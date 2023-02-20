Mid-century modern style refers to the design movement of mid-20th-century interior, product, graphic design, architecture, and urban development. Today, MCM is recognized as a significant design movement by scholars and museums around the globe, and it’s impossible not to see its appeal.

There’s even a whole community on Reddit that introduces itself as “a community for enthusiasts of mid-century modern design. From Charles and Ray Eames to Paul McCobb and Adrian Pearsall.”

Created 11 years ago, back in 2011, the "Mid Century" subreddit is an online destination for examples of mid-century modern design, from furniture to interiors that take our breath away.

Below we wrapped up some of the most interesting examples, so pull your seats closer!

#1

Green Desk

Green Desk

sagdaelkwary

#2

It's In And It Works And It's Perfect!

It’s In And It Works And It’s Perfect!

dryerfresh

2WheelTravlr
2WheelTravlr
57 minutes ago

It's beautiful, but I'm thinking it has to be a major energy hog.

#3

Found My Dream Desk Last Week! Peter Løvig Nielsen For Dansk Flip Top Partners Desk

Found My Dream Desk Last Week! Peter Løvig Nielsen For Dansk Flip Top Partners Desk

taylormelody

ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
Community Member
1 hour ago

While the desk is gorgeous, I want to talk about that lamp! I love it!🥰

To find out what an expert thinks about the mid-century modern style that has been gaining a lot of popularity lately on Instagram, we reached out to Dr. Lori Verderame, a Ph.D. antiques appraiser who’s an internationally syndicated columnist and an author with 30 books to her credit.

Dr. Lori explained that the mid-century modern style is the characteristic look in design of the late 1940s through the 1970s, so basically it is the design of the 1950s and 1960s. “Mid-century modern design, known as MCM, has become more popular and valuable over the last 20 years,” she said.
#4

Vintage Radio I Bought Today. Looks Perfect With My Thrifted Horse Figure

Vintage Radio I Bought Today. Looks Perfect With My Thrifted Horse Figure

Andongis

#5

I Snagged This Edwardian Dress Yesterday. It's Just Too Stunning Not To Share

I Snagged This Edwardian Dress Yesterday. It’s Just Too Stunning Not To Share

Raven0108

#6

My Old Lamp Sitting Atop Of My Old Radio Sitting Atop Of My Old Dresser

My Old Lamp Sitting Atop Of My Old Radio Sitting Atop Of My Old Dresser

addies_institute

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
27 minutes ago

My great-grandma had a similar radio. It was slightly bigger than this one, very heavy too.

“It features space-age forms, new state-of-the-art materials, the fusion of natural and manmade elements, organic and geometric shapes, bright and bold textile designs, and bright colors. Materials like lucite, chrome, bakelite, and fiberglass are integrated in our homes and fashion,” Lori told Bored Panda.
#7

Any Info On This Beautiful Pool Table?

Any Info On This Beautiful Pool Table?

reddit.com

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Love how it's the centrepiece of the room

#8

Been A While Since I Un-Painted A Piece! Fully Restored Brasilia II Petite Buffet With New Tapered Legs. What A Glow Up!

Been A While Since I Un-Painted A Piece! Fully Restored Brasilia II Petite Buffet With New Tapered Legs. What A Glow Up!

midcenturymistress

ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
Community Member
1 hour ago

Much, much better! Absolutely gorgeous 🤗❤️

#9

Found This Set Of Giovanni Travasa Eva Chairs From The 1960's And Had Them Transported To Portland. I Can't Find Another Vintage 3-Piece Set In The World. I Paid $500 And Now I'm Afraid To Sit On Them!

Found This Set Of Giovanni Travasa Eva Chairs From The 1960’s And Had Them Transported To Portland. I Can’t Find Another Vintage 3-Piece Set In The World. I Paid $500 And Now I’m Afraid To Sit On Them!

Lourdez01

Nea
Nea
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Look nice but seem uncomfortable to me

We asked Dr. Lori if furniture and design items from the MCM period are valuable, and she confirmed that it’s definitely the case. “Furniture by big names in the mid-century modern movement like George Nakashima, Harry Bertoia, Charles Eames, and others continue to bring big money from collectors,” Dr. Lori explained.

Moreover, the antiques appraiser argues that mid-century modern furniture and design accessories will only increase in value over time, “as long as these vintage pieces are kept in good condition and are free of damage.”
#10

My Vintage Cycling Outfit And The Vintage Bicycle (1958) That I Restored Myself

My Vintage Cycling Outfit And The Vintage Bicycle (1958) That I Restored Myself

vintagethrowaway19

2WheelTravlr
2WheelTravlr
Community Member
50 minutes ago

The outfit and headlamp are from a much earlier era - 1900-1920s.

#11

I've Spent Years Collecting Pieces And Moving Them Around From Rental To Rental Or Hiding Them In Storage. They're All Finally Together In My First House

I’ve Spent Years Collecting Pieces And Moving Them Around From Rental To Rental Or Hiding Them In Storage. They’re All Finally Together In My First House

paperplants23

ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
Community Member
58 minutes ago

I love it! Beautifully put together and very homey!

#12

Thoughts On The New End Table I Made?

Thoughts On The New End Table I Made?

NinjaTurtleNerd

#13

!960's Fender Rhodes "Student Piano"

!960's Fender Rhodes "Student Piano"

Jazz-Yo-Azz

#14

Before And After Lane Acclaim First Edition Cocktail Table, From 1959! This Poor Thing Survived 6 Decades Of Abuse Before It Found Its Way To Me. That's Twice As Long As I've Been Alive. Crazy!!

Before And After Lane Acclaim First Edition Cocktail Table, From 1959! This Poor Thing Survived 6 Decades Of Abuse Before It Found Its Way To Me. That's Twice As Long As I've Been Alive. Crazy!!

midcenturymistress

#15

Trying To Convince My Husband To Put An Offer On This 1952 House (Minnesota)

Trying To Convince My Husband To Put An Offer On This 1952 House (Minnesota)

donutgobaconmyheart

Sasy
Sasy
Community Member
28 minutes ago

that is just gorgeous

#16

In-Laws Were Planning To Give This To Goodwill

In-Laws Were Planning To Give This To Goodwill

MrDangerMan

ThatOtherPanda
ThatOtherPanda
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Giving me retro super-villain vibes… TAKE MY MONEY!

#17

My Cool $10 Midcentury Lamp From Marketplace! One Of My Favorite Finds

My Cool $10 Midcentury Lamp From Marketplace! One Of My Favorite Finds

Wino2009

ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
Community Member
58 minutes ago

OMG, I need this in my reading nook!!!

#18

Just Picked Up This Drexel Playpen Sofa, $249

Just Picked Up This Drexel Playpen Sofa, $249

Corduroy_Troy

#19

Hers And Hers Lounge Chairs

Hers And Hers Lounge Chairs

_Duhwrecker

Domi
Domi
Community Member
42 minutes ago

I can't decide whose seat is nicer.

#20

My Wife Found This Coffee Pot At The Thrift Store. Yes, That's A Candle Heating It

My Wife Found This Coffee Pot At The Thrift Store. Yes, That's A Candle Heating It

spikeeee

Domi
Domi
Community Member
45 minutes ago

It looks like it was stolen from a chemistry lab.

#21

Check Out My Vintage Outdoor Furniture

Check Out My Vintage Outdoor Furniture

Daqabeetow

Domi
Domi
Community Member
44 minutes ago

That dummy scares me.

#22

1950s Dior By Bulova Watch

1950s Dior By Bulova Watch

reddit.com

#23

I Grew Up Going To My Grandmothers House Until The Hoarding Got Too Bad. She Just Passed Away And My Family Has Been Cleaning Up - I Just Saw This Room For The First Time

I Grew Up Going To My Grandmothers House Until The Hoarding Got Too Bad. She Just Passed Away And My Family Has Been Cleaning Up - I Just Saw This Room For The First Time

Level-Competition-44

#24

Bought This Ladderax, With 3 Drop Down Desks, Brass Finishes, Glass Cabinet, And A Drawer For The Shocking Price Of $40. I'm Screaming And Will Never Be This Lucky Again

Bought This Ladderax, With 3 Drop Down Desks, Brass Finishes, Glass Cabinet, And A Drawer For The Shocking Price Of $40. I'm Screaming And Will Never Be This Lucky Again

JebbyCars

LillieMean
LillieMean
Community Member
27 minutes ago

I scream too, out of jealousy and now excuse me, I go to a quiet corner to sob.

#25

Since You Guys Liked My Good Friday Look, Here's My Easter Sunday Vintage Look, Complete With Straw Hat Graciously Gifted By My Boyfriends Grandma!

Since You Guys Liked My Good Friday Look, Here's My Easter Sunday Vintage Look, Complete With Straw Hat Graciously Gifted By My Boyfriends Grandma!

mandolinwaterfall

#26

60 Years Of Nicotine Buildup Goes Bye-Bye! Fully Restored Dixie Petite China Cabinet. Thing Thing Was So Gross, Tarred, And Rough To The Touch I Didn't Even See It Has That Great Vertical Cherry Veneer On The Top Drawer!

