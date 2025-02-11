ADVERTISEMENT

Japan may not be one of the largest countries on the globe, but it’s certainly one of the most influential. Home to one of the world’s favorite cuisines, a rich and unique culture, stunning nature and fascinating architecture, this island nation truly has it all.

If you watch anime, enjoy karaoke, love eating sushi or drive a Toyota, Japanese culture has had an impact on you. But if you haven’t been able to visit this amazing country yet, you might be wondering what it’s really like there. And in that case, we’ve got you covered! Bored Panda has searched far and wide to find photos that perfectly encapsulate just how special Japan is. Keep reading to find a conversation with Tanja Warwick, aka Ryokou Girl, and be sure to upvote the pics that couldn't have been taken anywhere else in the world!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Pizza Box In Japan That Has A Handle In The Middle To Keep The Pizza Flat

Person holding a pizza box, an interesting Japan pic showcasing local food packaging design.

SaekoZ2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Elevator In Japan Has An Emergency Toilet

    Elevator in Japan featuring an emergency seat and informational signs on the wall, showcasing Interesting-Japan-Pics.

    jimb0z_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    This Quiet Room At Narita Airport For People With Autism

    Wall with signs in Japanese and English for quiet rooms, part of interesting Japan pics.

    PurpleWallaby999 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Traveling to Japan is a dream of many people around the globe. In fact, the country attracted a whopping 36.87 million foreign tourists in 2024. Being able to witness the stunning nature in real life, devour the best sushi in the world and visit huge cities that function extremely well sounds magical. But if you haven’t been able to make it to Japan yet, you can live vicariously through the people who shared the photos on this list.

    We also wanted to learn more about what living Japan is really like, so we got in touch with Tanja Warwick, aka Ryokou Girl. She was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and explain what makes this island country so special. 
    #4

    Meanwhile In Japan

    Deer standing outside a shop in Japan, looking through the glass door at a person inside.

    NojayGames Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Sewer Cover In Osaka, Japan

    Decorative Japanese manhole cover with intricate designs, showcasing traditional architecture and cherry blossoms.

    SpaceMasala Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Each municipality has their own design. My city is fireflies.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    These Single Matsutake Mushrooms Cost $100 A Piece In Japan

    Matsutake mushrooms in wooden boxes on display, part of Interesting-Japan-Pics.

    namajapan , namajapan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you want to think about it based off being paid in yen, do the math as 1JPY = 1 USD. So, bottom left is $145 (3% off sticker) top right $160

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    “Japan has a unique history, having been closed off from the rest of the world for more than 200 years during the Edo period,” Tanja noted. “It has led to a unique culture that you won't find anywhere else.”

    “Some things that make it special are the attention to detail and care that goes into everything, the close relationship with nature and appreciation for the changing seasons, and diverse landscapes,” she continued. 
    #7

    Japan’s Most Kawaii Train? It’s Wakayama’s Tamaden! If You Ride The Train To End Of The Line You Can See The Cat Station Master At Kishi Station

    Decorated Japanese train with cat-themed designs at a station, showcasing Interesting Japan Pics.

    mmats01 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    This "Supplement Buffet" At A Hotel In Japan

    Supplement buffet display in Japan with jars of vitamins and instructions, showcasing an interesting part of Japanese culture.

    koreandude555 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A Court Mop That Advertises Cup Noodles

    Person sweeping with a Cup Noodles-themed mop on a basketball court, showcasing interesting Japan pics.

    jav_city Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “Some things that surprised me when living and working in Japan are that, despite the reputation of ultra modern cities like Tokyo, it's still very much a traditional place. And technology from the 80s and 90s is still commonly used,” Tanja revealed. “For example, fax machines are still used in offices, and you can still go to music stores like Tower Records and Tsutaya to buy CDs.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    There Was An Old Man Walking A Turtle In Tsukishima!!

    Man walking a large tortoise on a street in Japan. Interesting-Japan-Pics.

    hi_roshishi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    If You Look Closely At The Bench In Front Of The Prefectural Office, You'll See A Dinosaur

    Dinosaur-shaped park bench design in Japan, with wooden slats and metal frame, located on a paved sidewalk.

    CODfukui Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Probably The Most Beautiful Hotel I Have Ever Been To. Aizu Ashinomaki Onsen Okawaso, Fukushima

    Woman in traditional attire seated on a red platform, surrounded by serene Japanese architecture at night.

    DaeronOP Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We also asked Tanja what some of her personal favorite things about Japan are. “I love that no matter what time of year you visit Japan, there are always festivals and events tied closely to the seasons to enjoy, from cherry blossoms to summer fireworks, autumn leaves and winter illuminations,” she told Bored Panda. “Also the food is always a highlight. It's rare to have a bad meal, and eating out is so affordable.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Cats Sleeping Under The Hachiko Statue At Shibuya Station

    Hachiko statue in Japan, with cats resting at its base, surrounded by a crowd in the bustling city.

    AgentWilson413 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    I Was Given Scissors To Cut My Soba With In Osaka

    Bowl of noodles with scissors on the side, showcasing interesting Japan culinary presentation.

    ThePetiteBaker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Pikachu On My Beer. Tokyo, Japan

    Interesting Japan Pics: Beer with Pikachu latte art on foam and red chopsticks on a wooden table.

    Berk_canc_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    What should all travelers know before visiting Japan? “To plan ahead and prebook where possible before visiting popular areas and attractions, especially during peak travel times such as cherry blossom season,” Tanja noted. “Public transport is amazing, and you can get around to most places easily by train/buses.”
    #16

    Seen In A Japanese Train

    A train passenger holds a cute animal-shaped handle in Japan, showcasing unique design.

    enaharkness Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Ever Been Walking Down The Street Needing A Bottle Of Soup Stock With A Fish Inside? Fear Not. Osu, Nagoya

    Vending machine in Japan offering bottled soup stock, highlighting its unique and interesting cultural aspect.

    duckbutcher Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    [oc] Japanese Moving Company Whose Service I Refused For Being Over My Budget As A Student Has Sent Me 1kg Of Iwate Rice As An Apology For Failing To Provide Me With Service In My Price Range

    Orange rice package with pandas and Japanese text, showcasing an interesting Japan product.

    namirgarib Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Finally, Tanja recommends that travelers don’t just stick to Japan’s “Golden Route," aka the places that the vast majority of tourists visit, such as Tokyo, Hakone, Kyoto and Osaka. “Think about what you want to experience instead of where you want to go, and you are likely to find much less crowded and more affordable options in other cities,” the expert shared.
    #19

    Japanese Police Cars Can Raise Their Blinking Lights To Be More Visible

    Police car parked on a busy Japan street, with traffic cones and buses nearby.

    sand500 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Hungry Deer Stole My Map In Miyajima

    Deer munching on paper with a scenic Japan backdrop featuring a torii gate by the water.

    piggysnothere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    This Is One Photo Of A Camping Store In Tokyo

    Unique Japan pics: Split view of an indoor shop and a lush garden with plants and a small stream.

    theroors223 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If you’re curious about what else can only be found in Japan, The Travel has an article detailing some items that you’re not likely to find anywhere else. First up on the list is unique Kit Kat flavors. Anything from baked potato to hot chili has been turned into a Kit Kat, so be sure to check out the wide selection when visiting. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The country is also home to some incredibly unique game shows, including Candy or Not Candy, where contestants bite into items to determine whether they are in fact candy or not, and Old Enough!, where children as young as two are sent to run errands by themselves.      
    #22

    Clear Coca-Cola Bought In Osaka, Japan

    Coca-Cola Clear bottle on a table, showcasing an interesting Japan beverage product.

    LadyEmry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    There Are Open-Air Escalators Super High Up In Tokyo

    Escalator view over cityscape at sunset, capturing Interesting-Japan-Pics atmosphere with vibrant skies and urban skyline.

    mtlgrems Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Japanese Gum Bottles Come With A Small Pad Of Sticky Notes Inside To Discard Chewed Pieces

    A hand holding an open container of Lotte xylitol gum, revealing green square pieces.

    TheHydrogenator3000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If you’re going to be renting a car in Japan, it’s important to know that the traffic lights don’t turn green when it’s time to go – they turn blue! This is apparently because the Japanese language didn’t always have a word for green, so they decided to make traffic lights blue, yellow and red.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Sometimes Japan Doesn’t Seem Real

    Cherry blossoms over a canal with koi fish, showcasing Interesting Japan pics.

    sjbfujcfjm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Tokyo Tower At Night

    Tokyo Tower illuminated with colorful lights against a cloudy night sky, featuring traditional Japanese architecture in the foreground.

    wmina Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    A Gigantic Godzilla Appears At A Dam In Saga Prefecture!

