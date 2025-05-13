Miley Cyrus’ Sister Noah’s Revealing Look Slammed After Making “Unhinged” Hannah Montana Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, Noah, was pictured out and about in Los Angeles after raising eyebrows over a Hannah Montana post.

The singer wore a pair of pink boy shorts, a brown spaghetti strap tank top, and flip flops.

Noah was just a little girl when her older sister became a global sensation starring in the Disney Channel sitcom Hannah Montana.

The singer had previously received backlash for a post that many claimed used explicit language to describe her childhood crush.

Noah has reconciled with her mother, Tish, following rumors that both had been romantically involved with the same man.

Therefore, many users were surprised to see the 25-year-old dressed scantily. One person wrote: “No one should wear shorts like that out in public. It looks like underwear,” while another said, “I would not even dress like that indoors.”

On Monday (May 12), Noah took to TikTok to share a throwback photo of herself at 5 years old, wrapping her arms around Mitchel Musso’s back. The actor, who is eight years her senior, played Oliver Oken, Hannah Montana’s best friend.

In an overlay text, the Tennessee-born star revealed that she had a childhood crush on her sister’s co-star, using wording many deemed inappropriate.

“Me at the ripe age of 5 yrs old thinking Mitchell Musso wanted a piece of that,” she wrote.

The 25-year-old was criticized for a post that many said used inappropriate language when referring to Mitchel Musso

People quickly took to the comments section to slam the post. “The phrasing on this one is certainly interesting,” one perplexed user said.

“Once upon a time, we used to say, ‘I thought I was going to marry him,'” shared another, while a third asked, “Wanted a piece of what?”

Mitchel Musso played Oliver Oken, one of Hannah Montana’s friends, on the popular Disney Channel show

However, others found the revelation adorable. “I was obsessed with Mitchel Musso too, girl,” one person admitted.

“It’s a trend where girls post pictures of their crush when they were little. It’s not that serious,” explained someone else.

Noah revealed that she had a crush on the actor when she was five, writing, “Me at the ripe age of 5 yrs old thinking Mitchell Musso wanted a piece of that”

Noah and her mother, Tish, reunited last month following a rumored feud centered around Tish’s husband, 55-year-old Dominic Purcell.

After Tish and Dominic tied the knot in 2023, multiple reports claimed that Dominic had previously “hooked up” with Noah, who accused her mother of “stealing” the Prison Break actor.

“Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends-with-benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up,” an insider told People.

“Tish knew he had been seeing Noah.”

Noah has seemingly reconciled with her mother, Tish, following rumors that they both dated 55-year-old Dominic Purcell

Noah skipped her mother’s wedding to the Australian star. Her on-and-off relationship with Dominic reportedly lasted for 8 to 9 months.

But it seems that the mother-and-daughter duo are letting bygones be bygones, as they reunited to film a TikTok in April, and Noah appeared on Tish’s podcast, Sorry We’re Cyrus.

Without explaining the cause of the family rift, the 57-year-old said Noah moving closer to her helped strengthen their bond.

“Noah moved this year. That’s been so good for us,” she said, adding that they were “able to go on our walks and we found our new favorite ice cream truck.”

The matriarch also gushed over Noah’s fiancé, German fashion designer Pinkus.

“I love him so much and honestly… he is a man. He’s so respectful and driven and sweet. Honestly, I think he is perfect.

“He is so awesome, and I could not be happier that you are with him.”

“They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up,” an insider told People of Dominic and Noah

Tish married Dominic following her divorce from country star Billy Ray Cyrus, with whom she had three children: Miley, Noah, and Braison. Billy Ray adopted Tish’s eldest two children, Brandi and Trace, from her previous marriage.

The divorce is said to have divided the Cyrus siblings, with Miley, Trace, and Brandi siding with their mother, and Noah and Braison supporting their father.

Tish recently gushed over Noah’s relationship with designer Pinkus, saying her daughter’s fiancé is “respectful and driven”

However, it appears that Miley and Billy Ray’s rumored divide is healing. On Friday (May 9), the Achy Breaky Heart singer shared a selfie with Miley, her boyfriend Maxx Morando, and Braison.

Billy Ray captioned the photo, “Happy Birthday Braison!!!!! 🎉♥️😃.”

Miley previously admitted to having “challenges” with her father over the years, writing that, in her thirties, she wants to prioritize family “above all else.”

“I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing,” the Flowers hitmaker said, as per Teen Vogue.

