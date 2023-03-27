77 Interesting Examples Of Modern Design, As Shared On This Instagram Page (New Pics)
Taste might be subjective, but interesting design decisions are something that many of us can appreciate, no matter how much we might love or loathe a particular aesthetic. When it comes to modern design, there are so many different styles to choose from. The most interesting and unique examples end up getting shared by the founder of the popular ‘Call It Design’ project.
We've collected some of the best recent modern design pics, as shared on the Instagram page, to inspire you to think bigger and in more creative ways when it comes to your home.
Space For Relaxation
There’s something very creepy looking out of a teepee in the next room. But this room is perfect.
In Love With This Bookshop
Bookshop is closed for today, because there was an unexpected curve on my way
I'm In Love With This View
Oh man, I would stand there and wash a single spoon for hours.
The mastermind behind the ‘Call It Design’ project is Ali Traibiz. He aims to inspire people to “connect and make a positive impact through design,” and keeps an eye on the pulse of modern design trends worldwide.
At the time of writing, the Instagram page had already grown to have a following of 104k people. The page has continued to expand over the years. Back in 2020, the account had just 55k followers.
A Stunning Home
The Face Said “Read The Sign”. This Is An Awesome DIY Cat Bed
Moon Sculpting
During a previous interview with Bored Panda, Ali, the founder of the page, shone some light on the entire project and the inspiration behind it.
“I started getting into modern design when I wanted to renovate my 1-bedroom apartment," he told us earlier.
The Colorful Set Up
Such A Peaceful Spot
Im In Love With This Stunning Wall Painting
“I myself try to avoid the extra fluff, that's why I started digging into modern design, and appreciating its simplistic and unique look,” the founder told Bored Panda, adding that what draws people to modernism is the desire to express themselves through simplicity.
"I started this page 18 months ago and made over 1,300 posts," Ali said back in 2021. Now, in 2023, he has made nearly 1,800 posts, and continues sharing photos consistently.
All The Colors In Istanbul
Everything about this picture makes me feel very happy inside
Workspace Inspo
Can You Imagine Waking Up Like This?
"Based on the posts that have had the biggest engagements and interests, I can see clearly what design features my followers like the most,” he told Bored Panda.
"For example, they're attracted by the most simple and minimalist architecture; boxy style, linear elements, flat roofs... They may seem basic, but they give that amazing, stunning, and artistic look to a place.”
Handcarved Land & Sky Buffet
This style isn’t to my taste (mainly because of the feet). But I have to admit, in the right house, these would be fantastic
In Love With This Blank Wall Transformation Into A Lovely Display Area
Artwork Portrays
Good design comes from communication between the vision of the designer, as well as the needs of the client. There has to be balance and harmony between the two sides, otherwise, what you’ll end up with is utter chaos.
For instance, no matter how great an interior designer might be, if they’re left to do whatever they want to do unchecked, some of their designs might become too detached from reality. What you might end up with are user-unfriendly design decisions that are more akin to art than livable, pleasant interiors.
Vibrant Flowers As Main Interior Decor
Watering them could be automated. Maintening them would be impossible. I doubt this is real or more than a temporary art installation.
Beautiful Sculptures
On the flip side, if the client is given free rein to micromanage the designer, you won’t get anything good either. Unless they have very strong backgrounds in art, architecture, design, or construction, odds are that the client might not know how to create an atmosphere of unity between all the disparate elements of their home. That’s what you need designers for—they look at interiors holistically, elevating the space, and combining materials, shapes, and colors into one pleasant whole.
Monday Mood
Such A Gorgeous Home
Stained Glass Bathtub By She Freaks, She Speaks With Midjouney
It’s not just communicating with clients that designers ought to value. They also need to keep open lines of communication with the actual contractors who turn their plans into reality. No matter how amazing your blueprints or your visuals are, things will go wrong!
Sooner or later, someone will mess up a detail or improvise if they don’t have access to the resources they need while crafting the interior. Your plans need to be very specific, so there’s little-to-no vagueness there.
Absolutely In Love With This Gorgeous Kitchen
Such A Pleasant Atmosphere
End Of August Raining In Amalfi Coast
As a designer, you can avoid some of these pitfalls by having some in-depth knowledge about construction processes and how materials are used. Not only that, but you also have to keep up-to-date with current trends.
It also helps if you know how to talk to and motivate the contractors so that they don’t cut corners. The best pros will spot problems in the making and pivot to solve them as they pop up. It’s a very involved process, but if you want to be the best at what you do, you have to be willing to go the extra mile.
Reclining Lift Chair
The 'Bookscrew' Sideboard
Interior Space
We know which of these interiors are definitely our top favorites, dear Pandas. But we'd love to find out which ones you enjoyed the most, too. Were there any modern design ideas in this list that you'd love to bring into your own homes? Maybe you spotted some furniture, materials, or colors that you already have at home?
Curved Stairs And Slide
Japanese Bed Frame Design
Amazing Bookshelf Designs From Around The World
Amazing Interior Design
Great Idea
Stunning Bathroom Tiles
Little Walnut Side Table
This seems a bit underwhelming compared with everything else in this post.
Amazing Restaurant Entrance
Looks cool, grey would be better painted white and hide the graffiti on the wall
So Dreamy
Stunning Sculptures
What Do You Think About This Hidden Faucet?
The faucet is by far the most used element of any kitchen. Why would you hide it and make it harder to use? If the kitchen is for show only, why not. If it’s meant to be used, it would stay open and this would appear as a gadget.
In Love With Luxurious Hideaway In The Middle Of The Jungle
Sleepover But Make It Extra
This "Book" Vase
Futuristic World
Perfection
Orchid Forest Cikole
Snowy Mornings From The Eco House Merisi In Georgia
How Beautiful Is This Table Design?
Cozy, Warm, And Peaceful
Warm? Not with brilliant white paint and brilliant faux marble floor tiles.
Shylight
Needs the black handle thingies changed to cream and would blend in nicer
Spring Is Coming
Semi-Automatic Tea Set
A Push Stick With A Reminder Of Why We Need To Use Push Sticks
What Do You Think About This ?
What do I think about it? There would be 4 big gaps in the table that they never show you :)
Barf Mug
I would relax here with me, just me.. add anyone else and it wouldnt be relaxing
Which Kitchen Is Your Favorite
Ludovico Office
In The Northern Coast Of Egypt
Santorini Dreaming
A Majestic Dinner Spot In San Diego
Creativity!
Imagine Taking This Magical Train Ride Through Alaska!
Who Wants To Try This New Style For A Christmas Tree!
What Do You Think About This Beautiful Tiny House?
How Cool Is This Staircase Idea?
How Awesome Are These?
If there for catching spills they are not doing a great job 🤦♀️