    Godzilla mural on a dam in Japan, surrounded by lush greenery, showcasing interesting Japan pics.

    karcher_japan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Japan is also one of the only places in the world where you can find extremely expensive fruits and vegetables, such as the $100 mushrooms shared on this list and grapes that cost up to $500. Part of the reasoning behind this is because farmers want their products to look perfect in stores, so many items don’t make the cut. And those that do, come at a high price.
    #28

    An Interesting Choice Of Lamps

    Unique ceiling lights resembling baby bottles in Japan, creating an interesting visual effect.

    travelswithsasha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Look At My Cool Hot Chocolate

    3D latte art in a Japanese coffee shop, featuring a sculpted foam design on top of a cappuccino.

    ThatBaguetteBoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Are you enjoying this list all about Japan, pandas? Keep upvoting all of your favorite pics, and let us know in the comments if you’ve ever visited this fascinating island nation. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing what makes Japan so special, look no further than right here
    #30

    In Japan, The Fuel Comes From Above

    Japanese gas station with innovative ceiling pumps and cars refueling under a canopy.

    frozensand Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Cup Noodle Museum. Ikeda, Osaka

    Wall of instant noodles at a museum in Japan, featuring colorful packaging.

    ejj3nn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can make a personalized one there, or so my wife tells me (she keeps trying to sell me on going)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #32

    Nachi Falls, Japan

    Pagoda in misty mountains with a waterfall, showcasing Interesting Japan Pics.

    brendanbrown89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Mildly Air-Conditioned Train In Japan

    A sign reading "Mildly Air-Conditioned Car" on a Japanese train with passengers inside, representing interesting Japan pics.

    adiwet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Nagano, Japan

    Historic Japanese street lined with traditional wooden buildings, nestled against lush green hillside.

    ag.lr.88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Trucks In Japan Open "Up" So You Can Unload Them With A Forklift Anywhere

    Interesting Japan Pics featuring a truck with an innovative roof mechanism in a parking lot.

    Dlph_311 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Daruma Doll Temple

    Daruma dolls in various settings, showcasing interesting Japan pics with vibrant landscapes and cultural elements.

    yhknight79 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Mannequins In Japan

    Mannequins in humorous poses wearing suits in a Japanese store, showcasing interesting Japan pics.

    arbili Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    What's Going On? I Went To The Louis Vuitton Building On Ginza Namiki-Dori Street To Take A Closer Look. What's Going On?

    Gleaming golden Louis Vuitton building in Japan, reflecting urban scenery.

    1101_nagata Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    These Sausages From Costco Japan Come With Bones

    Packaged Frankfurt sausages labeled "Frankfurt with Bone" in a Japanese store.

    Archawn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    This Tiny Vehicle I Spotted In Osaka

    Small three-wheeled vehicle on a busy street in Japan, showcasing Interesting-Japan-Pics.

    lockdownmnl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Pokémon Park - Namie, Fukushima

    Large pink Pokémon-themed playground structure in Japan, highlighting Interesting-Japan-Pics.

    bigbowlofjelly Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Dotonbori, Osaka, Japan

    Vibrant night scene of a boat on a busy canal in Japan, surrounded by colorful city lights and crowds on the riverbanks.

    SobelOperator Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Great Pricing. Would You Like One?

    Fried Godzilla sculpture displayed in a Japanese restaurant, showcasing interesting Japan pics.

    tokyotourguide Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    This Is A Different Kind Of Komainu

    Dogs styled as lions being walked on a city street, showcasing interesting Japan pics in a bustling urban setting.

    tracy_houkishitoya Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Parking Barrier Or Art Instillation? Both

    No parking sign in Japan with a cute frog on a swing underneath, creating an interesting scene.

    candid_tokyo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Many Japanese Inns Or Ryokans Have Private Room Onsens. This Is A Good Way To Dip Your Toes In So To Speak In The Privacy Of Your Own Room

    Outdoor hot spring bath with mountain view in Japan, showcasing serene scenery and traditional design elements.

    belindafergusontravel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    An Abandoned Shrine In Japan That I’m Trying To Fix

    Traditional Japanese shrine behind an orange torii gate under a clear blue sky, showcasing unique cultural architecture.

    Kenouk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Found A 4 Liter Plastic Bottle Of Whiskey In Japan

    Hand grabbing a large bottle of Red Suntory Whisky on a store shelf, labeled Japanese Whisky, capturing interesting Japan pics.

    SteveCastGames Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Cabbage Being Used As Decorative Flowers In Japanese Public Spaces

    Colorful ornamental cabbages and flowers in a Japanese garden setting.

    getott Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    A Spicy Vape Sold In Japan To Prevent Overeating

    Packaging of Japan snack substitute with bold red text and a person eating a burger, showcasing unique marketing appeal.

    StarbuckIsland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    This Is What You See When You Go To Ueno Zoo In Japan

    Pandas in a Japanese zoo enjoying bamboo, perfect for Interesting-Japan-Pics collection.

    noty1126 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sadly, I believe they had to return to China last year...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #52

    Ice Cream Covered In Gold Leaf From Kanazawa, Japan

    Golden ice cream cone wrapped in gold foil held by a hand, showcasing Interesting Japan Pics.

    sofyflo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Apparently It's The First Aquarium Toilet In Japan Fun Toilet Time

    Aquarium-themed bathroom in Japan with fish swimming around the toilet.

    yuri.kiwi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    I Caught An Owl Mid-Yawn At The Owl Café In Tokyo

    Owls perched indoors, showcasing their expressive eyes and unique appearance, embodying Interesting-Japan-Pics theme.

    kcoolin , hakaikake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Crazy Abandoned Love Hotel In Japan

    Unique hotel room designs in Japan, featuring vibrant and eclectic decor, including themed beds and mirrored ceilings.

    places_forgotten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Went To A Sumo Wrestling Tournament In Tokyo

    Sumo wrestling event in a crowded Japanese arena, showcasing cultural highlights for Interesting-Japan-Pics.

    stoved686 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Futaba Sushi, Ginza. First Opened In 1877. The Current Building Dates From The 1950s. Note The Sushi ‘Yatai’ Cart Built Into The Ground Floor, Right In The Center. Sorry, No Photography Allowed Inside The Restaurant

    Traditional Japanese building juxtaposed with modern architecture in an urban setting, showcasing interesting Japan pics.

    japanpropertycentral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Work Pods In Tokyo Station To Get Those Extra Hours In

    Modern Japanese phone booth with "Business" and "Personal" labels, displaying the number 7, vacant indicator lit.

    pubgscrubby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Knife Shopping In Kappabashi Today

    Japanese knives displayed on shelves in a store, showcasing craftsmanship and variety.

    sixpigeons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Big And Small Cans Of Beer In Osaka

    Man holding a tiny and a large Asahi Super Dry can in a Japanese store, showcasing Interesting Japan Pics.

    HeavyConversation161 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Small ones are usually for offerings to your ancestors/family during obon お盆 or the family shrine in your home

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #61

    Miyama, Kyoto Prefecture

    Traditional Japanese village with thatched-roof houses surrounded by lush greenery, showcasing interesting Japan architecture.

    biwook Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Robot Warning About A Road Work Ahead

    Cyclist interacts with a comical traffic figure in front of a Japanese tunnel, showcasing interesting Japan pics.

    arctickick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Crossroad Things

    Deer crossing a street on a zebra crossing in Japan, next to a green pedestrian light.

    goatofnamur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Citizens of Nara crossing the street, nothing to see here

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #64

    Kawai Bus

    A panda-themed food truck on a bustling street in Japan, attracting curious visitors.

    aina_casandersen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    In Japan They Have Gourmet Kit Kat Shops

    People shopping at a Kit Kat Chocolatory store in Japan, displaying a variety of unique Kit Kat flavors.

    RegionFree Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Foam Beer In Japan. Paid 400 Yen (Us$ 2.60)

    Tall glass of an intriguing Japanese drink with a milky appearance on a wooden table.

    BocaTaberu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Japanese Grocery Store. Healthy Packaged Meals For As Low As $2.30 USD

    Variety of packaged meals in a Japanese convenience store, showcasing unique and interesting food options in Japan.

    sysifuscorp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The part about these that annoy me is people say USD such and such... For tourists, all good and well, but for me making my living in yen ￥399 is probably the only one I would buy...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #68

    At This English Pub In Japan You Can Order "Only Foam" Beer. They Call It A (Beer) Latte

    Interesting Japan Pics: A restaurant menu listing draft beers and highballs with prices in yen.

    Higgz221 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Osaka Metro (Japan) Is Selling Recycled Metro Doors Repurposed As Tables!

    Poster featuring a unique table design inspired by Japan's Osaka Metro.

    scamNscoot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Toyota Miraidon Motorcycle

    Futuristic motorcycles in Japan, with unique purple and blue designs, displayed indoors.

    LordDremy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Mall Restroom In Tokyo Has A Holder To Put Your Baby In While You Use The Stall

    Modern toilet in Japan with an attached baby seat, showcasing unique Japanese restroom design.

    rr90013 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    This Guy In His Cooling Fan Jacket In 36° Tokyo Heat

    A man in a unique air-conditioned jacket walking on a street in Japan, showcasing interesting fashion.

    uzi1102 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Digital Art Museum In Tokyo, A Must See For Japan!

    Colorful lanterns creating a captivating light display in Japan, reflecting in mirrors for an immersive visual experience.

    liam92 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Bathroom Symbols At Kyoto Station

    Restroom signs in Japan showing options for men, women, and multipurpose use.

    waidanwojnar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #75

    This Is One Way To Make Sure Your Clients Never Run Out Of Toilet Paper (Ichiran Ramen, Kyoto, Japan)

    Wall with multiple vintage toilet paper holders in Japan.

    birdygolfer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Rainbow Cheesecake At A-Works In Tokyo. It Was One Of The Most Beautiful Things I've Ever Eaten

    Rainbow cake slices on a wooden board, showcasing vibrant layers. Interesting Japan Pics highlight delightful desserts.

    jewelkawataki , jewelkawataki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Robot Tourist Information In Tokyo

    A child interacting with a robot at a Tourist Information Center in Japan, showcasing interesting Japan pics.

    Tristanlp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    POV: You’re In A Smoky Underground Yakitori Bar In Tokyo

    Man grilling skewers in a smoky Japanese restaurant, with diners in the background. Interesting Japan Pics atmosphere.

    2o2yj4m3s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Raised Bumps In A Pattern On A Section Of A Sea Wall (Endoshima, Japan) These Are About 10m Long, Repeated Twice And Have Some Railings To Separate From The Main Walk Area. No Markings, Posters Or Anything Nearby

    Tactile walking path in Japan with varied textured tiles for accessibility.

    PermissionBest2379 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Bowling Balls In Japan Look Like Basketballs

    Bowling alley scene with basketball-themed bowling balls, showcasing Interesting Japan Pics.

    BarryxBarry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    A Vending Machine For Salad Dressing In Japan

    Vending machine in Japan selling salad dressing bottles on a city street, showcasing interesting Japan pics.

    Expedite1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #82

    Japan Has Red Bean Kit-Kats

    Hokkaido red bean Kit Kat package, showcasing Interesting Japan Pics.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    I Gave Birth To My Son Last Month, And Here Are Some Of The Meals I Had In The Hospital

    Japanese meals with udon noodles, sushi, beef slices, and diverse side dishes on a table.

    japanese_work Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    This Cafe In Tokyo Gave Me An Hourglass To Keep Track Of When The Tea Is Ready

    French press and hourglass on a wooden table, capturing an interesting Japan pic theme.

    DabIMON Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    At My First Baseball Game Inside Tokyo Dome

    A baseball game in a large indoor stadium in Japan, with spectators filling the seats, showcasing Interesting-Japan-Pics.

    bondibeachboy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Cafe Built Around A Sacred Tree In Osaka

    A massive tree inside a Japanese cafe, embodying Interesting-Japan-Pics.

    hasamide Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Odaiba Gundam Unicorn In Spring

    Robotic statue in DiverCity Tokyo, surrounded by vibrant tulips, showcasing a fascinating Japan scene.

    YarnBells3477 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    "Tulip". It Was A Nice Feeling This Year Too✨

    Colorful flower fields with cherry blossoms and a bridge in the background in Japan.

    no_rain_no_rainbow3104 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #89

    Cute Food And An Even Cuter Chef

    Pikachu dressed as a chef in a Pokemon-themed cafe in Japan; Pikachu-themed meal with dessert and drink.

    tokyotourguide Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Face House In Kyoto With A Super Cute Shop And Gallery Inside And Even Cuter Girl Running It

    Unique building in Japan with windows resembling eyes for Interesting-Japan-Pics SEO.

    ametchayka Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Kitty Temple

    Maneki-neko figurines in a group, symbolizing good luck and fortune in Japanese culture, a highlight of interesting Japan pics.

    huyfinity_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Tell Me You're In Japan Without Saying, "I'm In Japan"

    Yellow car in Japan with a Pikachu figure in the driver's seat, showcasing interesting-Japan-pics.

    krihea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Cool Stuff

    Collage of Interesting-Japan-Pics: street art, unique products, Mt. Fuji Coke ad, and a cat café poster.

    v_schermack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    We Were So Lucky To Spot This While We Were Out And About In The Omotesando Area In Tokyo

    Man pushing a stroller filled with fluffy cats, attracting attention on a busy Japanese street.

    inseparable.couple Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    I Think This Building Needs To Call Pest Control?

    Huge beetle sculpture on a building facade in Japan with people below.

    maddymadrid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #96

    My Urinal Had A Wonderful View On The Ferry Heading To Shōdoshima Island, Japan

    Urinal in a Japanese bathroom with large window overlooking the ocean, showcasing interesting views in Japan.

    MSotallyTober Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Mcdelivery In Shinyokohama

    Interesting Japan pics: McDelivery scooters with red boxes featuring fries parked in a tiled area.

    Tokyodisneysnap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    Traffic Cones In Japan

    Hello Kitty-themed construction barriers on a busy Japanese street at night.

    sienna23 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    The Love Hotel I Visited In Japan Had A Water Slide

    Red indoor waterslide in Japan leading into a small tiled pool, showcasing unique design elements.

    Bemused_potato486 , Bemused_potato486 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Brought A Film Camera To Tokyo

    Cherry blossoms framing a lit tower at night, showcasing interesting Japan pics.

    nicholasdavidsmith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    This Urinal In Japan Is Integrated With A Video Game That Gives You Points For Peeing On The Target

    Japanese urinal with a digital screen above displaying a game, showcasing interesting technology in a public restroom.

    BryantheBrown Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #102

    Nishiki Market, Kyoto, Japan

    Street vendor in Japan selling skewers and fried snacks at a bustling market, showcasing interesting Japan pics.

    Lobology Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #103

    My Friend Jay Is Clearly Having Fun In Japan

    Man enjoying robot ride at a vibrant, colorful indoor venue in Japan.

    jengajengagoose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #104

    This Vending Machine In Japan Sells Fish Broth

    Unique vending machines in Japan offering diverse products.

    manlyflower , belbagai Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #105

    Video-Call Booth In Tokyo Metro

    CocoDesk workstation in Japan, showcasing innovative design and functionality with wood panels and a see-through feature.

    excelar412 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #106

    Geisha Throwing Beans On Setsubun

    Interesting Japan Pics of a traditional festival with people in costumes and a temple gathering.

    Setsubun is a Japanese holiday on February 3rd that celebrates the end of winter and the start of spring. People throw roasted soybeans while saying "Demons out, good luck in!" to chase away bad luck and bring in good fortune. They also eat a special sushi roll called Ehomaki while facing a lucky direction.

    Sea-Leadership1747 , cisaaca Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #107

    Yasaka Shrine, Osaka

    Temple entrance resembling a giant face in Japan, showcasing unique architecture and cultural artistry.

    jayksofue , jayksphoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #108

    Street Food At Fushimi Inari Taisha, Japan

    Interesting Japan pics: A bustling shrine entrance and a vendor grilling shrimp skewers.

    I went to an attraction in Kyoto on a Sunday morning, and there were so many people. At the end of the trip, we walked past some of the food vendors. I would not recommend this place if you’re looking for a quiet spot to rest and find peace—there were just so many people.

    Visible_Syllabub_300 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #109

    It Turns Out Not All Robots Are After Our Jobs. Dawn Cafe Is Staffed By Robot Avatars Remotely Controlled By People With Severe Disabilities

    Robot waitress serving at a restaurant in Japan with floral screen in background, showcasing Interesting-Japan-Pics.

    sana_hamouche Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #110

    For Those Of You Who Are In Japan For Two Weeks, I 100% Recommend Going To Hakone And If You Have Time, Visit One Of The 5 Lakes In The Area

    Field with rows of green bushes in front of a mountain under a blue sky, showcasing Interesting Japan Pics.

    sweettravellers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #111

    Some Adorable Photos Of Snow Monkeys

    Two Japanese macaques, one relaxing on a rock and the other playfully interacting on a wooden pathway. Interesting Japan pics.

    LazuliArtz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #112

    Real Life Mario Kart (Seen In Japan)

    Inside a car in Japan, witnessing go-karts on a city road, showcasing unique Japan pics.

    justicefreedomlogic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #113

    This Popular Japanese Chain Restaurant Will Help You Walk Back To Your House In The Event Of A Natural Disaster

    Yellow sign in Japan showing a blue heart with legs, offering assistance to pedestrians during disasters.

    Myopic_Mirror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #114

    Received A New Japanese Banknote That Was Introduced Last Week

    Person holding a 1000 yen Japanese banknote, showcasing interesting Japan pics in a city street setting.

    ChooChoo9321 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #115

    A Machine At A Japanese Ski Resort That Warms Up And Dries Your Gloves Out

    Striking Japanese glove dryer with rusted nozzles and instructions showcasing interesting Japan pics.

    chishiki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #116

    Subways In Japan Have Women Only Cars During Weekdays

    Boarding platform in Japan with signs for Women Only Car and a building advertisement.

    infinit9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #117

    This Green Building In Tokyo Has Plants Growing On Its Walls

    Vertical garden facade on a building in Japan, showcasing unique architectural design.

    yowszer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #118

    Museums And Other Venues In Japan Have Lockable Parking For Your Umbrellas

    Key locker system in Japan with instructions displayed above, showcasing unique and interesting storage solutions.

    rr90013 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #119

    Security Bot Patrolling My Office Lobby - Tokyo, Japan

    Security robot in Japan, sleek white design with a camera, patrolling an indoor area.

    Humvee13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #120

    The Funaya Boathouses Of Ine, Northern Kyoto Prefecture

    Traditional boathouses line the scenic waters of Ine Village in Japan, surrounded by lush green hills.

    0---------------0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #121

    Mario Kart Through Tokyo

    Go-karts on a bustling Tokyo street at night, showcasing vibrant Japan cityscape.

    reneeresources Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #122

    A Parade Of Some Sort That I Ran Into In Kyoto

    Man in traditional attire carrying a flaming torch, part of a cultural parade at night. Interesting-Japan-Pics.

    -ceoz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #123

    The Inspirational Mudfish

    Whimsical building shaped like a frog in Japan under a clear blue sky.

    saga_trip_genius Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #124

    Traffic Cone, Temple Edition

    Red traffic cone with a carved figure, blending tradition and modernity in an intriguing Japanese setting.

    sardellapaola Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #125

    Have You Ever Seen A Cuter Ice Cream Cone?

    Decorative animal-themed ice creams on cones, capturing interesting Japan pics in a city setting.

    racey__stacey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #126

    Good Luck Octopus, Mount Takao (Takaosan), Nr Tokyo, Japan

    Stone sculpture with an octopus design, featuring red inscriptions in a Japanese garden setting.

    Dhorlin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #127

    My Dad Went To Japan And Sent Me This

    Mannequins in swimsuits on display in a Tokyo store, showcasing interesting fashion in Japan.

    tragicyoungwhitemale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #128

    Normal Day In Japan

    Person dressed as Mario driving a go-kart on a street in Japan, featuring an interesting scene.

    kuse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #129

    Shopping Bag From A Mall In Kyoto Came With A Rain Cover

    Shopping bag from Daimaru, featuring striped design, wrapped in plastic. Interesting-Japan-Pics.

    coffee24 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #130

    There Is A Ghibli Shop In Osaka With A Very Special Photo Point. Here You Can Have Your Photo Taken With The Character Kaonashi From The Film Sen To Chihiro

    Two people sit beside a No-Face statue on a Japanese train-themed bench. Interesting-Japan-Pics.

    japanspirited Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #131

    An Interesting Playground

    Unusual playground structure in Japan with a green slope and yellow railings under clear blue skies.

    tokyo_fox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #132

    The Case Of Very Japan-Y Things Including Kimonos

    Pathway in a Japanese shrine and a woman in traditional kimono, showcasing Interesting Japan Pics.

    lilysinst Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #133

    When You Stumble Across A Sleeping Snorlax

    Sleeping Snorlax statue in a rural Japanese village with traditional houses, capturing Interesting-Japan-Pics atmosphere.

    bertobi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #134

    Just Japan Being Japan

    Colorful cartoon statues on a roadside in Japan, showcasing Japanese creativity and culture in an unexpected setting.

    threetulipsandatexan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #135

    This Construction Site In Japan Shows How Loud The Site Is In Decibels

    Noise and vibration levels displayed on a device in Japan, showcasing interesting measurement practices.

    relaxingfelon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!