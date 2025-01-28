ADVERTISEMENT

As we, people, live in cities and become more and more disconnected from nature, it's easy to forget how majestic and gorgeous it is. We like to think that we're the most influential beings on the planet, yet we share it with so many other species we might never see face-to-face in our lifetime.

Luckily, some photographers capture wildlife at its most captivating: raw, vulnerable, and, of course, beautiful. Whether they're professionals or amateurs, they're welcome at the Wildlife Photography subreddit. And here we have for you the top posts from that community to marvel and "Aww" at!

#1

My 2024 Shots Wrapped

Wildlife photograph of a majestic stag with large antlers standing in an open field, calling out loudly.

Buttery-Creative Report

    #2

    My First Snowy Owl Encounter

    Snowy owl perched on sandy dunes with sparse grass, showcasing wildlife beauty under a blue sky.

    FGoose Report

    #3

    The Most Depressed-Looking Bluejay I Think I've Ever Seen

    Blue jay perched on bare branches, showcasing its vibrant blue and white plumage in a wildlife setting.

    reddit.com Report

    The Wildlife Photography subreddit is a community of 696k netizens interested in wild animal photography. They've got all kinds of animals (we're using the term here loosely, by the way) on there: mountain lions, deer, woodpeckers, eagles, and even beetles! One thing you won't find here is pics of people, that's for sure!

    You don't have to be a professional if you want to share your photographs with the community. Folks on the subreddit often discuss their technique, what gear they use, and how they manage to get the beautiful shots. There is one strict rule, though: the photographs people post must be their own. The group is not just for appreciating beautiful pics of wildlife; it's a community of photographers, veterans and beginners alike.

    #4

    A Month’s Worth Of Images Stacked Together From My Camera Trap

    Beautiful and interesting wildlife featuring raccoons, an armadillo, and a deer in a forest setting.

    rossmc19 Report

    #5

    I Visited My Tawny Owl Friend Again

    Wildlife photograph of a camouflaged owl blending seamlessly into a tree trunk in a forest setting.

    DoubleheadOW Report

    #6

    Met A Guy On Nye That Works In Radio. Found Out A Few Days Later That I Was Roasted On Air For Being A “Bug Photographer”. Anyways, Here’s An Album Of Bugs And Spiders From Last Year!

    Close-up of an insect's face showing intricate details of its eyes and exoskeleton, illustrating beautiful wildlife.

    bens_small_world Report

    We got in touch with one of the enthusiast photographers from r/WildlifePhotography. He's Taylor Rogers, an amateur photographer for whom shooting animals in the wild is a dear hobby. He's interested in landscapes, macro, and wildlife photography, and today, we're chatting with him about the latter.

    Taylor tells us that he first got into photography because of all the National Geographic documentaries he used to watch as a kid. So, who said television never taught us anything, huh? When Taylor turned 14, he got his first job and earned some money. After saving up for a bit, he was able to get his first camera.

    #7

    My White Whale - The Mountain Lion

    Wildlife photograph of a cougar perched in a snow-covered tree, showcasing its natural habitat and alertness.

    devin2378 Report

    #8

    Anyone Else Love It When A Natural Frame Presents Itself? One Of My Favorite Shots So Far

    A beautiful fox resting in a forest, surrounded by trees and dappled sunlight, showcasing interesting wildlife.

    Haammaar Report

    #9

    This Might Be One Of My Best Photos

    Bison standing in a grassy field with snowy mountains in the background, showcasing beautiful wildlife photography.

    TurboTime77 Report

    "I bought a used Nikon D3400 and a Tamron 18-300mm lens and took that on a family trip to Yellowstone National Park and absolutely fell in love with photography!" Taylor tells us via message on Reddit. He says that the r/WildlifePhotography subreddit is a nice place to share your photos because of how many people there are in the community. "To get that much reach on any other platform would take forever to build," he says.

    #10

    One Of My Funniest And Most Fascinating Photos Of A Grey Heron!

    A heron standing in water, showcasing beautiful and interesting wildlife photography.

    nikers93 Report

    #11

    The Winner Of Fat Pika Week Is This American Pika, Who Is Next-Level Chonky And Ready For The Cold Months Ahead!

    A brown wildlife pika sitting alert on a rock, showcasing its fluffy fur and natural habitat.

    dddg Report

    #12

    Took This Picture Today Of A Fashionable Deer

    A deer in a forest with straw tangled in its antlers, showcasing beautiful wildlife.

    badicph Report

    "On r/WildlifePhotography, if you have taken a good photo and people like it, 100k people can see it! That's almost impossible to do on any other platform," Taylor explains. Indeed, although he shares his photographs on the subreddit regularly, one recent photo he took of a bison is currently the 10th most upvoted of all time! "Also, the community is very kind and supportive!" Taylor adds. "Which can be rare on Reddit."

    #13

    This Bird I Saw In The Galapagos Seems Unusually Sad

    A beautiful wildlife photograph of a heron standing on rocky terrain, showcasing its grey plumage and distinctive features.

    weeklywildlife Report

    #14

    Ground Squirrel Enjoying Life To The Fullest

    Adorable wildlife photograph of a gopher smelling a yellow flower in a grassy field.

    nootcr2 Report

    #15

    Pretending To Be A Nat Geo Photographer, Most Fun I've Had With My Camera

    Close-up of a lion with golden fur and intense gaze, capturing beautiful wildlife.

    Crestmage Report

    We asked Taylor to share what, in his opinion, are the essentials for photographers if they want to be truly good. "I think what a good photographer needs most is [to] want to actually go take pictures!" the Redditor says. "If you don't ever get out into nature, then you can never get a great picture! Also, the ability to accept constructive criticism and learn from each photo is important too," the photographer notes.

    #16

    First Time Trying Wildlife Photography, Western Washington State

    Wildlife photograph of a bald eagle perched on a branch, displaying its dark feathers and sharp gaze.

    CzechiaViolins Report

    #17

    My Favorite Bird Photos I Took This Year. Here's To An Even Better 2023!

    Yellow bird perched on a vibrant sunflower against a blurred green background, highlighting beautiful wildlife photography.

    alkaliphiles Report

    #18

    Piping Plover Chick - New Jersey, USA

    Fluffy chick standing on a blurred green background, capturing beautiful wildlife photography.

    greggard Report

    The world is truly the wildlife photographer's oyster, so, we wanted to know in what place in the world Taylor would want to shoot the most at the moment. "A dream location for me is anywhere is any sort of African Safari," he says. "The diversity of the wildlife and the landscapes is what is [the] most exciting for me."

    But even before Taylor makes it to an African Safari, be sure to give him some love for his captivating photography on his Instagram page. Also, check out his contributions to other photography subreddits, such as r/AmateurPhotography, r/itookapicture, and others on his Reddit account!

    #19

    This Deer In The Fire Island National Seashore Got A Little Bit Close For Comfort

    Close-up of a curious deer peering over a wooden bench, capturing stunning wildlife photography.

    skytheanimalman Report

    #20

    A Great Blue Heron That Has Had Enough Of My Camera Shutter Sound

    Great blue heron with open beak standing on a log, showcasing beautiful wildlife characteristics.

    Effective-Bar-879 Report

    #21

    My First Ever Hooded Merganser

    Beautiful wildlife photograph of a hooded merganser duck swimming in rippling water.

    drew85301 Report

    The magic of wildlife photography is not just to inspire awe in us. Wildlife photographers can help conservationists in their efforts to bring awareness to nearly-extinct species. It may sound trivial, but when we see the impact that humans have on natural habitats or how mankind mistreats animals, we're more prone to taking action.
    #22

    My Best Otter Shot So Far

    Wildlife photograph of an otter emerging from icy water holding a fish in its mouth.

    DoctorFaber Report

    #23

    A Rare Photo Of A Stag Stepping On A LEGO, England [oc]

    Majestic stag bellowing at sunrise in a golden field, showcasing captivating wildlife photography.

    Fethecat Report

    #24

    My Favorite Photos From My First 9 Months Of Doing Wildlife Photography

    Young fox peering over a mossy rock, showcasing beautiful and interesting wildlife photography.

    Jolimi Report

    There are some risks when amateurs do it, unfortunately. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service warns that crowds of enthusiasts sometimes might be doing more harm than good. Folks might be "pressing into refuges, overrunning parks and preserves, trampling habitat, and threatening the very species they are photographing," according to the FWS.
    #25

    Had A Visit From This Guy, Does Anyone Know What It Is?

    A curious animal standing on a metal plank in a grassy area, exemplifying beautiful wildlife photography.

    The_Comfortable_Dark Report

    #26

    A Spirit Bear, One Of The Rarest Subspecies Of Bear In The World

    White bear walking on mossy rocks by a stream, representing beautiful and interesting wildlife photography.

    vkm2f Report

    #27

    My Favourite Images Of 2024

    A colorful bird perched on a branch, capturing an insect in its beak, showcasing beautiful wildlife photography.

    Markuz1989 Report

    Professional wildlife photographer Canadian Kevin Pepper tells beginners to never do these four things if they want to be respectful of their subjects:

    1. Baiting or feeding,
    2. destroying habitat,
    3. crowding wildlife,
    4. and provoking animals for movement.

    "The long and short of it is to just use common sense. If you think that you are putting wildlife, or its natural habitat in danger stop what you’re doing and look for an alternative method to acquire the photo," he sums up.
    #28

    How Did I Do? Are Any Of These Photos Good Enough To Submit To A Competition?

    Beautiful wildlife photograph of a spider on a pink flower petal with blurred background.

    Divinenab Report

    #29

    Finally Got A Good Photo Of The Albino Squirrel That Lives In My Neighborhood

    White squirrel perched on a tree branch, showcasing beautiful and interesting wildlife photography.

    Aenan Report

    #30

    My Best Shots From 2024

    A bird soaring in the blue sky with a full moon in the background, illustrating beautiful wildlife photography.

    Spenseii Report

    Wildlife photography has many faces; more so here on Bored Panda. Throughout the years, we have covered different genres of wildlife photography. There are the "Oof" wildlife photos that are sometimes so bad they're actually good. Then, there are the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards which we cover every year. Or, if you're just looking for nature's pure magic, take a look at the 2024 winners of the World Nature Photography Awards, and keep an eye out for this year's winners!

    #31

    The First Year Of Bird Photography

    Beautiful kingfisher perched on a branch, showcasing vibrant plumage in a wildlife setting.

    goroskob Report

    #32

    The Bobcat. Completely Wild, No Baiting Used. I Shot This Animal In New Hampshire Last Winter And It Is Still One Of My Favorite Wildlife Experiences To Date

    Wildlife photograph of a bobcat with a thick fur and intense gaze against a snowy backdrop.

    Martinz_photos Report

    #33

    Some Shots From My Time In South Africa

    Yawning leopard showing teeth, hidden among lush green leaves in a wildlife setting.

    KyleDucky Report

    #34

    Bracken Crown 👑

    Wildlife photograph of a stag in foggy woods, antlers covered with leaves and branches, calling out in the wilderness.

    Buttery-Creative Report

    #35

    Cedar Waxwing Tossing Food Before Capturing It. This Will Probably Be My Top Shot All Year

    Wildlife photograph of a bird catching a berry mid-air on a branch with blurred background.

    Theotar Report

    #36

    Bought Myself A New Lens

    Two bison standing in a golden field with rocky hills in the background, showcasing beautiful wildlife.

    Animallover163 Report

    #37

    This Deer Heard Me Clicking, Mt. Rainier National Park

    Wildlife photograph of a deer amidst vibrant autumn foliage, displaying nature's beauty and serenity.

    itk_jpeg Report

    #38

    Some Of My Best Shots This Year - 1st Year Of Wildlife Photography (Feedback Appreciated)

    A black crow on the ground, captured serenely under soft lighting; an example of beautiful wildlife photography.

    Quick-Plankton-9124 Report

    #39

    Took This Photo During The Covid Lockdown Days. I Had To Prep For 4 Days To Get This One Single Shot

    Hanging bat on a banana flower in a natural setting, showcasing interesting wildlife photography.

    meet_natsu Report

    #40

    We Spotted This Polar Bear Whilst Sailing Around In Svalbard

    Polar bear walking on snow, representing beautiful wildlife photography.

    Extreme_Razzmatazz16 Report

    #41

    My First Owl Encounter After Years Of Searching

    Wildlife photograph of an owl perched on a tree branch, illuminated by soft sunlight.

    benokleby Report

    #42

    My First (And So Far Only Ever) Encounter With A Barn Owl

    Barn owl in profile with sharp, detailed features against a dark background, showcasing beautiful wildlife photography.

    FGoose Report

    #43

    Took This In Alaska Eight Years Ago When I Was 16. I Love The Big Paws!

    A bear relaxing in a serene lake surrounded by lush greenery in beautiful wildlife photography.

    jepppej Report

    #44

    Close-Up Of A Frog’s Eye

    Close-up of a frog's eye with intricate details, showcasing beautiful wildlife photography.

    bens_small_world Report

    #45

    A Fox Casually Strolled Past As I Was Taking Photos!

    Wildlife photograph of a fox peering through lush green foliage, showcasing its vivid orange fur and striking eyes.

    kaceFile Report

    #46

    Closeup Of An Elephant’s Eye, India

    Close-up photo of an elephant's textured skin and eye, showcasing beautiful wildlife details.

    yobelprize Report

    #47

    Arctic Fox In Northern Canada

    A white arctic fox sitting on rocks in a lush green forest, showcasing beautiful wildlife photography.

    robboelrobbo Report

    #48

    An American Pika Busy Gathering Grasses For The Cold, Snowy Months Ahead

    Wildlife photograph of a small pika on rocks, holding a bunch of green leaves in its mouth.

    dddg Report

    #49

    I’ve Been Hearing This Horned Owl For Years And Finally Found Him

    Beautiful wildlife photograph of an owl perched on a tree branch, surrounded by leaves.

    Thinlinephotography Report

    #50

    Amateur But Loves Animals

    Wild deer with snow on its face in a winter forest, showcasing beautiful wildlife photography.

    Odd-Description-6765 Report

    #51

    Coyote Realizing He Has Been Seen

    Coyote in snowy landscape surrounded by bushes, showcasing beautiful wildlife photography.

    EvatLore Report

    #52

    One Of My All Time Favorite Bird Photos I've Taken

    Red cardinal perched on a tree branch staring directly, showcasing beautiful wildlife photography.

    cattooguy89 Report

    #53

    Pine Marten Enjoys A Drink

    Wildlife photograph of a pine marten on moss, gazing at its reflection in a tranquil pond.

    Harz_marz Report

    #54

    Cat Tales - Wild Baby Bobcat Visiting My Backyard Near Tucson

    Young bobcat peeking through lush greenery, showcasing beautiful wildlife in its natural habitat.

    -Bending-Unit-22 Report

    #55

    Alpine Ibex In Italy

    Wildlife photograph of a majestic ibex with large curved horns against a misty background.

    yobelprize Report

    #56

    Breath Of The Wild

    Majestic deer exhaling in a misty forest, showcasing beautiful and interesting wildlife photography.

    Buttery-Creative Report

    #57

    I’ve Spent 30 Hours The Past Two Weeks Waiting For This Badger. Tonight He Finally Showed Up

    Badger standing in a woodland setting, a captivating example of beautiful wildlife photography.

    DoubleheadOW Report

    #58

    Just Bought A New Lens, And Already Am Getting Great Pictures Like This!

    Two squirrels on a tree, showcasing beautiful and interesting wildlife in a natural setting.

    DreamPix Report

    #59

    Blue Hour Barred Owl. Taken With A Canon R10 With A Rf 100-400 Lens. Ontario 🇨🇦

    Wildlife photograph of a barred owl perched on a weathered post in a forest setting, captured in cool tones.

    Traditional_Gas_7789 Report

    #60

    Bobcat In North Carolina Swamp. Created With A Camera Trap With A Off Camera Flash

    Wild bobcat walking beside a reflective pond surrounded by trees, capturing beautiful wildlife scenery.

    neiljernigan Report

    #61

    Not My Best Photo But It Always Makes Me Giggle, I Asked Her To Pose For Me And She Stuck Her Tongue Out 🤣

    A curious deer stands on a rocky path in a beautiful wildlife setting.

    astroNOT-yet Report

    #62

    Bald Eagles Mating Pair. Which Photo Do You Like Most?

    Two bald eagles perched closely on a branch in a dense forest, showcasing beautiful wildlife.

    Exponent_0 Report

    #63

    Got Up Early To Catch The Deer In The Mist

    Wildlife photograph of a majestic deer with antlers standing in a misty forest, surrounded by ferns and trees.

    PlaysWithPhotos Report

    #64

    Red Fox Through A Bush

    Serene fox with closed eyes amidst lush greenery, showcasing beautiful wildlife photography.

    VexMediaPhoto Report

    #65

    Two Different Species, Same Stretch!

    A fox stretching gracefully in a natural setting, showcasing beautiful wildlife behavior.

    Fethecat Report

    #66

    A Smooth Coated Otter In A Lotus Pond 🪷🦦

    Otter swimming among vibrant pink water lilies in a lush, green pond, showcasing beautiful wildlife photography.

    grey_go_away_bird Report

    #67

    Wildlife Photography Done By Sister

    Deer with large antlers resting, showcasing beautiful wildlife.

    Kiieser Report

    #68

    One Of My Dream Bird, Finally In Front Of My Camera 💙

    Kingfisher perched on a mossy branch holding a fish, showcasing beautiful wildlife photography.

    JFCudennec Report

    #69

    Album Of Insects And Spiders I’ve Photographed In The Field

    Close-up of an insect's face showing detailed eyes, a main example of beautiful wildlife photography.

    bens_small_world Report

    #70

    First Ever Bobcat Encounter!!

    Wildlife photograph of a bobcat walking on rocky terrain with a blurred natural background.

    Sad-Audience-5572 Report

    #71

    You Guys Liked My Last Raccoon Pic. Another One Came Out At Sunrise And I Was Able To Get A Better Shot

    A raccoon standing in shallow water, showcasing beautiful wildlife in its natural habitat.

    lilbuddadude Report

    #72

    Speechless, I Finally Got My Dream Shot Of A Bull Moose In New England

    Moose walking through misty forest, representing beautiful wildlife photography.

    ProfessionalFilm7675 Report

    #73

    The Coolest And Rarest Encounter I've Had Yet - An American Badger!!

    A curious badger looks into the camera amidst natural habitat, showcasing beautiful wildlife.

    taykaybo Report

    #74

    A Few Of My Shots Over The Past 2 Years

    Close-up of a lion's face, showcasing its intense gaze and majestic mane; a striking wildlife photograph.

    hi7en Report

    #75

    Lone Fallow In A Woodland

    A majestic deer with antlers stands in a misty forest, capturing the beauty of wildlife photography.

    Buttery-Creative Report

    #76

    Wood Duck In Washington

    Colorful duck swimming on a lake, captured beautifully in wildlife photography.

    Amberbraxtonphoto Report

    #77

    Northern Cardinal. Ontario 🇨🇦

    Wildlife photograph of a cardinal bird perched on a branch, showcasing vibrant red and brown plumage.

    Traditional_Gas_7789 Report

    #78

    Young Alligator Protecting His Wildflowers

    Alligator resting on a log in a pond surrounded by green foliage and purple flowers; interesting wildlife photograph.

    eknaturephotos Report

    #79

    A Majestic Bull Elk Resting On The Forest Floor At The End Of A Beautiful Day In Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado

    Elk resting among tall trees, showcasing beautiful wildlife in a serene forest setting.

    eTeT Report

    #80

    Pine Marten I Manged To Photograph Today. North Wales, UK

    Wildlife photograph of a stoat standing on a moss-covered log, looking over its shoulder in a natural setting.

    clayton1313 Report

    #81

    Common Bluet In The Morning Dew

    Close-up of a dew-covered damselfly resting on a pink plant, showcasing beautiful wildlife photography.

    JFCudennec Report

    #82

    Might Be My Favorite Photo Yet

    Wildlife photograph of a majestic elk standing by a snowy riverbank.

    Rob0t_Wizard Report

    #83

    Got In To Wildlife Photography Earlier This Year, Feedback Appreciated!

    A majestic deer stands in a scenic landscape, showcasing beautiful wildlife.

    itstillworks1 Report

    #84

    The Rare Asiatic Wild Dogs

    Wildlife photograph of two wild dogs in a grassy field, one with mouth open showing teeth.

