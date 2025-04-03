“This Is My Life Meow”: 114 Cat Pics That Might Make Your Day Purrfect
Cats don’t typically show the same range of facial expressions as dogs and humans. But if you are a feline parent, you may just catch them with a look that says, “What have I gotten myself into?”
If that last statement confused you, check out these photos from the This Is My Life Meow subreddit. Punny names aside, this online group of 519,000 members collects snapshots of cats with their resting annoyed faces. Some of these furry pets even look straight into the camera, adding more adorable hilarity.
This list includes our top picks, which can hopefully give you some positive energy today.
Framing Our Best Picture
Cat: "Funny, veeeery funny Susan! Are all you affairs in order?"
My Friend’s Cat Is A Bit Too Spicy For The Vet. She Gets The Space Helmet With Every Visit Meow
Oh, boy! She's NOT happy at all, most likely she's telling everyone in that room "When I get out of this thing...I will murder you!" 😄
O.o
I hope they plan on crating/caging kitty in the car instead of allowing him loose in the car :( In a car accident, even at low speeds, a cat can be seriously injured or die.
Generally, cats have an expressionless look on their faces, regardless of whether they’re hungry or happy to see you. However, there are nearly 300 facial expressions humans likely don’t see. According to a 2023 study published in Behavioural Processes, there are 276 to be exact.
I Think Your Cat Melted
lol! Of all the countries I've been to, Japan, without any question is where I've seen a lot of people carrying those sort of backpacks with their beloved furballs in it! And that's pretty darn awesome! 😊
Look At The Drawing They Got 😍
Hooman, Why You Do Dis?
I admit I have inflicted the same style of costume on Kohl XD santa_kohl...d3c37f.jpg
The study included 194 minutes of videos of cats' facial expressions while communicating with fellow felines. These expressions revealed 26 unique facial movements, such as parted lips, dilated pupils, jaw drops, half-blinks, nose licks, and retracted whiskers.
For context, humans have 44 unique facial movements, while dogs have 27. Chimpanzees, so far, have the most facial expressions with 357.
No, Hooman, Your Hand Is Mine
"You're not going anywhere ya hooman! You'll be staying here until I say otherwise"
Cromch The Crardbroard
Mobile Check Deposit Background
University of Kansas medical student Lauren Scott and evolutionary psychologist Brittany Florkiewicz conducted the study. During their research, they broke down a cat’s expression into three categories: distinctly friendly (45% of the time), distinctly aggressive (37% of the time), and ambiguous (18%).
Bru I Think Ima Let Him Out
My Friend’s Cat Sat Like This All On His Own Meow
Meow_irl
In an interview with Modern Cat, Florkiewicz explained that a cat’s facial expressions have evolved over time. Domesticated cats, in particular, have become more tolerant towards everyone around them, whether with humans or fellow cats. As a result, they’ve developed friendlier expressions.
“They’re using facial expressions to navigate social interactions,” Florkiewicz stated.
Pick Yours Up
Psbattle: This Little Guy And His Noble Steed
Thinking About The Life Choices That LED Him To This Point
You mean, the human's choice to cram their poor cat into their bird's cage, which, as an aside, is FAR too small for that birb to have a happy, healthy life in?
For all of you cat parents out there, have you noticed your beloved pets in these nonchalant, seemingly irked facial expressions? If you have photos of them, share them in the comments section below!
C U D D L E
This Is Not My Picture, But If The Phrase "The Audacity " Had A Face, I Think It Would Be This
I Guess I'm 80% Floof
When The Catnip Hits
Act Like A Baby, Get Treated Like A Baby
Decided To Weigh Our Cat, He Was Not Amused
Cat Eats All The Carrots - Loses Its Eyesight And Eyes
“ I’m Skeptical Right Meow “
Probably not even listening and thinking about some can of tuna or better yet...Scottish salmon!
Studies Show That 2 Out Of 3 Cats Have, At Some Stage, Been A Victim Of Non-Consensual Smothering
Alright, alright! I confess! I am guilty of the same crime, but, my Wife, committing the same crime is even worse! Er, hang on a minute! What ya mean with "off with their heads"?
“Well…at Least It’s Just Pillows.”
Getting Caught Being Weirdo
Caught A Purfect Moment Of Mr. Wilson’s Sheer Determination
No Regrets
Tuxedos are the best! That being said, this tux could probably stand to lose a little weight - for his/her health and longevity's sake <3
Took My Pants Off To Weigh Myself & Looked Over To Find This
Meow Irl
Abandoned Kittens
Not About That Human Nonsense
Mine did, but she's my little Adventure Cat and loves exploring places with me XD My other cats, not so much XD beach_kohl...b1deac.jpg
I Put A Heating Pad On My Face To Treat A Migraine
Elders & Cats 💚💚
Went To My Local Humane Society To Adopt And This Happened. He Fell Asleep On My Leg. Guess I'm Stuck Here Forever. My Family Said They'd Bring Me Food And Water So I Don't Die
That's the one you're adopting, right? You've been chosen XD
Seriously? Fine. I'll Sleep In The Cup
A Lil Help ?
This Is My Effin Life Meow
Low-Res Cat
All Kitchen Visits Are Now Monitored And Require A Toll
Very adorable, but Munchkin cats are prone to a lot of health issues, including crippling, painful arthritis :(
“Can I Join You For Online School” 🥺
Sometimes You Just Have To Accept That You Are Royalty
Hes Like Me Fr
Move Along, Nothing To See Here!
Avacato Or Guacameowle?
Yup, He’s Done It
No one is allowed to show Baby girl this picture! I'll never hear the end of it until I get her a new refrigerator.
The Best Portrait
Awwwwww
I'm A Plant Now
Straight Outta Tom & Jerry
I Guess I Am A Painting Meow
Just Informed Them That There Will Be No Second Breakfast
Heard Him Struggling And Turned Around To See Him Like This. He's Not The Brightest Little Bulb And Often Gets Himself Into Sticky Situations
Undecover Agent
I Guess I Am Art Meow
Lord Baratheon, First Of His Name
"Look At Me. I'm The Sphinx Moew"
There's Something Behind Me Right Meow, Isn't There?
I Am Plant Meow
When You Realize You've Lost The Battle Of Waterloo:
I Guess I Live Here Meow
I think we've all seen this one and have all come to the consensus that the human put the kitten in there :( It's unlikely, given the surrounding furniture, that kitten could have leaped in there without knocking over the glassware. As an aside, if I had a vase like this (...is it even a "vase"?) it would absolutely go into a closet/storage once I had a kitten. There is no way that stuff like this is surviving kitten phase.
A Fabulous Hat For A Fabulous Cat
A Little Help
Not Tonight Honey
Guess I’m Bread Now
Once This Is Over, I'll Destroy You!
Kitty Works Hard For The Money
Lola Has Accepted Life With A 6 Year Old Human
Heard Her Crying In The Kitchen And This Is The Sorry Sight I Walk In On
So My Mom Decided To Put My Baby Clothes On One Of The Cats.. I Think Quarantine Is Getting To Her
Wintressia: "Amateur. Try wearing SOCKS as well." XD win_socks_...cc58db.jpg
Hitcat Is The Master Of Disguise
I Forced My Grumpy Little Old Lady To Do A Photoshoot With Me. She Was Not Pleased
This Is Our Lives Meow
Cowboy
Was Worried About Leaving Larry At The Cat Hotel When I Went Away .. Looks Like He’s Settled In Nicely 😂
So My Cat Does This Weird Thing In The Morning Sometimes
Did He Make The Sign?
Plotting Revenge
"You Will Pay For This!"
Taco Loves Going For Walks. She Often Falls Asleep While Running Errands
Danger, Do Not Approach Subject
Okay. Now What?
Look Like, They Want Me To Be Lion King Meow
Just Call Me Art
When The Nip Is Too Strong
I Cannot Resist The Fate
This Is My Life Meow
Not Enough Lap Anymore
When The Humans Have Wine
I Think He Thinks I Can't See Him
The Security Guy In Istanbul, Turkey
My Friend Just Walked Into His Kitchen To This
Hooman, Please Don't Use Me For Violence
Aw, Crap! Somebody Help
Utterly Wild
There is a massive difference between "cats that are chill with/enjoy hats and costumes" and "cats that do not". One should NEVER inflict hats/costumes on their cat if they are not of the first variety. I was fortunate with my old gray girl, Wintressia, who loved wearing clothes/costumes. win_xmas_2...1b1b94.jpg