Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Miley Cyrus’ “Scary” Body Paint Campaign For Maison Margiela Divides The Internet
Model wearing body paint and oversized black jacket holding a large bag for Maison Margiela campaign.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Miley Cyrus’ “Scary” Body Paint Campaign For Maison Margiela Divides The Internet

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Miley Cyrus has become the first celebrity to represent the 37-year-old French luxury fashion house, Maison Margiela.

The company is known to avoid celebrity ambassadors, and thus, it has become associated with the general masses.

The appearance of Miley Cyrus as its torchbearer has thus triggered accusations of the brand betraying its founder’s vision.

Highlights
  • Miley Cyrus is the first celebrity chosen to represent Maison Margiela.
  • The French luxury house is known for rejecting celebrity culture.
  • Critics argue the move betrays Martin Margiela’s founding philosophy.
RELATED:

    Miley Cyrus was wearing not much more than white paint

    Miley Cyrus with styled hair and detailed gold body paint in Maison Margiela campaign capturing a bold and artistic look.

    Image credits: Neilson Barnard/Getty

    For her representation of the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2025 Avant-Première, Miley Cyrus can be seen wearing little more than white paint.

    The Wrecking Ball hitmaker posted three of the shoot’s images to her Instagram account with the caption:

    “The Maison’s Bianchetto technique transforms Cyrus in portraits by Paolo Roversi, for the Autumn-Winter 2025 Collection.”

    Person wearing oversized white shirt with body paint effect, part of Miley Cyrus scary body paint campaign for Maison Margiela.

    Image credits: Paolo Roversi / Maison Margiela

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Standing n**ed for a fashion campaign felt major, all I wore was body paint and the signature painted Tabi boots. In that moment, Margiela and I became one.”

    The development sparked claims of her being the brand’s first celeb ambassador 

    The sighting has since stirred up widespread furore. On X, Pop Crave posted images of the singer and actress and headlined it: “Miley Cyrus is the new face of Maison Margiela.”

    Model wearing body paint and a long leather coat, holding a bag in a Maison Margiela fashion campaign photo.

    Image credits: Paolo Roversi / Maison Margiela

    “This is the first time the company has ever had a celebrity ambassador.” This statement, however, clashes with a report by luxury fashion news outlet Jing Daily that the same company had recruited China’s table tennis champion Sun Yingsha as its perfume ambassador.

    “Sun is an Olympic champion currently holding the No. 1 spot in women’s singles,” the outlet elaborated.

    “She won gold in mixed doubles and team events at both Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Casting Cyrus is seen as drifting away from Martin Margiela’s vision of catering to the average

    Nonetheless, the sight of Cyrus in the buff drew comments like:

    Maison Margiela built its identity on rejecting celebrity culture. making Miley their first ambassador feels like selling out the very philosophy that made the brand iconic.”

    “Everyday we drift further away from Martin’s original vision,” lamented another, referring to the brand’s founder, Martin Margiela, and his vision of making fashion non-elites.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing Miley Cyrus body paint campaign for Maison Margiela and its impact on the brand’s identity and philosophy.

    Image credits: Ayotomilow0

    Miley Cyrus posing in a bold body paint campaign for Maison Margiela, sparking divided reactions online.

    Image credits: omaarr11

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Or as a write up by Berenice Lelpeuvre put it: “He wanted to make fashion accessible for everyone and everywhere—something that was attainable, wearable and not limited to the elite.”

    The shoot revived more than a decade old chatter about the singer’s figure 

    Netizens also dug into Cyrus saying: “Miley as their first celebrity ambassador is a bold statement,” wrote one, despite the former child actress having posed for Gucci,Perfect Magazine, Spotify and more.

    A model with striking body paint holding a handbag in a Maison Margiela campaign, showcasing bold fashion artistry.

    Image credits: Paolo Roversi / Maison Margiela

    “Why she can’t close the mouth?” asked another, puzzled at her expression, to which they received the answer: “She looks so skinny that’s why.”

