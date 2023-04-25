From repainting the bedroom walls and putting up new shelves in the kitchen to replacing light fixtures and outlets, our busy lifestyles often keep us away from renovating our homes.

But DIY projects can really elevate our living spaces, and either allow us to fall back in love with them or increase their value before a sale.

So let's take a look at this subreddit to see what can be achieved. Dedicated to "real people [and] real rooms,” it features only original content, photographed and submitted by the actual inhabitants themselves.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Kitchen Renovation Done After 13+ Months

Kitchen Renovation Done After 13+ Months

AnnesMan Report

18points
POST
Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay but why do green kitchens always look so good? Seriously love them.

1
1point
reply
#2

2 Years Of Dust, Noise And More Dust And Things Are Finally Starting To Look And Feel Like A Home

2 Years Of Dust, Noise And More Dust And Things Are Finally Starting To Look And Feel Like A Home

SoulStone1986 Report

16points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ιt's too dark for my taste, but if it works for you, great! :)

0
0points
reply
#3

Edwardian 1903 Terrace In The UK. Living Room Before And After

Edwardian 1903 Terrace In The UK. Living Room Before And After

100wine Report

15points
POST
#4

Before And After: The Kitchen Of My Condo Remodel In Stockholm, Sweden

Before And After: The Kitchen Of My Condo Remodel In Stockholm, Sweden

sortofyoung Report

14points
POST
#5

Renovated Master Bath In 1930s Home (Texas)

Renovated Master Bath In 1930s Home (Texas)

justsumdudde Report

13points
POST
#6

Now And Then Of Our Living Room In A Small Victorian Terrace. Bristol UK

Now And Then Of Our Living Room In A Small Victorian Terrace. Bristol UK

jwilkosteel Report

13points
POST
#7

Our New Bathroom! Slide For Before Photos. Rural Southern Minnesota

Our New Bathroom! Slide For Before Photos. Rural Southern Minnesota

tgag10 Report

13points
POST
#8

Finished In Time For School, My Daughter’s Room In Bethlehem, Pa

Finished In Time For School, My Daughter’s Room In Bethlehem, Pa

PnutStudio Report

11points
POST
#9

Before And After Living And Dining Room - Germany

Before And After Living And Dining Room - Germany

gereon1001 Report

10points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Such positive vibes in this one :)

0
0points
reply
#10

Attic Remodel, Finally Done

Attic Remodel, Finally Done

uicker1000 Report

9points
POST
#11

Galley Kitchen Remodel, Portland Or. (Before Pic At The End)

Galley Kitchen Remodel, Portland Or. (Before Pic At The End)

PetuniaSlamdance Report

9points
POST
#12

Before And After Of My San Francisco Kitchen!

Before And After Of My San Francisco Kitchen!

imaleftyyy Report

8points
POST
#13

My First Project: Basement Kitchen Overhaul In An 18th Century Townhouse (Weymouth, UK) ...bringing Back Some Character!

My First Project: Basement Kitchen Overhaul In An 18th Century Townhouse (Weymouth, UK) ...bringing Back Some Character!

omcgoo Report

8points
POST
#14

My Earthy Home Office. Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

My Earthy Home Office. Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

leeanneloveshfx Report

8points
POST
#15

Recently Finished Our Kitchen Remodel For Under $1000 - After / Before (New Hampshire)

Recently Finished Our Kitchen Remodel For Under $1000 - After / Before (New Hampshire)

averagejimz Report

8points
POST
#16

Master Bathroom DIY Upgrades - Indianapolis

Master Bathroom DIY Upgrades - Indianapolis

Pedestrian454 Report

8points
POST
#17

Before/After/After

Before/After/After

gmmosh Report

8points
POST
Marie re re
Marie re re
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The new worktops are beautiful

0
0points
reply
#18

Our Nursery (Prior To Baby Chaos). New Orleans, La

Our Nursery (Prior To Baby Chaos). New Orleans, La

bayougirl Report

8points
POST
#19

Connecticut Kitchen Remodel

Connecticut Kitchen Remodel

Starbudds Report

8points
POST
#20

Kitchenbefore & After - Finally Remodeled Our Kitchen In Grand Rapids, Mi

Kitchenbefore & After - Finally Remodeled Our Kitchen In Grand Rapids, Mi

boozingrooney Report

8points
POST
#21

Living Room, Ri Painted My Ceiling

Living Room, Ri Painted My Ceiling

Wolverine7974 Report

8points
POST
Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's gonna be a no from me, looks like you haven't finished painting it.

0
0points
reply
#22

Country Gothic Home Just Finished. Before/After

Country Gothic Home Just Finished. Before/After

Lost-Syrup-8606 Report

8points
POST
Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do people always put TVs on top of fireplaces, they're to high.

