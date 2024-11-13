Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“What’s Going On With Her?”: Jada Pinkett Smith Worries Fans As She Looks “Ill” With Will Smith
Celebrities, Entertainment

“What’s Going On With Her?”: Jada Pinkett Smith Worries Fans As She Looks “Ill” With Will Smith

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Jada Pinkett Smith’s latest public appearance has stirred concern among her fans after a night out with Will Smith.

The two stars, who previously said they were still figuring out their relationship, were pictured together during a rare outing in Los Angeles.

The two were accompanied by mental health podcast host Jay Shetty as they were spotted leaving Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas on Thursday, November 7.

Highlights
  • Jada Pinkett Smith's appearance sparked concern among fans.
  • The actress and Will Smith were spotted together after months in Los Angeles.
  • “Man, Jada is looking rough. What’s going on with her?” one person wrote, while another remarked, “Am sorry, he looks like her carer. I hope she is ok.”
  • The couple, married since 1997, share two children together.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were seen out together in Los Angeles, accompanied by mental health podcast host Jay Shetty

“What's Going On With Her?”: Jada Pinkett Smith Worries Fans As She Looks “Ill” With Will Smith

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The actress, 53, stepped out sporting a striking look: a gold Gucci jacket over a white shirt, paired with blue jeans. Meanwhile, the 56-year-old actor wore a white T-shirt under a gray button-up with dark gray pants.

The pair appeared affectionate during the outing, which was their first public sighting together in months. However, photos of the onscreen artists sparked mixed reactions online.

Observers commented on Jada’s appearance, with some expressing concern.

Observers expressed concern over Jada’s appearance, with comments saying she looked “unwell” and “ill”

“What's Going On With Her?”: Jada Pinkett Smith Worries Fans As She Looks “Ill” With Will Smith

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: BACKGRID via VidaPress

“Man, Jada is looking rough. What’s going on with her?” one person wrote, while another remarked, “Am sorry, he looks like her carer. I hope she is ok.”

A third commenter added, “She’s not well.”

Remarks like “She looks ill… I hope she is fine..” and “Is Jada okay ??” also followed suit.

“What happened to her eyebrows?” another asked.

The two Hollywood stars tied the knot in 1997 and became parents to Jaden Smith, 26, and Willow Smith, 24

“What's Going On With Her?”: Jada Pinkett Smith Worries Fans As She Looks “Ill” With Will Smith

Image credits: Will Smith

The couple, who tied the knot in 1997, are parents to two children: Jaden Smith, 26, and Willow Smith, 24. Will is also a father to son Trey Smith, 31, with ex Sheree Zampino.

The family was last spotted together in May at the Los Angeles premiere of Will’s film Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

According to Jada’s memoir Worthy, the couple have been living separate lives since 2016. Nevertheless, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor called the mother of his children his “ride-or-die” in May this year.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor is also a father to son Trey Smith, 31, with ex Sheree Zampino

ADVERTISEMENT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

“It’s funny, I was just talking about this, I have always been blessed that there has never been a time in my life when I didn’t look to the side and have a ride or die right there,” he told ET.

“Jada is one of the most gangsta ride-or-dies I’ve ever had,” added the Oscar-winning actor.

The actress made similar statements during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last year.

“He’s still — that’s still my man, that’s still my man,” she said.

“Jada is one of the most gangsta ride-or-dies I’ve ever had,” the Oscar-winning actor said

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

“I call us ‘life partners,’” she added. “But he’s my dude. He’s my right hand.”

When she reflected on her decades-long marriage during an interview with People last year, she said they have been doing some “heavy-duty work” together.

“We’re still figuring it out,” she told the outlet. “A lot has happened. The thing about relationships is that it’s constantly moving. Relationships are, it’s an organism. It’s its own thing. It’s constantly shifting and constantly moving. There’s a lot that’s transpired in the last two years, and so we’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

19

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

2

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
missir2u avatar
Winnie the Moo
Winnie the Moo
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She is not sick. She has alopecia and doesn’t have her make-up on; thus no eyebrows. People are so dumb they believe anything

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
missir2u avatar
Winnie the Moo
Winnie the Moo
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She is not sick. She has alopecia and doesn’t have her make-up on; thus no eyebrows. People are so dumb they believe anything

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda