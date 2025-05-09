Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Romeo And Cruz Beckham Take A Dig At Sister-In-Law Nicola Peltz On Instagram Amid Family Drama
Romeo and Cruz Beckham posing together indoors, taking a dig at sister-in-law Nicola Peltz amid family drama.
Celebrities, News

Romeo And Cruz Beckham Take A Dig At Sister-In-Law Nicola Peltz On Instagram Amid Family Drama

Romeo and Cruz Beckham mocked their sister-in-law Nicola Peltz, fueling rumors of a family feud between her and Brooklyn on one side, and the rest of the Beckhams on the other.

People began to suspect tension among the Beckhams when Brooklyn, David and Victoria’s eldest son, skipped all of his father’s 50th birthday celebrations.

Highlights
  • Romeo and Cruz, the youngest Beckham sons, have taken a public dig at their sister-in-law, Nicola Peltz.
  • This comes after the actress allegedly described her in-laws as “narcissistic” and “toxic.”
  • The brothers mocked Nicola, who is dating their older brother Brooklyn, after she complimented Romeo’s ex on Instagram.

The former footballer turned 50 on May 2, and celebrations started in March in Miami, before continuing in London and France.

David, Victoria, Romeo, Cruz, Harper, and the brothers’ girlfriends were in attendance, but Brooklyn and Nicola were notably absent.

RELATED:

    Romeo and Cruz Beckham mocked Nicola Peltz in a social media exchange
    Romeo and Cruz Beckham posing together at an event amid family drama involving sister-in-law Nicola Peltz.

    Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

    A source told People that David invited Brooklyn and Nicola to his star-studded party, and he and Victoria are “hurt and disappointed” that his son is “now playing no part in family life.”

    A recent social media exchange between Romeo and Cruz suggests that Nicola might be contributing to the family tensions.

    The 30-year-old actress remains close friends with British model Mia Regan, who was in an on-and-off relationship with Romeo for five years.

    Romeo and Cruz Beckham posing together at an event amid Instagram family drama involving sister-in-law Nicola Peltz.

    Image credits: Saira MacLeod/Getty Images

    Nicola complimented Mia in one of her Instagram photos, commenting on April 5, “So beautiful mia 🩷✨.”

    Two days later, Cruz commented on one of Romeo’s Instagram posts, which included photos with his current girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, “So beautiful Romeo ✨🩷”

    To make it clear that it wasn’t a coincidence, Romeo replied, “😂😂”

    David and Victoria Beckham are said to be “hurt and disappointed” by their oldest son, Brooklyn, not attending any of his father’s 50th birthday parties

    Couple posing closely indoors with smiles, related to Romeo and Cruz Beckham Instagram family drama mention.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    David and Victoria Beckham are said to be “deeply sad” about the rift that has emerged between them and Nicola, as per The Mirror.

    Friends close to the couple say they have backed Nicola “at every opportunity” and that there was “no anger but just a deep sense of sorrow about how things have turned out.”

    Victoria attended Nicola’s premiere of Lola last year and later wrote on Instagram, “We could not be more proud of you. Congratulations on your incredible film……kisses.” In another post, she said, “We’re so proud of you and all your hard work.”

    Despite this, she and Brooklyn allegedly “didn’t even call to say happy birthday,” a source told The Sun. “David and Victoria are utterly heartbroken by the breakdown of communication.”

    Romeo and Cruz Beckham dressed formally posing indoors amid Instagram family drama involving sister-in-law Nicola Peltz.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    The Daily Mail cited sources claiming that Nicola doesn’t want Brooklyn to spend time with his family and has been “controlling” him since their wedding, an attitude Cruz and Romeo “have had enough” of.

    There have also been reports that the tension stems from Romeo’s relationship with Kim, whom Brooklyn allegedly dated briefly in 2016.

    In an Instagram comment, Cruz Beckham denied that Brooklyn and Kim ever dated.

    Before dating Kim Turnbull, Romeo was in a relationship with British model Mia Regan, who remains friends with Nicola

    Romeo and Cruz Beckham posing together in a close-up photo amid family drama involving Nicola Peltz on Instagram.

