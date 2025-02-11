If you watch anime, enjoy karaoke, love eating sushi or drive a Toyota, Japanese culture has had an impact on you. But if you haven’t been able to visit this amazing country yet, you might be wondering what it’s really like there. And in that case, we’ve got you covered! Bored Panda has searched far and wide to find photos that perfectly encapsulate just how special Japan is. Keep reading to find a conversation with Tanja Warwick, aka Ryokou Girl , and be sure to upvote the pics that couldn't have been taken anywhere else in the world!

Japan may not be one of the largest countries on the globe, but it’s certainly one of the most influential. Home to one of the world’s favorite cuisines , a rich and unique culture, stunning nature and fascinating architecture, this island nation truly has it all.

#1 This Pizza Box In Japan That Has A Handle In The Middle To Keep The Pizza Flat Share icon

#2 Elevator In Japan Has An Emergency Toilet Share icon

#3 This Quiet Room At Narita Airport For People With Autism Share icon

Traveling to Japan is a dream of many people around the globe. In fact, the country attracted a whopping 36.87 million foreign tourists in 2024. Being able to witness the stunning nature in real life, devour the best sushi in the world and visit huge cities that function extremely well sounds magical. But if you haven’t been able to make it to Japan yet, you can live vicariously through the people who shared the photos on this list. We also wanted to learn more about what living Japan is really like, so we got in touch with Tanja Warwick, aka Ryokou Girl. She was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain what makes this island country so special.

#4 Meanwhile In Japan Share icon

#5 Sewer Cover In Osaka, Japan Share icon

#6 These Single Matsutake Mushrooms Cost $100 A Piece In Japan Share icon

“Japan has a unique history, having been closed off from the rest of the world for more than 200 years during the Edo period,” Tanja noted. “It has led to a unique culture that you won't find anywhere else.” “Some things that make it special are the attention to detail and care that goes into everything, the close relationship with nature and appreciation for the changing seasons, and diverse landscapes,” she continued.

#7 Japan’s Most Kawaii Train? It’s Wakayama’s Tamaden! If You Ride The Train To End Of The Line You Can See The Cat Station Master At Kishi Station Share icon

#8 This "Supplement Buffet" At A Hotel In Japan Share icon

#9 A Court Mop That Advertises Cup Noodles Share icon

“Some things that surprised me when living and working in Japan are that, despite the reputation of ultra modern cities like Tokyo, it's still very much a traditional place. And technology from the 80s and 90s is still commonly used,” Tanja revealed. “For example, fax machines are still used in offices, and you can still go to music stores like Tower Records and Tsutaya to buy CDs.” ADVERTISEMENT

#10 There Was An Old Man Walking A Turtle In Tsukishima!! Share icon

#11 If You Look Closely At The Bench In Front Of The Prefectural Office, You'll See A Dinosaur Share icon

#12 Probably The Most Beautiful Hotel I Have Ever Been To. Aizu Ashinomaki Onsen Okawaso, Fukushima Share icon

We also asked Tanja what some of her personal favorite things about Japan are. “I love that no matter what time of year you visit Japan, there are always festivals and events tied closely to the seasons to enjoy, from cherry blossoms to summer fireworks, autumn leaves and winter illuminations,” she told Bored Panda. “Also the food is always a highlight. It's rare to have a bad meal, and eating out is so affordable.” ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Cats Sleeping Under The Hachiko Statue At Shibuya Station Share icon

#14 I Was Given Scissors To Cut My Soba With In Osaka Share icon

#15 Pikachu On My Beer. Tokyo, Japan Share icon

What should all travelers know before visiting Japan? “To plan ahead and prebook where possible before visiting popular areas and attractions, especially during peak travel times such as cherry blossom season,” Tanja noted. “Public transport is amazing, and you can get around to most places easily by train/buses.”

#16 Seen In A Japanese Train Share icon

#17 Ever Been Walking Down The Street Needing A Bottle Of Soup Stock With A Fish Inside? Fear Not. Osu, Nagoya Share icon

#18 [oc] Japanese Moving Company Whose Service I Refused For Being Over My Budget As A Student Has Sent Me 1kg Of Iwate Rice As An Apology For Failing To Provide Me With Service In My Price Range Share icon

Finally, Tanja recommends that travelers don’t just stick to Japan’s “Golden Route," aka the places that the vast majority of tourists visit, such as Tokyo, Hakone, Kyoto and Osaka. “Think about what you want to experience instead of where you want to go, and you are likely to find much less crowded and more affordable options in other cities,” the expert shared.

#19 Japanese Police Cars Can Raise Their Blinking Lights To Be More Visible Share icon

#20 Hungry Deer Stole My Map In Miyajima Share icon

#21 This Is One Photo Of A Camping Store In Tokyo Share icon

If you’re curious about what else can only be found in Japan, The Travel has an article detailing some items that you’re not likely to find anywhere else. First up on the list is unique Kit Kat flavors. Anything from baked potato to hot chili has been turned into a Kit Kat, so be sure to check out the wide selection when visiting. ADVERTISEMENT The country is also home to some incredibly unique game shows, including Candy or Not Candy, where contestants bite into items to determine whether they are in fact candy or not, and Old Enough!, where children as young as two are sent to run errands by themselves.

#22 Clear Coca-Cola Bought In Osaka, Japan Share icon

#23 There Are Open-Air Escalators Super High Up In Tokyo Share icon

#24 Japanese Gum Bottles Come With A Small Pad Of Sticky Notes Inside To Discard Chewed Pieces Share icon

If you’re going to be renting a car in Japan, it’s important to know that the traffic lights don’t turn green when it’s time to go – they turn blue! This is apparently because the Japanese language didn’t always have a word for green, so they decided to make traffic lights blue, yellow and red. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Sometimes Japan Doesn’t Seem Real Share icon

#26 Tokyo Tower At Night Share icon

#27 A Gigantic Godzilla Appears At A Dam In Saga Prefecture! Share icon

Japan is also one of the only places in the world where you can find extremely expensive fruits and vegetables, such as the $100 mushrooms shared on this list and grapes that cost up to $500. Part of the reasoning behind this is because farmers want their products to look perfect in stores, so many items don’t make the cut. And those that do, come at a high price.

#28 An Interesting Choice Of Lamps Share icon

#29 Look At My Cool Hot Chocolate Share icon

Are you enjoying this list all about Japan, pandas? Keep upvoting all of your favorite pics, and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever visited this fascinating island nation. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing what makes Japan so special, look no further than right here!

#30 In Japan, The Fuel Comes From Above Share icon

#31 Cup Noodle Museum. Ikeda, Osaka Share icon

#32 Nachi Falls, Japan Share icon

#33 Mildly Air-Conditioned Train In Japan Share icon

#34 Nagano, Japan Share icon

#35 Trucks In Japan Open "Up" So You Can Unload Them With A Forklift Anywhere Share icon

#36 Daruma Doll Temple Share icon

#37 Mannequins In Japan Share icon

#38 What's Going On? I Went To The Louis Vuitton Building On Ginza Namiki-Dori Street To Take A Closer Look. What's Going On? Share icon

#39 These Sausages From Costco Japan Come With Bones Share icon

#40 This Tiny Vehicle I Spotted In Osaka Share icon

#41 Pokémon Park - Namie, Fukushima Share icon

#42 Dotonbori, Osaka, Japan Share icon

#43 Great Pricing. Would You Like One? Share icon

#44 This Is A Different Kind Of Komainu Share icon

#45 Parking Barrier Or Art Instillation? Both Share icon

#46 Many Japanese Inns Or Ryokans Have Private Room Onsens. This Is A Good Way To Dip Your Toes In So To Speak In The Privacy Of Your Own Room Share icon

#47 An Abandoned Shrine In Japan That I’m Trying To Fix Share icon

#48 Found A 4 Liter Plastic Bottle Of Whiskey In Japan Share icon

#49 Cabbage Being Used As Decorative Flowers In Japanese Public Spaces Share icon

#50 A Spicy Vape Sold In Japan To Prevent Overeating Share icon

#51 This Is What You See When You Go To Ueno Zoo In Japan Share icon

#52 Ice Cream Covered In Gold Leaf From Kanazawa, Japan Share icon

#53 Apparently It's The First Aquarium Toilet In Japan Fun Toilet Time Share icon

#54 I Caught An Owl Mid-Yawn At The Owl Café In Tokyo Share icon

#55 Crazy Abandoned Love Hotel In Japan Share icon

#56 Went To A Sumo Wrestling Tournament In Tokyo Share icon

#57 Futaba Sushi, Ginza. First Opened In 1877. The Current Building Dates From The 1950s. Note The Sushi ‘Yatai’ Cart Built Into The Ground Floor, Right In The Center. Sorry, No Photography Allowed Inside The Restaurant Share icon

#58 Work Pods In Tokyo Station To Get Those Extra Hours In Share icon

#59 Knife Shopping In Kappabashi Today Share icon

#60 Big And Small Cans Of Beer In Osaka Share icon

#61 Miyama, Kyoto Prefecture Share icon

#62 Robot Warning About A Road Work Ahead Share icon

#63 Crossroad Things Share icon

#64 Kawai Bus Share icon

#65 In Japan They Have Gourmet Kit Kat Shops Share icon

#66 Foam Beer In Japan. Paid 400 Yen (Us$ 2.60) Share icon

#67 Japanese Grocery Store. Healthy Packaged Meals For As Low As $2.30 USD Share icon

#68 At This English Pub In Japan You Can Order "Only Foam" Beer. They Call It A (Beer) Latte Share icon

#69 Osaka Metro (Japan) Is Selling Recycled Metro Doors Repurposed As Tables! Share icon

#70 Toyota Miraidon Motorcycle Share icon

#71 Mall Restroom In Tokyo Has A Holder To Put Your Baby In While You Use The Stall Share icon

#72 This Guy In His Cooling Fan Jacket In 36° Tokyo Heat Share icon

#73 Digital Art Museum In Tokyo, A Must See For Japan! Share icon

#74 Bathroom Symbols At Kyoto Station Share icon

#75 This Is One Way To Make Sure Your Clients Never Run Out Of Toilet Paper (Ichiran Ramen, Kyoto, Japan) Share icon

#76 Rainbow Cheesecake At A-Works In Tokyo. It Was One Of The Most Beautiful Things I've Ever Eaten Share icon

#77 Robot Tourist Information In Tokyo Share icon

#78 POV: You’re In A Smoky Underground Yakitori Bar In Tokyo Share icon

#79 Raised Bumps In A Pattern On A Section Of A Sea Wall (Endoshima, Japan) These Are About 10m Long, Repeated Twice And Have Some Railings To Separate From The Main Walk Area. No Markings, Posters Or Anything Nearby Share icon

#80 Bowling Balls In Japan Look Like Basketballs Share icon

#81 A Vending Machine For Salad Dressing In Japan Share icon

#82 Japan Has Red Bean Kit-Kats Share icon

#83 I Gave Birth To My Son Last Month, And Here Are Some Of The Meals I Had In The Hospital Share icon

#84 This Cafe In Tokyo Gave Me An Hourglass To Keep Track Of When The Tea Is Ready Share icon

#85 At My First Baseball Game Inside Tokyo Dome Share icon

#86 Cafe Built Around A Sacred Tree In Osaka Share icon

#87 Odaiba Gundam Unicorn In Spring Share icon

#88 "Tulip". It Was A Nice Feeling This Year Too✨ Share icon

#89 Cute Food And An Even Cuter Chef Share icon

#90 Face House In Kyoto With A Super Cute Shop And Gallery Inside And Even Cuter Girl Running It Share icon

