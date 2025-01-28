Luckily, some photographers capture wildlife at its most captivating: raw, vulnerable, and, of course, beautiful. Whether they're professionals or amateurs, they're welcome at the Wildlife Photography subreddit . And here we have for you the top posts from that community to marvel and "Aww" at!

As we, people, live in cities and become more and more disconnected from nature , it's easy to forget how majestic and gorgeous it is. We like to think that we're the most influential beings on the planet, yet we share it with so many other species we might never see face-to-face in our lifetime.

#1 My 2024 Shots Wrapped Share icon

#2 My First Snowy Owl Encounter Share icon

#3 The Most Depressed-Looking Bluejay I Think I've Ever Seen Share icon

The Wildlife Photography subreddit is a community of 696k netizens interested in wild animal photography. They've got all kinds of animals (we're using the term here loosely, by the way) on there: mountain lions, deer, woodpeckers, eagles, and even beetles! One thing you won't find here is pics of people, that's for sure! You don't have to be a professional if you want to share your photographs with the community. Folks on the subreddit often discuss their technique, what gear they use, and how they manage to get the beautiful shots. There is one strict rule, though: the photographs people post must be their own. The group is not just for appreciating beautiful pics of wildlife; it's a community of photographers, veterans and beginners alike. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 A Month’s Worth Of Images Stacked Together From My Camera Trap Share icon

#5 I Visited My Tawny Owl Friend Again Share icon

#6 Met A Guy On Nye That Works In Radio. Found Out A Few Days Later That I Was Roasted On Air For Being A “Bug Photographer”. Anyways, Here’s An Album Of Bugs And Spiders From Last Year! Share icon

We got in touch with one of the enthusiast photographers from r/WildlifePhotography. He's Taylor Rogers, an amateur photographer for whom shooting animals in the wild is a dear hobby. He's interested in landscapes, macro, and wildlife photography, and today, we're chatting with him about the latter. Taylor tells us that he first got into photography because of all the National Geographic documentaries he used to watch as a kid. So, who said television never taught us anything, huh? When Taylor turned 14, he got his first job and earned some money. After saving up for a bit, he was able to get his first camera. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 My White Whale - The Mountain Lion Share icon

#8 Anyone Else Love It When A Natural Frame Presents Itself? One Of My Favorite Shots So Far Share icon

#9 This Might Be One Of My Best Photos Share icon

"I bought a used Nikon D3400 and a Tamron 18-300mm lens and took that on a family trip to Yellowstone National Park and absolutely fell in love with photography!" Taylor tells us via message on Reddit. He says that the r/WildlifePhotography subreddit is a nice place to share your photos because of how many people there are in the community. "To get that much reach on any other platform would take forever to build," he says. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 One Of My Funniest And Most Fascinating Photos Of A Grey Heron! Share icon

#11 The Winner Of Fat Pika Week Is This American Pika, Who Is Next-Level Chonky And Ready For The Cold Months Ahead! Share icon

#12 Took This Picture Today Of A Fashionable Deer Share icon

"On r/WildlifePhotography, if you have taken a good photo and people like it, 100k people can see it! That's almost impossible to do on any other platform," Taylor explains. Indeed, although he shares his photographs on the subreddit regularly, one recent photo he took of a bison is currently the 10th most upvoted of all time! "Also, the community is very kind and supportive!" Taylor adds. "Which can be rare on Reddit." ADVERTISEMENT

#13 This Bird I Saw In The Galapagos Seems Unusually Sad Share icon

#14 Ground Squirrel Enjoying Life To The Fullest Share icon

#15 Pretending To Be A Nat Geo Photographer, Most Fun I've Had With My Camera Share icon

We asked Taylor to share what, in his opinion, are the essentials for photographers if they want to be truly good. "I think what a good photographer needs most is [to] want to actually go take pictures!" the Redditor says. "If you don't ever get out into nature, then you can never get a great picture! Also, the ability to accept constructive criticism and learn from each photo is important too," the photographer notes. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 First Time Trying Wildlife Photography, Western Washington State Share icon

#17 My Favorite Bird Photos I Took This Year. Here's To An Even Better 2023! Share icon

#18 Piping Plover Chick - New Jersey, USA Share icon

The world is truly the wildlife photographer's oyster, so, we wanted to know in what place in the world Taylor would want to shoot the most at the moment. "A dream location for me is anywhere is any sort of African Safari," he says. "The diversity of the wildlife and the landscapes is what is [the] most exciting for me." But even before Taylor makes it to an African Safari, be sure to give him some love for his captivating photography on his Instagram page. Also, check out his contributions to other photography subreddits, such as r/AmateurPhotography, r/itookapicture, and others on his Reddit account! ADVERTISEMENT

#19 This Deer In The Fire Island National Seashore Got A Little Bit Close For Comfort Share icon

#20 A Great Blue Heron That Has Had Enough Of My Camera Shutter Sound Share icon

#21 My First Ever Hooded Merganser Share icon

The magic of wildlife photography is not just to inspire awe in us. Wildlife photographers can help conservationists in their efforts to bring awareness to nearly-extinct species. It may sound trivial, but when we see the impact that humans have on natural habitats or how mankind mistreats animals, we're more prone to taking action.

#22 My Best Otter Shot So Far Share icon

#23 A Rare Photo Of A Stag Stepping On A LEGO, England [oc] Share icon

#24 My Favorite Photos From My First 9 Months Of Doing Wildlife Photography Share icon

There are some risks when amateurs do it, unfortunately. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service warns that crowds of enthusiasts sometimes might be doing more harm than good. Folks might be "pressing into refuges, overrunning parks and preserves, trampling habitat, and threatening the very species they are photographing," according to the FWS.

#25 Had A Visit From This Guy, Does Anyone Know What It Is? Share icon

#26 A Spirit Bear, One Of The Rarest Subspecies Of Bear In The World Share icon

#27 My Favourite Images Of 2024 Share icon

Professional wildlife photographer Canadian Kevin Pepper tells beginners to never do these four things if they want to be respectful of their subjects: ADVERTISEMENT Baiting or feeding, destroying habitat, crowding wildlife, and provoking animals for movement. "The long and short of it is to just use common sense. If you think that you are putting wildlife, or its natural habitat in danger stop what you’re doing and look for an alternative method to acquire the photo," he sums up.

#28 How Did I Do? Are Any Of These Photos Good Enough To Submit To A Competition? Share icon

#29 Finally Got A Good Photo Of The Albino Squirrel That Lives In My Neighborhood Share icon

#30 My Best Shots From 2024 Share icon

Wildlife photography has many faces; more so here on Bored Panda. Throughout the years, we have covered different genres of wildlife photography. There are the "Oof" wildlife photos that are sometimes so bad they're actually good. Then, there are the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards which we cover every year. Or, if you're just looking for nature's pure magic, take a look at the 2024 winners of the World Nature Photography Awards, and keep an eye out for this year's winners! ADVERTISEMENT

#31 The First Year Of Bird Photography Share icon

#32 The Bobcat. Completely Wild, No Baiting Used. I Shot This Animal In New Hampshire Last Winter And It Is Still One Of My Favorite Wildlife Experiences To Date Share icon

#33 Some Shots From My Time In South Africa Share icon

#34 Bracken Crown 👑 Share icon

#35 Cedar Waxwing Tossing Food Before Capturing It. This Will Probably Be My Top Shot All Year Share icon

#36 Bought Myself A New Lens Share icon

#37 This Deer Heard Me Clicking, Mt. Rainier National Park Share icon

#38 Some Of My Best Shots This Year - 1st Year Of Wildlife Photography (Feedback Appreciated) Share icon

#39 Took This Photo During The Covid Lockdown Days. I Had To Prep For 4 Days To Get This One Single Shot Share icon

#40 We Spotted This Polar Bear Whilst Sailing Around In Svalbard Share icon

#41 My First Owl Encounter After Years Of Searching Share icon

#42 My First (And So Far Only Ever) Encounter With A Barn Owl Share icon

#43 Took This In Alaska Eight Years Ago When I Was 16. I Love The Big Paws! Share icon

#44 Close-Up Of A Frog’s Eye Share icon

#45 A Fox Casually Strolled Past As I Was Taking Photos! Share icon

#46 Closeup Of An Elephant’s Eye, India Share icon

#47 Arctic Fox In Northern Canada Share icon

#48 An American Pika Busy Gathering Grasses For The Cold, Snowy Months Ahead Share icon

#49 I’ve Been Hearing This Horned Owl For Years And Finally Found Him Share icon

#50 Amateur But Loves Animals Share icon

#51 Coyote Realizing He Has Been Seen Share icon

#52 One Of My All Time Favorite Bird Photos I've Taken Share icon

#53 Pine Marten Enjoys A Drink Share icon

#54 Cat Tales - Wild Baby Bobcat Visiting My Backyard Near Tucson Share icon

#55 Alpine Ibex In Italy Share icon

#56 Breath Of The Wild Share icon

#57 I’ve Spent 30 Hours The Past Two Weeks Waiting For This Badger. Tonight He Finally Showed Up Share icon

#58 Just Bought A New Lens, And Already Am Getting Great Pictures Like This! Share icon

#59 Blue Hour Barred Owl. Taken With A Canon R10 With A Rf 100-400 Lens. Ontario 🇨🇦 Share icon

#60 Bobcat In North Carolina Swamp. Created With A Camera Trap With A Off Camera Flash Share icon

#61 Not My Best Photo But It Always Makes Me Giggle, I Asked Her To Pose For Me And She Stuck Her Tongue Out 🤣 Share icon

#62 Bald Eagles Mating Pair. Which Photo Do You Like Most? Share icon

#63 Got Up Early To Catch The Deer In The Mist Share icon

#64 Red Fox Through A Bush Share icon

#65 Two Different Species, Same Stretch! Share icon

#66 A Smooth Coated Otter In A Lotus Pond 🪷🦦 Share icon

#67 Wildlife Photography Done By Sister Share icon

#68 One Of My Dream Bird, Finally In Front Of My Camera 💙 Share icon

#69 Album Of Insects And Spiders I’ve Photographed In The Field Share icon

#70 First Ever Bobcat Encounter!! Share icon

#71 You Guys Liked My Last Raccoon Pic. Another One Came Out At Sunrise And I Was Able To Get A Better Shot Share icon

