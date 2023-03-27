Taste might be subjective, but interesting design decisions are something that many of us can appreciate, no matter how much we might love or loathe a particular aesthetic. When it comes to modern design, there are so many different styles to choose from. The most interesting and unique examples end up getting shared by the founder of the popular ‘Call It Design’ project.

We’ve collected some of the best recent modern design pics, as shared on the Instagram page, to inspire you to think bigger and in more creative ways when it comes to your home. Scroll down and upvote your fave pics, Pandas. Meanwhile, if you need us, we’ll be sketching out a few ideas for how to refurbish our living rooms and kitchens…