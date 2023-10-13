We were curious in what ways Laurent Ballesta hopes his photograph will contribute to raising awareness about horseshoe crabs and their conservation. The photographer said: “I'm very cautious about affirming the idea that illustrating wildlife contributes to its preservation. That may have been true a few decades ago. Today, we're flooded by millions of images on social media and I'm not sure it works that well. The 'beauty of nature' has also become an object of consumption; worse, it can engender lust, even more than respect. At least, that's what I think today. So, over the last few years, I've tried to show neither the beauty of nature, nor the horrors we inflict on it. I've tried to show, as far as I've been able, the mysteries of nature that lie behind appearances in which aestheticism is merely a distraction. The real feeling that these images should provoke in us is confusion, a feeling of incomprehension, a mixture of fascination and questioning of what makes this harmonious assembly of differences that we call biodiversity. After all, this is what moves me to take diving risks, to push the limits of the discipline and I wonder if this is a third, less experienced way, of making an impression and gaining more awareness of the wild world: to open a small window, for a brief moment, on what is beyond us, on what we don’t understand.

I have the impression that this feeling of approaching the unknown can create more respect than the simple contemplation of aesthetic images... I believe that today we need knowledge much more than we need beauty. Images can bring knowledge, and that's what I'm trying to do, or at least I am trying to reflect the extent of our ignorance through images.”