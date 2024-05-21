If you live in a bustling and grey metropolis, you can spend entire days without meaningfully interacting with nature. However, if you slow down to appreciate your surroundings, you’re lucky enough to live in the suburbs or the countryside, or you take a trip out of town, you realize just how much biodiversity is around you. Our animal-loving team at Bored Panda has traveled all over the internet to bring you some of the most wholesome wildlife encounters that took people completely by surprise. Scroll down to see some heart-warming photos, upvote the ones you loved the most, and consider what you can do to help your local wildlife conservation charities.

#1 I Think Someone Spilled A Bag Of Ducks Near Aisle 6 Share icon

#2 Two Baby Bears On My Grandparents' Deck Share icon

#3 Mountain Lions Moving Back Into Boulder During Lockdown Share icon

The amount of biodiversity around us is incredible. Even if you live in a primarily urban environment, you’ll still encounter lots of different bugs and insects, different types of birds (not just pigeons!), probably rats, as well as stray dogs and cats. If there are any parks or wooded areas in between your local skyscrapers, the odds are that you might also spot some squirrels, foxes, and raccoons. Of course, the specific animals you encounter are going to depend heavily on what part of the world you’re in!

#4 This Little Guy Started Hanging Around My Brother While He Was Working On A Car. I Believe It’s An American Kestrel. Which Means My Brother Made Friends With A Falcon Share icon

#5 Not A Creature Was Stirring, All Through The House - Except For This Mouse Living In Our Christmas Tree, Apparently Share icon

#6 A Family Of Raccoons In My Yard Share icon

If you live further away from the city center and you’re surrounded by more and more untouched nature, the animals you encounter are also going to be more varied. You might encounter entire groups of deer, different species of birds, insects, and amphibians. ADVERTISEMENT If you’re living really remotely, you may even find some larger animals paying you a visit. Imagine drinking your first cup of morning coffee only to see a bear or a wolf walking past your front porch!

#7 The Housekeeping Staff Found An Owl In The Room Of A Guest Who Checked Out Yesterday Share icon

#8 So This Happened To Me Today Share icon

#9 Surprise Snoozing Seal Pup Share icon

However, it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. As people expand their urban environments, they massively affect the local wildlife population. Suddenly, animals are forced to flee their homes or look in other areas for food. Some fail to adapt altogether. Others are forced to change their entire behavior not only to survive but to thrive around people. (E.g., think of how wild raccoons live vs. suburban raccoons stealing food from trash cans.)

#10 Saw A Blonde Squirrel At The Park Yesterday Share icon

#11 The Neighborhood Fox And Her Kits Are Living Under My Front Deck Right Now Share icon

#12 A Hummingbird Chilled On My Phone Today Share icon

Earth.org, reporting on the data collected by the World Wildlife Fund, notes that the most endangered animal in the world is the Amur Leopard. Between 2014 and 2015, barely 92 individuals were left in the world. Now, this number is even lower, standing at a mere 84. These leopards are at risk mainly due to poachers who value their coats and boats to be sold to Asian medicine practitioners. Natural fires, as well as those caused by people, also destroy their habitats. Meanwhile, the changing climate means that they have less prey to catch.

#13 When You Spend Your Whole Life Rolling Your Eyes At Ignorant Foreigners Thinking You Have Kangaroos In Your Front Yard, And You Live In The Suburbs Share icon

#14 Friend's Mom Nearly Had A Heart Attack When She Looked Out The Back Window This Morning Share icon

#15 Thankfully I Saved This Little Guy From My Lawnmower Today Share icon This is what my lawn looked like, so he was pretty lucky that I saw him.

Rhinos are also incredibly vulnerable. Poachers and traditional Chinese medicine practitioners value their horns very much, which means that these animals are constantly under threat of being hunted down. Unfortunately, their horns are very lucrative. The black rhino, Javan rhino, and Sumatran rhino are three of five rhino species that are among the most endangered species on Earth. For instance, there are barely 60 Javan rhinos left. Meanwhile, the black rhino population stands at 5.5k. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Echidna We Rescued At Work. This Little Guy Got Stuck In The Bottom Of A Shallow Mineshaft. We Could Only See His Little Spikes Sticking Out Of The Dirt Share icon It took us about 30 minutes to get him out because he could burrow faster than we could dig. However, we managed to relocate him to a safer spot.