    BeatsForWild Report

    #85

    A Capture Of A White Tail Buck From This Morning. NY State

    A majestic deer with large antlers stands in a forest, showcasing beautiful wildlife photography.

    Timontwowheels Report

    #86

    Blue Tits And Great Tit At My Birdfeeder

    Beautiful wildlife photograph of a blue tit on a branch with a blurred golden background.

    TelephoneNice7658 Report

    #87

    Mother Tiger Taking A Sip Of Water While Her Cub Tries To Distract Her [oc]

    Tiger with cub drinking water at a forest pond, showcasing stunning wildlife photography.

    maggracers Report

    #88

    Had My First Mink Encounter Yesterday

    Close-up of a mink with dark fur and small ears, showcasing its glossy coat in a wildlife setting.

    FGoose Report

    #89

    I Shot A Cheetah... With My Nikon. (Oc)

    Cheetah with piercing eyes gazing into the camera, showcasing beautiful and interesting wildlife.

    hi7en Report

    #90

    Finally Got A Photo Of A Whale Breaching. Lahina Hawaii Nikon D850 W/ A 300mm F4

    Wildlife photograph of a humpback whale breaching the ocean, water splashing dramatically around it.

    meebersss Report

    #91

    I Tent Camped In The Snow 3 Nights For These Moose Photos

    Moose in a natural setting with mountains in the background, showcasing beautiful wildlife photography.

    Independent-Wish-293 Report

    #92

    Male Kudu Drinking At A Kalahari Water Hole

    Wildlife photograph of a greater kudu with spiral horns, drinking water in a natural setting.

    apk71 Report

    #93

    Took This On My Vacation In Tanzania, Hope You Like It. Shot With Samsung Galaxy S21plus

    A beautiful leopard resting on a tree branch in the wild under a bright blue sky.

    NewFaithlessness1417 Report

    #94

    Finally Got A Fox!

    Red fox walking through grass, captured in a beautiful wildlife photograph, highlighting its rich fur and alert eyes.

    Omelete_du_fromage Report

    #95

    A Sly Red Fox In Snowy Tundra

    Red fox in snowy wilderness, showcasing beautiful wildlife in its natural habitat.

    alexus404 Report

    #96

    Was Just Waking Up :)

    Sleeping fox curled up on a patio, showcasing beautiful wildlife photography.

    Fdudethatstough Report

    #97

    Bought My Mom A Canon 7d For Christmas One Year. She’s Never Done Any Professional Photography Yet She Continues To Amaze Me

    Young deer peeking through lush greenery, showcasing beautiful wildlife photography.

    Throwaway0man Report

    #98

    One Of The Best Pictures I Have

    Leopard resting on a tree branch amidst lush green foliage, showcasing beautiful wildlife photography.

    Secure_Compote4 Report

    #99

    My First Halfway Decent Hummingbird Shot! Virginia, USA

    Hummingbird hovering near a vibrant red flower, showcasing beautiful wildlife photography.

    dancole42 Report

    #100

    My Winter Goal Has Been To Photograph A Red Fox And It Finally Happened Yesterday!

    Red fox standing in a snowy landscape, showcasing interesting wildlife photography.

    jmicyd94 Report

    #101

    Harbour Seals Know How To Strike A Pose - Nikon D5 & 500mm Pf

    Spotted seal resting on a wooden surface against a blurred natural background. Wildlife photograph.

    bengosu Report

    #102

    Reflecting On My 2024 Wildlife Photography, Image Details In Comments:

    Two American kestrels perched on a wooden post, one spreading its wings, showcasing beautiful wildlife photography.

    Annual_Elk929 Report

    #103

    Successful Seed Hunting Requires Patience And Intense Focus. (Canon 80d - Tamron 100-400mm)

    Red cardinal perched on a tree branch in a serene forest setting, showcasing beautiful wildlife.

    Sinopahc Report

    #104

    American Mink Playing Peek A Boo

    Wildlife photograph of a small animal peeking through snow, showcasing natural beauty and curiosity in the wild.

    Brucy_J Report

    #105

    This Bald Eagle Gave Me One Frame Worth Of The Perfect Pose. (Syracuse, NY)

    Bald eagle soaring with wings spread wide, showcasing beautiful wildlife photography.

    dan-over-land Report

    #106

    Tit vs. Finch, St. Francis Watching

    Two birds at a stone bird feeder showcasing beautiful wildlife with vivid colors and dynamic poses.

    reddit.com Report

    #107

    Someone Had A Secret To Tell!

    Two foxes near a tree, showcasing beautiful wildlife in a natural setting.

    tiffany_grace Report

    #108

    Coyote Alerting Others Of My Presence

    Wildlife photograph of a coyote howling in a sunlit field with a blurred forest background.

    Kuutan Report

    #109

    Quite A Photogenic Wolf

    Wildlife photograph of a wolf standing alert in a lush green forest setting, highlighting its natural beauty.

    Alone-Contest-5174 Report

    #110

    Finally Captured A Snowy Owl!

    Snowy owl perched on a rustic wooden fence, showcasing beautiful wildlife.

    Al-Bee-21 Report

    #111

    An American Black Bear (Ursus Americanus) Takes The Plunge Aiming For A Juicy Salmon

    Wildlife photograph of a black bear leaping across a river in a forest setting, splashing water around.

    DrexlSpivey420 Report

    #112

    Portrait Of A Snowy Owl With Frost I Took

    White snowy owl perched on a wooden fence in a winter landscape, showcasing beautiful wildlife photography.

    Colton_Lockridge Report

    #113

    Ogre-Faced Netcaster. A Species I’ve Been Hoping To Find For A Year. 35 Images Handheld Focus Stacked Queensland, Australia

    Close-up of a spider with large eyes, showcasing fascinating wildlife details and textures.

    JHDefinitiveImaging Report

    #114

    A 6hr Wait, For A Stare Down That Lasted All Of 3 Seconds! Denver, Colorado

    Majestic bison standing in a field, showcasing beautiful and interesting wildlife in its natural habitat.

    ScottBellow Report

    #115

    A Few Of My Shots Of The Past 2 Years

    Beautiful wildlife photograph of a tiger walking through dense green foliage, showcasing its striking stripes and intense gaze.

    hi7en Report

    #116

    Spotted Owlet And Some Red Flowers

    Small owl perched among vibrant red flowers, showcasing beautiful wildlife in nature.

    30march Report

    #117

    Black Bear In Blackberry Bushes

    A black bear amidst green foliage and red berries, showcasing beautiful wildlife photography.

    eknaturephotos Report

    #118

    I Shot A Rhino... With My Nikon

    Rhino standing in a green meadow, showcasing beautiful wildlife in its natural habitat.

    hi7en Report

    #119

    Nearly Extinct Red Wolf - Ne North Carolina

    Wildlife photograph of a lone wild canid walking on a gravel path, set against a blurred natural background.

    EdWorks99 Report

    #120

    "The Buck" Ontario, Canada

    Wildlife photograph of a buck with large antlers standing in a field of dry grass and wildflowers.

    randomphotoadventure Report

    #121

    Buck Between The Corn At Sunrise

    Deer standing between two rows of corn, showcasing beautiful and interesting wildlife in a natural setting.

    TheMrNeffels Report

    #122

    Mountain Lion, Bridget Teton Forest In Wyoming

    Wildlife photograph of a cougar standing amid snowy shrubs with a dark, blurred background.

    NPhikerphotographer Report

    #123

    Male Leopard At Night In Sabi Sand. His Wound Is From A Fight With Another, Larger Male

    Wildlife photograph of a leopard prowling at night with a slight injury on its face, highlighting its spots and intense gaze.

    aphotographyaccount Report

    #124

    My First Time Photographing A Pine Marten. I Wouldn’t Want To Be On The Receiving End Of A Swipe From One Of Those Paws!

    Wildlife photograph of a pine marten perched on a branch, its tongue out, with a blurred forest background.

    sketchy_ppl Report

    #125

    I Know It’s Just A Simple Photo Of A Bumblebee (And Please Don’t Mind My Dry-Ass Cuticles, LOL) But This Guy Came To Hang Out With Me For A Few Minutes Before He Flew Away. He Was A Neat Little Friend

    Bumblebee resting on a person's fingertip with vibrant red nail polish, showcasing beautiful wildlife.

    marlenamarley87 Report

