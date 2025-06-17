This Beloved Character From Hannah Montana ‘Looks Exactly The Same’ Two Decades Later

ADVERTISEMENT

Moises Arias, who shot to fame playing the quirky Rico Suave on Hannah Montana, is making headlines again, this time for his jaw-dropping transformation.

At 31, the former child star is nearly unrecognizable from his Disney Channel days, and a recent selfie posted on his Instagram page has fans doing a double-take.

He started his career young and rose to fame fast

Highlights Moises Arias became famous as Rico in Hannah Montana when he was just 12.

Now 31, he looks completely different, rocking a mature new image.

He has appeared in major films, directed indie films, and co-founded a fashion brand.

Moises made his acting debut in the 2006 film Nacho Libre before landing guest roles on Disney hits like The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. His big break came when he joined the cast of Hannah Montana as Rico Suave, a rich genius who manages Rico’s Surf Shop.

Though he began as a supporting character, audiences loved Rico so much that Moises was promoted to a main cast member by Season 2, according to the Daily Mail.

His character’s hilarious back-and-forth interactions with Jackson, Hannah’s brother in the series, became a constant fan favorite until the show wrapped after four seasons in 2011.

Moises’ new look in a recent Instagram selfie surprised fans

Fourteen years after leaving his role as Rico in Hannah Montana, Moises is practically unrecognizable. The former Disney Channel star shared his new look in a selfie posted on his personal Instagram page.

The photo showed Moises sporting some scruffy facial hair and a shorter hairstyle. The whole look made Moises look more mature, which was appreciated by many of his social media followers.

“Hermoso este hombre! (This man is handsome!),” a commenter on Instagram wrote.

“So handsome,” another commenter stated.

Moises has taken on more serious roles in Hollywood since his Hannah Montana days

Moises didn’t slow down after Hannah Montana wrapped up. He even pivoted from comedy to more dramatic roles.

His credits include The Kings of Summer, Ender’s Game, Ben-Hur, Five Feet Apart, Pitch Perfect 3, American Murderer, and Samaritan.

Most recently, he starred as Norm MacLean in the hit TV adaptation of Fallout, which was based on the popular video game franchise.

His performance in the Fallout series earned much praise, both from casual watchers and avid fans of the game franchise alike.

Some even went so far as to say that his performance was among the best on the show.

“I first saw him in Nacho Libre. Then I saw him in Hannah Montana. Forgot about him for 15 years, and now all of a sudden, he’s my favorite character and actor in the Fallout show,” a fan wrote on Reddit.

“I couldn’t remember who he was at first, but then I realized he played the annoying little sh*t in Hannah Montana. He has become such a good actor,” another Fallout fan wrote.

Moises has also dabbled in directing films, and his photography has amassed a strong following on social media

Moises isn’t just about acting, either. Alongside his brother Mateo Arias, he has directed a series of YouTube films under the name Moiswashere. The duo also helped co-found MSFTSrep in 2012, a fashion and art collective, with Jaden and Willow Smith.

Now also a photographer, Moises regularly shares his creative work on Instagram, where he has amassed more than 800,000 followers.

His photography often captures street-style candids, moody portraits, and behind-the-scenes moments from his life and travels.

Moises once faced backlash over a photo with Willow Smith

While Moises has maintained a pretty low profile for a celebrity, he has been at the center of controversy in the past.

In 2014, he made headlines when a photo surfaced showing a then-20-year-old shirtless Moises lying on a bed next to a fully clothed 13-year-old Willow Smith.

The image sparked public concern and led to an investigation by Child Protective Services. It also angered Willow’s mother, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Jada defended the photo, arguing that there was “nothing sexual about it.” No charges were filed, and CPS ultimately cleared all parties.

Years later, Jada and Willow opened up about the incident on their Red Table Talk show, describing their frustration with the investigation. “That was the first time I ever got furious,” Jada said.

Netizens highlighted Moises’s recognizable look, as well as his impressive acting chops

