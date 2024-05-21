ADVERTISEMENT

If you live in a bustling and grey metropolis, you can spend entire days without meaningfully interacting with nature. However, if you slow down to appreciate your surroundings, you’re lucky enough to live in the suburbs or the countryside, or you take a trip out of town, you realize just how much biodiversity is around you.
Our animal-loving team at Bored Panda has traveled all over the internet to bring you some of the most wholesome wildlife encounters that took people completely by surprise. Scroll down to see some heart-warming photos, upvote the ones you loved the most, and consider what you can do to help your local wildlife conservation charities.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Think Someone Spilled A Bag Of Ducks Near Aisle 6

I Think Someone Spilled A Bag Of Ducks Near Aisle 6

thomasya13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST

#2

Two Baby Bears On My Grandparents' Deck

Two Baby Bears On My Grandparents' Deck

Grouchy_Raccoon_6681 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Mountain Lions Moving Back Into Boulder During Lockdown

Mountain Lions Moving Back Into Boulder During Lockdown

clicktosave Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST

The amount of biodiversity around us is incredible. Even if you live in a primarily urban environment, you’ll still encounter lots of different bugs and insects, different types of birds (not just pigeons!), probably rats, as well as stray dogs and cats.

If there are any parks or wooded areas in between your local skyscrapers, the odds are that you might also spot some squirrels, foxes, and raccoons. Of course, the specific animals you encounter are going to depend heavily on what part of the world you’re in!

#4

This Little Guy Started Hanging Around My Brother While He Was Working On A Car. I Believe It’s An American Kestrel. Which Means My Brother Made Friends With A Falcon

This Little Guy Started Hanging Around My Brother While He Was Working On A Car. I Believe It’s An American Kestrel. Which Means My Brother Made Friends With A Falcon

AdolescentAlien Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Not A Creature Was Stirring, All Through The House - Except For This Mouse Living In Our Christmas Tree, Apparently

Not A Creature Was Stirring, All Through The House - Except For This Mouse Living In Our Christmas Tree, Apparently

Wolferesque Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

A Family Of Raccoons In My Yard

A Family Of Raccoons In My Yard

Duskav3ng3r117 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST

If you live further away from the city center and you’re surrounded by more and more untouched nature, the animals you encounter are also going to be more varied. You might encounter entire groups of deer, different species of birds, insects, and amphibians.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re living really remotely, you may even find some larger animals paying you a visit. Imagine drinking your first cup of morning coffee only to see a bear or a wolf walking past your front porch!
#7

The Housekeeping Staff Found An Owl In The Room Of A Guest Who Checked Out Yesterday

The Housekeeping Staff Found An Owl In The Room Of A Guest Who Checked Out Yesterday

http9 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

So This Happened To Me Today

So This Happened To Me Today

acnh_nanaland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Surprise Snoozing Seal Pup

Surprise Snoozing Seal Pup

Roy4Pris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST

However, it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. As people expand their urban environments, they massively affect the local wildlife population. Suddenly, animals are forced to flee their homes or look in other areas for food. Some fail to adapt altogether. Others are forced to change their entire behavior not only to survive but to thrive around people. (E.g., think of how wild raccoons live vs. suburban raccoons stealing food from trash cans.)
#10

Saw A Blonde Squirrel At The Park Yesterday

Saw A Blonde Squirrel At The Park Yesterday

Borats_Gypsy_Tears Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

The Neighborhood Fox And Her Kits Are Living Under My Front Deck Right Now

The Neighborhood Fox And Her Kits Are Living Under My Front Deck Right Now

cyberentomology Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

A Hummingbird Chilled On My Phone Today

A Hummingbird Chilled On My Phone Today

andyman686 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
elfvibratorglitter avatar
ElfVibratorGlitter
ElfVibratorGlitter
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just needed to check his reflection. I guessed male but anybody know more about this kind of hummingbird?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Earth.org, reporting on the data collected by the World Wildlife Fund, notes that the most endangered animal in the world is the Amur Leopard. Between 2014 and 2015, barely 92 individuals were left in the world.