    Image credits: romeobeckham

    Romeo and Cruz Beckham smiling together outdoors in casual clothes amid family drama on Instagram.

    Image credits: romeobeckham

    As per TMZ, Brooklyn and Nicola questioned whether Kim had the right intentions in dating Romeo, and Brooklyn did not approve of his younger brother’s relationship.

    Sources close to the family have suggested Nicola is “using” the Kim narrative to hide her negative relationship with her in-laws and that Romeo is “furious” at the “weird” idea that he would date one of his brother’s exes.

    “None of this is true. It really upsets Romeo and his parents because Kim is seemingly being used by Nicola as a reason to start the rift.

    “Romeo is furious at the suggestion that he would bring an ex-girlfriend of Brooklyn into the family when there never was any romance.”

    After Nicola complimented her friend (and brother-in-law’s ex), Cruz and Romeo mocked the actress on Instagram

    Instagram comment from Nicola Peltz Beckham praising Mia with a heart emoji amid Romeo and Cruz Beckham family drama.

    Image credits: mimimoocher

    Instagram comments by Romeo and Cruz Beckham sharing a playful exchange amid family drama involving Nicola Peltz.

    Image credits: romeobeckham

    Tensions escalated when Nicola allegedly labeled David and Victoria “toxic” and “narcissistic.”

    The Bates Motel alum doesn’t appreciate how David “verbally berate[s]” his 26-year-old son on the phone and “scream[s] at Brooklyn for an hour.”

    The young couple has reportedly “made themselves available for months and months to discuss all of the ongoing drama,” but are “devastated” that David and Victoria won’t accept Nicola, who “always talks back to them and stands up for Brooklyn.”

    Cruz and Romeo “have had enough” of Nicola “controlling” Brooklyn, sources claim

    Romeo and Cruz Beckham sitting together in suits at a party with gold balloons in the background amid family drama.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    Romeo and Cruz Beckham dressed in tuxedos, posing and smiling on a staircase amid family drama on Instagram.

    Image credits: romeobeckham

    Brooklyn began dating Nicola in 2019, with the pair tying the knot the following year in Florida.

    At the time of the nuptials, there were rumors that the bride was feuding with Victoria over her and Brooklyn’s first dance. It’s claimed the newlyweds had to change their original choice for their first dance song after Posh Spice “stole” it for her mother-son dance.

    Brooklyn later denied the alleged rift in a 2022 Variety interview, claiming “everyone gets along, which is good.”

    Brooklyn and Nicola have been dating since 2019

    Romeo and Cruz Beckham posing together at a subway station amid family drama involving sister-in-law Nicola Peltz.

    Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

    David and Victoria are reportedly hopeful that their strained relationship with their son is only temporary.

    “They love and are always there for him,” an insider told People, adding, “The relationship is definitely not beyond repair.”

    One of the people to speak out in defense of the former Spice Girl and Manchester United player is Brooklyn’s ex, Lexi Wood.

    The model said the Beckhams are a “close” and “beautiful family” and praised David and Victoria for how they raised their four children.

    People had no doubts that Cruz and Romeo’s comments indirectly referred to Nicola

    Instagram comment mentioning Cruz Beckham and Nicola Peltz amid Romeo and Cruz Beckham family drama.

    Instagram comment by Cruz Beckham calling sister-in-law Nicola Peltz childish amid family drama involving Romeo and Cruz Beckham.

    Instagram comment criticizing Romeo and Cruz Beckham amid family drama involving sister-in-law Nicola Peltz.

    Instagram comment addressing Romeo and Cruz Beckham amid family drama involving Nicola Peltz and relationships.

    Instagram comment screenshot showing Romeo and Cruz Beckham taking a dig at sister-in-law Nicola Peltz amid family drama.

    Instagram comment discussing Romeo and Cruz Beckham taking a dig at sister-in-law Nicola Peltz amid family drama.

    Instagram comment showing a user reacting to Romeo and Cruz Beckham's dig at sister-in-law Nicola Peltz amid family drama.

