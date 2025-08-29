Miley Cyrus’ “Scary” Body Paint Campaign For Maison Margiela Divides The Internet

ADVERTISEMENT

Miley Cyrus has become the first celebrity to represent the 37-year-old French luxury fashion house, Maison Margiela.

The company is known to avoid celebrity ambassadors, and thus, it has become associated with the general masses.

The appearance of Miley Cyrus as its torchbearer has thus triggered accusations of the brand betraying its founder’s vision.

Miley Cyrus is the first celebrity chosen to represent Maison Margiela.

The French luxury house is known for rejecting celebrity culture.

Critics argue the move betrays Martin Margiela’s founding philosophy.

Miley Cyrus was wearing not much more than white paint

Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty

For her representation of the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2025 Avant-Première, Miley Cyrus can be seen wearing little more than white paint.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker posted three of the shoot’s images to her Instagram account with the caption:

“The Maison’s Bianchetto technique transforms Cyrus in portraits by Paolo Roversi, for the Autumn-Winter 2025 Collection.”

Image credits: Paolo Roversi / Maison Margiela

“Standing n**ed for a fashion campaign felt major, all I wore was body paint and the signature painted Tabi boots. In that moment, Margiela and I became one.”

The development sparked claims of her being the brand’s first celeb ambassador

The sighting has since stirred up widespread furore. On X, Pop Crave posted images of the singer and actress and headlined it: “Miley Cyrus is the new face of Maison Margiela.”

Image credits: Paolo Roversi / Maison Margiela

“This is the first time the company has ever had a celebrity ambassador.” This statement, however, clashes with a report by luxury fashion news outlet Jing Daily that the same company had recruited China’s table tennis champion Sun Yingsha as its perfume ambassador.

“Sun is an Olympic champion currently holding the No. 1 spot in women’s singles,” the outlet elaborated.

“She won gold in mixed doubles and team events at both Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

Casting Cyrus is seen as drifting away from Martin Margiela’s vision of catering to the average

Nonetheless, the sight of Cyrus in the buff drew comments like:

“Maison Margiela built its identity on rejecting celebrity culture. making Miley their first ambassador feels like selling out the very philosophy that made the brand iconic.”

“Everyday we drift further away from Martin’s original vision,” lamented another, referring to the brand’s founder, Martin Margiela, and his vision of making fashion non-elites.

Image credits: Ayotomilow0

Image credits: omaarr11

Or as a write up by Berenice Lelpeuvre put it: “He wanted to make fashion accessible for everyone and everywhere—something that was attainable, wearable and not limited to the elite.”

The shoot revived more than a decade old chatter about the singer’s figure

Netizens also dug into Cyrus saying: “Miley as their first celebrity ambassador is a bold statement,” wrote one, despite the former child actress having posed for Gucci,Perfect Magazine, Spotify and more.

Image credits: Paolo Roversi / Maison Margiela

“Why she can’t close the mouth?” asked another, puzzled at her expression, to which they received the answer: “She looks so skinny that’s why.”

“Auschwitz wannabe,” came the quip from a user crediting her spare frame to poor nutrition. “She didn’t have to try hard for that Auschwitz look.”

“She looks awful,” wrote another, laying the prevailing sentiment bare. “She needs some sort of intervention.”

She has already had to douse an*rexia rumors

Image credits: Paolo Roversi / Maison Margiela

This bout of negativity surrounding her body is not the first. Cyrus came under the spotlight for her weight more than a decade ago, in 2012, when an*rexia rumors flared.

At the time she was described as “runaway model-thin.”

Then came the snap of her inhaling the edible contents of a brown paper bag and the accompanying caption:

Image credits: AIporium

“I can’t eat it. So I’m just gonna smell the (bleep) out of it! My mouth is LITERALLY watering.”

At the time, she claimed that it was merely a gluten-free diet that made her lose so much weight

Cyrus would later return to social media to set the record straight, explaining that she was allergic to the unnamed food and not dieting or starving herself.

Image credits: Paolo Roversi / Maison Margiela

Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty

“For everyone calling me an*rexic,” the Hollywood Reporterquoted her saying, “I have a gluten and lactose allergy. It’s not about weight, it’s about health.”

“Everyone should try no gluten for a week. The change in your skin, physical and mental health is amazing! U won’t go back!”

