora/Instagram

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The video has received 1.7 million views and thousands of comments since it was posted on May 14.

In the comments, people applauded the woman for expressing herself in public and not needing a deeper meaning to explain her actions.

“That’s what it’s all about. She’s not bothering anyone, lives her life and f**k whoever feels bothered by it,” one viewer commented.

“What are you wearing today? Free Will,” one person quipped.

Image credits: fuiparafora/Instagram

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“I agree with her,” someone else said, while many others admitted that they wanted the woman to be their friend.

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The woman’s decision to paint herself green also drew negative comments, with some viewers calling her “attention-seeking” and saying she looked “ridiculous.”

According to a PopSugar report, social media is embracing a free will “trend” in which people do things that bring them joy, regardless of whether they are frowned upon by a large section of society.

The report mentions some examples of the trend, including a video of a girl sipping matcha through a straw that resembles glasses and is marketed to young children, as well as a woman who bought a massage table to have spa treatments during her period.

Another woman filmed herself wearing a crochet face mask with long fringes that made her look like she had a beard.

Her carefree explanation sparked conversation about free will and self-expression

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The discussion extended to other social media platforms. One Redditor shared their interpretation of “free will” and said, “Free will is tied to money, not all of us have free will.”

Someone else replied, “I don’t necessarily agree with equating free will to having money. People are allowed to do things that they want to do only because they want to do them, you don’t have to have a deeper reason than that.

“We’re so focused on what we should be doing at any given moment and sometimes you just have to give in to your wants and feel a bit of whimsy!”



Image credits: fuiparafora/Instagram

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But this free will “trend” is easier said (or scrolled through) than done. Dr. Sharon Martin, psychotherapist and author of The Better Boundaries Workbook, told Bored Panda that it’s natural for people to be concerned about what others think of their choices.

“The desire to please others stems from our need to belong. Belonging is a core human need, as being part of a group provides safety, meaningful social connections, practical support, and reassurance that we’re valued,” Dr. Martin explained.



Image credits: fuiparafora/Instagram

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She suggested that people can become less focused on others’ opinions by clarifying their own values and priorities before making decisions.

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Once they are sure of what they want, they should stop overexplaining.

“Another way to do this is to practice not over-explaining and not seeking reassurance by noticing when you feel the urge to justify your choices, and instead giving a simple, clear response without justifying or asking for approval.”

Dr. Martin recommends starting with low-stakes issues before moving on to things that feel more intimidating. “For example, instead of saying, ‘Does this shirt look good on me?’ you might say, ‘I’m going to wear this new shirt.’”

Psychologists said even small acts of nonconformity can feel empowering

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fui pra Fora (@fuiparafora)

Dr. Han Ren, psychologist and author of The Hyphenated Life, said even small acts of defiance against the norm can be beneficial and make us feel empowered.

“In a world where people are increasingly concerned about external judgment, pressure, validation, and being ‘nonchalant,’ small decisions that help people feel more connected to themselves, their own desires/tastes, and lead to expressions of authenticity can feel radical and empowering,” Dr. Ren told Bored Panda.

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“When we see how nonconformity is punished in society, especially elements that people have no control over, such as their identity markers, we become more fearful of self-expression.”

“It’s not an accident that what gets platformed and celebrated these days are more conservative (ex: trad wives, traditional gender roles, ‘natural healthy lifestyles’) while deviations from the norm (ex: LGBTQ pride, alternative lifestyles, science, racial/ethnic pride) are suppressed and punished.

“Take baby steps, and play with fashion, style, and other ‘safer’ domains of self-expression. We need to develop courage to be ourselves in the ways that feel safe enough, so that we can continue to inspire others.”

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The author concluded, “Be so fully yourself so that others can feel safer in being themselves as well. Uniformity and conformity makes a society easier to control, yet also boring, bland, and disconnected from itself.”

Many people judged the woman for painting herself green, while others praised her confidence



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