“Sad To See”: Chris Hemsworth Sparks Outrage With “Inappropriate” Photo Of His Son
Celebrities, News

“Sad To See”: Chris Hemsworth Sparks Outrage With “Inappropriate” Photo Of His Son

In an unexpected twist, Chris Hemsworth‘s son sparked a wave of mixed reactions online with a cheeky gesture that’s open to controversy. 

Hemsworth took to social media to share snaps of the family’s adventures during their vacation to Japan.

    A new photo from Chris Hemsworth’s Instagram post shows his son flipping the camera off

    Two people smiling in front of a bar, wearing winter clothing, bottles visible on the counter.

    Image credits: chrishemsworth

    Man in plaid jacket with child on shoulders, standing on street.

    Image credits: chrishemsworth

    In a recently shared Instagram post (March 24), Chris Hemsworth revealed that he, his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children traveled to Japan for a holiday. The series of photos showcases the Thor star’s family enjoying their time together in the country, going skiing and enjoying local delicacies. 

    Highlights
    • Chris Hemsworth shared photos of his family vacation to Japan with his wife and kids in a new post.
    • A controversial photo of Chris Hemsworth's son making a hand gesture led to a fiery debate.
    • Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, have been married since 2010 and have three kids.

    However, one photo from the post caught the attention of fans and followers on social media, leading to a fiery debate. The said photo features one of the couple‘s sons with his middle finger in the air, nonchalantly flipping the camera off, something which online users immediately rushed to comment on.

    Hemsworth’s son’s hand gesture led to a fiery debate on social media

    Family gathering with Chris Hemsworth, children at table with birthday candles, sparking controversy.

    Image credits: chrishemsworth

    Man in a stylish jacket with two kids in a store, surrounded by hats, sparking photo controversy.

    Image credits: chrishemsworth

    The hand gesture resulted in divided reactions in the comment section. While some criticized the couple for the child’s behavior, others took it as a joke. 

    One follower commented, “Not the finger, that’s ghetto,” while another added, “Posting a picture of your son doing the middle finger is not funny and I’m not a Karen. I’m a mama who would never let my son do that, period. It’s inappropriate.”

    A third wrote, “Love all the pics..except when ur kid was giving the finger.”

    One fan lamented the photo, saying, “Picture 3 makes me sad to see. Someone who is this young should not be showing this sign.”

    And another asked, “What is cool by showing the finger? Come on, do better.”

    One fan sarcastically added, “Nice thing to be teaching kids to give the middle finger really.”

    While some fans were upset by the gesture, others thought of it as normal

    Young boy in black attire holding a remote, middle finger censored, leaning against a wooden wall.

    Image credits: chrishemsworth

    Comment expressing sadness over Chris Hemsworth's son's inappropriate picture, highlighting concern for his youth.

    Other fans disagreed with the uproar. One user said, “Let’s normalize letting kids do the middle finger. Smdh.”

    Another mocked the angry commenters, saying, “Y’all so mad over the middle finger and it’s so humorous lmfao.”  

    A third sarcastically added, “Wow, so outrageous, the kids out of control.”

    Another user pointed out the fact that he’s Australian, saying, “He’s Australian, the one finger salute is part of the language.”

    And one user took a swing at one of the critics, saying, “I’m not a Karen usually means they are a Karen.”

    Fellow parents joined in on the debate, sharing personal experiences

    Comment on Chris Hemsworth's photo sparks outrage, referencing his son's inappropriate gesture.

    Instagram comment reacting to Chris Hemsworth's "inappropriate" photo, expressing disapproval.

    Chris Hemsworth with his son and piglets, sparking outrage over an "inappropriate" photo at a cafe.

    Image credits: chrishemsworth

    Parents also joined in on the conversation. One asked, “If you don’t have a picture of your kid flipping the bird, how can you really call yourself a good parent?” 

    Another shared, “Lmao my son (12) does that in every pic. Grow up.”

    One user wrote, “My kids love giving me the middle finger salute too. It’s all about context and it is not at all suggestive of the kind of kid or their behavior. My kids are polite, well behaved and exemplary students who would never be disrespectful to anyone. I’m guessing this is a joke and should be taken as such.”