Now, this number is even lower, standing at a mere 84. These leopards are at risk mainly due to poachers who value their coats and boats to be sold to Asian medicine practitioners. Natural fires, as well as those caused by people, also destroy their habitats. Meanwhile, the changing climate means that they have less prey to catch.
#13

When You Spend Your Whole Life Rolling Your Eyes At Ignorant Foreigners Thinking You Have Kangaroos In Your Front Yard, And You Live In The Suburbs

When You Spend Your Whole Life Rolling Your Eyes At Ignorant Foreigners Thinking You Have Kangaroos In Your Front Yard, And You Live In The Suburbs

deejaymorgan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Friend's Mom Nearly Had A Heart Attack When She Looked Out The Back Window This Morning

Friend's Mom Nearly Had A Heart Attack When She Looked Out The Back Window This Morning

downwarddawg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Thankfully I Saved This Little Guy From My Lawnmower Today

Thankfully I Saved This Little Guy From My Lawnmower Today

This is what my lawn looked like, so he was pretty lucky that I saw him.

pbmax542 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST

Rhinos are also incredibly vulnerable. Poachers and traditional Chinese medicine practitioners value their horns very much, which means that these animals are constantly under threat of being hunted down. Unfortunately, their horns are very lucrative.

The black rhino, Javan rhino, and Sumatran rhino are three of five rhino species that are among the most endangered species on Earth. For instance, there are barely 60 Javan rhinos left. Meanwhile, the black rhino population stands at 5.5k.

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Echidna We Rescued At Work. This Little Guy Got Stuck In The Bottom Of A Shallow Mineshaft. We Could Only See His Little Spikes Sticking Out Of The Dirt

Echidna We Rescued At Work. This Little Guy Got Stuck In The Bottom Of A Shallow Mineshaft. We Could Only See His Little Spikes Sticking Out Of The Dirt

It took us about 30 minutes to get him out because he could burrow faster than we could dig. However, we managed to relocate him to a safer spot.

derpyderpderp27 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

I Came Into My Kitchen To Find A Lizard Using A Sponge As A Raft In The Sink. I Live In New Mexico

I Came Into My Kitchen To Find A Lizard Using A Sponge As A Raft In The Sink. I Live In New Mexico

bassmansrc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

This Random Koala Is On The Side Of My House

This Random Koala Is On The Side Of My House

Welpiminterested Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST

Bornean and Sumatran orangutans are also in trouble. There were roughly 230k+ orangutans in the wild a hundred years ago. However, due to deforestation for palm oil, they’ve been losing their habitats. As it stands now, there are 104.7k Bornean orangutans and around 13.8k Sumatran orangutans living.
#19

Christmas Eve Visitor

Christmas Eve Visitor

sarin77 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Rare "Silver Fox" At My House Today

Rare "Silver Fox" At My House Today

FlopAtop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
jenniferfarnsworth0 avatar
Farnzy
Farnzy
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Genuine Silver Fox! OOOOOO oooo! Beautiful! Magnifique! Mrs. VanDough will pay plenty for you, Little Pretty!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

Found This Angry Unit In The Wild At Work Today. Wanted To Have A Piece Of Me Every Time I Walked Past The Tree

Found This Angry Unit In The Wild At Work Today. Wanted To Have A Piece Of Me Every Time I Walked Past The Tree

Wild-Newspaper833 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST

There are no easy fixes. If you want to protect wildlife on a global scale, you’d have to change how people interact with nature so they can co-exist with animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

That would probably include fundamentally changing the perspective on trade and economics: instead of limitless growth and profits, everyone would ideally aim for sustainable growth.
#22

Bird Sitting On Its Own Info Board

Bird Sitting On Its Own Info Board

Yoskeh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

A Wild Turkey Just Flew Through My Dad's Office Window

A Wild Turkey Just Flew Through My Dad's Office Window

leilavanora Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

So, Some Bees Decided To Build A Hive Between The Window And The Shutters

So, Some Bees Decided To Build A Hive Between The Window And The Shutters

Flaneur_7508 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Meanwhile, we would all ideally change how we look at a life worth living, pursuing deep relationships instead of materialistic wants. That means consuming less, buying fewer products, changing our eating habits, and recycling more.

As a result, we’d need to destroy fewer natural habitats for farms, factories, mines, and homes. The more people vote with their wallets, the more big corporations will have to adapt and embrace a greener mindset.
#25

This Fox That Lives At The Top Of My Granny's Hedge

This Fox That Lives At The Top Of My Granny's Hedge

Baretal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Urban Fox Doing A Full Sploot In My Sunny Scottish Garden

Urban Fox Doing A Full Sploot In My Sunny Scottish Garden

oscarx-ray Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

This Lizard Lives In My Birdhouse

This Lizard Lives In My Birdhouse

The_One_Who_Meeps Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the day, we’ll still see quick economic expansion so long as it’s profitable. If you’re angry about pollution, destroyed habitats, and climate change, then you can and should look at the problem as a political one.

Vote for political representatives who represent your values. Boycott companies and brands that go against what you believe in. Write to your current political representatives asking them to take a tougher stance regarding conservation.
#28

Our Friendly Magpie Visits Us Every Morning! This Morning, She Showed Up With A Mouthful Of Bugs. She Walks Right Up, Sits With Me, And Steals Little Bits Of Our Dog's Food

Our Friendly Magpie Visits Us Every Morning! This Morning, She Showed Up With A Mouthful Of Bugs. She Walks Right Up, Sits With Me, And Steals Little Bits Of Our Dog's Food

islandpsychedelia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

We Fed Our Backyard Squirrel Once... Meet Frankie At Our Backyard Door Waiting For More Nuts

We Fed Our Backyard Squirrel Once... Meet Frankie At Our Backyard Door Waiting For More Nuts

chebstr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Albino Deer I Spotted Walking Into Work Last Week

Albino Deer I Spotted Walking Into Work Last Week

boBByHiLL-4prez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST

Meanwhile, you can support wildlife organizations financially or by volunteering your time. However, on a more personal scale, you could help your local wildlife by wilding your garden if you have one or by being courteous and non-intrusive when you spend time in nature.

What’s the best or most unexpected wildlife encounter you’ve ever had, dear Pandas? How often do you see animals in your day-to-day lives? What do you do to support conservation efforts? Tell us all about it in the comments!
#31

A Random Pigeon Sat On My Head

A Random Pigeon Sat On My Head

Marek14 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

I Found A Baby Rabbit While Mowing The Lawn

I Found A Baby Rabbit While Mowing The Lawn

TheDESTROYER976 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Is This Armadillo Old Enough To Be On Its Own?

Is This Armadillo Old Enough To Be On Its Own?

I know they're not ideal to touch, but this little guy was death-rolling through my yard, and I didn't want my pitbull to get him.

blueberrybunny24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Baby Skunk, Which My Son Found In The Driveway, Fell Asleep In My Hand Yesterday As I Returned It To Its Burrow

Baby Skunk, Which My Son Found In The Driveway, Fell Asleep In My Hand Yesterday As I Returned It To Its Burrow

Sweatyrando Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

A Pine Marten I Saw While Walking Through The Woods

A Pine Marten I Saw While Walking Through The Woods

Intagvalley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Woke Up To A Swan Peering Through My Front Door

Woke Up To A Swan Peering Through My Front Door

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

A Sleepy Barn Owl Found Camouflage On My Back Porch

A Sleepy Barn Owl Found Camouflage On My Back Porch

MonkeyPic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

My Dad Had Some Hungry Visitors This Morning

My Dad Had Some Hungry Visitors This Morning

Yobecks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Mom Had A Stranger On Her Deck This Morning

