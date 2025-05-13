Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Miley Cyrus’ Sister Noah’s Revealing Look Slammed After Making “Unhinged” Hannah Montana Post
Noah Cyrus wearing a revealing top outdoors, displaying tattoos and holding a phone in a casual setting.
Celebrities, News

Miley Cyrus’ Sister Noah’s Revealing Look Slammed After Making “Unhinged” Hannah Montana Post

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

16

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, Noah, was pictured out and about in Los Angeles after raising eyebrows over a Hannah Montana post.

The singer wore a pair of pink boy shorts, a brown spaghetti strap tank top, and flip flops.

Noah was just a little girl when her older sister became a global sensation starring in the Disney Channel sitcom Hannah Montana.

Highlights
  • Noah Cyrus, the 25-year-old sister of Miley Cyrus, faced criticism over her outfit after being spotted in Los Angeles.
  • The singer had previously received backlash for a post that many claimed used explicit language to describe her childhood crush.
  • Noah has reconciled with her mother, Tish, following rumors that both had been romantically involved with the same man.

Therefore, many users were surprised to see the 25-year-old dressed scantily. One person wrote: “No one should wear shorts like that out in public. It looks like underwear,” while another said, “I would not even dress like that indoors.”

RELATED:

    Noah Cyrus, Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, was spotted by paparazzi during a recent outing in Los Angeles
    Noah Cyrus wearing a revealing outfit and posing outdoors, drawing attention after a Hannah Montana related post controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: noahcyrus

    Noah Cyrus wearing a revealing outfit while walking outdoors, attracting attention after her Hannah Montana post.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    On Monday (May 12), Noah took to TikTok to share a throwback photo of herself at 5 years old, wrapping her arms around Mitchel Musso’s back. The actor, who is eight years her senior, played Oliver Oken, Hannah Montana’s best friend.

    In an overlay text, the Tennessee-born star revealed that she had a childhood crush on her sister’s co-star, using wording many deemed inappropriate. 

    “Me at the ripe age of 5 yrs old thinking Mitchell Musso wanted a piece of that,” she wrote.

    The 25-year-old was criticized for a post that many said used inappropriate language when referring to Mitchel Musso

    Noah Cyrus as a child smiling with Mitchell Musso, related to Miley Cyrus' sister Noah's revealing look controversy.

    Image credits: noahcyrus

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Miley Cyrus' sister Noah's revealing look and Hannah Montana post.

    Tweet from user Jasper criticizing Miley Cyrus' sister Noah’s revealing look and post about Hannah Montana.

    Image credits: turquoisepogos

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People quickly took to the comments section to slam the post. “The phrasing on this one is certainly interesting,” one perplexed user said.

    “Once upon a time, we used to say, ‘I thought I was going to marry him,'” shared another, while a third asked, “Wanted a piece of what?” 

    Mitchel Musso played Oliver Oken, one of Hannah Montana’s friends, on the popular Disney Channel show

    Noah Cyrus in a casual setting with friends, sporting a relaxed look amid a group at a dining table.

    Image credits: mitchelmusso

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post saying not you being just like us with 30 likes, related to Miley Cyrus sister Noah's revealing look criticism.

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to a post about Miley Cyrus' sister Noah’s revealing look and a weird Hannah Montana reference.

    Image credits: ladidaix

    However, others found the revelation adorable. “I was obsessed with Mitchel Musso too, girl,” one person admitted.

    “It’s a trend where girls post pictures of their crush when they were little. It’s not that serious,” explained someone else.

    Noah revealed that she had a crush on the actor when she was five, writing, “Me at the ripe age of 5 yrs old thinking Mitchell Musso wanted a piece of that”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Miley Cyrus' sister Noah smiling in a revealing outfit at a red carpet event posing for photos.

    Image credits: Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a social media post criticizing Miley Cyrus' sister Noah's revealing look after her Hannah Montana-related post.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Miley Cyrus' sister Noah's revealing look after a Hannah Montana post.

    Image credits: arianaunext

    Noah and her mother, Tish, reunited last month following a rumored feud centered around Tish’s husband, 55-year-old Dominic Purcell.

    After Tish and Dominic tied the knot in 2023, multiple reports claimed that Dominic had previously “hooked up” with Noah, who accused her mother of “stealing” the Prison Break actor.

    “Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends-with-benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up,” an insider told People.

    “Tish knew he had been seeing Noah.”

    Noah has seemingly reconciled with her mother, Tish, following rumors that they both dated 55-year-old Dominic Purcell

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Noah Cyrus in a revealing outfit standing outdoors near a real estate open house sign during daytime.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Noah skipped her mother’s wedding to the Australian star. Her on-and-off relationship with Dominic reportedly lasted for 8 to 9 months.