    “Auschwitz wannabe,” came the quip from a user crediting her spare frame to poor nutrition. “She didn’t have to try hard for that Auschwitz look.”

    “She looks awful,” wrote another, laying the prevailing sentiment bare. “She needs some sort of intervention.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    She has already had to douse an*rexia rumors

    Close-up of an eye with white body paint lashes in Miley Cyrus' body paint campaign for Maison Margiela.

    Image credits: Paolo Roversi / Maison Margiela

    This bout of negativity surrounding her body is not the first. Cyrus came under the spotlight for her weight more than a decade ago, in 2012, when an*rexia rumors flared.

     At the time she was described as “runaway model-thin.”

    Then came the snap of her inhaling the edible contents of a brown paper bag and the accompanying caption:

    Miley Cyrus in bold body paint for Maison Margiela campaign, sparking divided opinions on social media.

    Image credits: AIporium

    “I can’t eat it. So I’m just gonna smell the (bleep) out of it! My mouth is LITERALLY watering.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At the time, she claimed that it was merely a gluten-free diet that made her lose so much weight 

    Cyrus would later return to social media to set the record straight, explaining that she was allergic to the unnamed food and not dieting or starving herself.

    Model wearing a sheer dress with body paint in a Maison Margiela campaign featuring edgy and artistic fashion styling.

    Image credits: Paolo Roversi / Maison Margiela

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Miley Cyrus speaking into microphone during Maison Margiela body paint campaign recording session in a studio setting.

    Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty

    “For everyone calling me an*rexic,” the Hollywood Reporterquoted her saying, “I have a gluten and lactose allergy. It’s not about weight, it’s about health.”

    “Everyone should try no gluten for a week. The change in your skin, physical and mental health is amazing! U won’t go back!”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media is not inspired by the photos

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply about Miley Cyrus' body paint campaign for Maison Margiela sparking divided reactions online.

    Image credits: NovaSkoodies

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Miley Cyrus' body paint campaign for Maison Margiela sparking debate online.

    Image credits: 1_9_7_5

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Miley Cyrus' body paint campaign for Maison Margiela as uninspiring.

    Image credits: damn_elle

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting she looks scary in Miley Cyrus' body paint campaign for Maison Margiela.

    Image credits: dumbassdegen

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Shiny Happy Person criticizing Miley Cyrus' body paint campaign for Maison Margiela with negative opinion, posted August 2025.

    Image credits: HRH_SHP

    Miley Cyrus in a striking body paint look for the Maison Margiela campaign, sparking mixed reactions online.

    Image credits: _alayin

    Tweet by a user sarcastically commenting on Maison Margiela's campaign featuring Miley Cyrus’ body paint causing online debate.

    Image credits: Serpent791488

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fan tweet praising Miley Cyrus' body paint campaign for Maison Margiela, calling the collaboration a perfect fit.

    Image credits: DeSciJeremy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Miley Cyrus posing in striking body paint for Maison Margiela campaign sparking strong reactions online.

    Image credits: hard_tingz

    Tweet announcing Miley Cyrus as the first celebrity ambassador for Maison Margiela with a fire and sparkle emoji.

    Image credits: ShruGawade

    Tweet by The Notorious J.O.V. praising Miley Cyrus' body paint campaign for Maison Margiela as high fashion.

    Image credits: whotfisjovana

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Miley Cyrus showcasing body paint in a bold Maison Margiela campaign that sparked mixed reactions online.

    Image credits: Joelyn45205201

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Miley Cyrus posing in body paint for Maison Margiela campaign, sparking divided reactions online.

    Image credits: rdrmrca

    Miley Cyrus posing with bold body paint for Maison Margiela campaign, sparking mixed reactions online.

    Image credits: rirstar

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Fashion photography
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    2

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We can't say br*asts or t*ts but it's ok for BP to show them. Got it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's OK because they weren't shown bare. They're "censored" with white paint.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We can't say br*asts or t*ts but it's ok for BP to show them. Got it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's OK because they weren't shown bare. They're "censored" with white paint.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT