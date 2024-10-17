ADVERTISEMENT

The winners of the 2024 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, organized by the Natural History Museum, have been announced. From a record-breaking 59,228 entries submitted by photographers from 117 countries and territories, we’ve compiled a list of the top 15 images selected by the competition’s jury.

Shane Gross, a Canadian marine conservation photojournalist, was named Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024 for his stunning image ‘The Swarm of Life,’ which captures the mesmerizing underwater world of western toad tadpoles.

An exhibition featuring the 100 winning images will be open at the Natural History Museum in London until June 29, 2025.

