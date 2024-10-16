ADVERTISEMENT

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards have once again captured the charm and quirky side of the animal kingdom, with this year's shortlist featuring some truly hilarious moments. From a cheetah cleverly hiding behind a tree to a fish chasing an eagle across the sky, the finalists bring together humor and the beauty of nature in a unique way for this year's competition.

With nearly 9,000 entries from 98 countries, the awards continue to highlight the wonders of wildlife while promoting the important message of conservation. And now, the public has the chance to get involved by voting in the People’s Choice Award, where one lucky voter could win a whopping £500.

The Overall Winner, Category and Highly Commended Winners will be announced on Tuesday 10th December at an Awards Night in London, which will be followed by a glorious exhibition for one week (and one week only) from 10 - 16th of December showcasing all the 2024 Award Finalists at the Gallery@Oxo, thanks to the support of competition partners at Nikon.