#91 Kitty Temple Share icon

#92 Tell Me You're In Japan Without Saying, "I'm In Japan" Share icon

#93 Cool Stuff Share icon

#94 We Were So Lucky To Spot This While We Were Out And About In The Omotesando Area In Tokyo Share icon

#95 I Think This Building Needs To Call Pest Control? Share icon

#96 My Urinal Had A Wonderful View On The Ferry Heading To Shōdoshima Island, Japan Share icon

#97 Mcdelivery In Shinyokohama Share icon

#98 Traffic Cones In Japan Share icon

#99 The Love Hotel I Visited In Japan Had A Water Slide Share icon

#100 Brought A Film Camera To Tokyo Share icon

#101 This Urinal In Japan Is Integrated With A Video Game That Gives You Points For Peeing On The Target Share icon

#102 Nishiki Market, Kyoto, Japan Share icon

#103 My Friend Jay Is Clearly Having Fun In Japan Share icon

#104 This Vending Machine In Japan Sells Fish Broth Share icon

#105 Video-Call Booth In Tokyo Metro Share icon

#106 Geisha Throwing Beans On Setsubun Share icon Setsubun is a Japanese holiday on February 3rd that celebrates the end of winter and the start of spring. People throw roasted soybeans while saying "Demons out, good luck in!" to chase away bad luck and bring in good fortune. They also eat a special sushi roll called Ehomaki while facing a lucky direction.



#107 Yasaka Shrine, Osaka Share icon

#108 Street Food At Fushimi Inari Taisha, Japan Share icon I went to an attraction in Kyoto on a Sunday morning, and there were so many people. At the end of the trip, we walked past some of the food vendors. I would not recommend this place if you’re looking for a quiet spot to rest and find peace—there were just so many people.



#109 It Turns Out Not All Robots Are After Our Jobs. Dawn Cafe Is Staffed By Robot Avatars Remotely Controlled By People With Severe Disabilities Share icon

#110 For Those Of You Who Are In Japan For Two Weeks, I 100% Recommend Going To Hakone And If You Have Time, Visit One Of The 5 Lakes In The Area Share icon

#111 Some Adorable Photos Of Snow Monkeys Share icon

#112 Real Life Mario Kart (Seen In Japan) Share icon

#113 This Popular Japanese Chain Restaurant Will Help You Walk Back To Your House In The Event Of A Natural Disaster Share icon

#114 Received A New Japanese Banknote That Was Introduced Last Week Share icon

#115 A Machine At A Japanese Ski Resort That Warms Up And Dries Your Gloves Out Share icon

#116 Subways In Japan Have Women Only Cars During Weekdays Share icon

#117 This Green Building In Tokyo Has Plants Growing On Its Walls Share icon

#118 Museums And Other Venues In Japan Have Lockable Parking For Your Umbrellas Share icon

#119 Security Bot Patrolling My Office Lobby - Tokyo, Japan Share icon

#120 The Funaya Boathouses Of Ine, Northern Kyoto Prefecture Share icon

#121 Mario Kart Through Tokyo Share icon

#122 A Parade Of Some Sort That I Ran Into In Kyoto Share icon

#123 The Inspirational Mudfish Share icon

#124 Traffic Cone, Temple Edition Share icon

#125 Have You Ever Seen A Cuter Ice Cream Cone? Share icon

#126 Good Luck Octopus, Mount Takao (Takaosan), Nr Tokyo, Japan Share icon

#127 My Dad Went To Japan And Sent Me This Share icon

#128 Normal Day In Japan Share icon

#129 Shopping Bag From A Mall In Kyoto Came With A Rain Cover Share icon

#130 There Is A Ghibli Shop In Osaka With A Very Special Photo Point. Here You Can Have Your Photo Taken With The Character Kaonashi From The Film Sen To Chihiro Share icon

#131 An Interesting Playground Share icon

#132 The Case Of Very Japan-Y Things Including Kimonos Share icon

#133 When You Stumble Across A Sleeping Snorlax Share icon

#134 Just Japan Being Japan Share icon

#135 This Construction Site In Japan Shows How Loud The Site Is In Decibels Share icon