15 Stunning Brick Wall Design Ideas to Transform Your Home

Image credits: Photography by Justin Schüler

Brick walls have been around for thousands of years, transforming architecture one brick at a time. With various patterns and its versatile nature of blending with different themes, brick wall designs have the power to create the most aesthetically pleasing formations and revamp the visual aspects of your space.

Louis Kahn, a renowned architect, once said, “Even a brick wants to be something.” And all over the world, bricks have become more than something. From creating homes to adding an artistic expression to the design, bricks and brick walls are charming companions for interior designers.

With remarkable insights from experts and interior designers Emilie Schiller, founder of Home Methods, and Ana Mihail, founder of ANN Design Studio, let us start our journey into the world of brick wall designs.

Are brick walls still in style?

Although brick walls can be considered historic, they have eternal desirability. Interior designers still love brick walls because they add a unique touch to the overall structure. So, yes! They are definitely still in style.

“Brick is a classic material, and it can be used in pretty much any design aesthetic, from traditional to industrial to modern farmhouse, and everything in between,” says Emilie Schiller.

So, if you are skeptical about the brick wall in your house, rest assured you can turn it into the most fascinating interior element of your wonderful home. You can just use the perfect brick wall design that matches the existing theme of your house.

Ana Mihail beautifully puts it, “As design trends come and go, the enduring presence of brick walls stands as a testament to their ability to add depth and visual interest to any interior space.”

What are the pros of going for an exposed brick wall design?

Image credits: Tommy Sheldon for Home Methods

An exposed brick wall design is cost-efficient as it is a structure’s basic foundation. Bricks are readily available and can also be reused. Their roughness makes them sustainable and stand the worst of the weather. They have an aesthetic appeal whether they are part of the interior or exterior design of the house.

Emilie says, “Bricks can easily bring in pattern and texture. Pairing brick with soft furnishings, wood grains, etc., will give your finished space a lot of dimension and layers so it doesn’t feel flat or one note. Brick can also be a good way to bring in a subtle pattern without it feeling over the top.”

“Moreover, their thermal mass helps regulate indoor temperatures, keeping spaces cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter, which can lead to reduced energy consumption and lower utility bills. Brick walls can also absorb sound, making them an excellent choice for spaces where noise reduction is important,” adds Ana.

Exposed brick walls can weave tales of the past and give a brilliant rustic twist to your modern designs. Along with low maintenance, multiple choices for patterns, and stunning after-effects, wouldn’t you want to choose an exposed brick wall design too?

15 Brick Wall Design Ideas to Modify Your Home

We have compiled some of the most captivating brick wall design ideas to help you enhance your home using brick. Let us explore those designs, brick by brick.

Exposed Brick Wall Design for the Living Room

Image credits: Photography by sage.and.lilly.home

If you are after some living room ideas, an exposed brick wall design can turn it into the most comfortable and unique living room you’ve ever set foot in! Ana says, “A full coverage of brick walls can create a warm and immersive ambiance.”

Place floor lamps near the seating area, making the living room more inviting. You can use vintage furniture and go with a classy theme or opt for modern furniture that adds a stylish touch. Either way, the versatile brick walls will blend in with any theme you choose.

Traditional Brick Wall Design for the Kitchen

Image credits: Photography by lakasina

You can use the ageless charm of brick walls to infuse a traditional twist into your modern kitchen. Emilie superbly puts it, “Of course, integrating a stove with brick is a great nod to a traditional hearth and how that was used in homes hundreds of years ago.”

To play with the traditional theme of the brick wall interior design, suspend some bulbs that create a warm glow. Place wooden furniture along with a wooden kitchen island that will bring a cohesive finish to the brick wall in your kitchen. You can hum away as you cook and let the traditional charm wash over you!

Whitewash Brick Wall Interior Design for a Cozy Bedroom

Image credits: Photography by phlat

Whitewashing is an elegant option for a brick wall interior design. You can opt for white linen, white curtains, and white carpets to stick to the theme. Or, you can use different white hues that complement your white brick wall design. It creates a serene atmosphere to relax and rejuvenate in your cozy bedroom.

Herringbone Brick Wall Design Pattern for Dining Room

Image credits: sarahmurphyinteriors

“The brick wall pattern, with its distinctive arrangement of rectangular blocks, holds a significant influence over the overall design of a space. Its impact goes beyond mere aesthetics, affecting any interior’s mood, style, and perception. For instance, a herringbone pattern infuses a touch of intricate sophistication,” says Ana.

While a herringbone pattern looks marvelous for an exterior brick wall design, it can also add a contemporary element to your dining room. You may also paint the brick wall with colors that complement your dining furniture. Lose yourself in the rustic charm of brick wall design as you enjoy your food.

Exposed Brick Wall Interior Design to Display Art Pieces

Image credits: Matheus Bertelli

Emilie says, “Brick sizes are typically smaller (as far as I know, there are no 24” x 48” slabs of brick lying around!). Playing with scale by mixing the smaller brick with a larger art piece is a modern approach.”

A vibrant colored artwork will energize your exposed brick wall interior design, while soft palettes will add to the somberness of the space. You can use bowl-shaped metal pendant lights to highlight the art and go with the flow of the brick wall backdrop. Complete the look with rattan chairs near the artwork and enjoy your artsy space.

