Curtains for Bedroom: 25 Inspiring Ideas for a Charming Slumber Space

From being used as an entryway to tents in the ancient Middle-Eastern deserts or being a grand part of decorative schemes of medieval palaces to turning into everyday objects in the modern world, curtains have evolved over the years, one drape at a time. And now, a bedroom looks lonely without curtains.

Image credits: Photography by Egor Myznik

Why Should You Choose Curtains for Bedroom?

Although just a piece of cloth, curtains can change the whole bedroom design. Along with a visual appeal, curtains are perfect for privacy. Depending upon the type of curtains you choose, they can black out a space, soften the acoustics, and provide a secluded environment for peaceful sleep.

Another superpower that curtains have is the ability to filter sunlight as well as dirt and dust particles. It helps keep your bedroom clean and protects it from turning into an oven due to excessive sunlight flooding through the windows. If you use thermal curtains, they act as a shield against extreme temperatures, whether it be cold or hot, and provide insulation.

Curtains also make a statement and add more character to your bedroom. With so many functional advantages and an elegant touch, are you still hesitating to choose curtains for bedroom? Step out of your doubt and hang those curtains!

25 Inspiring Bedroom Curtains Ideas for a Chic Look

There are countless bedroom curtains ideas to choose from. But to make things easy for you, we have collected the best ones to help you create a chic look and a charming slumber space.

1. Oversized Curtains to Exaggerate Bedroom Height

Image credits: Photography by Max Rahubovskiy

If you want to create an illusion of a high ceiling, look no further; oversized curtains are here for you! All you have to do is place the curtain rod far above the window top or near the ceiling, and voilá! It gives an illusion of an exaggerated bedroom height. Let the curtains gracefully puddle on the floor and add to your bedroom’s charm.

2. Simple Curtains to Blend with the Wall

Image credits: Photography by Ksenia Chernaya

If you have beautifully elaborate windows that you want as the focal point of your bedroom without curtains stealing the show, choose curtains that match the walls. Due to the same color of the curtains and walls, they will blend together and let the windows outdazzle the bedroom.

3. Classic White Curtains for Bedroom

Image credits: abyhomex

White curtains never go out of style. They can add elegance even to an ordinary space. So, go old school and hang classic white curtains for bedroom. With a cloud-like effect, they create the perfect dreamy space to have your head in the clouds.

4. Boho Bedroom Curtains Idea with Pom Pom Tassels

Image credits: teresa_bespoke

Curtains can determine the whole theme of a space. Let your boho soul dance with joy by adding pom pom tassels to your bedroom curtains. These boho-styled curtains will change the visual appeal of your room, turning it into a happy sanctuary.

5. Patterned Curtains for Bedroom

Image credits: Photography by Christopher Moo

If you want to introduce patterns into your simple bedroom, curtains are the way! You can play with bold patterns to add more depth to your bedroom or choose a bare theme with subtly patterned curtains for bedroom.

6. Vibrant Curtains to Add Color

Image credits: Photography by Cosmin Gavris

Curtains are a playful way to introduce color into your bedroom. Curtains with a radiant rainbow, electric orange, or a splash of citrus will add a glamorous vibe to your neutral bedroom. Go vibrant and turn up the drama!

7. Tropical Curtains for Bedroom

Image credits: staybenebu

Bring in the tropics to your bedroom with coconut leaves printed curtains. You can match the pillowcases with the curtains and indulge in the whole tropical theme. Let the curtains work the tropical magic as you sip coconut water and lose yourself in an exotic retreat.

8. Draping Curtains for a Modern Bedroom

Image credits: Photography by Max Rahubovskiy

If you have a modern bedroom with exposed brick walls, give a luxurious nudge to your space by adorning it with ceiling-to-floor curtains. Choose classic white curtains to collaborate with the exposed brick walls and bring an industrial touch to your private space.

9. Bedroom Divider Curtains

Image credits: Photography by Max Rahubovskiy

Curtains are a charming and delightful solution to partition your space. Opt for ceiling-to-floor dark curtains for complete segregation, or go with gauze curtains for a bright, divided room.

10. Monochromatic Grey Curtains for Bedroom

Image credits: Photography by Max Rahubovskiy

Go with the grey wave and use monochromatic grey curtains for bedroom. Have fun with grey by indulging in various grey hues to bring the monochromatic charm to your dreamy space.

11. Shades and Curtains for Bedroom

Image credits: Photography by Curtis Adams

Layering the window gives a refined touch to your private space. You can bring in this effect by using curtains and shades. Let the bold curtains add drama to your bedroom while the shades protect you from excessive temperatures.

12. Gauze Curtains for a Fresh Bedroom

Image credits: Pixabay

Gauze curtains can create a refreshing environment in your room by letting in ample filtered light and air. Opt for plain or softly patterned gauze curtains for a light, breezy, and serene experience.

13. Reading Nook Curtains

Image credits: Photography by Max Rahubovskiy

For avid readers, curtains are perfect to create a comfy reading nook in your bedroom. Choose a window seat for light and hang thick curtains around it to soften the acoustics. Create an ideal space for getting lost in the fantastical booklands.

14. Canopy Bed Curtains

Image credits: Photography by Hutomo Abrianto

It’s not necessary to have a pre-built canopy on your bed. There is an easy DIY solution to create a dreamy space. Mount curtain rods to the ceiling above your bed, and then simply add curtains. Let the curtains gracefully cocoon the bed and gently fall on the floor. This DIY hack gives you privacy in just a few easy steps.

15. Royal Blue Curtains for Bedroom

Image credits: Photography by Curtis Adams

For a majestic look, go with royal blue curtains for bedroom. You can even choose velvet royal blue curtains for an imposing finish and transform your chamber into a dramatic escape.

16. Neutral Curtains for Rustic Bedroom

Image credits: garneshuset

Use neutral curtains to emphasize your rustic bedroom’s natural and rugged elements. Create an accent with beige curtains, choose chocolate-colored curtains to introduce contrast, or opt for cream curtains to match the bedding.

17. Scalloped-Edge Curtains for Bedroom

Image credits: Photography by Ron Lach

To add something extra to your ordinary room, go with scalloped-edge curtains. They will bring in a gentle charm and introduce a subtle pattern to your bare slumber space.

18. Vintage Curtains for Bedroom

Image credits: thejollytownhouse

Are you dreaming of escaping the ordinary and losing yourself in the retro charm? Choose vintage curtains for bedroom. Use them to adorn your windows or drape them around your bed for a romantic love nest.

19. Netted Pink Curtains for Bedroom

Image credits: Dids

For a fairytale charm, pick netted pink curtains for bedroom. Along with a pleasant atmosphere, the netted curtains will filter ample natural light and air to create a radiant space.

20. Sheer Bedroom Window Curtains

Image credits: Photography by Max Rahubovskiy

If you desire a bright and airy space with just a subtle texture, sheer bedroom window curtains are here to solve your problem! The natural light and air pleasantly filter through the curtains, creating the bright and airy space of your dreams. Opt for sheer curtains to create a bit of privacy without blocking the natural light.

21. Ruffled Curtains for Farmhouse Bedroom

Image credits: Katherine St-Pierre

Give a touch of elegance to your farmhouse bedroom with ruffled curtains that gracefully veil the windows. An extra bit of drapery never hurt anybody. So, go old school and add a valance to hide the curtain rod and transform your farmhouse bedroom into a classic movie scene!

22. Spring-Themed Curtains for Bedroom

Image credits: our1880farmhouse

Embrace spring with warm yellow, pastel green, or faded purple colored curtains for bedroom. Adorn your bedroom with blooming flowers and turn your slumber space into a spring escape.

23. Blackout Grey Curtains for Bedroom

Image credits: Photography by Malidate Van

For complete segregation, use blackout grey curtains for bedroom. Hang blackout curtains by the window to block light and improve sleep quality. You can even wrap your canopy bed with them and have a comfy, segregated space.

24. Floral Bedroom Window Curtains

Image credits: our1880farmhouse

For a blooming delight, opt for floral bedroom window curtains. Along with a pleasant atmosphere, they also harmonize with the color palette of your bedroom and create a charming finish.

25. Sheer Bedroom Curtains with Decorated Trims

Image credits: Photography by romana klee CC BY-SA 2.0

Are you looking for a delicate accent for your bright and airy space? Use decorated trims to adorn your sheer bedroom curtains, giving your eclectic slumber space a sophisticated touch.

Drape Up with Curtains

Now that you have multiple bedroom curtains ideas laid in front of you, which one will you choose? Either way, let the curtains transform your bedroom into a dreamy space that you have always yearned for. From a modern touch to a fairytale finish, curtains can do it all!

FAQs

What Kind of Curtains Look Best in the Bedroom?

Depending on the theme, sheer, patterned, or classic white curtains look best in the bedroom.

What Color Curtains are Best for Bedrooms?

Soft, bold, or neutral colors that match your bedroom design are best for your space.

Should Bedroom Curtains Reach the Floor?

Whether they should is entirely up to you. However, for that polished and modern look, it’s recommended that the curtains just lightly touch the floor or hover 1/2 inch above.

What Types of Curtains Make a Room Look Bigger?

When hung far above the window, ceiling-to-floor curtains can make a room look bigger.

Should Bedroom Curtains be the Same Color as the Walls?

Bedroom curtains can be the same color as the walls if you want to highlight your beautiful windows. However, whether they should is entirely up to you and depends on the look you are going for.