    Hemsworth’s photos show the family enjoying their time in Japan

    Comment expressing outrage at Chris Hemsworth’s “inappropriate” photo involving his son, noting bad influence on kids.

    Comment criticizing Chris Hemsworth for posting an inappropriate photo of his son on social media.

    Social media comment expressing disapproval, reacting to Chris Hemsworth-related photo.

    Another photo from the family trip showed the couple celebrating their twin sons’ 11th birthday in Japan. Other images from the Japan trip show the family visiting a pig cafe and exploring local market delicacies. 

    Their son added some mischief with a playful hand symbol of a gun in another one of the photos. The Avengers star also showcased his famously toned body in swim trunks in a hot tub snap. The family topped their adventure with a ski session, where Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky snapped a lively selfie on the slopes.

    Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been together since 2010

    Outdoor winter scene with two people in snow gear, wearing sunglasses, posing in snowy landscape.

    Image credits: chrishemsworth

    Comment criticizing Chris Hemsworth's photo as inappropriate, suggesting better behavior.

    Instagram comment expressing concern over Chris Hemsworth's son's inappropriate photo.

    The couple first met in 2010 after being introduced by Hemsworth’s agent. Three months later, the couple tied the knot in a whirlwind romance. 

    The couple welcomed their daughter in 2012 and followed it up with their twin sons in 2014. The family resides in Hemsworth’s home country, Australia.

    Both Pataky and Hemsworth are acclaimed actors with global recognition

    Man in sunglasses makes a peace sign at a food stall with son and others, stirring outrage online.

    Image credits: chrishemsworth

    Pataky became well-known initially in Spain, starring in the popular TV series Al salir de clase from 1997 to 2002, before gaining international fame with her role in the Fast & Furious film franchise.

    Meanwhile, Hemsworth achieved global stardom through his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in addition to his action-packed movies, including the Extraction series and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

    Hemsworth is set to return to the MCU as Thor with his next movie

    Child in Halloween pajamas striking playful pose, linked to Chris Hemsworth photo controversy.

    Image credits: chrishemsworth

    Man and child sharing a tender moment, causing online outrage, wearing warm clothes indoors.

    Image credits: chrishemsworth

    Hemsworth’s iconic role brought him worldwide acclaim and continued opportunities with his portrayal of the Norse god. Hemsworth confirmed his return in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which is set for release in 2026.

    The new movie by Marvel will also feature characters from X-Men and Fantastic Four, aside from bringing back iconic MCU figures like Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, promising a long-awaited continuation of the beloved franchise.

    Online users took to social media to share their opinions on Hemsworth’s son’s hand gesture

    Comment discussing Australian culture in response to Chris Hemsworth's photo with son.

    Chantel comments on Chris Hemsworth's photo controversy, defending the childhood of famous kids.

    Comment discussing Chris Hemsworth, mentioning Australian culture and a finger gesture, defending a child's behavior.

    Lynn Appleton comments on Chris Hemsworth photo with son, expressing a lighthearted perspective.

    Comment on Chris Hemsworth's post: "It's the Aussie spirit" with a thumbs-up emoji.

    Dannielle Healy comments humorously on parenting and kids flipping the bird, amid Chris Hemsworth photo outrage.

    Comment addressing controversy over "inappropriate" photo of Chris Hemsworth's son with a dismissive tone.

    Comment expressing outrage at a photo involving Chris Hemsworth's son, mentioning disrespect and society issues.

    Comment critiquing Chris Hemsworth's son photo, calling it "bogan and tacky."

    Comment expressing outrage over inappropriate photo involving Chris Hemsworth's son.

    Sparks outrage over photo: comment reads 'Zero parental upkeep' with laughing emoji.

    People Also Ask

    • How do gestures play a role in how children grow and learn? Gestures can express what children know beyond their spoken words and often indicate impending progress in language acquisition and cognitive abilities.

    • Do gestures differ from culture to culture? Gestures can have vastly different meanings depending on the cultural context, which can lead to misunderstandings if one is not familiar with local customs. It's important to be aware of these differences to avoid potential miscommunications, especially when traveling.
    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
