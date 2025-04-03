ADVERTISEMENT

Cats don’t typically show the same range of facial expressions as dogs and humans. But if you are a feline parent, you may just catch them with a look that says, “What have I gotten myself into?”

If that last statement confused you, check out these photos from the This Is My Life Meow subreddit. Punny names aside, this online group of 519,000 members collects snapshots of cats with their resting annoyed faces. Some of these furry pets even look straight into the camera, adding more adorable hilarity.

This list includes our top picks, which can hopefully give you some positive energy today.

#1

Framing Our Best Picture

Fluffy cat lounging indoors, next to its photo at a snowy window, highlighting a cozy "cat pics" moment.

Handro Report

    #2

    My Friend’s Cat Is A Bit Too Spicy For The Vet. She Gets The Space Helmet With Every Visit Meow

    Cat with a transparent helmet looking curiously to the side, nestled on a blue blanket.

    squigglydoodle Report

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    Oh, boy! She's NOT happy at all, most likely she's telling everyone in that room "When I get out of this thing...I will murder you!" 😄

    #3

    O.o

    Man in a pink hoodie holding a black and white cat near an open car trunk on a sunny day.

    yttikat Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I hope they plan on crating/caging kitty in the car instead of allowing him loose in the car :( In a car accident, even at low speeds, a cat can be seriously injured or die.

    Generally, cats have an expressionless look on their faces, regardless of whether they’re hungry or happy to see you. However, there are nearly 300 facial expressions humans likely don’t see. According to a 2023 study published in Behavioural Processes, there are 276 to be exact. 
    #4

    I Think Your Cat Melted

    A person crossing the street with a clear backpack containing a sleeping white cat, bringing joy to the day.

    ForeverAlarmed1056 Report

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    lol! Of all the countries I've been to, Japan, without any question is where I've seen a lot of people carrying those sort of backpacks with their beloved furballs in it! And that's pretty darn awesome! 😊

    #5

    Look At The Drawing They Got 😍

    Two cats sitting behind a framed drawing of themselves, embodying a purrfect life moment.

    mrbirdfucker Report

    #6

    Hooman, Why You Do Dis?

    Cat in a blue shirt and brown skirt, posing confidently.

    imgur.com Report

    The study included 194 minutes of videos of cats' facial expressions while communicating with fellow felines. These expressions revealed 26 unique facial movements, such as parted lips, dilated pupils, jaw drops, half-blinks, nose licks, and retracted whiskers. 

    For context, humans have 44 unique facial movements, while dogs have 27. Chimpanzees, so far, have the most facial expressions with 357.

    #7

    No, Hooman, Your Hand Is Mine

    Cat cuddling a person's arm on a cozy blanket, looking content, capturing a moment of feline affection.

    imgur.com Report

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    "You're not going anywhere ya hooman! You'll be staying here until I say otherwise"

    #8

    Cromch The Crardbroard

    Cat peeking over a cardboard box with curious eyes and visible teeth marks, creating a playful moment.

    jerkstabworthy Report

    #9

    Mobile Check Deposit Background

    Black cat lying in a drawer with a paper on its back, while a person takes a photo, creating a cute and funny cat moment.

    toriaces Report

    University of Kansas medical student Lauren Scott and evolutionary psychologist Brittany Florkiewicz conducted the study. During their research, they broke down a cat’s expression into three categories: distinctly friendly (45% of the time), distinctly aggressive (37% of the time), and ambiguous (18%). 
    #10

    Bru I Think Ima Let Him Out

    Cat sitting by glass doors with signs, looking at camera, creating a humorous scene.

    Puhalet Report

    #11

    My Friend’s Cat Sat Like This All On His Own Meow

    A relaxed cat lounging on a tiny couch, embodying a purrfect moment of comfort and leisure.

    Uminx Report

    #12

    Meow_irl

    Cat resting on a seal-shaped pillow, looking relaxed and content on a carpet, making your day purrfect.

    imgur.com Report

    In an interview with Modern Cat, Florkiewicz explained that a cat’s facial expressions have evolved over time. Domesticated cats, in particular, have become more tolerant towards everyone around them, whether with humans or fellow cats. As a result, they’ve developed friendlier expressions. 

    “They’re using facial expressions to navigate social interactions,” Florkiewicz stated. 
    #13

    Pick Yours Up

    Cats sitting on an airport luggage conveyor belt, making the scene amusing and purrfect.

    Puhalet Report

    #14

    Psbattle: This Little Guy And His Noble Steed

    A black cat sits on a plush unicorn with rainbow mane, creating a purrfect moment.

    17_snails Report

    #15

    Thinking About The Life Choices That LED Him To This Point

    A white cat sits inside a birdcage with a bird perched on top, creating a whimsical scene.

    mikenmar Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    You mean, the human's choice to cram their poor cat into their bird's cage, which, as an aside, is FAR too small for that birb to have a happy, healthy life in?

    For all of you cat parents out there, have you noticed your beloved pets in these nonchalant, seemingly irked facial expressions? If you have photos of them, share them in the comments section below!
    #16

    C U D D L E

    Woman hugging cat on a balcony, showcasing a loving bond with her feline friend. Cat's eyes wide open enjoying cuddles.

    Xenc Report

    #17

    This Is Not My Picture, But If The Phrase "The Audacity " Had A Face, I Think It Would Be This

    Orange cat and possum sharing food on a porch. The cat looks surprised, capturing a delightful cat moment.

    vaderismylord Report

    #18

    I Guess I'm 80% Floof

    Wet cat in a bathtub, looking unimpressed while being bathed, with shampoo bottles in the background.

    killerbunnyfamily Report

    #19

    When The Catnip Hits

    Black and white cat with wide eyes crouching on a carpet, showcasing a playful moment.

    LittleDank Report

    #20

    Act Like A Baby, Get Treated Like A Baby

    A cozy cat wrapped snugly in a fluffy blanket, looking content and relaxed, surrounded by pillows.

    Beneficial_Exchange6 Report

    #21

    Decided To Weigh Our Cat, He Was Not Amused

    Fluffy cat sitting in a blue bowl on a digital scale, looking up with curiosity.

    jolipolio Report

    #22

    Cat Eats All The Carrots - Loses Its Eyesight And Eyes

    Cat enjoying a serene moment lying on fresh carrots in a garden.

    DJ_DeJesus Report

    #23

    “ I’m Skeptical Right Meow “

    Vet pointing to a chart showing cat weight while a cat observes, highlighting humor in a veterinary setting.

    yttikat Report

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    Probably not even listening and thinking about some can of tuna or better yet...Scottish salmon!

    #24

    Studies Show That 2 Out Of 3 Cats Have, At Some Stage, Been A Victim Of Non-Consensual Smothering

    Person cuddling with a ginger cat, capturing playful and affectionate moments in a cozy setting.

    Dr_Meemz Report

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    Alright, alright! I confess! I am guilty of the same crime, but, my Wife, committing the same crime is even worse! Er, hang on a minute! What ya mean with "off with their heads"?

    #25

    “Well…at Least It’s Just Pillows.”

    Cat nestled in white bed sheets near a window, surrounded by pillows and plants, creating a cozy and perfect scene.

    mopeiobebeast Report

    #26

    Getting Caught Being Weirdo

    A cat lounging on a scratching post with its back legs hanging, creating a humorous moment.

    imgur.com Report

    #27

    Caught A Purfect Moment Of Mr. Wilson’s Sheer Determination

    A playful cat reaches for a string under a pole dancer, creating a purrfect moment of fun and agility.

    PoleCatMrWilson Report

    #28

    No Regrets

    Veterinarian holds a large fluffy cat, creating a humorous scene.

    imgur.com Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Tuxedos are the best! That being said, this tux could probably stand to lose a little weight - for his/her health and longevity's sake <3

    #29

    Took My Pants Off To Weigh Myself & Looked Over To Find This

    Black cat cozily wrapped in a patterned sock, lying on wooden floor, creating a purrfect and adorable scene.

    mspeekie Report

    #30

    Meow Irl

    Cat lounging in a window hammock, bringing purrfect comfort and relaxation.

    imgur.com Report

    #31

    Abandoned Kittens

    Teacher holding a kitten during class, a humorous moment that might make your day purrfect.

    imgur.com Report

    #32

    Not About That Human Nonsense

    Grumpy cat at the beach, unimpressed and making funny faces, creating a humorous moment.

    bondbeansbond Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Mine did, but she's my little Adventure Cat and loves exploring places with me XD My other cats, not so much XD beach_kohl...b1deac.jpg beach_kohl-67edfe3b1deac.jpg

    #33

    I Put A Heating Pad On My Face To Treat A Migraine

    A cat sitting contently on a person's head in bed, creating a purrfect moment.

    Kayceegirlie Report

    #34

    Elders & Cats 💚💚

    Man lovingly holding a fluffy cat, providing a glimpse of purrfect companionship.

    Me_ADC_Me_SMASH Report

    #35

    Went To My Local Humane Society To Adopt And This Happened. He Fell Asleep On My Leg. Guess I'm Stuck Here Forever. My Family Said They'd Bring Me Food And Water So I Don't Die

    Black cat with yellow collar sleeps peacefully on a person's denim-clad legs, embodying a purrfect moment.

    dio-tds Report

    #36

    Seriously? Fine. I'll Sleep In The Cup

    Kitten in a cup, cuddly and cute, adds a touch of joy to your day.

    rhythmicBeta Report

    #37

    A Lil Help ?

    Cat hanging humorously through broken blinds, creating a playful scene.

    jasontaken Report

    #38

    Bru, I Think Ima Let Him Out

    Fluffy cat behind a window with a humorous sign about not letting the cat out, adding a purrfect touch to the day.

    Puhalet Report

    #39

    This Is My Effin Life Meow

    Two cats on a couch, one black and white, and one fluffy, showing expressions of curiosity and mild displeasure.

    yttikat Report

    #40

    Low-Res Cat

    Cat peering through a textured glass door, creating a curious and amusing visual effect.

    illiput Report

    #41

    All Kitchen Visits Are Now Monitored And Require A Toll

    Fluffy cat meowing on a kitchen counter, exhibiting playful behavior.

    Growle Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Very adorable, but Munchkin cats are prone to a lot of health issues, including crippling, painful arthritis :(

    #42

    “Can I Join You For Online School” 🥺

    A playful cat lounging under a wooden desk, next to a laptop, creating a cozy hiding spot.

    iiMxrxus Report

    #43

    Sometimes You Just Have To Accept That You Are Royalty

    Cat wearing a tuxedo in a stroller decorated with flowers, perfect for a delightful day outdoors.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    #44

    Hes Like Me Fr

    White cat with funny expression on a tiled floor, captioned "did you sleep well? me:". Perfect for a cat meme moment.

    Beaver2006 Report

    #45

    Move Along, Nothing To See Here!

    Fluffy cat lying on carpeted stairs, looking content and relaxed.

    imgur.com Report

    #46

    Avacato Or Guacameowle?

    Black cat wearing an avocado costume, showing various facial expressions.

    handofgranite Report

    #47

    Yup, He’s Done It

    Cat using fridge water dispenser, making its day purrfect by getting fresh water.

    Puhalet Report

    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    No one is allowed to show Baby girl this picture! I'll never hear the end of it until I get her a new refrigerator.

    #48

    The Best Portrait

    Tabby cat lounging beside a comical portrait dressed as a vampire, adding charm to the perfect cat image collection.

    Doktorskuller Report

    #49

    Awwwwww

    Cat looks surprised as a kitten is introduced, then cuddles it tightly, creating a purrfectly adorable moment.

    rohit_sai1289 Report

    #50

    I'm A Plant Now

    Ginger cat snugly seated in a laundry basket, with fluffy paws poking through the holes, creating a charming, humorous scene.

    Inciters Report

    #51

    Straight Outta Tom & Jerry

    Black cat with wide eyes wearing broken vase piece around its neck, creating a humorous moment.

    imgur.com Report

    #52

    I Guess I Am A Painting Meow

    A cat painting on the floor with a real cat's tail visible behind it, enhancing the playful cat scene.

    Sariel007 Report

    #53

    Just Informed Them That There Will Be No Second Breakfast

    Two cats dressed in hobbit-style cloaks, sitting closely together, creating a perfect and whimsical scene.

    OrneryPiano92 Report

    #54

    Heard Him Struggling And Turned Around To See Him Like This. He's Not The Brightest Little Bulb And Often Gets Himself Into Sticky Situations

    Cat with a cardboard tube around its neck, looking curious and playful in front of a keyboard box.

    ITasteLikePurple Report

    #55

    Undecover Agent

    A cat is resting on a bed, blending seamlessly between three plush bear toys, embodying "my life meow."

    misterjazz Report

    #56

    I Guess I Am Art Meow

    Black and white cat lounging in a cardboard box, drawn cat legs make a whimsical touch.

    Sariel007 Report

    #57

    Lord Baratheon, First Of His Name

    Cat lounging on a couch with a pillow behind it, creating the illusion of antlers on its head.

    Sariel007 Report

    #58

    "Look At Me. I'm The Sphinx Moew"

    Cat posing like a Sphinx with a humorous caption in the sunny background of touristic Sphinx site.

    reddit.com Report

    #59

    There's Something Behind Me Right Meow, Isn't There?

    A gray cat sitting on carpet with a curious husky dog behind, creating a humorous pet moment in the living room.

    alonelyargonaut Report

    #60

    I Am Plant Meow

    Gray cat perched on a tall houseplant indoors with wall plates. Caption reads, "Don't ask questions. I am plant."

    swagy_swagerson Report

    #61

    When You Realize You've Lost The Battle Of Waterloo:

    Cat wearing a plastic bag on its head like a hat, sitting indoors, creating a humorous and playful scene.

    grichardson526 Report

    #62

    I Guess I Live Here Meow

    A playful cat sits inside a tall glass vase, looking curious and adorable, embodying the essence of "my life meow."

    imgur.com Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I think we've all seen this one and have all come to the consensus that the human put the kitten in there :( It's unlikely, given the surrounding furniture, that kitten could have leaped in there without knocking over the glassware. As an aside, if I had a vase like this (...is it even a "vase"?) it would absolutely go into a closet/storage once I had a kitten. There is no way that stuff like this is surviving kitten phase.

    #63

    A Fabulous Hat For A Fabulous Cat

    Cat wearing pink bunny ears, sitting on a lap, creating a purrfectly adorable scene.

    imgur.com Report

    #64

    A Little Help

    A black and white cat inside a vending machine, surrounded by snacks, in a humorous and unexpected setting.

    imgur.com Report

    #65

    Not Tonight Honey

    Two cats snuggling on a bed, one grey and the other orange, creating a purrfect cuddle moment.

    imgur.com Report

    #66

    Guess I’m Bread Now

    Cat resembling a loaf of bread nestled on a cooling rack alongside buns.

    abuela4674pancake Report

    #67

    Once This Is Over, I'll Destroy You!

    A playful orange cat lying on a bed, surrounded by yarn, reaching up with its paws.

    imgur.com Report

    #68

    Kitty Works Hard For The Money

    A playful cat hanging upside down from a scratching post, with a humorous caption above.

    ASU_Eve Report

    #69

    Lola Has Accepted Life With A 6 Year Old Human

    Cat wearing a toy on its head, lounging on a green chair, providing a cozy and cute vibe.

    rachelmaryl Report

    #70

    Heard Her Crying In The Kitchen And This Is The Sorry Sight I Walk In On

    A black and white cat sitting in a bag, peeking out with curious eyes, making the scene purrfectly charming.

    foxfunk Report

    #71

    So My Mom Decided To Put My Baby Clothes On One Of The Cats.. I Think Quarantine Is Getting To Her

    Cat wearing a cute outfit, lying on a bed with patterned pillows, creating a purrfectly adorable scene.

    fourdollaremo Report

    #72

    Hitcat Is The Master Of Disguise

    Black cat sitting beside three black cat figurines on a shelf, creating a playful and purrfect scene.

    imgur.com Report

    #73

    I Forced My Grumpy Little Old Lady To Do A Photoshoot With Me. She Was Not Pleased

    Woman lovingly hugging an orange cat, creating a purrfect moment against a plain background.

    imgur.com Report

    #74

    This Is Our Lives Meow

    Cats in colorful outfits parade down Amsterdam street, creating a purrfect spectacle.

    yttikat Report

    #75

    Cowboy

    Black and white cat wearing a cowboy hat and plaid outfit, lying on a bed, adding charm to your day.

    Historical-Sample-14 Report

    #76

    Was Worried About Leaving Larry At The Cat Hotel When I Went Away .. Looks Like He’s Settled In Nicely 😂

    Cat lounging peacefully on a striped blanket in the sunlight, looking content and relaxed.

    irishgirlinwinnipeg Report

    #77

    So My Cat Does This Weird Thing In The Morning Sometimes

    White cat sitting inside pants, providing a funny and unexpected moment, perfect for cat lovers.

    HxCxReformer Report

    #78

    Did He Make The Sign?

    Black and white cat sitting by a "Dogs are not allowed" sign at a store entrance, adding to a purrfect day.

    Puhalet Report

    #79

    Plotting Revenge

    Cat inside a mesh trash bin, looking calm and cozy, creating a playful and humorous scene.

    Kenwric Report

    #80

    "You Will Pay For This!"

    Tabby cat wearing a clear dome and sitting on a person's lap while its claws are trimmed.

    meister2a Report

    #81

    Taco Loves Going For Walks. She Often Falls Asleep While Running Errands

    Cat in a clear backpack on a man's back, standing in a kitchen.

    iman_313 Report

    #82

    Danger, Do Not Approach Subject

    Gray cat with a playful "Aggressive Animal" sticker on its forehead, lying on a green carpet.

    XenoGamer27 Report

    #83

    Okay. Now What?

    A cat playfully reaches for a hanging plant by a window, seemingly enjoying life meow as it hangs in mid-air.

    Ryanwiz Report

    #84

    Look Like, They Want Me To Be Lion King Meow

    Cat mimicking a scene from a TV show with a cub held up, creating a humorous moment.

    pluggynaruk Report

    #85

    Just Call Me Art

    A black cat sitting on a piano beneath framed cat art, creating a purrfectly charming scene.

    Sariel007 Report

    #86

    When The Nip Is Too Strong

    Cats enjoying life with one licking a treat and another lounging with its mouth open, creating a purrfect moment.

    burningmidnight Report

    #87

    I Cannot Resist The Fate

    Black cat trying to eat a letter board with humorous text, adding a playful touch to your day.

    killerbunnyfamily Report

    #88

    This Is My Life Meow

    Orange cat lounging on a platter next to tomatoes, creating a whimsical scene.

    one-punch-knockout Report

    #89

    Not Enough Lap Anymore

    Man with two cats and a baby indoors, capturing a heartwarming moment.