#72 Speechless, I Finally Got My Dream Shot Of A Bull Moose In New England Share icon

#73 The Coolest And Rarest Encounter I've Had Yet - An American Badger!! Share icon

#74 A Few Of My Shots Over The Past 2 Years Share icon

#75 Lone Fallow In A Woodland Share icon

#76 Wood Duck In Washington Share icon

#77 Northern Cardinal. Ontario 🇨🇦 Share icon

#78 Young Alligator Protecting His Wildflowers Share icon

#79 A Majestic Bull Elk Resting On The Forest Floor At The End Of A Beautiful Day In Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado Share icon

#80 Pine Marten I Manged To Photograph Today. North Wales, UK Share icon

#81 Common Bluet In The Morning Dew Share icon

#82 Might Be My Favorite Photo Yet Share icon

#83 Got In To Wildlife Photography Earlier This Year, Feedback Appreciated! Share icon

#84 The Rare Asiatic Wild Dogs Share icon

#85 A Capture Of A White Tail Buck From This Morning. NY State Share icon

#86 Blue Tits And Great Tit At My Birdfeeder Share icon

#87 Mother Tiger Taking A Sip Of Water While Her Cub Tries To Distract Her [oc] Share icon

#88 Had My First Mink Encounter Yesterday Share icon

#89 I Shot A Cheetah... With My Nikon. (Oc) Share icon

#90 Finally Got A Photo Of A Whale Breaching. Lahina Hawaii Nikon D850 W/ A 300mm F4 Share icon

#91 I Tent Camped In The Snow 3 Nights For These Moose Photos Share icon

#92 Male Kudu Drinking At A Kalahari Water Hole Share icon

#93 Took This On My Vacation In Tanzania, Hope You Like It. Shot With Samsung Galaxy S21plus Share icon

#94 Finally Got A Fox! Share icon

#95 A Sly Red Fox In Snowy Tundra Share icon

#96 Was Just Waking Up :) Share icon

#97 Bought My Mom A Canon 7d For Christmas One Year. She’s Never Done Any Professional Photography Yet She Continues To Amaze Me Share icon

#98 One Of The Best Pictures I Have Share icon

#99 My First Halfway Decent Hummingbird Shot! Virginia, USA Share icon

#100 My Winter Goal Has Been To Photograph A Red Fox And It Finally Happened Yesterday! Share icon

#101 Harbour Seals Know How To Strike A Pose - Nikon D5 & 500mm Pf Share icon

#102 Reflecting On My 2024 Wildlife Photography, Image Details In Comments: Share icon

#103 Successful Seed Hunting Requires Patience And Intense Focus. (Canon 80d - Tamron 100-400mm) Share icon

#104 American Mink Playing Peek A Boo Share icon

#105 This Bald Eagle Gave Me One Frame Worth Of The Perfect Pose. (Syracuse, NY) Share icon

#106 Tit vs. Finch, St. Francis Watching Share icon

#107 Someone Had A Secret To Tell! Share icon

#108 Coyote Alerting Others Of My Presence Share icon

#109 Quite A Photogenic Wolf Share icon

#110 Finally Captured A Snowy Owl! Share icon

#111 An American Black Bear (Ursus Americanus) Takes The Plunge Aiming For A Juicy Salmon Share icon

#112 Portrait Of A Snowy Owl With Frost I Took Share icon

#113 Ogre-Faced Netcaster. A Species I’ve Been Hoping To Find For A Year. 35 Images Handheld Focus Stacked Queensland, Australia Share icon

#114 A 6hr Wait, For A Stare Down That Lasted All Of 3 Seconds! Denver, Colorado Share icon

#115 A Few Of My Shots Of The Past 2 Years Share icon

#116 Spotted Owlet And Some Red Flowers Share icon

#117 Black Bear In Blackberry Bushes Share icon

#118 I Shot A Rhino... With My Nikon Share icon

#119 Nearly Extinct Red Wolf - Ne North Carolina Share icon

#120 "The Buck" Ontario, Canada Share icon

#121 Buck Between The Corn At Sunrise Share icon

#122 Mountain Lion, Bridget Teton Forest In Wyoming Share icon

#123 Male Leopard At Night In Sabi Sand. His Wound Is From A Fight With Another, Larger Male Share icon

#124 My First Time Photographing A Pine Marten. I Wouldn’t Want To Be On The Receiving End Of A Swipe From One Of Those Paws! Share icon

#125 I Know It’s Just A Simple Photo Of A Bumblebee (And Please Don’t Mind My Dry-Ass Cuticles, LOL) But This Guy Came To Hang Out With Me For A Few Minutes Before He Flew Away. He Was A Neat Little Friend Share icon