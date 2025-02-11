135 Pics That Perfectly Encapsulate What Makes Japan Special (New Pics)Interview With Expert
Japan may not be one of the largest countries on the globe, but it’s certainly one of the most influential. Home to one of the world’s favorite cuisines, a rich and unique culture, stunning nature and fascinating architecture, this island nation truly has it all.
If you watch anime, enjoy karaoke, love eating sushi or drive a Toyota, Japanese culture has had an impact on you. But if you haven’t been able to visit this amazing country yet, you might be wondering what it’s really like there. And in that case, we’ve got you covered! Bored Panda has searched far and wide to find photos that perfectly encapsulate just how special Japan is. Keep reading to find a conversation with Tanja Warwick, aka Ryokou Girl, and be sure to upvote the pics that couldn't have been taken anywhere else in the world!
This Pizza Box In Japan That Has A Handle In The Middle To Keep The Pizza Flat
Elevator In Japan Has An Emergency Toilet
This Quiet Room At Narita Airport For People With Autism
Traveling to Japan is a dream of many people around the globe. In fact, the country attracted a whopping 36.87 million foreign tourists in 2024. Being able to witness the stunning nature in real life, devour the best sushi in the world and visit huge cities that function extremely well sounds magical. But if you haven’t been able to make it to Japan yet, you can live vicariously through the people who shared the photos on this list.
We also wanted to learn more about what living Japan is really like, so we got in touch with Tanja Warwick, aka Ryokou Girl. She was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain what makes this island country so special.
Meanwhile In Japan
Sewer Cover In Osaka, Japan
Each municipality has their own design. My city is fireflies.
These Single Matsutake Mushrooms Cost $100 A Piece In Japan
If you want to think about it based off being paid in yen, do the math as 1JPY = 1 USD. So, bottom left is $145 (3% off sticker) top right $160
“Japan has a unique history, having been closed off from the rest of the world for more than 200 years during the Edo period,” Tanja noted. “It has led to a unique culture that you won't find anywhere else.”
“Some things that make it special are the attention to detail and care that goes into everything, the close relationship with nature and appreciation for the changing seasons, and diverse landscapes,” she continued.
Japan’s Most Kawaii Train? It’s Wakayama’s Tamaden! If You Ride The Train To End Of The Line You Can See The Cat Station Master At Kishi Station
This "Supplement Buffet" At A Hotel In Japan
A Court Mop That Advertises Cup Noodles
“Some things that surprised me when living and working in Japan are that, despite the reputation of ultra modern cities like Tokyo, it's still very much a traditional place. And technology from the 80s and 90s is still commonly used,” Tanja revealed. “For example, fax machines are still used in offices, and you can still go to music stores like Tower Records and Tsutaya to buy CDs.”
There Was An Old Man Walking A Turtle In Tsukishima!!
If You Look Closely At The Bench In Front Of The Prefectural Office, You'll See A Dinosaur
Probably The Most Beautiful Hotel I Have Ever Been To. Aizu Ashinomaki Onsen Okawaso, Fukushima
We also asked Tanja what some of her personal favorite things about Japan are. “I love that no matter what time of year you visit Japan, there are always festivals and events tied closely to the seasons to enjoy, from cherry blossoms to summer fireworks, autumn leaves and winter illuminations,” she told Bored Panda. “Also the food is always a highlight. It's rare to have a bad meal, and eating out is so affordable.”
Cats Sleeping Under The Hachiko Statue At Shibuya Station
I Was Given Scissors To Cut My Soba With In Osaka
Pikachu On My Beer. Tokyo, Japan
What should all travelers know before visiting Japan? “To plan ahead and prebook where possible before visiting popular areas and attractions, especially during peak travel times such as cherry blossom season,” Tanja noted. “Public transport is amazing, and you can get around to most places easily by train/buses.”
Seen In A Japanese Train
Ever Been Walking Down The Street Needing A Bottle Of Soup Stock With A Fish Inside? Fear Not. Osu, Nagoya
[oc] Japanese Moving Company Whose Service I Refused For Being Over My Budget As A Student Has Sent Me 1kg Of Iwate Rice As An Apology For Failing To Provide Me With Service In My Price Range
Finally, Tanja recommends that travelers don’t just stick to Japan’s “Golden Route," aka the places that the vast majority of tourists visit, such as Tokyo, Hakone, Kyoto and Osaka. “Think about what you want to experience instead of where you want to go, and you are likely to find much less crowded and more affordable options in other cities,” the expert shared.
Japanese Police Cars Can Raise Their Blinking Lights To Be More Visible
Hungry Deer Stole My Map In Miyajima
This Is One Photo Of A Camping Store In Tokyo
If you’re curious about what else can only be found in Japan, The Travel has an article detailing some items that you’re not likely to find anywhere else. First up on the list is unique Kit Kat flavors. Anything from baked potato to hot chili has been turned into a Kit Kat, so be sure to check out the wide selection when visiting.
The country is also home to some incredibly unique game shows, including Candy or Not Candy, where contestants bite into items to determine whether they are in fact candy or not, and Old Enough!, where children as young as two are sent to run errands by themselves.
Clear Coca-Cola Bought In Osaka, Japan
There Are Open-Air Escalators Super High Up In Tokyo
Japanese Gum Bottles Come With A Small Pad Of Sticky Notes Inside To Discard Chewed Pieces
If you’re going to be renting a car in Japan, it’s important to know that the traffic lights don’t turn green when it’s time to go – they turn blue! This is apparently because the Japanese language didn’t always have a word for green, so they decided to make traffic lights blue, yellow and red.
Sometimes Japan Doesn’t Seem Real
Tokyo Tower At Night
A Gigantic Godzilla Appears At A Dam In Saga Prefecture!
Japan is also one of the only places in the world where you can find extremely expensive fruits and vegetables, such as the $100 mushrooms shared on this list and grapes that cost up to $500. Part of the reasoning behind this is because farmers want their products to look perfect in stores, so many items don’t make the cut. And those that do, come at a high price.
An Interesting Choice Of Lamps
Look At My Cool Hot Chocolate
In Japan, The Fuel Comes From Above
Cup Noodle Museum. Ikeda, Osaka
You can make a personalized one there, or so my wife tells me (she keeps trying to sell me on going)
Nachi Falls, Japan
Mildly Air-Conditioned Train In Japan
Nagano, Japan
Trucks In Japan Open "Up" So You Can Unload Them With A Forklift Anywhere
Daruma Doll Temple
Mannequins In Japan
What's Going On? I Went To The Louis Vuitton Building On Ginza Namiki-Dori Street To Take A Closer Look. What's Going On?
These Sausages From Costco Japan Come With Bones
This Tiny Vehicle I Spotted In Osaka
Pokémon Park - Namie, Fukushima
Dotonbori, Osaka, Japan
Great Pricing. Would You Like One?
This Is A Different Kind Of Komainu
Parking Barrier Or Art Instillation? Both
Many Japanese Inns Or Ryokans Have Private Room Onsens. This Is A Good Way To Dip Your Toes In So To Speak In The Privacy Of Your Own Room
An Abandoned Shrine In Japan That I’m Trying To Fix
Found A 4 Liter Plastic Bottle Of Whiskey In Japan
Cabbage Being Used As Decorative Flowers In Japanese Public Spaces
A Spicy Vape Sold In Japan To Prevent Overeating
This Is What You See When You Go To Ueno Zoo In Japan
Ice Cream Covered In Gold Leaf From Kanazawa, Japan
Apparently It's The First Aquarium Toilet In Japan Fun Toilet Time
I Caught An Owl Mid-Yawn At The Owl Café In Tokyo
Crazy Abandoned Love Hotel In Japan
Went To A Sumo Wrestling Tournament In Tokyo
Futaba Sushi, Ginza. First Opened In 1877. The Current Building Dates From The 1950s. Note The Sushi ‘Yatai’ Cart Built Into The Ground Floor, Right In The Center. Sorry, No Photography Allowed Inside The Restaurant
Work Pods In Tokyo Station To Get Those Extra Hours In
Knife Shopping In Kappabashi Today
Big And Small Cans Of Beer In Osaka
Small ones are usually for offerings to your ancestors/family during obon お盆 or the family shrine in your home
Miyama, Kyoto Prefecture
Robot Warning About A Road Work Ahead
Crossroad Things
Kawai Bus
In Japan They Have Gourmet Kit Kat Shops
Foam Beer In Japan. Paid 400 Yen (Us$ 2.60)
Japanese Grocery Store. Healthy Packaged Meals For As Low As $2.30 USD
The part about these that annoy me is people say USD such and such... For tourists, all good and well, but for me making my living in yen ￥399 is probably the only one I would buy...