    Dubbola Report

    #90

    When The Humans Have Wine

    Collage of six cat pictures, showing a cat being gently held by hands, creating a series of cute and funny expressions.

    mmaireenehc Report

    #91

    I Think He Thinks I Can't See Him

    A cat hides behind a delicate lace curtain, creating a whimsical and purrfect scene.

    Habarer Report

    #92

    The Security Guy In Istanbul, Turkey

    Cat lounging on a security desk at Marmaray station, adding charm to the day.

    Artteachernc Report

    #93

    My Friend Just Walked Into His Kitchen To This

    Cat under a clear container near a litter box in the kitchen, creating a cute feline moment.

    LockyP_ Report

    #94

    Hooman, Please Don't Use Me For Violence

    Person in a cap holding a relaxed cat outdoors, showcasing a purrfect moment under the sun.

    Opening_Bag Report

    #95

    Aw, Crap! Somebody Help

    Cat lounging on a blue float in a sunny pool, looking surprised.

    burningmidnight Report

    #96

    Utterly Wild

    Cat wearing a yellow hat, held by a person, with a humorous expression in a social media post.

    bondbeansbond Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    There is a massive difference between "cats that are chill with/enjoy hats and costumes" and "cats that do not". One should NEVER inflict hats/costumes on their cat if they are not of the first variety. I was fortunate with my old gray girl, Wintressia, who loved wearing clothes/costumes. win_xmas_2...1b1b94.jpg win_xmas_2-67edfe91b1b94.jpg

    #97

    How About You Hike Me Back To The Shelter

    Cat with snowflakes on fur, peeking out of a red backpack, embodying a purrfect day in the snow.

    vpdots Report

    #98

    Cute Purrito

    Cat swaddled in green towel, looking cozy and calm, humorously captioned as a "purrito" by owner.

    Xeeeena Report

    #99

    Got Home From Work To Find Lil Norman With His Head Stuck In The Lid To The Cat Food. That’s Not How It Works Buddy

    Tabby cat with a slipper stuck on its head, standing on a patterned rug, creating a humorous and adorable scene.

    yourfavoritevegan Report

    #100

    I Guess I Love Her Now

    Woman in sweater cuddling a relaxed cat, creating a purrfect moment.

    imgur.com Report

    #101

    May You All Be As Happy As This Cat

    A playful cat relaxing in a bowl of kibble on a patterned rug, with a toy mouse nearby, making your day purrfect.

    imgur.com Report

    #102

    They Will Sleep There From Now On

    Cats nestled in bunk beds with colorful blankets, creating a purrfect cozy scene.

    ElGabriel2017 Report

    #103

    I See My Life Is Now For The Amewsment Of The Internet

    Cute kitten with bright eyes being held, showcasing adorable cat paws.

    imgur.com Report

    #104

    Her Life Meow That She Has A Baby Brother

    Two cats, one ginger and one gray, playfully cuddling on a small cat scratching post.

    bagelsandkegels Report

    #105

    This Is His Life Meow

    A cat being adored by two people, held gently and kissed on each side, creating a purrfect moment.

    otromundialista Report

    #106

    Time For Cuddles

    Person hugging a beige cat in a cozy room, creating a purrfect, heartwarming moment.

    doggiesayswoof Report

    #107

    Poor Guy Just Accepted It

    A woman holding a grey and white cat in a kitchen, creating a purrfect moment of warmth and affection.

    azantisinc Report

    #108

    Guess We’ll Have To Continue The Game Tomorrow

    White cat sleeping on a board game with play money, creating a purrfectly amusing scene.

    videotape-2848 Report

    #109

    A Glass Of Milk

    White cat sitting in a transparent container under a desk, looking inquisitive and content, making your day purrfect.

    YellowTheFellow Report

    #110

    Poor Guy Had Surgery. Now Accepting The Consequences. Toast Of Shame

    Cat snuggled in a cozy pillow on a chair, creating a perfect and adorable scene sure to brighten anyone's day.

    RelaxEnjoyLife Report