0
0points
reply
#23

Converted Our Tiny Third Bedroom Into Our Upstairs Bathroom. Bristol UK

Converted Our Tiny Third Bedroom Into Our Upstairs Bathroom. Bristol UK

jwilkosteel Report

8points
POST
#24

Southern California Living Room Transformation [before/After]

Southern California Living Room Transformation [before/After]

ubetart Report

7points
POST
#25

Guest Room | Nj

Guest Room | Nj

Pretty-Honeydew-2266 Report

7points
POST
#26

Master Bathroom Before And After In Wilmington, Nc

Master Bathroom Before And After In Wilmington, Nc

mightyminibar Report

7points
POST
#27

Before & After Of My Loft Bedroom

Before & After Of My Loft Bedroom

ongnoi Report

7points
POST
#28

Guest Bathroom, Colorado. “Before”photo At The End

Guest Bathroom, Colorado. “Before”photo At The End

driescedrat Report

7points
POST
#29

Full Bathroom Renovation (Swipe For Before!) [kent, UK]

Full Bathroom Renovation (Swipe For Before!) [kent, UK]

mightypenguin66 Report

7points
POST
#30

Shower- After/Before -Seattle Wa

Shower- After/Before -Seattle Wa

nellipalooza Report

7points
POST
#31

My Bedroom Before And After | Arizona

My Bedroom Before And After | Arizona

inS3CUR1TY Report

6points
POST
#32

I Was Out Of Town Working For 2 Weeks And My Wife Surprised Me With A Low Budget Renovation Of Our Basement Bathroom!

I Was Out Of Town Working For 2 Weeks And My Wife Surprised Me With A Low Budget Renovation Of Our Basement Bathroom!

highvolkage Report

6points
POST
#33

From Old To New. A Peek Into Our British Victorian Living Room Being Brought Back To Life. Circa 1886

From Old To New. A Peek Into Our British Victorian Living Room Being Brought Back To Life. Circa 1886

samualord Report

6points
POST
#34

Earthy Sunroom In Our 1927 Home. Great Falls Mt

Earthy Sunroom In Our 1927 Home. Great Falls Mt

banana-montana- Report

6points
POST
Marie re re
Marie re re
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those windows really are amazing 🤩

0
0points
reply
#35

Before And After Kitchen In New Hampshire

Before And After Kitchen In New Hampshire

Bigroarer Report

6points
POST
#36

I Just Finished My First Kitchen Remodel. I Designed It And Did All The Work Myself. Northern Colorado

I Just Finished My First Kitchen Remodel. I Designed It And Did All The Work Myself. Northern Colorado

Techno_monkey1 Report

6points
POST
#37

Home Renovation In Ma, Before And After

Home Renovation In Ma, Before And After

tdangere Report

6points
POST
#38

Before/After Guest Bathroom, Dallas

Before/After Guest Bathroom, Dallas

fraidyfrank Report

6points
POST
#39

Kitchen Before/After

Kitchen Before/After

utterperusal Report

6points
POST
#40

Kitchen Remodel, Southern UK

Kitchen Remodel, Southern UK

mezmerize13 Report

6points
POST
#41

Laundry. Brisbane Australia

Laundry. Brisbane Australia

queerasqueercanbe Report

6points
POST
#42

The Laundry Room Is The Most Under Appreciated Room ! Phoenix, Az. The Last Of Our 10 Year Remodel In The 1964 Arizona Ranch Home

The Laundry Room Is The Most Under Appreciated Room ! Phoenix, Az. The Last Of Our 10 Year Remodel In The 1964 Arizona Ranch Home

IndefatigableOne Report

6points
POST
#43

The Only Finished Room In Our London House

The Only Finished Room In Our London House

sallysugarspun Report

6points
POST
#44

My Stair Refit. Before During And After. Took About Two Weeks. Toronto

My Stair Refit. Before During And After. Took About Two Weeks. Toronto

jaggy333 Report

6points
POST
#45

My Bedroom Decorating Journey. Near Sacramento, Ca

My Bedroom Decorating Journey. Near Sacramento, Ca

harryjsadcliffe Report

6points
POST
#46

Primary Closet Remodel - Vernon, Nj

Primary Closet Remodel - Vernon, Nj

njaudi7 Report

6points
POST
#47

Before (Agent's Pics) & Afters Of My 18th C. Townhouse [weymouth, UK] ~ 2 Years Non-Stop Work ~ We Bid Adieu In 2 Weeks

Before (Agent's Pics) & Afters Of My 18th C. Townhouse [weymouth, UK] ~ 2 Years Non-Stop Work ~ We Bid Adieu In 2 Weeks

omcgoo Report

6points
POST
#48

Renovated My Cramped Master Bath In Stamford, Vt

Renovated My Cramped Master Bath In Stamford, Vt

belleandherbeast Report

6points
POST
#49

Living Room After/Before. Dc Metro Area

Living Room After/Before. Dc Metro Area

OwnDeparture6 Report

6points
POST
#50

Home Office, Southern Ohio (Before & After)

Home Office, Southern Ohio (Before & After)

cutoffsweatpantslady Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Before And After Of Our Small Bathroom In Sf

Before And After Of Our Small Bathroom In Sf

SnailOnARampage Report

5points
POST
#52

Before & After DIY Kitchen Makeover. California

Before & After DIY Kitchen Makeover. California

izzzziie Report

5points
POST
#53

Before & After Bathroom Remodel. California

Before & After Bathroom Remodel. California

izzzziie Report

5points
POST
#54

Moved Into My First Studio! (Before/After) North Carolina

Moved Into My First Studio! (Before/After) North Carolina

fjs8 Report

5points
POST
#55

Cleveland, Ohio. Living Room Before And After

Cleveland, Ohio. Living Room Before And After

Thefmark Report

5points
POST
#56

Dedicated A Day To Redoing An Old Unused Bedroom At My Mom’s House. Now I Can Happily Sleep Over When I Visit! Boston, Ma

Dedicated A Day To Redoing An Old Unused Bedroom At My Mom’s House. Now I Can Happily Sleep Over When I Visit! Boston, Ma

jepppej Report

5points
POST
#57

Guest Bedroom Renovation [after/Before] [manchester, UK]

Guest Bedroom Renovation [after/Before] [manchester, UK]

Gilgaland Report

5points
POST
#58

Before & Afters! Ann Arbor, Michigan

Before & Afters! Ann Arbor, Michigan

sparksedx Report

5points
POST
#59

Arizona Ranch Kitchen Remodel & Buildout (Phx)

Arizona Ranch Kitchen Remodel & Buildout (Phx)

IndefatigableOne Report

5points
POST
#60

My Living Room That We Renovated In The Panhandle Of Florida

My Living Room That We Renovated In The Panhandle Of Florida

KeepinItRelativistic Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Before/ After- Our Iowa Living Room

Before/ After- Our Iowa Living Room

purpgold32 Report

5points
POST
#62

Kitchen/Living Room, Ontario

Kitchen/Living Room, Ontario

ElMitchL Report

5points
POST
#63

Nursery Accent Wall

Nursery Accent Wall

Gob_Swanson Report

5points
POST
#64

Half To Full Bath Conversion - Indianapolis, In

Half To Full Bath Conversion - Indianapolis, In

Pedestrian454 Report

5points
POST
#65

Bedroom. Ontario, Canada

Bedroom. Ontario, Canada

bchip Report

5points
POST
#66

Makeover On A Budget… Did This For 1k. I Know It’s Not For Everyone But We Love It

Makeover On A Budget… Did This For 1k. I Know It’s Not For Everyone But We Love It

Lost-Syrup-8606 Report

5points
POST
#67

From The Moment I Saw This Odd, Off-Center Hallway In My 1880 Bungalow, I Knew It Was Meant To Become A Library. Before -> During -> After!

From The Moment I Saw This Odd, Off-Center Hallway In My 1880 Bungalow, I Knew It Was Meant To Become A Library. Before -> During -> After!

AmbitiousBookmark Report

5points
POST
#68

Introvert Den Near Portland, Maine, USA. Designed And Built By Me

Introvert Den Near Portland, Maine, USA. Designed And Built By Me

ANinjaForma Report

5points
POST
#69

7 Years Of Renovations Finally Completed - Sw Ohio, USA

7 Years Of Renovations Finally Completed - Sw Ohio, USA

highvolkage Report

5points
POST
#70

Took Us Almost 7 Years, But We Finally Finished Decorating Our Small Living Space In Our 970 Sq Ft Bungalow. Before And Afters

Took Us Almost 7 Years, But We Finally Finished Decorating Our Small Living Space In Our 970 Sq Ft Bungalow. Before And Afters

AnnesMan Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

I Know It’s Not Perfect But I’m Very Proud Of My DIY Bathroom Remodel. (Brookhaven, Ms)

I Know It’s Not Perfect But I’m Very Proud Of My DIY Bathroom Remodel. (Brookhaven, Ms)

belleandherbeast Report

4points
POST
#72

Before And After Kitchen In Virginia

Before And After Kitchen In Virginia

spodinielri0 Report

4points
POST
Marie re re
Marie re re
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Really pleased to see that the original radiator has been kept and restore.

0
0points
reply
#73

New Jersey Bathroom Renovation

New Jersey Bathroom Renovation

Ok_Night4020 Report

4points
POST
#74

Before And After A Quick Two Day Project To Brighten Up The Living Room. Brookhaven, Mississippi

Before And After A Quick Two Day Project To Brighten Up The Living Room. Brookhaven, Mississippi

belleandherbeast Report

4points
POST
#75

A Year Later Feeling A Bit Brighter And A Lot More Like Home - Connecticut

A Year Later Feeling A Bit Brighter And A Lot More Like Home - Connecticut

damawe Report

4points
POST
#76

Recently Finished Redoing Our Mud Room - Before / After (New Hampshire)

Recently Finished Redoing Our Mud Room - Before / After (New Hampshire)

averagejimz Report

4points
POST
#77

Converted Loft Space Before And After (Halifax, Canada)

Converted Loft Space Before And After (Halifax, Canada)

Farquea Report

4points
POST
#78

Powder Room Before & After! A (Finally) Completed DIY Project. Charlotte, Nc

Powder Room Before & After! A (Finally) Completed DIY Project. Charlotte, Nc