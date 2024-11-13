“What’s Going On With Her?”: Jada Pinkett Smith Worries Fans As She Looks “Ill” With Will Smith

ADVERTISEMENT

Jada Pinkett Smith’s latest public appearance has stirred concern among her fans after a night out with Will Smith.

The two stars, who previously said they were still figuring out their relationship, were pictured together during a rare outing in Los Angeles.

The two were accompanied by mental health podcast host Jay Shetty as they were spotted leaving Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas on Thursday, November 7.

The couple, married since 1997, share two children together.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were seen out together in Los Angeles, accompanied by mental health podcast host Jay Shetty

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The actress, 53, stepped out sporting a striking look: a gold Gucci jacket over a white shirt, paired with blue jeans. Meanwhile, the 56-year-old actor wore a white T-shirt under a gray button-up with dark gray pants.

The pair appeared affectionate during the outing, which was their first public sighting together in months. However, photos of the onscreen artists sparked mixed reactions online.

Observers commented on Jada’s appearance, with some expressing concern.

Observers expressed concern over Jada’s appearance, with comments saying she looked “unwell” and “ill”

Image credits: BACKGRID via VidaPress

“Man, Jada is looking rough. What’s going on with her?” one person wrote, while another remarked, “Am sorry, he looks like her carer. I hope she is ok.”

A third commenter added, “She’s not well.”

Remarks like “She looks ill… I hope she is fine..” and “Is Jada okay ??” also followed suit.

“What happened to her eyebrows?” another asked.

The two Hollywood stars tied the knot in 1997 and became parents to Jaden Smith, 26, and Willow Smith, 24

Image credits: Will Smith

The couple, who tied the knot in 1997, are parents to two children: Jaden Smith, 26, and Willow Smith, 24. Will is also a father to son Trey Smith, 31, with ex Sheree Zampino.

The family was last spotted together in May at the Los Angeles premiere of Will’s film Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

According to Jada’s memoir Worthy, the couple have been living separate lives since 2016. Nevertheless, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor called the mother of his children his “ride-or-die” in May this year.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor is also a father to son Trey Smith, 31, with ex Sheree Zampino

“It’s funny, I was just talking about this, I have always been blessed that there has never been a time in my life when I didn’t look to the side and have a ride or die right there,” he told ET.

“Jada is one of the most gangsta ride-or-dies I’ve ever had,” added the Oscar-winning actor.

The actress made similar statements during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last year.

“He’s still — that’s still my man, that’s still my man,” she said.

“Jada is one of the most gangsta ride-or-dies I’ve ever had,” the Oscar-winning actor said

“I call us ‘life partners,’” she added. “But he’s my dude. He’s my right hand.”

When she reflected on her decades-long marriage during an interview with People last year, she said they have been doing some “heavy-duty work” together.

“We’re still figuring it out,” she told the outlet. “A lot has happened. The thing about relationships is that it’s constantly moving. Relationships are, it’s an organism. It’s its own thing. It’s constantly shifting and constantly moving. There’s a lot that’s transpired in the last two years, and so we’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together.”

