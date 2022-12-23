You can feel the warmth radiating from the pictures that people took of women’s homes and shared in a subreddit called Female Living Spaces. It is dedicated to women showing the corners of their house that make them happy and proud that they were able to create. It’s also a pretty good source of inspiration if you think your home needs some updating.

They say that men make houses and women make homes, meaning that women have the ability to turn something that’s just a place into an inviting environment providing safety and comfort. Some may say that this stereotype is outdated, but women do have a tendency to make their environments cozy and aesthetic.

#1 This Week I Finished Building My Built In Book Cases! I’m In Love 🥰

The subreddit has 556k members who joined since its foundation in 2012 and is described as a place “Where the women (& enbies if they want to) live!” The subreddit features pictures of women’s homes, their DIY projects, progress and before and after pictures as well as questions and advice requests.

#2 “Female Living Space” For My 1 Year Old Daughter

#3 My Cosy Little Attic Bedroom This Morning :)

There is a stereotype that women are better at decorating homes and it comes from the notion that women are supposed to take care of the home, maintain cleanliness and make sure that it feels inviting. Maybe being forced to do that made women develop an eye for design, but men can equally well create put-together spaces that correspond with a certain style, that have color coordination and mixed textures.

#4 Just Got My Living Room Set Up After A Move!

#5 I Moved Into An Apartment With Wood Panelling, But I Honestly Love It. Finally Got A Big Gallery Wall Up!

Interior design is truly a skill that can be acquired and you don’t even need to go to school for that as there are plenty of guides online that will help you to create a certain feel that you want or achieve a style that you like. But you need to know what you want. That is truly the most important step - whether you want a certain color palette or have a certain aesthetic in mind or just an adjective of how you would like to feel in your space.

#6 Bruce’s Reading Nook

#7 Other Than My Lack Of Bed Frame, I’m Pretty Proud Of My Bedroom

When you figure that out, This Old House says that it all begins at the front door. You can make it as fun as you want, reflecting your personality and taste. Then they advise sticking to neutral colors for the wall inside because “Neutral walls give you the greatest decorating flexibility, allowing you to easily switch up your accessories. And if you have two small rooms next to each other, painting them the same neutral color helps them feel larger.” A big part of home decor is the furniture and Michelle Lynne, a Dallas-based stager, discourages people from putting the furniture against the walls, “People do that because they think it will make their room look bigger, but in reality, floating the furniture away from the walls makes the room feel larger.”

#8 I Went To Visit My 92year Old Friend, Mary. She Was An Interior Designer. She Gave Me Permission To Share. Isn’t It Darling?!?!

#9 Big Thank You To Everyone For Your Help! My Hobby Room Is Now Finished!

A place that can be often forgotten when decorating is the kitchen as it’s a space that needs to be more practical than beautiful, but there are things to do to make it more inviting, such as letting more light in by removing heavy drapes. Lighting in general has a big impact on how the home looks and This Old House explains that “Every room should have three kinds of lighting: ambient, which provides overall illumination and often comes from ceiling fixtures; task, which is often found over a kitchen island or a reading nook; and accent, which is more decorative, highlighting, say, artwork.“

#10 Happy With My Bed. 🌿

#11 I Can't Stop Taking Pictures Of My Craft Room, Just Look At That Gorgeous Lighting

Another trick is to hang mirrors in every room because mirrors not only double up the space but it also bounces the light around the room, making it look brighter. If you want to fill the blank wall with something else, artwork is a good option, but it must be hung at eye level and if you are composing a group of paintings or prints, 2 to 4 inches between items usually looks best. A really easy way to make a room feel cozier and warmer is to put a rug down, but it can look out of place. The reason for it may be because the rule of thumb is that at least the front two legs of a sofa or chairs must be on the rug and it should encompass the whole seating area.

#12 My Little Adobe Home

#13 The Reading Nook In My Lady Lair

It could be that you want to redecorate your home to freshen it up and will buy something to give it a new accent, but in some cases it’s better to actually declutter and remove things instead of putting in more. Also, nothing screams refresh more than a fresh layer of paint. The cabinets might get a completely different look if you just swap the hardware and if that old chandelier’s metal is chipping, there are spray paints in every metal color to fix that.

