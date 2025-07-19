Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Miley Cyrus Fans Outraged As Old Interviews Show Reporters Questioning Her About Intimate Life At 14
Miley Cyrus performing on stage wearing a sequined outfit, highlighting fans' outrage over old intimate life interview questions.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Miley Cyrus Fans Outraged As Old Interviews Show Reporters Questioning Her About Intimate Life At 14

A video of Miley Cyrus has surfaced depicting her being grilled about her s*x life and pregnancy at the tender age of 14.

Footage shows the child star a year into her acting career facing off against a reporter at an event she attended solely “to set the record straight.”

Netizens were shocked when the video resurfaced and drew the attention of a large portion of the internet.

Highlights
  • Despite her poise, Cyrus admitted the gossip broke her heart but credited her fans for helping her.
  • The incident is viewed in retrospect alongside a wave of teen pregnancies in pop culture at the time, including Jamie Lynn Spears and Bristol Palin.
RELATED:

    She claimed that people were making up rumors about her for attention

    Miley Cyrus posing at an event, with long wavy hair, expressing concern over old interviews about her intimate life.

    Image credits: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

    “I am not pregnant. I am 14 years old, and that is very lame because I’m a minor,” the camera captured her saying as she stood next to her beaming mom, Tish.

    “And yeah. So stupid,” she continued. “The main reason that I’m here tonight [is to] set the record straight.” 

    “I think that people that make stuff up like that do that, [it’s] kind of a cry for help, for attention.”

    At the time, she hoped for a new rumor so that people could move on from the pregnancy gossip

    Miley Cyrus performing on stage wearing a sequined outfit, highlighting fans outraged by old interviews about her intimate life.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty

    The reporter can be seen pressing her further, asking, “Why do you think these rumors about you being pregnant still exist? [Why] do you think they’re still going around?”

    “I don’t know,” Cyrus, also known as Hanna Montana for her role in the titular 2006 sitcom, said:  

    “I’m ready for them to make up something else so I can escape from it.

    Miley Cyrus performing on stage during a concert, highlighting fans outraged over old interviews about her intimate life at 14.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty

    “I think it’s just people kind of wanting attention, but they didn’t get the attention they wanted. It got turned back on me, and it was attention that I did not want at all,” Cyrus said, displaying a surprisingly strong veneer given the circumstances.

    She even showed a bit of fire when she said sarcastically: “Thanks a lot, guys, good job.”

    Miley Cyrus fans helped her through the rough patch

    Miley Cyrus reacting during an old interview with reporters questioning her intimate life at age 14.

    Image credits: Inside Edition

    Despite her apparently strong resolve in the video, she admitted that her fans’ reactions to the rumor struck home.

    “It was really breaking my heart, so I thought it would really take me down,” she said into the camera.

    “But the only thing it’s done, it’s put me in a position where everyone sees how supportive my fans are because all my fans have really stood strong and said ‘No, that’s not true.’”

    “I know that, and it’s also giving me the street cred just to stand here and say that would be impossible, because I’m living my life the way I believe is right, and that is to stay pure.”

    The reporter then asked if she believed in “no s*x before marriage,” but to this she said no.

    “No, I don’t at all. So, I’m trying to stay true to that, “cause you never know,” she said ambiguously.

    High-profile teen pregnancies were a thing in that era

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

    Fans, while agog at the interview in general, were not all pitted against the reporter for her line of questioning.

    “The fact that a 14-year-old had to handle that level of adult weirdness is honestly disturbing,” observed one.

    “Right?” echoed another in response. “And it really was constant.”

    Miley Cyrus sitting on a stool in a black dress, with tattoos visible, during a music studio interview session.

    Image credits: mileycyrus

    “Back in those days we [had to] think without the internet, how bad [it] could be [for a] girl… It was bad. You got cancelled for real, and thrown in jail on some stupid sh*t for talking back at the wrong person.”

    Another resorted to rationale and pointed to the teen pregnancies of Jamie Lynn, pop star Britney Spears’ sister, and that of Sarah Palin’s daughter.

    People reported that the younger Spears daughter became a mother at the age of 17 in 2008.

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

    Bristol Palin, daughter of the right-wing former governor of Alaska, gave birth at the same age to a son in the same year.

    While Miley Cyrus did not fall pregnant then, she admitted to something that could very well have led to it

    While these events transpired roughly two years after the controversial interview, Miley Cyrus admitted that it was around 2008 that she jumped into the sack with a boy for the first time.

    “I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16 … but I ended up marrying the guy,” she said of Chris Hemsworth during a 2020 episode of Barstool Sports’ Call Her Daddy podcast.

    The internet has its weight behind the teen pregnancy hysteria of that era

    Text post from scrapsforfourvel expressing concern about kids having jobs like the controversial Miley Cyrus interviews at 14.

    Screenshot of online comment reacting to Miley Cyrus fans outraged over old interviews questioning her intimate life at 14.

    User comment about Miley Cyrus at 14 linked to controversy over reporters questioning her intimate life in old interviews.

    Text post showing a user reacting to reporters questioning Miley Cyrus about her intimate life at age 14.

    Text comment on a forum platform expressing frustration towards adults compared to a teen icon, related to Miley Cyrus fans outraged.

    Comment text on a white background discussing adult interviewers, relating to Miley Cyrus fans outraged over old interviews.

    Comment on a forum post discussing Miley Cyrus fans outraged by old interviews about her intimate life at 14.

    Comment expressing outrage over reporters questioning Miley Cyrus about intimate topics at 14, highlighting fans’ reaction.

    Comment expressing shock at reporters questioning Miley Cyrus about her intimate life at age 14.

    Comment from PrincessAna expressing concern over reporters questioning teens about intimate topics at a young age.

    Screenshot of an online comment reading Hollywood is creepy, related to Miley Cyrus fans outraged over old interviews.

    Comment reading "Why are they asking her that?" expressing outrage about reporters questioning Miley Cyrus's intimate life at 14.

    Text excerpt showing a user reflecting on past challenges related to Miley Cyrus fans and media questioning.

    Text excerpt expressing concern over a 14-year-old facing uncomfortable adult questions, highlighting Miley Cyrus fans' outrage.