#17 I Came Into My Kitchen To Find A Lizard Using A Sponge As A Raft In The Sink. I Live In New Mexico Share icon

#18 This Random Koala Is On The Side Of My House Share icon

Bornean and Sumatran orangutans are also in trouble. There were roughly 230k+ orangutans in the wild a hundred years ago. However, due to deforestation for palm oil, they’ve been losing their habitats. As it stands now, there are 104.7k Bornean orangutans and around 13.8k Sumatran orangutans living.

#19 Christmas Eve Visitor Share icon

#20 Rare "Silver Fox" At My House Today Share icon

#21 Found This Angry Unit In The Wild At Work Today. Wanted To Have A Piece Of Me Every Time I Walked Past The Tree Share icon

There are no easy fixes. If you want to protect wildlife on a global scale, you’d have to change how people interact with nature so they can co-exist with animals. ADVERTISEMENT That would probably include fundamentally changing the perspective on trade and economics: instead of limitless growth and profits, everyone would ideally aim for sustainable growth.

#22 Bird Sitting On Its Own Info Board Share icon

#23 A Wild Turkey Just Flew Through My Dad's Office Window Share icon

#24 So, Some Bees Decided To Build A Hive Between The Window And The Shutters Share icon

Meanwhile, we would all ideally change how we look at a life worth living, pursuing deep relationships instead of materialistic wants. That means consuming less, buying fewer products, changing our eating habits, and recycling more. As a result, we’d need to destroy fewer natural habitats for farms, factories, mines, and homes. The more people vote with their wallets, the more big corporations will have to adapt and embrace a greener mindset.

#25 This Fox That Lives At The Top Of My Granny's Hedge Share icon

#26 Urban Fox Doing A Full Sploot In My Sunny Scottish Garden Share icon

#27 This Lizard Lives In My Birdhouse Share icon

At the end of the day, we’ll still see quick economic expansion so long as it’s profitable. If you’re angry about pollution, destroyed habitats, and climate change, then you can and should look at the problem as a political one. Vote for political representatives who represent your values. Boycott companies and brands that go against what you believe in. Write to your current political representatives asking them to take a tougher stance regarding conservation.

#28 Our Friendly Magpie Visits Us Every Morning! This Morning, She Showed Up With A Mouthful Of Bugs. She Walks Right Up, Sits With Me, And Steals Little Bits Of Our Dog's Food Share icon

#29 We Fed Our Backyard Squirrel Once... Meet Frankie At Our Backyard Door Waiting For More Nuts Share icon

#30 Albino Deer I Spotted Walking Into Work Last Week Share icon

Meanwhile, you can support wildlife organizations financially or by volunteering your time. However, on a more personal scale, you could help your local wildlife by wilding your garden if you have one or by being courteous and non-intrusive when you spend time in nature. What’s the best or most unexpected wildlife encounter you’ve ever had, dear Pandas? How often do you see animals in your day-to-day lives? What do you do to support conservation efforts? Tell us all about it in the comments!

#31 A Random Pigeon Sat On My Head Share icon

#32 I Found A Baby Rabbit While Mowing The Lawn Share icon

#33 Is This Armadillo Old Enough To Be On Its Own? Share icon I know they're not ideal to touch, but this little guy was death-rolling through my yard, and I didn't want my pitbull to get him.