#14 Girls Don’t Want A Boyfriend Girls Want A Nice Kitchen With Matching Pink Utensils

#15 My Place After 1 Year Of Living. Let Me Know What You Love/Hate!

My Move reminds us that “Decorating your new home is a marathon, not a sprint.” You don’t need to do it in one go because “As you spend more time in your new home, you’ll get to know it better. You may have new ideas on how you want a room to look and function a few months down the road.” But they mention the things you want to think about eventually and some of them coincide with the ones that This Old House listed: splashes of accent color, flooring/carpets, storage/organization, accent tables, lighting, textiles like pillows and throws, wall art, and window treatments.

#16 I Painted This Wall Mural For My Beautiful Little Girl. This Is Her First Time Sleeping In Her Finished Room. 💕🦄

#17 Posted A Few Months Ago And Got Some Good Tips To Make My New Flat Feel More Cosy! Really Feel Like It's Coming Together :)

A few more tips and tricks from Pure Wow are “pendants should hover roughly 3 feet above surfaces”, “mix mediums in a gallery wall”, “Karate chop your pillows”, “no TV in the bedroom” and more as they list 50 of them in this article. You may want to consider feng shui, which is “an ancient Chinese art of arranging buildings, objects, and space in an environment to achieve harmony and balance in a way that will bring peace and prosperity.” It has very specific requirements, like not hanging a mirror across the front door or not having a bedroom above the garage, which has to do not only with decorating and design, but also with the feel of the home.

#18 UFO Theme But Make It ~tasteful~

#19 My Favorite Area Of My Condo

During the pandemic, when many of us were forced to stay at home, we discovered the joys of decorating and making yourself happy with arranging the space around you that feels the best. It seems that women on this subreddit really have the hang of it and we would like to hear your opinions. Let us know which one of these homes you would like to live in and if you find decorating your living space enjoyable!

#20 My Cozy Little Apartment

#21 I Painted My Plant Room Green 💚

#22 Pls Ignore Me In The Mirrors, But Just Found This Sub And Wanted To Share Some Spaces! :)

#23 Bought My First Home As A Single Mom. Making It Girly As Possible

#24 Made A Few More Small Updates To My Maximalist Apartment

#25 My First Place By Myself. Small But Mine :,)

#26 So, Here’s How It Turned. How’d We Do?

#27 Went A Daring Route And Painted My Dining Room Pink 💅🏼

#28 My First Apartment/Living Alone For The First Time! I’ve Been Dreaming Of Having My Own Space My Whole Life And It’s Even Better Than I Imagined It

#29 My Cozy Living Room. :)

#30 Wanted To Post Another Pic Of A Space I’m Happy With! Got The Chair Yesterday After Looking For A While For Something To Go In The Corner

#31 Just Finished To Decorate My Balcony And I’m In Love!

#32 How Have I Just Discovered This Sub!? Hope To Find Some Women Who Love Pink As Much As I Do!

#33 Half Of My Loft In NYC - Shades Of Pale Pink And Greens

#34 My Apartment Living Room In Wicker Park, Chicago (Built In 1887)

#35 My Craftroom +dining Space - Festive Edition

#36 Thought You Lovelies Would Enjoy This Cute Heart Desk I Came Across On Fb!!

#37 I Love My Little Jungalow

#38 I’m Not Looking For Help Or Constructive Criticism. I Just Want To Share My Space That Makes Me Happy…

#39 Morning Sunlight 🌞

#40 Work In Progress, But I Love It Already♥︎

#41 My Cozy Little Bathroom

#42 My Bright, Maximalist Bedroom

#43 What Do You Think Of My DIY Bathroom Renovation?

#44 I Built A Floating Deck. My Husband Said It Wouldn’t Work, So I Did I By Myself While He Was Out Of Town

#45 Piecing Together A Place That Feels Like Me

#46 Decorated My Balcony! Ready For Summer. (After & Before Pic)

#47 My Girl Ruby Enjoying Her New (Female) Living Space

#48 Hello, Autumn

#49 One Wall Of My Study Ft. My Pup

#50 My Sun Kissed Bedroom Ft. My Best Friend