Mom Had A Stranger On Her Deck This Morning

china_rider Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

The Stray Cat I’m Feeding Has Made Friends With A Hedgehog

The Stray Cat I’m Feeding Has Made Friends With A Hedgehog

piggledy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

40 Miles Offshore, A Wild Owl Appeared

40 Miles Offshore, A Wild Owl Appeared

jonesindiana Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

I Was Sitting At A Red Light When A Peregrine Falcon Landed On The Hood Of My Car

I Was Sitting At A Red Light When A Peregrine Falcon Landed On The Hood Of My Car

Astrofluke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Found A Baby Hawk At Work Today

Found A Baby Hawk At Work Today

gaigemeister Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

The Wife Opened The Back Door And Immediately Gasped, Then Shut It. A Little Guy Had Been Stashed There By His Mommy For About 10 Hours Before She Came Back And Got Him

The Wife Opened The Back Door And Immediately Gasped, Then Shut It. A Little Guy Had Been Stashed There By His Mommy For About 10 Hours Before She Came Back And Got Him

BigBiffTannen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Found A Stray Cat In My Garage This Morning

Found A Stray Cat In My Garage This Morning

larson627 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

A Polar Fox Escaped From A Small Zoo In Germany But Got Tired On The Way. A Zookeeper Took Him Back. I Hope That Didn’t Disturb His Slumber

A Polar Fox Escaped From A Small Zoo In Germany But Got Tired On The Way. A Zookeeper Took Him Back. I Hope That Didn’t Disturb His Slumber

LanChriss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

I Was Dashing & Driving With My Windows Down When I Felt Something Hit My Head. I Pulled Over To See What Happened & Noticed A Bird Flew Into The Car As I Was Driving

I Was Dashing & Driving With My Windows Down When I Felt Something Hit My Head. I Pulled Over To See What Happened & Noticed A Bird Flew Into The Car As I Was Driving

I_Only_Have_One_Hand Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

This Morning, I Found A Bat Sleeping Inside The Screen Of My Window

This Morning, I Found A Bat Sleeping Inside The Screen Of My Window

mugglesport Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

This Bird Landed On My Shirt Today And Fell Asleep

This Bird Landed On My Shirt Today And Fell Asleep

McJellyDonuts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

We Had An Unexpected Guest Today

We Had An Unexpected Guest Today

Sugarkrill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Saw This On My Way Home From Work. Pulled Over Because I Thought They Were Cats

Saw This On My Way Home From Work. Pulled Over Because I Thought They Were Cats

NinetailsBestPokemon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Frog-Operated Vending Machine

Frog-Operated Vending Machine

apolotary Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Yesterday At The Beach, A Wild Young Seal Came To Rest Beside Me

Yesterday At The Beach, A Wild Young Seal Came To Rest Beside Me

SplifoX Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Lost Pigeon In The Middle Of The Pacific Ocean

Lost Pigeon In The Middle Of The Pacific Ocean

Return_Equivalent Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Found This Little Guy Running Across The Train Tracks. I Was Able To Get Him Into The Box So He Didn't Overheat In The Sun And Get Hit By A Train

Found This Little Guy Running Across The Train Tracks. I Was Able To Get Him Into The Box So He Didn't Overheat In The Sun And Get Hit By A Train

DR_SKITTLES1234 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

These Parrots. Spotted In The Wild Near Phoenix

These Parrots. Spotted In The Wild Near Phoenix

GrayWalle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

It’s Not Every Day You Come Home To A Fox Sleeping Under Your Bath

It’s Not Every Day You Come Home To A Fox Sleeping Under Your Bath

egrgry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

There's A Wild Turkey In The Restroom

There's A Wild Turkey In The Restroom

SquashNut707 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Today I Met A Wild Goat Who Thought I Was Its Mom. My Girlfriend Took This Picture Of Us

Today I Met A Wild Goat Who Thought I Was Its Mom. My Girlfriend Took This Picture Of Us

hpb92 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

I Met This Lovely Family During My Lunch Break Today

I Met This Lovely Family During My Lunch Break Today

grichardson526 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Found Two Of These Stinkerbelle Babies On A Busy Roadway While I Was Riding My Bike. Mom Was Probably Injured By A Car. I Moved Them To The Forest And Contacted Fish And Game Authorities

Found Two Of These Stinkerbelle Babies On A Busy Roadway While I Was Riding My Bike. Mom Was Probably Injured By A Car. I Moved Them To The Forest And Contacted Fish And Game Authorities

Haunting-Job-4966 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

This Soccer Ball With All Of These Tiny Guys

This Soccer Ball With All Of These Tiny Guys

NOvaNOvaH2O Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Saw This Blue Crawfish While Hiking Yesterday

Saw This Blue Crawfish While Hiking Yesterday

HighGuyFYI Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

The Baby Buns In My Garden

The Baby Buns In My Garden

beth_withbangs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Found A Friend. Millard Canyon Falls Trail, Angeles National Forest, California

Found A Friend. Millard Canyon Falls Trail, Angeles National Forest, California

gio_dude17 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Friendly Squirrel

Friendly Squirrel

blarblar3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

This Opossum, Who's Just Been Lying On This Fence All Morning

This Opossum, Who's Just Been Lying On This Fence All Morning

Sasquatchjc45 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#68

I Just Moved Into This House And There Is A Great Egret Who Just Came Into The House

I Just Moved Into This House And There Is A Great Egret Who Just Came Into The House

5Dali Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

My Grandfather Had A Red-Headed Woodpecker Land On His Leg

My Grandfather Had A Red-Headed Woodpecker Land On His Leg

A_Random_Sunstorm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

This Guy Leapt Through A Window (Shattering It), And Entered My House

This Guy Leapt Through A Window (Shattering It), And Entered My House

theladymorganna Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Vending Machine In Southwest Louisiana

Vending Machine In Southwest Louisiana

LadyBirdBoyette Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

My Friend's Dad Found A Crab Holding A Donatello PEZ Dispenser

My Friend's Dad Found A Crab Holding A Donatello PEZ Dispenser

soFREAKINboss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Little Frog Delivery

Little Frog Delivery

Tetsou88 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Met These Dudes On Today's Hike

Met These Dudes On Today's Hike

chris3i Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

I Went Into My Office The Other Day And Found A Lizard Basking On The Warm Ethernet Switch. The Next Day, I Found A Different Lizard In The Same Spot

I Went Into My Office The Other Day And Found A Lizard Basking On The Warm Ethernet Switch. The Next Day, I Found A Different Lizard In The Same Spot

schizeckinosy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

A Bird Made A Nest And Had Babies In Our Holiday Wreath

A Bird Made A Nest And Had Babies In Our Holiday Wreath

ZKK161820 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Yes Kangaroos Do Roam The Suburbs In Australia. This Guy Was In My Front Yard This Afternoon

Yes Kangaroos Do Roam The Suburbs In Australia. This Guy Was In My Front Yard This Afternoon

AngeWasHere Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#78

A Hummingbird Made Her Nest On My Patio. Her Eggs Hatched Today On Mother's Day

A Hummingbird Made Her Nest On My Patio. Her Eggs Hatched Today On Mother's Day

Mjzak1977 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Bees Swarmed My Plant

Bees Swarmed My Plant

Splintercell581 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Found This Mom With Her Babies In A Hollow Tree Stump

Found This Mom With Her Babies In A Hollow Tree Stump

zworkaccount Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

A Young Chameleon Was Found In My Yard

A Young Chameleon Was Found In My Yard

MrSuperSaiyan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

A Ring-Tailed Possum Has Moved In And Refuses To Leave Through The Open Windows Or Back Door. I Called The Specialists, And They Said He'd Probably Move Out Soon Enough

