Miley Cyrus Fans Outraged As Old Interviews Show Reporters Questioning Her About Intimate Life At 14

A video of Miley Cyrus has surfaced depicting her being grilled about her s*x life and pregnancy at the tender age of 14.

Footage shows the child star a year into her acting career facing off against a reporter at an event she attended solely “to set the record straight.”

Netizens were shocked when the video resurfaced and drew the attention of a large portion of the internet.

Highlights A resurfaced video shows 14-year-old Miley Cyrus shutting down pregnancy rumors in a red carpet interview, calling them a “cry for attention.”

Despite her poise, Cyrus admitted the gossip broke her heart but credited her fans for helping her.

The incident is viewed in retrospect alongside a wave of teen pregnancies in pop culture at the time, including Jamie Lynn Spears and Bristol Palin.

She claimed that people were making up rumors about her for attention

Image credits: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

“I am not pregnant. I am 14 years old, and that is very lame because I’m a minor,” the camera captured her saying as she stood next to her beaming mom, Tish.

“And yeah. So stupid,” she continued. “The main reason that I’m here tonight [is to] set the record straight.”

“I think that people that make stuff up like that do that, [it’s] kind of a cry for help, for attention.”

At the time, she hoped for a new rumor so that people could move on from the pregnancy gossip

Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The reporter can be seen pressing her further, asking, “Why do you think these rumors about you being pregnant still exist? [Why] do you think they’re still going around?”

“I don’t know,” Cyrus, also known as Hanna Montana for her role in the titular 2006 sitcom, said:

“I’m ready for them to make up something else so I can escape from it.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty

“I think it’s just people kind of wanting attention, but they didn’t get the attention they wanted. It got turned back on me, and it was attention that I did not want at all,” Cyrus said, displaying a surprisingly strong veneer given the circumstances.

She even showed a bit of fire when she said sarcastically: “Thanks a lot, guys, good job.”

Miley Cyrus fans helped her through the rough patch

Image credits: Inside Edition

Despite her apparently strong resolve in the video, she admitted that her fans’ reactions to the rumor struck home.

“It was really breaking my heart, so I thought it would really take me down,” she said into the camera.

“But the only thing it’s done, it’s put me in a position where everyone sees how supportive my fans are because all my fans have really stood strong and said ‘No, that’s not true.’”

“I know that, and it’s also giving me the street cred just to stand here and say that would be impossible, because I’m living my life the way I believe is right, and that is to stay pure.”

The reporter then asked if she believed in “no s*x before marriage,” but to this she said no.

“No, I don’t at all. So, I’m trying to stay true to that, “cause you never know,” she said ambiguously.

High-profile teen pregnancies were a thing in that era

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Fans, while agog at the interview in general, were not all pitted against the reporter for her line of questioning.

“The fact that a 14-year-old had to handle that level of adult weirdness is honestly disturbing,” observed one.

“Right?” echoed another in response. “And it really was constant.”

Image credits: mileycyrus

“Back in those days we [had to] think without the internet, how bad [it] could be [for a] girl… It was bad. You got cancelled for real, and thrown in jail on some stupid sh*t for talking back at the wrong person.”

Another resorted to rationale and pointed to the teen pregnancies of Jamie Lynn, pop star Britney Spears’ sister, and that of Sarah Palin’s daughter.

People reported that the younger Spears daughter became a mother at the age of 17 in 2008.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Bristol Palin, daughter of the right-wing former governor of Alaska, gave birth at the same age to a son in the same year.

While Miley Cyrus did not fall pregnant then, she admitted to something that could very well have led to it

While these events transpired roughly two years after the controversial interview, Miley Cyrus admitted that it was around 2008 that she jumped into the sack with a boy for the first time.

“I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16 … but I ended up marrying the guy,” she said of Chris Hemsworth during a 2020 episode of Barstool Sports’ Call Her Daddy podcast.

The internet has its weight behind the teen pregnancy hysteria of that era