    But it seems that the mother-and-daughter duo are letting bygones be bygones, as they reunited to film a TikTok in April, and Noah appeared on Tish’s podcast, Sorry We’re Cyrus.

    Without explaining the cause of the family rift, the 57-year-old said Noah moving closer to her helped strengthen their bond.

    “Noah moved this year. That’s been so good for us,” she said, adding that they were “able to go on our walks and we found our new favorite ice cream truck.”

    Noah Cyrus in a revealing camo bikini top and backwards cap, posing outdoors with layered gold necklaces and a tattoo visible.

    Image credits: noahcyrus

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The matriarch also gushed over Noah’s fiancé, German fashion designer Pinkus.

    “I love him so much and honestly… he is a man. He’s so respectful and driven and sweet. Honestly, I think he is perfect.

    “He is so awesome, and I could not be happier that you are with him.”

    “They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up,” an insider told People of Dominic and Noah

    @noahcyrus mommyyy 🫶🫶🌸 guess who’s replacing brandi @Sorry We’re Cyrus ♬ Pop Muzik – M & Robin Scott

    Comment from Kareli Flores expressing happiness to see Miley Cyrus' sister Noah together with someone.
    Tish married Dominic following her divorce from country star Billy Ray Cyrus, with whom she had three children: Miley, Noah, and Braison. Billy Ray adopted Tish’s eldest two children, Brandi and Trace, from her previous marriage.

    The divorce is said to have divided the Cyrus siblings, with Miley, Trace, and Brandi siding with their mother, and Noah and Braison supporting their father.

    Tish recently gushed over Noah’s relationship with designer Pinkus, saying her daughter’s fiancé is “respectful and driven”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Noah Cyrus with a revealing look posing closely as she shares a post related to Hannah Montana controversy.

    Image credits: noahcyrus

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment responding to Miley Cyrus' sister Noah's revealing look and Hannah Montana post.

    @noahcyrushappy mother’s day mom and all the strong mommy’s out there♬ Slipping Through My Fingers – Declan McKenna


    However, it appears that Miley and Billy Ray’s rumored divide is healing. On Friday (May 9), the Achy Breaky Heart singer shared a selfie with Miley, her boyfriend Maxx Morando, and Braison.

    Billy Ray captioned the photo, “Happy Birthday Braison!!!!! 🎉♥️😃.”

    Miley previously admitted to having “challenges” with her father over the years, writing that, in her thirties, she wants to prioritize family “above all else.”

    “I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing,” the Flowers hitmaker said, as per Teen Vogue.

    One reader said Noah’s comment about Mitchel Musso was “absolutely gross”
    Comment criticizing Miley Cyrus' sister Noah's revealing look after her controversial Hannah Montana post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Jess Diego expressing that they look very different, related to Miley Cyrus sister Noah's revealing look post.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Miley Cyrus' sister Noah's revealing look after a Hannah Montana post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Micheal Bomboy criticizing a look as unimpressive after a Walmart visit, related to Miley Cyrus' sister Noah's revealing look.

    Comment from Sandy McEvoy reacting to Miley Cyrus' sister Noah's revealing look and Hannah Montana post online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Julio Mtz criticizing support for a family member, related to Miley Cyrus' sister Noah's revealing look controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Miley Cyrus related to a discussion on Noah's revealing look and Hannah Montana post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Misbah Khan criticizing Miley Cyrus sister Noah’s revealing look and post about Hannah Montana as gross.

    Facebook comment screenshot by Diane Martini Schulze criticizing Miley Cyrus' sister Noah's revealing look after a Hannah Montana post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Miley Cyrus' sister Noah's revealing look and a Hannah Montana post.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment praising Miley Cyrus sister Noah's revealing look amid reactions to her Hannah Montana post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Miley Cyrus' sister Noah's revealing look and Hannah Montana post.

    Comment by Isabelle Wyatt criticizing photographers as creepy on social media post about Miley Cyrus' sister Noah.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media from user Jess Diego praising Miley Cyrus' sister Noah's revealing look after a controversial Hannah Montana post.

    Comment praising Miley Cyrus' sister Noah's natural voice, noting she is mostly known as Miley’s sister.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment criticizing discussions on women's bodies amid Miley Cyrus' sister Noah's revealing look backlash.

    A Facebook comment praising Miley Cyrus' sister Noah's confident and stunning revealing look after her Hannah Montana post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Noah Cyrus wearing a revealing outfit, facing criticism after a Hannah Montana related social media post.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    16

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    16

    Open list comments

    1

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *Huge* difference between the pix she posts (photoshopped out the wazoo) + the paparazzi ones (in her "natural" state.)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *Huge* difference between the pix she posts (photoshopped out the wazoo) + the paparazzi ones (in her "natural" state.)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda