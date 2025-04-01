Fans React To David Beckham’s Youthful Look As He Kicks Off 50th Birthday Celebration

ADVERTISEMENT

David Beckham kicked off his birthday celebrations in Miami on Monday (March 31) with his family and A-list friends.

The football star, who turns 50 on May 2, was joined by his wife, Victoria, and their youngest children: Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. His eldest son, 26-year-old Brooklyn, was absent from the party.

The boys also posed for photos with their significant others. Cruz is dating Jackie Apostel, a Brazilian-German songwriter, while Romeo is in a relationship with DJ Kim Turnbull.

Highlights David Beckham started his birthday celebrations in Miami more than a month before his 50th.

After David posted photos from the birthday bash, people speculated about him having undergone cosmetic procedures to look younger.

In a recent interview, David said he wasn’t “worried” about turning 50 and only cared about his and his family’s health.

RELATED:

David Beckham started his early 50th birthday celebrations in Miami with his family and friends

Share icon

Image credits: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

David and Victoria looked glamorous as they posed together on the stairs, with the father of four wearing a velour tuxedo and the Spice Girl donning an elegant white gown.

“So I thought I’d start celebrating slightly early, such a special night in Miami 🩷 So lucky to have amazing friends and family to start the 50th celebrations with 🩷,” David captioned the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: victoriabeckham

Among the party guests were Justin Theroux, Fisher Stevens, and Marc Anthony.

David was also joined by Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, as well as Inter Miami stars Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Lionel Messi.

The footballer was joined by his wife, Victoria, and their children: Romeo, Cruz, and Harper

Share icon

Image credits: victoriabeckham

In the comments, people wished the former Manchester United player a happy birthday and complimented him on his family.

“David has a very happy face. He seems very joyful, which comes from the inside out. Very nice. Happiest of birthdays!” wrote one user.

“Wishing you another year of greatness, success, and unforgettable moments,” another said, while a third fan commented, “Happy last days of being 49 50 looks good on you already David Beckham … You all look amazing, elegant and dapper.”

Fans praised David’s youthful look, while some speculated about possible cosmetic procedures

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Meanwhile, other commenters noticed a change in David’s appearance and speculated about the possible use of cosmetic procedures.

“So much Botox and fillers his face looks awful. His eyes have disappeared,” one netizen remarked.

Somebody else wrote: “What has he done to his face? It looks odd,” while another added, “Botox helps.”

Share icon

Image credits: victoriabeckham

Speaking with Men’s Health UK, David shared that he stays in shape by working out every day and playing padel three times a week.

When asked if he was worried about entering his fifth decade, he replied, “Doesn’t bother me one bit. People are asking me about it gently, like it should be a big issue.

“It’s not something that I’m worried about, as long as I’m fit and healthy and my family are healthy, that’s all I care about.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His former assistant, Rebecca Loos, recently gave a bombshell interview in which she doubled down on her claims about her affair with David

Share icon

Image credits: victoriabeckham

ADVERTISEMENT

This week, David’s former assistant, Rebecca Loos, gave a bombshell interview in which she slammed the retired footballer for denying their alleged 4-month affair, which she claims took place in 2003 after David and Victoria had welcomed their second son.

Rebecca started working for David after he transferred to Real Madrid from Manchester United in July 2003.

Share icon

Image credits: davidbeckham

“In my opinion, it was a very brave thing to do to go up against them. I have stuck to the truth. I’ve never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing,” she said about the claims she made two decades ago.

“Why? Because I’m going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media, who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

In his self-titled 2023 Netflix documentary, David said the allegations, which he denies, were “incredibly difficult” for Victoria and revealed that the scandal almost broke their relationship.

Share icon

Image credits: davidbeckham

“Maybe he should think twice before he does what he does if he’s worried about the outcome for him,” Rebecca told 60 Minutes Australia.

“If somebody tries to bring me down and smear me, I’m gonna have to stand up for myself. I think I always will.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

Rebecca said David invited her to a hotel while the mother of his children was out of town.

“He told me he had never done this before. I was the first one. All of the cliché things. I believed him 100 percent. I fell hook, line, and sinker for every single cliché line he fed me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She also reflected on the negative media attention she received after accusing the star of cheating. “There were horrible stories about me, there were horrible stories about his wife, Victoria. There were never horrible stories about him.”

“Happy 50th.” Netizens took the chance to wish the football icon a happy birthday