60 Years Of Nicotine Buildup Goes Bye-Bye! Fully Restored Dixie Petite China Cabinet. Thing Thing Was So Gross, Tarred, And Rough To The Touch I Didn't Even See It Has That Great Vertical Cherry Veneer On The Top Drawer!

midcenturymistress Report

Joshua David
Joshua David
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine someone breathing that in directly to the 🫁 ...ew.

#27

Goodbye To This Beautiful Home My Grandpa Built

Goodbye To This Beautiful Home My Grandpa Built

LeShauno Report

ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would hate to have given that up!

#28

After Years Of Loving Mcm Design, I’m Happy To Finally Have A Living Room That Reflects It In My First Home

After Years Of Loving Mcm Design, I’m Happy To Finally Have A Living Room That Reflects It In My First Home

onewheeledrider Report

#29

Wife And I Just Moved Into Our Dream House A Couple Months Ago. Things Are Coming Together

Wife And I Just Moved Into Our Dream House A Couple Months Ago. Things Are Coming Together

REBELYELLoz Report

#30

So Cool

So Cool

javoss88 Report

#31

This Is Easily My Best Estate Sale Find Ever! I Bought A Vintage 1963 Drexel Secretary From Their Declaration Line With Perfectly Working Tambour Doors. Also Cat Approved

This Is Easily My Best Estate Sale Find Ever! I Bought A Vintage 1963 Drexel Secretary From Their Declaration Line With Perfectly Working Tambour Doors. Also Cat Approved

BugabooBear Report

ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it's cat approved then it's purrrfect! 😻😻😻

#32

Ge Fridge From Early '50s. Still Going Strong!

Ge Fridge From Early '50s. Still Going Strong!

goathose Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With the metal ice trays that stuck to your fingers!

#33

I Am In Love With This Dress. I Can’t Wait To Be Able To Wear It Out More In The Spring/Summer. From The 1970s

I Am In Love With This Dress. I Can’t Wait To Be Able To Wear It Out More In The Spring/Summer. From The 1970s

avocadoland Report

Bruce Robb
Bruce Robb
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely gorgeous! The dress, too!

#34

Mandatory Isolation Finally Gave Me Time To Get My Living Room Sorted

Mandatory Isolation Finally Gave Me Time To Get My Living Room Sorted

AdamsAtwoodOrwell Report

#35

I Saw The A. Quincey Jones’ Smalley Residence On Ig And Had To Share

I Saw The A. Quincey Jones’ Smalley Residence On Ig And Had To Share

jlm8981victorian Report

#36

Finally Getting Around To Showing Off My Dream Home. I Grew Up Driving This Neighborhood Saying Someday I’ll Live Here. Dream Come True

Finally Getting Around To Showing Off My Dream Home. I Grew Up Driving This Neighborhood Saying Someday I’ll Live Here. Dream Come True

mikeymo1010101 Report

#37

A Few Weeks Ago I Posted My Thrifted Broyhill Sofa- Here’s The Final Result With All My Retro Finds!

A Few Weeks Ago I Posted My Thrifted Broyhill Sofa- Here’s The Final Result With All My Retro Finds!

demzik Report

#38

I Drove Five Hours To Pick Up This Beautiful Hot Pink And Chrome 1950's Table & Chairs

I Drove Five Hours To Pick Up This Beautiful Hot Pink And Chrome 1950's Table & Chairs

CampingWithCats Report

#39

Purchased In 1962 And Packed Away In An Attic Until Now

Purchased In 1962 And Packed Away In An Attic Until Now

Flan_New Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They are beautiful, wow!

#40

Hello Fellow Enthusiasts!

Hello Fellow Enthusiasts!

KWGCW Report

#41

Saw This Subreddit And Thought ‘These Are My People’ So Here Goes :)

Saw This Subreddit And Thought ‘These Are My People’ So Here Goes :)

TheWildHorses Report

#42

Johnson Carper Ronda Saved From Teal Spray Paint

Johnson Carper Ronda Saved From Teal Spray Paint

Snail-Party Report

#43

Thought You Guys Would Like My Ranch House Circa 1956

Thought You Guys Would Like My Ranch House Circa 1956

ThomasJamas Report

#44

Scored This Beauty Today! Howard Miller Model 622237

Scored This Beauty Today! Howard Miller Model 622237

taylormelody Report

#45

My Luck Has Truly Been Bananas. Broyhill Brasilia Set. Couple Bought A House, Previous Owner Left It, It “Wasn’t Their Style”, They Wanted It Out. $100 For The Set

My Luck Has Truly Been Bananas. Broyhill Brasilia Set. Couple Bought A House, Previous Owner Left It, It “Wasn’t Their Style”, They Wanted It Out. $100 For The Set

thethriftgods Report

ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG, I could never get this lucky!!!

#46

Fully Restored Teak Chest! I Don't Know Who Glopped 2 Thick Layers Of Paint On This Beauty, But It Wasn't "Mint" To Be!

Fully Restored Teak Chest! I Don't Know Who Glopped 2 Thick Layers Of Paint On This Beauty, But It Wasn't "Mint" To Be!

midcenturymistress Report

#47

Reversed The Pinterest Job On This 1960s Platform Sofa. Built New End Tables, All New Straps, Foam And Upholstery

Reversed The Pinterest Job On This 1960s Platform Sofa. Built New End Tables, All New Straps, Foam And Upholstery

zacharyxkeaton Report

#48

Recently Refinished This Dixie High-Low Dresser

Recently Refinished This Dixie High-Low Dresser

bumblebiscuit Report

#49

When You Spend 2.5 Years Of Your Lives Meticulously Designing And Constructing A 'Mini Modern House' And It's Stunning - Annie Kampfe And Cliff Donnelly

When You Spend 2.5 Years Of Your Lives Meticulously Designing And Constructing A 'Mini Modern House' And It's Stunning - Annie Kampfe And Cliff Donnelly

thepastiestcanadian Report

#50

After Finding This Chair On The Curb Almost 4 Years Ago, I Finally Had The Means To Have It Reupholstered! Made In Denmark By Madsen & Schubell, It Reclines :)

After Finding This Chair On The Curb Almost 4 Years Ago, I Finally Had The Means To Have It Reupholstered! Made In Denmark By Madsen & Schubell, It Reclines :)

MandyMoreMoves Report

#51

A Weekends Worth Of Work On My Paoli Platform Rocker, Gonna Make A Matching Footstool Later

A Weekends Worth Of Work On My Paoli Platform Rocker, Gonna Make A Matching Footstool Later

haymakersuckerpunch Report

#52

Thoughts On The First End Table I Designed And Built?

Thoughts On The First End Table I Designed And Built?

NinjaTurtleNerd Report

Bruce Robb
Bruce Robb
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As long as you don't put anything too heavy on the top shelf!

#53

This Was Supposed To Be A Close-Up Of The Funky Swag Lamp I Just Picked Up But Then I Thought The Room Was Looking Clean Today. So...funky Swag Lamp Close-Up In Comments

This Was Supposed To Be A Close-Up Of The Funky Swag Lamp I Just Picked Up But Then I Thought The Room Was Looking Clean Today. So...funky Swag Lamp Close-Up In Comments

theothercrystal Report

ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is my favorite room!!!

#54

I Was Told To Crosspost: Our Family's Living Space

I Was Told To Crosspost: Our Family's Living Space

endless_shrimp_fest Report

#55

Vintage Sage Green Living Room Set

Vintage Sage Green Living Room Set

kbacker9913 Report

Nea
Nea
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The chair in the above post belong in this set?

#56

My Grandfather's Coat

My Grandfather's Coat

whoomeye Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Grandpa probably didn't wear a respirator, otherwise it's perfect.

#57

Just Bought My Mid Century Dream Home

Just Bought My Mid Century Dream Home

dirtyduck383 Report

#58

Found This Beauty For Sale In My City. Built In 1965 And Kept Almost Original

Found This Beauty For Sale In My City. Built In 1965 And Kept Almost Original

cpt_jon Report

#59

My Favorite Piece Of Furniture!

My Favorite Piece Of Furniture!

cedb123 Report

#60

Picked Up This 1956 Kopenhavn Wall Unit For Free Today. Once In A Lifetime Score!

Picked Up This 1956 Kopenhavn Wall Unit For Free Today. Once In A Lifetime Score!

jlmcdon2 Report

#61

Airbnb My Boyfriend And I Are Staying At! The Vibes Are *chefs Kiss* Immaculate

Airbnb My Boyfriend And I Are Staying At! The Vibes Are *chefs Kiss* Immaculate

brookew267 Report

#62

Easy Like Sunday Morning

Easy Like Sunday Morning

frostiblack Report

Sasy
Sasy
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wow that is a genius design

#63

Find Of A Lifetime

Find Of A Lifetime