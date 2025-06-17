Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

This Beloved Character From Hannah Montana ‘Looks Exactly The Same’ Two Decades Later
Beloved character from Hannah Montana smiling indoors wearing a purple shirt with ketchup bottles in the background.
Celebrities, News

This Beloved Character From Hannah Montana ‘Looks Exactly The Same’ Two Decades Later

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Moises Arias, who shot to fame playing the quirky Rico Suave on Hannah Montana, is making headlines again, this time for his jaw-dropping transformation.

At 31, the former child star is nearly unrecognizable from his Disney Channel days, and a recent selfie posted on his Instagram page has fans doing a double-take.

RELATED:

    He started his career young and rose to fame fast

    Beloved character from Hannah Montana smiling in a school hallway wearing a white suit and interacting with a blonde girl.

    Image credits: Youtube screenshot

    Highlights
    • Moises Arias became famous as Rico in Hannah Montana when he was just 12.
    • Now 31, he looks completely different, rocking a mature new image.
    • He has appeared in major films, directed indie films, and co-founded a fashion brand.

    Moises made his acting debut in the 2006 film Nacho Libre before landing guest roles on Disney hits like The Suite Life of Zack and CodyHis big break came when he joined the cast of Hannah Montana as Rico Suave, a rich genius who manages Rico’s Surf Shop.

    Though he began as a supporting character, audiences loved Rico so much that Moises was promoted to a main cast member by Season 2, according to the Daily Mail

    ADVERTISEMENT

    His character’s hilarious back-and-forth interactions with Jackson, Hannah’s brother in the series, became a constant fan favorite until the show wrapped after four seasons in 2011.

    Moises’ new look in a recent Instagram selfie surprised fans

    Side-by-side images of a beloved character from Hannah Montana, showing little change two decades later.

    Image credits: Youtube screenshot

    Fourteen years after leaving his role as Rico in Hannah Montana, Moises is practically unrecognizable. The former Disney Channel star shared his new look in a selfie posted on his personal Instagram page

    The photo showed Moises sporting some scruffy facial hair and a shorter hairstyle. The whole look made Moises look more mature, which was appreciated by many of his social media followers.

    “Hermoso este hombre! (This man is handsome!),” a commenter on Instagram wrote.

    “So handsome,” another commenter stated.

    Moises has taken on more serious roles in Hollywood since his Hannah Montana days

    Beloved character from Hannah Montana with blonde hair and red top sitting between two boys, reacting to food at a table.

    Image credits: flickr / mileycyrulinda

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Moises didn’t slow down after Hannah Montana wrapped up. He even pivoted from comedy to more dramatic roles. 

    His credits include The Kings of Summer, Ender’s Game, Ben-Hur, Five Feet Apart, Pitch Perfect 3, American Murderer, and Samaritan.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most recently, he starred as Norm MacLean in the hit TV adaptation of Fallout, which was based on the popular video game franchise.

    Man with spiked hair and sunglasses in a car, resembling beloved character from Hannah Montana looking exactly the same years later

    Image credits: Instagram / 490tx

    His performance in the Fallout series earned much praise, both from casual watchers and avid fans of the game franchise alike.

    Some even went so far as to say that his performance was among the best on the show. 

    “I first saw him in Nacho Libre. Then I saw him in Hannah Montana. Forgot about him for 15 years, and now all of a sudden, he’s my favorite character and actor in the Fallout show,” a fan wrote on Reddit.

    Shirtless young man wearing a patterned beanie sitting on a bed, representing a beloved character from Hannah Montana.

    Image credits: Instagram / 490tx

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I couldn’t remember who he was at first, but then I realized he played the annoying little sh*t in Hannah Montana. He has become such a good actor,” another Fallout fan wrote.

    Moises has also dabbled in directing films, and his photography has amassed a strong following on social media

    Shirtless young man taking a mirror selfie at home, resembling a beloved character from Hannah Montana two decades later.

    Image credits: Instagram / 490tx

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Moises isn’t just about acting, either. Alongside his brother Mateo Arias, he has directed a series of YouTube films under the name Moiswashere. The duo also helped co-found MSFTSrep in 2012, a fashion and art collective, with Jaden and Willow Smith.

    Now also a photographer, Moises regularly shares his creative work on Instagram, where he has amassed more than 800,000 followers. 

    His photography often captures street-style candids, moody portraits, and behind-the-scenes moments from his life and travels.

    Moises once faced backlash over a photo with Willow Smith

    Man with messy hair wearing large red sunglasses inside a car, representing beloved character from Hannah Montana two decades later.

    Image credits: Instagram / 490tx

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While Moises has maintained a pretty low profile for a celebrity, he has been at the center of controversy in the past.

    In 2014, he made headlines when a photo surfaced showing a then-20-year-old shirtless Moises lying on a bed next to a fully clothed 13-year-old Willow Smith. 

    The image sparked public concern and led to an investigation by Child Protective Services. It also angered Willow’s mother, Jada Pinkett Smith.

    Group of people in blue and yellow uniforms, featuring a beloved character from Hannah Montana, looking exactly the same years later.

    Image credits: Instagram / 490tx

    Jada defended the photo, arguing that there was “nothing sexual about it.” No charges were filed, and CPS ultimately cleared all parties. 

    Years later, Jada and Willow opened up about the incident on their Red Table Talk show, describing their frustration with the investigation. “That was the first time I ever got furious,” Jada said.

    Netizens highlighted Moises’s recognizable look, as well as his impressive acting chops

    Screenshot of a social media comment stating a beloved character from Hannah Montana looks exactly the same two decades later.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Kritter Phillips praising the actor as a favorite character from Hannah Montana who looks exactly the same years later.

    Comment by Aireal Sage Robbins excitedly recognizing the beloved character from Hannah Montana looking exactly the same two decades later.

    Comment by Cailin Rae Jerue expressing surprise about a beloved character from Hannah Montana looking exactly the same two decades later.

    Comment by Dave Williams praising Moises for playing a compelling bad guy yet being a cool and nice person in real life.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Person typing a message about a talented musician and music producer on a light blue digital chat interface.

    Comment text saying a fan noticed a beloved character from Hannah Montana looks the same after growing up in front of viewers.

    Comment by Farrel Maulana discussing a beloved character from Hannah Montana and their iconic nose.

    Comment about a beloved character from Hannah Montana looking exactly the same two decades later, discussing age range possibilities.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment stating someone has no culture, referencing a beloved character from Hannah Montana who looks exactly the same two decades later.

    Comment by Casey Spencer praising the emotional impact and growth of a beloved character from Hannah Montana two decades later.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    19

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    19

    Open list comments

    2

    Linas Jokubaitis

    Linas Jokubaitis

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Linas Jokubaitis

    Linas Jokubaitis

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jill_3 avatar
    Grenelda Thurber
    Grenelda Thurber
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    31 year old man looks nothing like he looked at age 12. You don't say?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pimek39870 avatar
    Corine Church
    Corine Church
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Google pay 500$ per hour my last pay check was $19840 working 10 hours a week online. My younger brother friend has been averaging 22k for months now and he works about 24 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it out. Just Open This Website......... Www.Earnapp1.com

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    jill_3 avatar
    Grenelda Thurber
    Grenelda Thurber
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    31 year old man looks nothing like he looked at age 12. You don't say?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pimek39870 avatar
    Corine Church
    Corine Church
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Google pay 500$ per hour my last pay check was $19840 working 10 hours a week online. My younger brother friend has been averaging 22k for months now and he works about 24 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it out. Just Open This Website......... Www.Earnapp1.com

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT