88 Times People’s Renovations Made Their Homes Much Cozier, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)
From repainting the bedroom walls and putting up new shelves in the kitchen to replacing light fixtures and outlets, our busy lifestyles often keep us away from renovating our homes.
But DIY projects can really elevate our living spaces, and either allow us to fall back in love with them or increase their value before a sale.
So let's take a look at this subreddit to see what can be achieved. Dedicated to "real people [and] real rooms,” it features only original content, photographed and submitted by the actual inhabitants themselves.
Kitchen Renovation Done After 13+ Months
2 Years Of Dust, Noise And More Dust And Things Are Finally Starting To Look And Feel Like A Home
Ιt's too dark for my taste, but if it works for you, great! :)
Edwardian 1903 Terrace In The UK. Living Room Before And After
Before And After: The Kitchen Of My Condo Remodel In Stockholm, Sweden
Renovated Master Bath In 1930s Home (Texas)
Now And Then Of Our Living Room In A Small Victorian Terrace. Bristol UK
Our New Bathroom! Slide For Before Photos. Rural Southern Minnesota
Finished In Time For School, My Daughter’s Room In Bethlehem, Pa
Before And After Living And Dining Room - Germany
Attic Remodel, Finally Done
Galley Kitchen Remodel, Portland Or. (Before Pic At The End)
Before And After Of My San Francisco Kitchen!
My First Project: Basement Kitchen Overhaul In An 18th Century Townhouse (Weymouth, UK) ...bringing Back Some Character!
My Earthy Home Office. Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
Recently Finished Our Kitchen Remodel For Under $1000 - After / Before (New Hampshire)
Master Bathroom DIY Upgrades - Indianapolis
Before/After/After
Our Nursery (Prior To Baby Chaos). New Orleans, La
Connecticut Kitchen Remodel
Kitchenbefore & After - Finally Remodeled Our Kitchen In Grand Rapids, Mi
Living Room, Ri Painted My Ceiling
Country Gothic Home Just Finished. Before/After
Converted Our Tiny Third Bedroom Into Our Upstairs Bathroom. Bristol UK
Southern California Living Room Transformation [before/After]
Guest Room | Nj
Master Bathroom Before And After In Wilmington, Nc
Before & After Of My Loft Bedroom
Guest Bathroom, Colorado. “Before”photo At The End
Full Bathroom Renovation (Swipe For Before!) [kent, UK]
Shower- After/Before -Seattle Wa
My Bedroom Before And After | Arizona
I Was Out Of Town Working For 2 Weeks And My Wife Surprised Me With A Low Budget Renovation Of Our Basement Bathroom!
From Old To New. A Peek Into Our British Victorian Living Room Being Brought Back To Life. Circa 1886
Earthy Sunroom In Our 1927 Home. Great Falls Mt
Before And After Kitchen In New Hampshire
I Just Finished My First Kitchen Remodel. I Designed It And Did All The Work Myself. Northern Colorado
Home Renovation In Ma, Before And After
Before/After Guest Bathroom, Dallas
Kitchen Before/After
Kitchen Remodel, Southern UK
Laundry. Brisbane Australia
The Laundry Room Is The Most Under Appreciated Room ! Phoenix, Az. The Last Of Our 10 Year Remodel In The 1964 Arizona Ranch Home
The Only Finished Room In Our London House
My Stair Refit. Before During And After. Took About Two Weeks. Toronto
My Bedroom Decorating Journey. Near Sacramento, Ca
Primary Closet Remodel - Vernon, Nj
Before (Agent's Pics) & Afters Of My 18th C. Townhouse [weymouth, UK] ~ 2 Years Non-Stop Work ~ We Bid Adieu In 2 Weeks
Renovated My Cramped Master Bath In Stamford, Vt
Living Room After/Before. Dc Metro Area
Home Office, Southern Ohio (Before & After)
Before And After Of Our Small Bathroom In Sf
Before & After DIY Kitchen Makeover. California
Before & After Bathroom Remodel. California
Moved Into My First Studio! (Before/After) North Carolina
Cleveland, Ohio. Living Room Before And After
Dedicated A Day To Redoing An Old Unused Bedroom At My Mom’s House. Now I Can Happily Sleep Over When I Visit! Boston, Ma
Guest Bedroom Renovation [after/Before] [manchester, UK]
Before & Afters! Ann Arbor, Michigan
Arizona Ranch Kitchen Remodel & Buildout (Phx)
My Living Room That We Renovated In The Panhandle Of Florida
Before/ After- Our Iowa Living Room
Kitchen/Living Room, Ontario
Nursery Accent Wall
Half To Full Bath Conversion - Indianapolis, In
Bedroom. Ontario, Canada
Makeover On A Budget… Did This For 1k. I Know It’s Not For Everyone But We Love It
From The Moment I Saw This Odd, Off-Center Hallway In My 1880 Bungalow, I Knew It Was Meant To Become A Library. Before -> During -> After!
Introvert Den Near Portland, Maine, USA. Designed And Built By Me
7 Years Of Renovations Finally Completed - Sw Ohio, USA
Took Us Almost 7 Years, But We Finally Finished Decorating Our Small Living Space In Our 970 Sq Ft Bungalow. Before And Afters
I Know It’s Not Perfect But I’m Very Proud Of My DIY Bathroom Remodel. (Brookhaven, Ms)
Before And After Kitchen In Virginia