#34 Baby Skunk, Which My Son Found In The Driveway, Fell Asleep In My Hand Yesterday As I Returned It To Its Burrow Share icon

#35 A Pine Marten I Saw While Walking Through The Woods Share icon

#36 Woke Up To A Swan Peering Through My Front Door Share icon

#37 A Sleepy Barn Owl Found Camouflage On My Back Porch Share icon

#38 My Dad Had Some Hungry Visitors This Morning Share icon

#39 Mom Had A Stranger On Her Deck This Morning Share icon

#40 The Stray Cat I’m Feeding Has Made Friends With A Hedgehog Share icon

#41 40 Miles Offshore, A Wild Owl Appeared Share icon

#42 I Was Sitting At A Red Light When A Peregrine Falcon Landed On The Hood Of My Car Share icon

#43 Found A Baby Hawk At Work Today Share icon

#44 The Wife Opened The Back Door And Immediately Gasped, Then Shut It. A Little Guy Had Been Stashed There By His Mommy For About 10 Hours Before She Came Back And Got Him Share icon

#45 Found A Stray Cat In My Garage This Morning Share icon

#46 A Polar Fox Escaped From A Small Zoo In Germany But Got Tired On The Way. A Zookeeper Took Him Back. I Hope That Didn’t Disturb His Slumber Share icon

#47 I Was Dashing & Driving With My Windows Down When I Felt Something Hit My Head. I Pulled Over To See What Happened & Noticed A Bird Flew Into The Car As I Was Driving Share icon

#48 This Morning, I Found A Bat Sleeping Inside The Screen Of My Window Share icon

#49 This Bird Landed On My Shirt Today And Fell Asleep Share icon

#50 We Had An Unexpected Guest Today Share icon

#51 Saw This On My Way Home From Work. Pulled Over Because I Thought They Were Cats Share icon

#52 Frog-Operated Vending Machine Share icon

#53 Yesterday At The Beach, A Wild Young Seal Came To Rest Beside Me Share icon

#54 Lost Pigeon In The Middle Of The Pacific Ocean Share icon

#55 Found This Little Guy Running Across The Train Tracks. I Was Able To Get Him Into The Box So He Didn't Overheat In The Sun And Get Hit By A Train Share icon

#56 These Parrots. Spotted In The Wild Near Phoenix Share icon

#57 It’s Not Every Day You Come Home To A Fox Sleeping Under Your Bath Share icon

#58 There's A Wild Turkey In The Restroom Share icon

#59 Today I Met A Wild Goat Who Thought I Was Its Mom. My Girlfriend Took This Picture Of Us Share icon

#60 I Met This Lovely Family During My Lunch Break Today Share icon

#61 Found Two Of These Stinkerbelle Babies On A Busy Roadway While I Was Riding My Bike. Mom Was Probably Injured By A Car. I Moved Them To The Forest And Contacted Fish And Game Authorities Share icon

#62 This Soccer Ball With All Of These Tiny Guys Share icon

#63 Saw This Blue Crawfish While Hiking Yesterday Share icon

#64 The Baby Buns In My Garden Share icon

#65 Found A Friend. Millard Canyon Falls Trail, Angeles National Forest, California Share icon

#66 Friendly Squirrel Share icon

#67 This Opossum, Who's Just Been Lying On This Fence All Morning Share icon

#68 I Just Moved Into This House And There Is A Great Egret Who Just Came Into The House Share icon

#69 My Grandfather Had A Red-Headed Woodpecker Land On His Leg Share icon

#70 This Guy Leapt Through A Window (Shattering It), And Entered My House Share icon

#71 Vending Machine In Southwest Louisiana Share icon

#72 My Friend's Dad Found A Crab Holding A Donatello PEZ Dispenser Share icon

#73 Little Frog Delivery Share icon

#74 Met These Dudes On Today's Hike Share icon

#75 I Went Into My Office The Other Day And Found A Lizard Basking On The Warm Ethernet Switch. The Next Day, I Found A Different Lizard In The Same Spot Share icon

#76 A Bird Made A Nest And Had Babies In Our Holiday Wreath Share icon

#77 Yes Kangaroos Do Roam The Suburbs In Australia. This Guy Was In My Front Yard This Afternoon Share icon

#78 A Hummingbird Made Her Nest On My Patio. Her Eggs Hatched Today On Mother's Day Share icon

#79 Bees Swarmed My Plant Share icon

#80 Found This Mom With Her Babies In A Hollow Tree Stump Share icon

#81 A Young Chameleon Was Found In My Yard Share icon

#82 A Ring-Tailed Possum Has Moved In And Refuses To Leave Through The Open Windows Or Back Door. I Called The Specialists, And They Said He'd Probably Move Out Soon Enough Share icon

