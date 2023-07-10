Can we all agree that cat memes are on a whole other level of entertainment? There's something about them that makes even the smallest cat lover giggle and some even transition from "not really a cat person" to full-blown cat enthusiasts. This type of meme captures those inexplicable behaviors that all cat parents have encountered at some point. They showcase the stark contrast between their angelic nature and their most mischievous acts. All of this is meant to bring a smile to anyone we share these memes with.

Today, we've handpicked some gems from the Facebook page 'Cats on C***ine'. Get ready to see some highly relatable content that you've either experienced yourselves, heard legends about, or simply will find funny even if it's made up…

Spoiler alert: For those who haven't lived with a feline and think it's all imaginary, no matter how funny or unbelievable the cat meme may seem, it's been proven that it holds 100% truth.

#1

#2

#3

#4

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
51 minutes ago

They're so precious! Well done Dad!

#5

Birgit M
Birgit M
Community Member
1 hour ago

And we'll only be making it right, 'cause we'll never be wrong (That's the cats' motto anyway) :)

#6

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago

Run DMCat - Jump this way

#7

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago

If there's anything besides keratin, sinew and bones left.

#8

#9

#10

Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago

Me after buying a watermelon and realizing I now have to cut it up in order to eat it.

#11

Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago

How does my ear taste, biatch?

#12

Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

I love them both! Von and Ron Swanson.

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago

I want to know what that cat is seeing so bad.

#18

#19

#20

Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
1 hour ago

How dare someone speak for Cornbread? He would never lie about being hungry! Why, his bowl's been empty all day! Not a piece of kibble in it, other than the ones around the edges that don't count. Anyway, our point is FEED CORNBREAD!

#21

Francis
Francis
Community Member
1 hour ago

when its not made for sits, why is it made of warmth?

#22

Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Community Member
43 minutes ago

How to train your cat. Only 3 steps. 1) Try, then give up. 2) Enjoy this stubborn creature with all the complexity of its nature. 3) Feel blessed to have been chosen.

#23

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
46 minutes ago

"Because I'm so cute, I'll charge you extra, you're welcome"

#24

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago

Kitty is allergic to human. Will sacrifice and take allergy shots unlike SOME people.

#25

#26

Jay Son
Jay Son
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Truthfully, it doesn't take much to be more photogenic than me lol

#27

#28

#29

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago

And they wait until you're done, to poop in it right after, with the same attitude.

#30

#31

CT
CT
Community Member
30 minutes ago

"It's time to eat ? It's time to eat."

#32

#33

Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's ok, Betty. I still love you 🥰

#34

Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago

Better than any manager I've ever had.

#35

Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago

My brain hurts looking at this

#36

User# 6
User# 6
Community Member
1 hour ago

Let me bless your pie, human

#37

Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Accidentally? Yeah, right. You soft can-openers did that on purpose! She's traumatized for life-- at least three of them!

#38

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Jokes aside, when a cat comes over and purrs and gives you that cute lil' look, every sorrow in my body vanishes

#39

Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hobbes is so cute. Hobbes has Shrek ears.

#40

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
Community Member
1 hour ago

Michael more than makes up for his blindness with other abilities.

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

idk what my name is
idk what my name is
Community Member
50 minutes ago

I've been watering mine daily and they still wont grow that big

#46

#47

#48

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Uhh, ma'am you're cat isn't exactly the domestic kind....

#49

Ezigma
Ezigma
Community Member
37 minutes ago

One of my cats stands on the edge of the box with one paw up in the air when he poops, not sure why. (And yes, many times the box is tipped over).

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

Cricketgeeklol
Cricketgeeklol
Community Member
1 hour ago

Plod ,plod ,plod, plod ,move left to avoid dog ,plod ,plod ,plod ,plod

#55

#56

Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Circumstantial evidence is easy to manufacture. This cat has been framed.

#57

