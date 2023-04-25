From repainting the bedroom walls and putting up new shelves in the kitchen to replacing light fixtures and outlets, our busy lifestyles often keep us away from renovating our homes.

But DIY projects can really elevate our living spaces, and either allow us to fall back in love with them or increase their value before a sale.

So let's take a look at this subreddit to see what can be achieved. Dedicated to "real people [and] real rooms,” it features only original content, photographed and submitted by the actual inhabitants themselves.