#83 I Caught A Very Angry Baby Opossum Living Under My Stove Share icon

#84 Some Coyote Pups At Work This Morning Share icon

#85 Picture My Dad Sent Me This Morning Share icon

#86 A Peacock Flew Past Me This Morning On My Way To Work Share icon

#87 Sweet Little Puff Ball My Husband Spotted On His Hike Share icon

#88 Caught And Rehoming This Cutie Share icon

#89 Was Walking On The Beach For Some Exercise And This Tough Guy Beach Bully Decided That I Was Trespassing On His Territory Share icon

#90 Mine's Probably Not As Cute, But Dog With The Frog Share icon

#91 Security At Tesco Has Gotten A Bit Wild Share icon

#92 Some Wild Baby Birds Randomly Landed On My Friend's Hand Share icon

#93 This Groundhog Taunting My Dad By Sitting On His Trap Share icon

#94 Squirrels On My Campus Learned To Steal Food From Vending Machines Share icon

#95 Capybaras Invaded My Garden Share icon

#96 I Was Taking A Photo Of A Deer On A Trip, And Another Deer Came Out And Smooched It Share icon

#97 I Saw An Albino Squirrel In Washington, DC Share icon

#98 Came Across This White Deer On My Travels Share icon

#99 This Fat Squirrel Is Eating My Pumpkins Share icon

#100 An Armadillo That's Not Afraid Of People Share icon

#101 Bee Sleeping On A Honeycomb Doormat Share icon

#102 This Little Bird Hopped On My Finger Share icon

#103 This Deer Patiently Waited For Me To Leave Out Spent Grain From The Brew House I Work At Share icon

#104 I Saw A Roadrunner At Work Today Share icon

#105 Last Year, I Had A Feral Kitty Under My Mower And Built A House. I Have A New Tenant This Year Share icon

#106 Found A Lizard In My Garden And Picked It Up. I've Never Seen A Wild Lizard In The UK Before Share icon

#107 Saw A Wild Donkey While Hiking Share icon

#108 My Girlfriend Caught A Vending Machine Thief Red-Handed Share icon

#109 No, I Don’t Own A Zoo, But It Feels Like It. Pictures Taken 2 Days Apart Share icon

#110 This Albino Porcupine I Saw In A Tree Share icon

#111 I Found A Young Hedgehog Out In The Field During The Day. He's Off To The Vet, But I Love Him Share icon

#112 This Possum And Her Baby Fell Down In Our Friend's Chimney Share icon

#113 A Bird Flew Into My Bedroom And Sat On My Closet Door Share icon

#114 I Found A Deer In A Makeshift Hut In The Woods Share icon

#115 This Little Guy Took A Nap In My Hand For About 15 Minutes And Then Flew Away Share icon

#116 This Morning, This Colorful Chick Came To My Balcony Share icon

#117 Met This Cute Guy On My Hike Today Share icon

#118 I Found A Bat On The Ground Next To A Bike Path Share icon

#119 We Were Told That There Were Peregrine Falcons Nesting Somewhere At My Workplace. Today, We Had This Little Visit Share icon

#120 This Bird Just Flew Onto My Finger And Then Flew Away Again Share icon

#121 My Cat Came Home With A Crayfish Claw Clamped To Her Paw Share icon

#122 This Slug Crawled Up My Leg Without Me Noticing Share icon

#123 A Hummingbird Built Its Nest On My Hanging Hummingbird Figurine Share icon

#124 Someone Decided Our Deck Was A Good Spot To Snooze The Day Away Share icon

#125 A Bird Is Raising Its Babies In A Cigarette Bucket At My Workplace Share icon

#126 My Work Opossum After I Gave Them Some Cookie Share icon

#127 Met This Little One Today Share icon

#128 The Butterfly Hat I Bought Today Attracted An Actual Butterfly Share icon

#129 I Found A Lizard Stuck In A Pickleball Share icon

#130 I Saw A Wild Flamingo Today In Florida Share icon