Below we wrapped up some of the most interesting examples, so pull your seats closer!

Created 11 years ago, back in 2011, the "Mid Century" subreddit is an online destination for examples of mid-century modern design, from furniture to interiors that take our breath away.

There’s even a whole community on Reddit that introduces itself as “a community for enthusiasts of mid-century modern design. From Charles and Ray Eames to Paul McCobb and Adrian Pearsall.”

Mid-century modern style refers to the design movement of mid-20th-century interior, product, graphic design, architecture, and urban development. Today, MCM is recognized as a significant design movement by scholars and museums around the globe, and it’s impossible not to see its appeal.

#1 Green Desk

#2 It’s In And It Works And It’s Perfect!

#3 Found My Dream Desk Last Week! Peter Løvig Nielsen For Dansk Flip Top Partners Desk

To find out what an expert thinks about the mid-century modern style that has been gaining a lot of popularity lately on Instagram, we reached out to Dr. Lori Verderame, a Ph.D. antiques appraiser who’s an internationally syndicated columnist and an author with 30 books to her credit. Dr. Lori explained that the mid-century modern style is the characteristic look in design of the late 1940s through the 1970s, so basically it is the design of the 1950s and 1960s. “Mid-century modern design, known as MCM, has become more popular and valuable over the last 20 years,” she said.

#4 Vintage Radio I Bought Today. Looks Perfect With My Thrifted Horse Figure

#5 I Snagged This Edwardian Dress Yesterday. It’s Just Too Stunning Not To Share

#6 My Old Lamp Sitting Atop Of My Old Radio Sitting Atop Of My Old Dresser

“It features space-age forms, new state-of-the-art materials, the fusion of natural and manmade elements, organic and geometric shapes, bright and bold textile designs, and bright colors. Materials like lucite, chrome, bakelite, and fiberglass are integrated in our homes and fashion,” Lori told Bored Panda.

#7 Any Info On This Beautiful Pool Table?

#8 Been A While Since I Un-Painted A Piece! Fully Restored Brasilia II Petite Buffet With New Tapered Legs. What A Glow Up!

#9 Found This Set Of Giovanni Travasa Eva Chairs From The 1960’s And Had Them Transported To Portland. I Can’t Find Another Vintage 3-Piece Set In The World. I Paid $500 And Now I’m Afraid To Sit On Them!

We asked Dr. Lori if furniture and design items from the MCM period are valuable, and she confirmed that it’s definitely the case. “Furniture by big names in the mid-century modern movement like George Nakashima, Harry Bertoia, Charles Eames, and others continue to bring big money from collectors,” Dr. Lori explained. Moreover, the antiques appraiser argues that mid-century modern furniture and design accessories will only increase in value over time, “as long as these vintage pieces are kept in good condition and are free of damage.”

#10 My Vintage Cycling Outfit And The Vintage Bicycle (1958) That I Restored Myself

#11 I’ve Spent Years Collecting Pieces And Moving Them Around From Rental To Rental Or Hiding Them In Storage. They’re All Finally Together In My First House

#12 Thoughts On The New End Table I Made?

#13 !960's Fender Rhodes "Student Piano"

#14 Before And After Lane Acclaim First Edition Cocktail Table, From 1959! This Poor Thing Survived 6 Decades Of Abuse Before It Found Its Way To Me. That's Twice As Long As I've Been Alive. Crazy!!

#15 Trying To Convince My Husband To Put An Offer On This 1952 House (Minnesota)

#16 In-Laws Were Planning To Give This To Goodwill

#17 My Cool $10 Midcentury Lamp From Marketplace! One Of My Favorite Finds

#18 Just Picked Up This Drexel Playpen Sofa, $249

#19 Hers And Hers Lounge Chairs

#20 My Wife Found This Coffee Pot At The Thrift Store. Yes, That's A Candle Heating It

#21 Check Out My Vintage Outdoor Furniture

#22 1950s Dior By Bulova Watch

#23 I Grew Up Going To My Grandmothers House Until The Hoarding Got Too Bad. She Just Passed Away And My Family Has Been Cleaning Up - I Just Saw This Room For The First Time

#24 Bought This Ladderax, With 3 Drop Down Desks, Brass Finishes, Glass Cabinet, And A Drawer For The Shocking Price Of $40. I'm Screaming And Will Never Be This Lucky Again

#25 Since You Guys Liked My Good Friday Look, Here's My Easter Sunday Vintage Look, Complete With Straw Hat Graciously Gifted By My Boyfriends Grandma!