At This English Pub In Japan You Can Order "Only Foam" Beer. They Call It A (Beer) Latte
Osaka Metro (Japan) Is Selling Recycled Metro Doors Repurposed As Tables!
Toyota Miraidon Motorcycle
Mall Restroom In Tokyo Has A Holder To Put Your Baby In While You Use The Stall
This Guy In His Cooling Fan Jacket In 36° Tokyo Heat
Digital Art Museum In Tokyo, A Must See For Japan!
Bathroom Symbols At Kyoto Station
This Is One Way To Make Sure Your Clients Never Run Out Of Toilet Paper (Ichiran Ramen, Kyoto, Japan)
Rainbow Cheesecake At A-Works In Tokyo. It Was One Of The Most Beautiful Things I've Ever Eaten
Robot Tourist Information In Tokyo
POV: You’re In A Smoky Underground Yakitori Bar In Tokyo
Raised Bumps In A Pattern On A Section Of A Sea Wall (Endoshima, Japan) These Are About 10m Long, Repeated Twice And Have Some Railings To Separate From The Main Walk Area. No Markings, Posters Or Anything Nearby
Bowling Balls In Japan Look Like Basketballs
A Vending Machine For Salad Dressing In Japan
Japan Has Red Bean Kit-Kats
I Gave Birth To My Son Last Month, And Here Are Some Of The Meals I Had In The Hospital
This Cafe In Tokyo Gave Me An Hourglass To Keep Track Of When The Tea Is Ready
At My First Baseball Game Inside Tokyo Dome
Cafe Built Around A Sacred Tree In Osaka
Odaiba Gundam Unicorn In Spring
"Tulip". It Was A Nice Feeling This Year Too✨
Cute Food And An Even Cuter Chef
Face House In Kyoto With A Super Cute Shop And Gallery Inside And Even Cuter Girl Running It
Kitty Temple
Tell Me You're In Japan Without Saying, "I'm In Japan"
Cool Stuff
We Were So Lucky To Spot This While We Were Out And About In The Omotesando Area In Tokyo
I Think This Building Needs To Call Pest Control?
My Urinal Had A Wonderful View On The Ferry Heading To Shōdoshima Island, Japan
Mcdelivery In Shinyokohama
Traffic Cones In Japan
The Love Hotel I Visited In Japan Had A Water Slide
Brought A Film Camera To Tokyo
This Urinal In Japan Is Integrated With A Video Game That Gives You Points For Peeing On The Target
Nishiki Market, Kyoto, Japan
My Friend Jay Is Clearly Having Fun In Japan
This Vending Machine In Japan Sells Fish Broth
Video-Call Booth In Tokyo Metro
Geisha Throwing Beans On Setsubun
Setsubun is a Japanese holiday on February 3rd that celebrates the end of winter and the start of spring. People throw roasted soybeans while saying "Demons out, good luck in!" to chase away bad luck and bring in good fortune. They also eat a special sushi roll called Ehomaki while facing a lucky direction.
Yasaka Shrine, Osaka
Street Food At Fushimi Inari Taisha, Japan
I went to an attraction in Kyoto on a Sunday morning, and there were so many people. At the end of the trip, we walked past some of the food vendors. I would not recommend this place if you’re looking for a quiet spot to rest and find peace—there were just so many people.