Taste might be subjective, but interesting design decisions are something that many of us can appreciate, no matter how much we might love or loathe a particular aesthetic. When it comes to modern design, there are so many different styles to choose from. The most interesting and unique examples end up getting shared by the founder of the popular ‘Call It Design’ project.

We’ve collected some of the best recent modern design pics, as shared on the Instagram page, to inspire you to think bigger and in more creative ways when it comes to your home. Scroll down and upvote your fave pics, Pandas. Meanwhile, if you need us, we’ll be sketching out a few ideas for how to refurbish our living rooms and kitchens…

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Space For Relaxation

Space For Relaxation

callitdesignco Report

21points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There’s something very creepy looking out of a teepee in the next room. But this room is perfect.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#2

In Love With This Bookshop

In Love With This Bookshop

callitdesignco Report

20points
POST
Dahamada Jamawas
Dahamada Jamawas
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bookshop is closed for today, because there was an unexpected curve on my way

2
2points
reply
#3

I'm In Love With This View

I'm In Love With This View

callitdesignco Report

18points
POST
Dahamada Jamawas
Dahamada Jamawas
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh man, I would stand there and wash a single spoon for hours.

3
3points
reply
View more comments

The mastermind behind the ‘Call It Design’ project is Ali Traibiz. He aims to inspire people to “connect and make a positive impact through design,” and keeps an eye on the pulse of modern design trends worldwide.

At the time of writing, the Instagram page had already grown to have a following of 104k people. The page has continued to expand over the years. Back in 2020, the account had just 55k followers.
#4

A Stunning Home

A Stunning Home

callitdesignco Report

17points
POST
#5

The Face Said “Read The Sign”. This Is An Awesome DIY Cat Bed

The Face Said “Read The Sign”. This Is An Awesome DIY Cat Bed

callitdesignco Report

17points
POST
Clay S.
Clay S.
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I definitely need this. And a cat

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#6

Moon Sculpting

Moon Sculpting

callitdesignco Report

16points
POST

During a previous interview with Bored Panda, Ali, the founder of the page, shone some light on the entire project and the inspiration behind it.

“I started getting into modern design when I wanted to renovate my 1-bedroom apartment," he told us earlier.
#7

The Colorful Set Up

The Colorful Set Up

callitdesignco Report

16points
POST
#8

Such A Peaceful Spot

Such A Peaceful Spot

callitdesignco Report

15points
POST
#9

Im In Love With This Stunning Wall Painting

Im In Love With This Stunning Wall Painting

callitdesignco Report

15points
POST

“I myself try to avoid the extra fluff, that's why I started digging into modern design, and appreciating its simplistic and unique look,” the founder told Bored Panda, adding that what draws people to modernism is the desire to express themselves through simplicity.

"I started this page 18 months ago and made over 1,300 posts," Ali said back in 2021. Now, in 2023, he has made nearly 1,800 posts, and continues sharing photos consistently.
#10

All The Colors In Istanbul

All The Colors In Istanbul

callitdesignco Report

14points
POST
Stephanie M Machado
Stephanie M Machado
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everything about this picture makes me feel very happy inside

1
1point
reply
#11

Workspace Inspo

Workspace Inspo

callitdesignco Report

14points
POST
#12

Can You Imagine Waking Up Like This?⁣

Can You Imagine Waking Up Like This?⁣

callitdesignco Report

13points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
3 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a giraffe, or a woman?

0
0points
reply

"Based on the posts that have had the biggest engagements and interests, I can see clearly what design features my followers like the most,” he told Bored Panda.

"For example, they're attracted by the most simple and minimalist architecture; boxy style, linear elements, flat roofs... They may seem basic, but they give that amazing, stunning, and artistic look to a place.”
#13

Handcarved Land & Sky Buffet

Handcarved Land & Sky Buffet

callitdesignco Report

13points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This style isn’t to my taste (mainly because of the feet). But I have to admit, in the right house, these would be fantastic

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#14

In Love With This Blank Wall Transformation Into A Lovely Display Area

In Love With This Blank Wall Transformation Into A Lovely Display Area

callitdesignco Report

13points
POST
Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am a mess, thank you for confirming.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

Artwork Portrays

Artwork Portrays

callitdesignco Report

13points
POST

Good design comes from communication between the vision of the designer, as well as the needs of the client. There has to be balance and harmony between the two sides, otherwise, what you’ll end up with is utter chaos.