#26 60 Years Of Nicotine Buildup Goes Bye-Bye! Fully Restored Dixie Petite China Cabinet. Thing Thing Was So Gross, Tarred, And Rough To The Touch I Didn't Even See It Has That Great Vertical Cherry Veneer On The Top Drawer!

#27 Goodbye To This Beautiful Home My Grandpa Built

#28 After Years Of Loving Mcm Design, I’m Happy To Finally Have A Living Room That Reflects It In My First Home

#29 Wife And I Just Moved Into Our Dream House A Couple Months Ago. Things Are Coming Together

#30 So Cool

#31 This Is Easily My Best Estate Sale Find Ever! I Bought A Vintage 1963 Drexel Secretary From Their Declaration Line With Perfectly Working Tambour Doors. Also Cat Approved

#32 Ge Fridge From Early '50s. Still Going Strong!

#33 I Am In Love With This Dress. I Can’t Wait To Be Able To Wear It Out More In The Spring/Summer. From The 1970s

#34 Mandatory Isolation Finally Gave Me Time To Get My Living Room Sorted

#35 I Saw The A. Quincey Jones’ Smalley Residence On Ig And Had To Share

#36 Finally Getting Around To Showing Off My Dream Home. I Grew Up Driving This Neighborhood Saying Someday I’ll Live Here. Dream Come True

#37 A Few Weeks Ago I Posted My Thrifted Broyhill Sofa- Here’s The Final Result With All My Retro Finds!

#38 I Drove Five Hours To Pick Up This Beautiful Hot Pink And Chrome 1950's Table & Chairs

#39 Purchased In 1962 And Packed Away In An Attic Until Now

#40 Hello Fellow Enthusiasts!

#41 Saw This Subreddit And Thought ‘These Are My People’ So Here Goes :)

#42 Johnson Carper Ronda Saved From Teal Spray Paint

#43 Thought You Guys Would Like My Ranch House Circa 1956

#44 Scored This Beauty Today! Howard Miller Model 622237

#45 My Luck Has Truly Been Bananas. Broyhill Brasilia Set. Couple Bought A House, Previous Owner Left It, It “Wasn’t Their Style”, They Wanted It Out. $100 For The Set

#46 Fully Restored Teak Chest! I Don't Know Who Glopped 2 Thick Layers Of Paint On This Beauty, But It Wasn't "Mint" To Be!

#47 Reversed The Pinterest Job On This 1960s Platform Sofa. Built New End Tables, All New Straps, Foam And Upholstery

#48 Recently Refinished This Dixie High-Low Dresser

#49 When You Spend 2.5 Years Of Your Lives Meticulously Designing And Constructing A 'Mini Modern House' And It's Stunning - Annie Kampfe And Cliff Donnelly

#50 After Finding This Chair On The Curb Almost 4 Years Ago, I Finally Had The Means To Have It Reupholstered! Made In Denmark By Madsen & Schubell, It Reclines :)

#51 A Weekends Worth Of Work On My Paoli Platform Rocker, Gonna Make A Matching Footstool Later

#52 Thoughts On The First End Table I Designed And Built?

#53 This Was Supposed To Be A Close-Up Of The Funky Swag Lamp I Just Picked Up But Then I Thought The Room Was Looking Clean Today. So...funky Swag Lamp Close-Up In Comments

#54 I Was Told To Crosspost: Our Family's Living Space

#55 Vintage Sage Green Living Room Set

#56 My Grandfather's Coat

#57 Just Bought My Mid Century Dream Home

#58 Found This Beauty For Sale In My City. Built In 1965 And Kept Almost Original

#59 My Favorite Piece Of Furniture!

#60 Picked Up This 1956 Kopenhavn Wall Unit For Free Today. Once In A Lifetime Score!

#61 Airbnb My Boyfriend And I Are Staying At! The Vibes Are *chefs Kiss* Immaculate

#62 Easy Like Sunday Morning