David Beckham Praised For Sweet Gesture Which Calmed Wife Victoria At Buckingham Palace Banquet
News

David Beckham Praised For Sweet Gesture Which Calmed Wife Victoria At Buckingham Palace Banquet

Fans are loving David Beckham’s kind gesture to his wife Victoria during an event on Tuesday night.

The two, whose invites were kept under wraps until just yesterday, attended a glittering royal banquet for the Emir of Qatar at Buckingham Palace.

David looked relaxed and at home, but the fashion designer seemed much more uncomfortable — until her husband used his instincts to comfort her.

Highlights
  • David Beckham calmed Victoria at a royal banquet with a sweet hand-holding gesture.
  • Fans admired David's instinctive action to reassure his nervous wife.
  • Body language expert noticed Victoria's nervousness and David's calming presence.

David’s sweet gesture to calm his wife’s nerves has people talking on the Internet

Image credits: victoriabeckham

The couple made their entrance to the event through the East Gallery while surrounded by royals and dignitaries, as reported by the Daily Mail

David wore a pristine black suit while Victoria dazzled in a stunning black gown.

Despite her glamorous outfit, however, the 50-year-old could be seen nervously looking around for her husband before he stepped in, quickly taking her hand.

The subtle yet meaningful motion was praised by fans.

Image credits: WPA Pool / Getty

“Love how she quickly knew to grab his hand to calm her fear,” one netizen wrote. “Such a beautiful couple.”

Another said, “Posh being so relatable with her nerves! I love that.”

“Victoria looks nervous as hell, David calm and societable,” a third observed. “Let’s hope they had a pleasant evening!” 

However, according to an expert, the two were not in sync

Image credits: WPA Pool / Getty

In an interview with Express, body language expert Judi James broke down the telling signs of the couple’s postures.

“David looks so much like a man in the right place at the right time here, completely within his zone of comfort in the very regal setting,” she stated. 

“He manages to combine a slow, stately, procession-style walk with a relaxed smile and even an eyebrow-flash gesture of acknowledgement and greeting as he strolls along for the state banquet.”

The contrast was obvious when she turned to the singer.

Image credits: victoriabeckham

Victoria shows several signs of nervousness, though. For some reason, she has walked rigidly ahead of her husband, perhaps in a bid to get the walk over as quickly as possible, and her micro head-jerks and facial movements suggest she might suddenly be feeling exposed by herself,” she observed.

“She turns her head to the side a couple of times as though to check where David is and then she holds her hand out in a silent ‘ask’ for a reassuring hand clasp. David responds with the kind of sixth sense that long-term couples enjoy, encasing her hand in his in a gesture of reassurance and protection.” 

The pair were additionally seated apart during dinner

Image credits: Victor Boyko / Getty

David, who was invited to the event to be an ambassador at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, was sitting next to Naseer Al-Khelaifi — a Qatari businessman and President of French football club PSG. 

On the other hand, Victoria was situated closer to the “top table.” Lord Levy, the former CEO of a large independent group of music companies, was seated to her left, while Lord Darzi, an academic surgeon and politician, was to her right.

Image credits: victoriabeckham

As per the Daily Mail, this seating arrangement was “organized by Buckingham Palace’s Master of the Household’s Department in conjunction with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.”

While the gesture was small and simple, it certainly caught the attention of fans

Image credits: freedom_007__

Image credits: sunshineon2024

Image credits: TammyPaxMP

Image credits: dewetmary

Image credits: joyannmarshall2

Image credits: KristinaCorcor7

Image credits: Tweet9874

Image credits: DemetraAutumn