A Ring-Tailed Possum Has Moved In And Refuses To Leave Through The Open Windows Or Back Door. I Called The Specialists, And They Said He'd Probably Move Out Soon Enough

Dacruss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

I Caught A Very Angry Baby Opossum Living Under My Stove

I Caught A Very Angry Baby Opossum Living Under My Stove

coreybeavers1999 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Some Coyote Pups At Work This Morning

Some Coyote Pups At Work This Morning

Conservative_HalfWit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Picture My Dad Sent Me This Morning

Picture My Dad Sent Me This Morning

Buppster87 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

A Peacock Flew Past Me This Morning On My Way To Work

A Peacock Flew Past Me This Morning On My Way To Work

Impossible-Ad- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Sweet Little Puff Ball My Husband Spotted On His Hike

Sweet Little Puff Ball My Husband Spotted On His Hike

BishopGodDamnYou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#88

Caught And Rehoming This Cutie

Caught And Rehoming This Cutie

ChiefBigCanoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Was Walking On The Beach For Some Exercise And This Tough Guy Beach Bully Decided That I Was Trespassing On His Territory

Was Walking On The Beach For Some Exercise And This Tough Guy Beach Bully Decided That I Was Trespassing On His Territory

zytukin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Mine's Probably Not As Cute, But Dog With The Frog

Mine's Probably Not As Cute, But Dog With The Frog

HisTopHat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

Security At Tesco Has Gotten A Bit Wild

Security At Tesco Has Gotten A Bit Wild

heavenhelpyou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Some Wild Baby Birds Randomly Landed On My Friend's Hand

Some Wild Baby Birds Randomly Landed On My Friend's Hand

nal1200 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

This Groundhog Taunting My Dad By Sitting On His Trap

This Groundhog Taunting My Dad By Sitting On His Trap

avidpenguinwatcher Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Squirrels On My Campus Learned To Steal Food From Vending Machines

Squirrels On My Campus Learned To Steal Food From Vending Machines

yumwaffle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

Capybaras Invaded My Garden

Capybaras Invaded My Garden

Fitgirllatina Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

I Was Taking A Photo Of A Deer On A Trip, And Another Deer Came Out And Smooched It

I Was Taking A Photo Of A Deer On A Trip, And Another Deer Came Out And Smooched It

Mongolium Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

I Saw An Albino Squirrel In Washington, DC

I Saw An Albino Squirrel In Washington, DC

No_Stress_____ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#98

Came Across This White Deer On My Travels

Came Across This White Deer On My Travels

Pocketfaded Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

This Fat Squirrel Is Eating My Pumpkins

This Fat Squirrel Is Eating My Pumpkins

toometa4clever Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#100

An Armadillo That's Not Afraid Of People

An Armadillo That's Not Afraid Of People

matt_the_dayman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#101

Bee Sleeping On A Honeycomb Doormat

Bee Sleeping On A Honeycomb Doormat

PoutineKio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#102

This Little Bird Hopped On My Finger

This Little Bird Hopped On My Finger

Dude_Named_Chris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#103

This Deer Patiently Waited For Me To Leave Out Spent Grain From The Brew House I Work At

This Deer Patiently Waited For Me To Leave Out Spent Grain From The Brew House I Work At

dnsjsjdndkdndjamks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#104

I Saw A Roadrunner At Work Today

I Saw A Roadrunner At Work Today

SubieYoshi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#105

Last Year, I Had A Feral Kitty Under My Mower And Built A House. I Have A New Tenant This Year

Last Year, I Had A Feral Kitty Under My Mower And Built A House. I Have A New Tenant This Year

sidneyaks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#106

Found A Lizard In My Garden And Picked It Up. I've Never Seen A Wild Lizard In The UK Before

Found A Lizard In My Garden And Picked It Up. I've Never Seen A Wild Lizard In The UK Before