Stretcher Bond Brick Wall Design Pattern for Interior Color Play

Image credits: ANN Design Studio

“Brick wall design patterns should enhance the room’s aesthetic without overwhelming it. A traditional horizontal stretcher bond exudes a classic, versatile, and timeless feel,” says Ana.

With a horizontal stretcher bond brick pattern, this brilliant design by ANN Design Studio uses darker tones and small-sized bricks to create a cozy and classy atmosphere. The white ceiling turns the brick wall into an attractive focal point.

The proper lighting placement showcases the brick wall while the brick wall casts interesting shadows that enhance its texture. The furniture and the decor complement the brick wall, creating a cohesive and harmonious brick wall interior design.

Red Brick Wall Design for an Industrial Home

Image credits: Max Rahubovskiy

Make a statement with red brick walls for your industrial home. Add cream-colored ceiling-to-floor drapes that veil the large windows. Adorn the room with wooden furniture and smart lighting. Use a textured carpet below the seating area. Crown the look with an upholstered sofa for a classy touch.

Soothing Brick Wall Background to Showcase Antiques

Image credits: Rachel Claire

Antiques are a treasure in themselves. And brick walls are the easiest solution to give them the proper display space. Brick walls also provide a soothing backdrop for a display case. They work solemnly, while the antiques are the ones that steal the show.

Painted Brick Wall for Children’s Room

Image credits: trish.poter

Brick walls serve many purposes. And acting as a canvas to paint your kid’s dream bedroom is just one of them. Pleasant colors like light pink, pale yellow, or mint green on the textured brick wall will create a playful and fun environment for your kids. You can change the brick wall design to suit their needs as the kids grow up and their tastes evolve.

Funky Graffiti to Design a Brick Wall

Image credits: walldone

You can personalize your exposed brick wall by using funky graffiti. A stacked bond brick pattern or a stretcher bond is most convenient for designing brick wall graffiti. As the ball is entirely in your court, you can add artistic expression to the graffiti and create a design that aligns with your aura.

Comfy Brick Wall with a Charming Fireplace

Image credits: rustichomemaker

Add a charming little fireplace to your brick wall design for a romantic Southern retreat. You can place your treasured antiques and heirlooms on the vintage fireplace mantel. For a dramatic effect, add a rustic splash with wooden furniture. Create a cozy cocoon with a full brick wall coverage and have fun with your loved ones.

Minimalist Brick Wall Design for a Library Nook

Image credits: WitchesAndWarriors

An exposed brick wall is the answer to creating the perfect minimalist space. Make an enclosure with bookcases against the brick wall backdrop. Complete the look with a rattan armchair. Lose yourself in your bookland as you laze around in the brick wall library nook.

Accented Brick Wall for a Studio Apartment

Image credits: Max Rahubovskiy

Create a brick accent wall design and add a glamorous effect to your studio apartment. “An accented brick wall is a great choice, especially if it is behind your sofa. A bold, saturated, colorful sofa against a brick wall — the mix of hard and soft creates an appealing effect,” says Emilie. Let the brick wall add drama to your space.

Exposed Brick Wall Backdrop for Wall Mounted Shelves

Image credits: Tommy Sheldon for Home Methods

Emilie says, “Depending on what material you use for the shelves and the brackets, it can influence the style of your room; plus, brick is a great backdrop against which to have books, vases, and other decorative elements.”

This design by Home Methods brings together contrasting materials, exposed brick walls, and wall-mounted shelves to create a fantastic infusion of aesthetics. The game of shadows by the two charming lights crowns the look, adding more character to the space.

Industrial Brick Wall Design for a Home Office

Image credits: StockSnap

As the natural sound-absorbing qualities of brick create a quieter environment and a peaceful setting, a brick wall design is the perfect solution for a home office. Add large windows and adorn them with metallic frames. Give it a modern touch with smart lighting, and you have an excellent industrial brick wall design at your disposal.

Not Just Another Brick in the Wall

As we have shown you through various designs, brick walls can transform your home. Their versatility allows them to blend perfectly with a modern, rustic, or industrial look. They are also a practical choice for a wallet-friendly solution. Let the bricks be something and speak for themselves. So, pick a theme and get ready to revamp your home with brick wall designs.

FAQs

What is a brick wall pattern?

A brick wall pattern is the distinctive manner in which the bricks are placed. The different types of patterns are herringbone, pinwheel, basketweave, half-basketweave, grid, stacked bond, stretcher bond, and whorled.

How do you make the exposed brick look good?

You can make an exposed brick look good by adorning it with funky graffiti, painting it to match your furnishing, or using it as a backdrop for wall-mounted shelves.

What decor looks good on a brick wall?

Oversized artwork or antiques and heirlooms look good on a brick wall.

How do you style an interior brick wall?

You can style an interior brick wall using a modern, rustic, or industrial theme and create a layout that suits the brick wall. It is possible to style it with various elements like an open-back bookshelf, an antique display case, painting it to either match or contrast the room’s color, adorning it with potted plants, or using it as a backdrop to hang your family pictures.