I Created Concept Kits For Soccer Teams For Fun, Here Are Some Of Them
Design13 hours ago

I Created Concept Kits For Soccer Teams For Fun, Here Are Some Of Them

Mr. Coys
Community member

I love soccer. It is my life. I love the jerseys that the teams wear, so I decided to make some of my own using FIFA Kit Creator. Suggestions are welcomed. Please enjoy.

Tottenham Hotspur

I Created Concept Kits For Soccer Teams For Fun, Here Are Some Of Them

I chose these colors because this year, Tottenham has gotten into neon green. I decided to use an alternate sponsor logo just because I thought it looked cool.

Napoli

I Created Concept Kits For Soccer Teams For Fun, Here Are Some Of Them

I really like how Napoli’s color scheme allows you to decide which color you want as the base and you can have the same graphic or pattern in either color.

Norwich City

I Created Concept Kits For Soccer Teams For Fun, Here Are Some Of Them

I like the number of things you can use for a base with Norwich City’s colors. I decided to go with a green base for the shirt. I decided to use two bold patterns that were similar for the sleeves and the rest of the shirt.

Real Madrid

I Created Concept Kits For Soccer Teams For Fun, Here Are Some Of Them

I chose to do Real Madrid because they really only use one jersey. The all-white is a classic, of course, but I felt that white and blue would look nice.

Southampton

I Created Concept Kits For Soccer Teams For Fun, Here Are Some Of Them

I don’t really know why I chose Southampton, but I decided I would do a 3rd kit and not use their classic red at all.

AC Milan

I Created Concept Kits For Soccer Teams For Fun, Here Are Some Of Them

I decided to embrace the classic black and red that AC Milan always wears, but make it look more modern and mix things up a little.

West Ham

I Created Concept Kits For Soccer Teams For Fun, Here Are Some Of Them

I really like West Ham’s color scheme and thought I could do something interesting with them. I used the abstract design because West Ham’s logo is very cartoonish.

US National Soccer Team

I Created Concept Kits For Soccer Teams For Fun, Here Are Some Of Them

I used a war coat style to commemorate the American Revolution. I also just think that’s a cool style.

Juventus

I Created Concept Kits For Soccer Teams For Fun, Here Are Some Of Them

I decided to make a jersey that was completely different from their classic black and white stripes. Probably used as a 3rd kit.

PSG

I Created Concept Kits For Soccer Teams For Fun, Here Are Some Of Them

I really liked PSG’s 2020/21 4th kit and decided to make a similar one with different colors.

Barcelona

I Created Concept Kits For Soccer Teams For Fun, Here Are Some Of Them

I love how many designs work with Barca’s colors. I could’ve done almost anything, but I decided on a grunge pattern.

Chelsea

I Created Concept Kits For Soccer Teams For Fun, Here Are Some Of Them

I went for a different approach than I had originally thought for this design. At first, I wanted to do this design in Chelsea’s classic blue, but then I realized that this style looks better as a change kit.

Inter Milan

I Created Concept Kits For Soccer Teams For Fun, Here Are Some Of Them

I chose this design with alternating shades of blue because it defined all three colors and almost gave the effect of a shadow.

Arsenal

I Created Concept Kits For Soccer Teams For Fun, Here Are Some Of Them

I chose the graffiti because I thought it looked funky yet did not pop out in a bad way.

Mr. Coys
Mr. Coys
Author, Community member

I am a huge soccer fan. My favorite team is Tottenham Hotspur (I don't want to talk about it). I love everything about Tottenham. I love designing jerseys in my free time.

Read more »
Agne Dracanovaite
Agne Dracanovaite
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Agnė is a Community Manager for Bored Panda. She is a dreamy, down-to-earth person who believes practice makes perfect; this is why after school, she wasn't planning on continuing education at university, but rather decided to travel the world to find her true calling.

Agnė's hobbies are rooted in creativity: painting, sewing, leather crafting and cooking are the most popular ones she chooses to invest her time in.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