JD_256 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#107

Saw A Wild Donkey While Hiking

Saw A Wild Donkey While Hiking

screamingfurby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#108

My Girlfriend Caught A Vending Machine Thief Red-Handed

My Girlfriend Caught A Vending Machine Thief Red-Handed

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#109

No, I Don’t Own A Zoo, But It Feels Like It. Pictures Taken 2 Days Apart

No, I Don’t Own A Zoo, But It Feels Like It. Pictures Taken 2 Days Apart

mycatsaidthat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#110

This Albino Porcupine I Saw In A Tree

This Albino Porcupine I Saw In A Tree

ingloriousbatheads Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#111

I Found A Young Hedgehog Out In The Field During The Day. He's Off To The Vet, But I Love Him

I Found A Young Hedgehog Out In The Field During The Day. He's Off To The Vet, But I Love Him

ThrustBastard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#112

This Possum And Her Baby Fell Down In Our Friend's Chimney

This Possum And Her Baby Fell Down In Our Friend's Chimney

kate9871 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#113

A Bird Flew Into My Bedroom And Sat On My Closet Door

A Bird Flew Into My Bedroom And Sat On My Closet Door

slick-sharky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#114

I Found A Deer In A Makeshift Hut In The Woods

I Found A Deer In A Makeshift Hut In The Woods

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#115

This Little Guy Took A Nap In My Hand For About 15 Minutes And Then Flew Away

This Little Guy Took A Nap In My Hand For About 15 Minutes And Then Flew Away

azzahir3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#116

This Morning, This Colorful Chick Came To My Balcony

This Morning, This Colorful Chick Came To My Balcony

dragon-ball-zee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#117

Met This Cute Guy On My Hike Today

Met This Cute Guy On My Hike Today

KettralWing Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#118

I Found A Bat On The Ground Next To A Bike Path

I Found A Bat On The Ground Next To A Bike Path

JimmyMcTrade Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#119

We Were Told That There Were Peregrine Falcons Nesting Somewhere At My Workplace. Today, We Had This Little Visit

We Were Told That There Were Peregrine Falcons Nesting Somewhere At My Workplace. Today, We Had This Little Visit

MewLalouve Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#120

This Bird Just Flew Onto My Finger And Then Flew Away Again

This Bird Just Flew Onto My Finger And Then Flew Away Again

NatureLion Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#121

My Cat Came Home With A Crayfish Claw Clamped To Her Paw

My Cat Came Home With A Crayfish Claw Clamped To Her Paw

RamblinManda Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#122

This Slug Crawled Up My Leg Without Me Noticing

This Slug Crawled Up My Leg Without Me Noticing

LadyandtheRex Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#123

A Hummingbird Built Its Nest On My Hanging Hummingbird Figurine

A Hummingbird Built Its Nest On My Hanging Hummingbird Figurine

lovemymaltese Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#124

Someone Decided Our Deck Was A Good Spot To Snooze The Day Away

Someone Decided Our Deck Was A Good Spot To Snooze The Day Away

Nolte_35 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#125

A Bird Is Raising Its Babies In A Cigarette Bucket At My Workplace

A Bird Is Raising Its Babies In A Cigarette Bucket At My Workplace

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#126

My Work Opossum After I Gave Them Some Cookie

My Work Opossum After I Gave Them Some Cookie

corkgunsniper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#127

Met This Little One Today

Met This Little One Today

Swannyone Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#128

The Butterfly Hat I Bought Today Attracted An Actual Butterfly

The Butterfly Hat I Bought Today Attracted An Actual Butterfly

somethoughtsonlife Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#129

I Found A Lizard Stuck In A Pickleball

I Found A Lizard Stuck In A Pickleball

nintengrl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#130

I Saw A Wild Flamingo Today In Florida

I Saw A Wild Flamingo Today In Florida

dazare Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#131

I Found A Tiny Starfish On A Thawed Scallop

I Found A Tiny Starfish On A Thawed Scallop

peanutbuttercooki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!