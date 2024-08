However, the graphics are just one component of a video game. Realistic and high-definition graphics may have been a great selling point until the mid-2010s, but people soon started realizing that it's not the visuals that make the game fun. Sure, visually pleasing games are nice to look at, but if a title suffers greatly from a lack of content or a badly written story, chances are the player base will dwindle fast and the game will eventually flop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's look at a legendary example within the game industry - Runescape. In particular, the 'old school' Runescape, which features graphics from 2007. It would be hard to argue with anyone that the game looks great - it certainly doesn't. You can pretty much count pixels on the screen, and the environment, as well as character models, look like something straight out of Microsoft Paint.

Nevertheless, the Old School Runescape community continues to thrive and millions of people keep playing the game. So much so that the game manages to breach its highest concurrent player count consistently. The game is packed with content, and the inherent nature of it being a multiplayer game helps the fans keep the game flourishing.