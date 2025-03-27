“Sad To See”: Chris Hemsworth Sparks Outrage With “Inappropriate” Photo Of His Son

ADVERTISEMENT

In an unexpected twist, Chris Hemsworth‘s son sparked a wave of mixed reactions online with a cheeky gesture that’s open to controversy.

Hemsworth took to social media to share snaps of the family’s adventures during their vacation to Japan.

A new photo from Chris Hemsworth’s Instagram post shows his son flipping the camera off

In a recently shared Instagram post (March 24), Chris Hemsworth revealed that he, his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children traveled to Japan for a holiday. The series of photos showcases the Thor star’s family enjoying their time together in the country, going skiing and enjoying local delicacies.

However, one photo from the post caught the attention of fans and followers on social media, leading to a fiery debate. The said photo features one of the couple‘s sons with his middle finger in the air, nonchalantly flipping the camera off, something which online users immediately rushed to comment on.

Hemsworth’s son’s hand gesture led to a fiery debate on social media

The hand gesture resulted in divided reactions in the comment section. While some criticized the couple for the child’s behavior, others took it as a joke.

One follower commented, “Not the finger, that’s ghetto,” while another added, “Posting a picture of your son doing the middle finger is not funny and I’m not a Karen. I’m a mama who would never let my son do that, period. It’s inappropriate.”

A third wrote, “Love all the pics..except when ur kid was giving the finger.”

One fan lamented the photo, saying, “Picture 3 makes me sad to see. Someone who is this young should not be showing this sign.”

And another asked, “What is cool by showing the finger? Come on, do better.”

One fan sarcastically added, “Nice thing to be teaching kids to give the middle finger really.”

While some fans were upset by the gesture, others thought of it as normal

Other fans disagreed with the uproar. One user said, “Let’s normalize letting kids do the middle finger. Smdh.”

Another mocked the angry commenters, saying, “Y’all so mad over the middle finger and it’s so humorous lmfao.”

A third sarcastically added, “Wow, so outrageous, the kids out of control.”

Another user pointed out the fact that he’s Australian, saying, “He’s Australian, the one finger salute is part of the language.”

And one user took a swing at one of the critics, saying, “I’m not a Karen usually means they are a Karen.”

Fellow parents joined in on the debate, sharing personal experiences

Parents also joined in on the conversation. One asked, “If you don’t have a picture of your kid flipping the bird, how can you really call yourself a good parent?”

Another shared, “Lmao my son (12) does that in every pic. Grow up.”

One user wrote, “My kids love giving me the middle finger salute too. It’s all about context and it is not at all suggestive of the kind of kid or their behavior. My kids are polite, well behaved and exemplary students who would never be disrespectful to anyone. I’m guessing this is a joke and should be taken as such.”

Hemsworth’s photos show the family enjoying their time in Japan

Another photo from the family trip showed the couple celebrating their twin sons’ 11th birthday in Japan. Other images from the Japan trip show the family visiting a pig cafe and exploring local market delicacies.

Their son added some mischief with a playful hand symbol of a gun in another one of the photos. The Avengers star also showcased his famously toned body in swim trunks in a hot tub snap. The family topped their adventure with a ski session, where Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky snapped a lively selfie on the slopes.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been together since 2010

The couple first met in 2010 after being introduced by Hemsworth’s agent. Three months later, the couple tied the knot in a whirlwind romance.

The couple welcomed their daughter in 2012 and followed it up with their twin sons in 2014. The family resides in Hemsworth’s home country, Australia.

Both Pataky and Hemsworth are acclaimed actors with global recognition

Pataky became well-known initially in Spain, starring in the popular TV series Al salir de clase from 1997 to 2002, before gaining international fame with her role in the Fast & Furious film franchise.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth achieved global stardom through his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in addition to his action-packed movies, including the Extraction series and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Hemsworth is set to return to the MCU as Thor with his next movie

Hemsworth’s iconic role brought him worldwide acclaim and continued opportunities with his portrayal of the Norse god. Hemsworth confirmed his return in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which is set for release in 2026.

The new movie by Marvel will also feature characters from X-Men and Fantastic Four, aside from bringing back iconic MCU figures like Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, promising a long-awaited continuation of the beloved franchise.

Online users took to social media to share their opinions on Hemsworth’s son’s hand gesture

People Also Ask How do gestures play a role in how children grow and learn? Gestures can express what children know beyond their spoken words and often indicate impending progress in language acquisition and cognitive abilities.

Do gestures differ from culture to culture? Gestures can have vastly different meanings depending on the cultural context, which can lead to misunderstandings if one is not familiar with local customs. It's important to be aware of these differences to avoid potential miscommunications, especially when traveling.