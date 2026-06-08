“Don’t Let Yourself Get Emotional”: Boss Messages To Grieving Employee Enrages People

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People have different ways to process grief. Some would rather keep themselves busy to numb their emotions, while others may be unable to do anything productive for a while.

This man needed to take an extended period of time off from his job after a friend’s tragic and sudden passing. However, his boss refused to show compassion and instead threatened to fire him if he didn’t report for work.

The employee went on to share the appalling text exchanges between him and his manager, which you will find as you scroll through.

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For some people, grief can feel debilitating

Image credits: ijeab / Magnific (not the actual photo)

This man was left in shock after the sudden passing of a friend, which his boss didn’t take too kindly



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Image credits: drobotdean / Magnific (not the actual photo)

He shared screenshots of their text exchange

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Image credits: DarthVetter14

Image credits: DarthVetter14

There’s a high cost on the company’s end for failing to address an employee’s grief

What the author’s boss seems to fail to realize is the high hidden costs of his approach to employee bereavement. According to Forbes, around half of employees will consider leaving the company if their employers do not provide any form of support during their time of mourning.

Leaving grief unaddressed may also lead to lower employee retention rates, while also hindering psychological safety.

According to Facebook’s former chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, only 60 percent of private-sector employees receive paid time off after a loved one’s passing, “and usually just a few days.”

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“Grief is a demanding companion. In those early days and weeks and months, it was always there, not just below the surface but on the surface,” Sandberg stated, noting that grief-related productivity losses in the US alone may cost companies as much as $75 billion annually.

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This is why Grief.com founder David Kessler urges companies to provide emotional support for employees going through a loss.

“You have to look at the individual response and know that no two will be alike in processing their grief,” Kessler said.

Based on the text exchanges the author posted, it didn’t appear that his boss cared about his situation at all. The threats to fire him only added insult to injury. It may be better for him to leave for a company that cares about his well-being.

People in the comments mostly had well-wishes for the author, and some choice words for his boss

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