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“Don’t Let Yourself Get Emotional”: Boss Messages To Grieving Employee Enrages People
Stressed red-haired man with eyes closed, touching head, symbolizing emotional struggle at work and grieving employee response.
Economy & Labor, Society

“Don’t Let Yourself Get Emotional”: Boss Messages To Grieving Employee Enrages People

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People have different ways to process grief. Some would rather keep themselves busy to numb their emotions, while others may be unable to do anything productive for a while.

This man needed to take an extended period of time off from his job after a friend’s tragic and sudden passing. However, his boss refused to show compassion and instead threatened to fire him if he didn’t report for work.

The employee went on to share the appalling text exchanges between him and his manager, which you will find as you scroll through. 

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    For some people, grief can feel debilitating

    Image credits: ijeab / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    This man was left in shock after the sudden passing of a friend, which his boss didn’t take too kindly

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    Image credits: drobotdean / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    He shared screenshots of their text exchange

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    Image credits: DarthVetter14

    Image credits: DarthVetter14

    There’s a high cost on the company’s end for failing to address an employee’s grief

    What the author’s boss seems to fail to realize is the high hidden costs of his approach to employee bereavement. According to Forbes, around half of employees will consider leaving the company if their employers do not provide any form of support during their time of mourning. 

    Leaving grief unaddressed may also lead to lower employee retention rates, while also hindering psychological safety. 

    According to Facebook’s former chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, only 60 percent of private-sector employees receive paid time off after a loved one’s passing, “and usually just a few days.” 

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    “Grief is a demanding companion. In those early days and weeks and months, it was always there, not just below the surface but on the surface,” Sandberg stated, noting that grief-related productivity losses in the US alone may cost companies as much as $75 billion annually. 

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    This is why Grief.com founder David Kessler urges companies to provide emotional support for employees going through a loss. 

    “You have to look at the individual response and know that no two will be alike in processing their grief,” Kessler said. 

    Based on the text exchanges the author posted, it didn’t appear that his boss cared about his situation at all. The threats to fire him only added insult to injury. It may be better for him to leave for a company that cares about his well-being.

    People in the comments mostly had well-wishes for the author, and some choice words for his boss

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

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    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    claireelise avatar
    Claire Elise
    Claire Elise
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My 2nd boss, the princess of her dad's grocery store, didn't train me for the job, then followed me into the drinks walkin and screamed "GET OUT!!!" She was blocking the door, and started ranting at me about how horrible and stupid I was. And when I say ranting, I mean she was repeating herself, partway hyperventilating, she was cussing me out, accusing me of flirting with her husband (who looked like one of the Croods) there was spit outside of her lip zone...she only stopped when I was in tears, whereupon she calmed and told me "stop crying. I'll cut you a check and you can leave out the back so no one sees you upset" I left out the front of the store check in hand, crying freely. Its a tiny community, so she lost the store a lot of business for that. She sent me a letter saying "Im sorry you don't understand how things work in the real world, but" I dont know what the rest of the letter said lol

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This guy sounds exactly like my mother and sister. Things like depression and grief aren't real. Mental health issues are just you being weak, and you could get over them if you wanted to. If you're still sad, it's because you WANT to be sad and you want people to give you attention. It seems impossible to think that there are human beings who are like that, but I have two of them in my family who have said more or less the same kind of things to me. So unfortunately, if anyone thinks that people couldn't be this heartless... they can be :(

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    0points
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    User avatar
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    claireelise avatar
    Claire Elise
    Claire Elise
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My 2nd boss, the princess of her dad's grocery store, didn't train me for the job, then followed me into the drinks walkin and screamed "GET OUT!!!" She was blocking the door, and started ranting at me about how horrible and stupid I was. And when I say ranting, I mean she was repeating herself, partway hyperventilating, she was cussing me out, accusing me of flirting with her husband (who looked like one of the Croods) there was spit outside of her lip zone...she only stopped when I was in tears, whereupon she calmed and told me "stop crying. I'll cut you a check and you can leave out the back so no one sees you upset" I left out the front of the store check in hand, crying freely. Its a tiny community, so she lost the store a lot of business for that. She sent me a letter saying "Im sorry you don't understand how things work in the real world, but" I dont know what the rest of the letter said lol

    0
    0points
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This guy sounds exactly like my mother and sister. Things like depression and grief aren't real. Mental health issues are just you being weak, and you could get over them if you wanted to. If you're still sad, it's because you WANT to be sad and you want people to give you attention. It seems impossible to think that there are human beings who are like that, but I have two of them in my family who have said more or less the same kind of things to me. So unfortunately, if anyone thinks that people couldn't be this heartless... they can be :(

    0
    0points
    reply
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