For instance, no matter how great an interior designer might be, if they’re left to do whatever they want to do unchecked, some of their designs might become too detached from reality. What you might end up with are user-unfriendly design decisions that are more akin to art than livable, pleasant interiors.
#16

Art Nouveau Door

Art Nouveau Door

callitdesignco Report

13points
POST
#17

Vibrant Flowers As Main Interior Decor

Vibrant Flowers As Main Interior Decor

callitdesignco Report

13points
POST
Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Watering them could be automated. Maintening them would be impossible. I doubt this is real or more than a temporary art installation.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#18

Beautiful Sculptures

Beautiful Sculptures

callitdesignco Report

12points
POST

On the flip side, if the client is given free rein to micromanage the designer, you won’t get anything good either. Unless they have very strong backgrounds in art, architecture, design, or construction, odds are that the client might not know how to create an atmosphere of unity between all the disparate elements of their home. That’s what you need designers for—they look at interiors holistically, elevating the space, and combining materials, shapes, and colors into one pleasant whole.
#19

Monday Mood

Monday Mood

callitdesignco Report

12points
POST
Rachknits
Rachknits
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Upvote purely for the cutest sleepy kittie

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Such A Gorgeous Home

Such A Gorgeous Home

callitdesignco Report

12points
POST
#21

Stained Glass Bathtub By She Freaks, She Speaks With Midjouney

Stained Glass Bathtub By She Freaks, She Speaks With Midjouney

callitdesignco Report

12points
POST
View more comments

It’s not just communicating with clients that designers ought to value. They also need to keep open lines of communication with the actual contractors who turn their plans into reality. No matter how amazing your blueprints or your visuals are, things will go wrong!

Sooner or later, someone will mess up a detail or improvise if they don’t have access to the resources they need while crafting the interior. Your plans need to be very specific, so there’s little-to-no vagueness there.
#22

Absolutely In Love With This Gorgeous Kitchen

Absolutely In Love With This Gorgeous Kitchen

callitdesignco Report

11points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This kitchen and the 1st pic goes perfect ❤

1
1point
reply
#23

Such A Pleasant Atmosphere

Such A Pleasant Atmosphere

callitdesignco Report

11points
POST
#24

End Of August Raining In Amalfi Coast

End Of August Raining In Amalfi Coast

callitdesignco Report

11points
POST

As a designer, you can avoid some of these pitfalls by having some in-depth knowledge about construction processes and how materials are used. Not only that, but you also have to keep up-to-date with current trends.

It also helps if you know how to talk to and motivate the contractors so that they don’t cut corners. The best pros will spot problems in the making and pivot to solve them as they pop up. It’s a very involved process, but if you want to be the best at what you do, you have to be willing to go the extra mile.
#25

Reclining Lift Chair

Reclining Lift Chair

callitdesignco Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#26

The 'Bookscrew' Sideboard

The 'Bookscrew' Sideboard

callitdesignco Report

10points
POST
Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

welcoming dust at all possible angles :))

3
3points
reply
#27

Interior Space

Interior Space

callitdesignco Report

10points
POST

We know which of these interiors are definitely our top favorites, dear Pandas. But we'd love to find out which ones you enjoyed the most, too. Were there any modern design ideas in this list that you'd love to bring into your own homes? Maybe you spotted some furniture, materials, or colors that you already have at home? Swing by the comments and share your thoughts with us.
#28

Curved Stairs And Slide

Curved Stairs And Slide

callitdesignco Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

Japanese Bed Frame Design

Japanese Bed Frame Design

callitdesignco Report

10points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Morning toe terror incarnate

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Amazing Bookshelf Designs From Around The World

Amazing Bookshelf Designs From Around The World

callitdesignco Report

9points
POST
#31

Amazing Interior Design

Amazing Interior Design

callitdesignco Report

9points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks cool but couldnt sit here for long 🤯

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#32

Great Idea

Great Idea

callitdesignco Report

9points
POST
#33

Stunning Bathroom Tiles

Stunning Bathroom Tiles

callitdesignco Report

8points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very busy. But I wouldn’t say no.

0
0points
reply
#34

Little Walnut Side Table

Little Walnut Side Table

callitdesignco Report

8points
POST
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This seems a bit underwhelming compared with everything else in this post.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#35

Amazing Restaurant Entrance

Amazing Restaurant Entrance

callitdesignco Report

8points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks cool, grey would be better painted white and hide the graffiti on the wall

0
0points
reply
#36

Tag Someone Who Needs This In Their Life

Tag Someone Who Needs This In Their Life

callitdesignco Report

8points
POST
Sabinu
Sabinu
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A better question would be, Who doesn't

3
3points
reply
#37

So Dreamy

So Dreamy

callitdesignco Report

8points
POST
#38

Stunning Sculptures

Stunning Sculptures

callitdesignco Report

8points
POST
#39

What Do You Think About This Hidden Faucet?

What Do You Think About This Hidden Faucet?

callitdesignco Report

8points
POST
Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The faucet is by far the most used element of any kitchen. Why would you hide it and make it harder to use? If the kitchen is for show only, why not. If it’s meant to be used, it would stay open and this would appear as a gadget.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#40

In Love With Luxurious Hideaway In The Middle Of The Jungle

In Love With Luxurious Hideaway In The Middle Of The Jungle

callitdesignco Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Sleepover But Make It Extra

Sleepover But Make It Extra

callitdesignco Report

8points
POST
#42

This "Book" Vase

This "Book" Vase

callitdesignco Report

8points
POST
#43

Futuristic World

Futuristic World

callitdesignco Report

8points
POST
#44

Perfection

Perfection

callitdesignco Report

8points
POST
#45

Orchid Forest Cikole

Orchid Forest Cikole

callitdesignco Report

7points
POST
#46

Snowy Mornings From The Eco House Merisi In Georgia

Snowy Mornings From The Eco House Merisi In Georgia

callitdesignco Report

7points
POST
#47

How Beautiful Is This Table Design?

How Beautiful Is This Table Design?

callitdesignco Report

7points
POST
#48

Cozy, Warm, And Peaceful

Cozy, Warm, And Peaceful

callitdesignco Report

7points
POST
Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Warm? Not with brilliant white paint and brilliant faux marble floor tiles.

0
0points
reply
#49

Shylight

Shylight

callitdesignco Report

7points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Needs the black handle thingies changed to cream and would blend in nicer

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#50

Spring Is Coming

Spring Is Coming

callitdesignco Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Semi-Automatic Tea Set

Semi-Automatic Tea Set

callitdesignco Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#52

A Push Stick With A Reminder Of Why We Need To Use Push Sticks

A Push Stick With A Reminder Of Why We Need To Use Push Sticks

callitdesignco Report

7points
POST
#53

What Do You Think About This ?

What Do You Think About This ?

callitdesignco Report

7points
POST
Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What do I think about it? There would be 4 big gaps in the table that they never show you :)

0
0points
reply
#54

Barf Mug

Barf Mug

callitdesignco Report

7points
POST
#55

Tag Someone You’d Relax Here With

Tag Someone You’d Relax Here With

callitdesignco Report

7points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would relax here with me, just me.. add anyone else and it wouldnt be relaxing

0
0points
reply
#56

Which Kitchen Is Your Favorite

Which Kitchen Is Your Favorite

callitdesignco Report

7points
POST
#57

Ludovico Office

Ludovico Office

callitdesignco Report

6points
POST
Clay S.
Clay S.
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The undersized drawers trigger my ocd

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#58

In The Northern Coast Of Egypt

In The Northern Coast Of Egypt

callitdesignco Report

6points
POST
#59

Santorini Dreaming

Santorini Dreaming

callitdesignco Report

6points
POST
#60

A Majestic Dinner Spot In San Diego

A Majestic Dinner Spot In San Diego

callitdesignco Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Creativity!

Creativity!

callitdesignco Report

6points
POST
#62

Imagine Taking This Magical Train Ride Through Alaska!

Imagine Taking This Magical Train Ride Through Alaska!

callitdesignco Report

6points
POST
#63

Who Wants To Try This New Style For A Christmas Tree!

Who Wants To Try This New Style For A Christmas Tree!

callitdesignco Report

6points
POST
#64

What Do You Think About This Beautiful Tiny House?

What Do You Think About This Beautiful Tiny House?

callitdesignco Report

6points
POST
#65

How Cool Is This Staircase Idea?

How Cool Is This Staircase Idea?

callitdesignco Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#66

How Awesome Are These?

How Awesome Are These?

callitdesignco Report

6points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If there for catching spills they are not doing a great job 🤦‍♀️

0
0points
reply
#67

What Do You Think About This Amazing Place?

What Do You Think About This Amazing Place?