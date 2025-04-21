“You Need Jesus”: Elizabeth Hurley Sparks Fury After She Debuts Billy Ray Cyrus Romance On Easter

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Hurley has seemingly confirmed her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus through a romantic Easter photo.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday (April 20), the English actress and the Achy Breaky Heart singer posed together while celebrating the holiday during a visit to a farm.

“Happy Easter ♥️,” she captioned the picture, which shows Billy kissing Elizabeth on the cheek as they lean against a fence.

Highlights Billy Ray Cyrus kissed Elizabeth Hurley on the cheek in a romantic photo shared on Easter.

Fans reacted negatively to the news, citing past allegations of domestic violence made by Billy Ray’s ex, Firerose.

Elizabeth’s son, Damian, commented on the Instagram post, showing support for the new romance.

Though the recent photo marks Billy Ray and Elizabeth’s first Instagram post together, she has repeatedly left comments beneath his pictures over the past few weeks.

RELATED:

Share icon Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus seemingly confirmed their relationship via a romantic Easter Instagram post



Image credits: elizabethhurley1 / Instagram

On April 9, the Austin Powers actress posted a video of herself at the beach, setting the clip to the country star’s 1992 song, She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore, and tagging him in the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth’s 23-year-old son, Damian—whom she welcomed with the late film producer Steve Bing—appeared to celebrate his mother’s new romance by commenting, “🥳♥️.”

Still, the surprising match left many fans feeling uneasy.

This is their first post together, though Hurley has been active in Billy Ray’s comments lately

Share icon

Image credits: elizabethhurley1 / Instagram

“Oh 😕 who else totally did not have this one on their 2025 bingo card?” one of them commented.

“And on this holy day, all I can say is GIRL….YOU NEED JESUS. 😬,” warned someone else.

A third advised Elizabeth: “Oh honey you need to value yourself more.”

“Yikes. Did she not listen to the ab*sive phone calls? He left his ex? How about the way he treats his children?” wrote another concerned fan, while a separate user commented, “Run Forrest, run….”

Share icon

Image credits: billyraycyrus / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Billy Ray was married to Leticia “Tish” Cyrus-Purcell for 28 years before they divorced in April 2022. They share five children: Miley, Braison, and Noah, whom they had together, and Brandi and Trace, whom Tish brought from her previous relationship and Billy Ray later adopted.

Billy Ray also shares a son, Christopher Cody, with Kristen Luckey.

In August 2022, he became engaged to Australian singer Firerose. Their divorce was finalized in August 2024.

In court documents, the 37-year-old singer reportedly accused the 63-year-old musician of “persistent” substance use, which she claims made him “unpredictable and volatile,” as well as of verbal and psychological domestic violence.

The photo shows Billy Ray kissing Elizabeth on the cheek with the caption: “Happy Easter ♥️”

Share icon

Image credits: elizabethhurley1 / billyraycyrus / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Firerose also claimed that Billy Ray put her in an “emotional and psychological prison” in the days prior to her preventative double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery by launching “verbal assaults” against her.

“When Wife would attempt to voice certain concerns, Husband would often call her a ‘selfish fu**ing b*tch’ and continually alleged that she was using him,” the legal documents read, as per People magazine.

Firerose said she left their home on May 23, 2023, the day before her scheduled surgery and the day Billy Ray filed for divorce.

Elizabeth’s son, Damian, celebrated his mother’s new romance by commenting, “🥳♥️”

Share icon

Image credits: damianhurley1 / Instagram

Share icon

Billy Ray alleged that Firerose was married before tying the knot with him and said he would not have married her if he had known. He also accused her of trying to deliberately isolate him from his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

In June 2024, he filed an emergency motion in Tennessee court, seeking a temporary restraining order against his former partner and claiming she had made “unauthorized” use of his credit cards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grammy winner recently made headlines after his son, Trace Cyrus, said he “barely recognized” him following his performance at the Liberty Inauguration Ball and expressed concern for his father’s health.

It comes after Billy Ray’s son, Trace Cyrus, publicly accused him of distancing himself from his family following his performance at the Liberty Ball

Share icon

Image credits: PBS NewsHour / YouTube

“Since my earliest memories, all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life,” Trace wrote on social media.

“Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued: “Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away. Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better.

“You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at mamaws funeral when you didn’t expect me to, I’m still here right now.”

Billy Ray’s ex-wife, Firerose, accused him of domestic violence and “unpredictable and volatile” behavior resulting from “persistent” substance use

Share icon

Image credits: billyraycyrus / Instagram

Billy Ray responded by sharing a clip of the music video for his 2009 song Somebody Said a Prayer, which featured Trace.

“Sunday callin,” he captioned the footage.

“Giving thanks for the California Rain. Praying for the brokenhearted and their pain. Praying for my family. For my children … sons and daughters…and their mother. Let this moment be the start of healing ❤️‍🩹 for us all. ‘The past does not equal the future.’ Amen. 🙏🏼”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: firerose / Instagram

As for Elizabeth, the 59-year-old actress and model was previously married to businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011 and engaged to late Australian cricketer Shane Wane from 2011 to 2013.

She was also in a relationship with Hugh Grant between 1987 and 2000. The two have maintained a close relationship, and he is the godfather of her son, Damian.

Fans advised Elizabeth to pay attention to the “red flags” in Billy Ray’s behavior

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT