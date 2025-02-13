Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

David Beckham Sparks Controversy After Video Shows Him Trying To Kiss Daughter Harper, 13
Celebrities, News

David Beckham Sparks Controversy After Video Shows Him Trying To Kiss Daughter Harper, 13

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

David Beckham sparked controversy after a video surfaced of him attempting to kiss his 13-year-old daughter, Harper Seven, on the lips.

The football star attended the launch of his bodywear collection with Hugo Boss alongside his wife, Victoria, and three of their children: Harper, Cruz, and Romeo.

At the London event, the proud dad was filmed trying to kiss his daughter on the dance floor. Appearing embarrassed, Harper leaned away, turning her face so that he kissed her cheek instead.

Highlights
  • David Beckham faces controversy for trying to kiss his daughter Harper, 13, on the lips.
  • While some criticized David's display of affection, others argued that there was nothing inappropriate about it.
  • The retired football player previously addressed criticism over kissing his children on the lips.

The playful moment, captured in a clip shared by Paris Match on January 30, has recently become the subject of heated debate.

RELATED:

    David Beckham stirred debate after a video showed him attempting to kiss his thirteen-year-old daughter, Harper
    David Beckham with daughter Harper in a pink dress and family at an event.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

    “What’s he doing? That’s his daughter,” commented a scandalized TikTok user.

    “Your thoughts are the problem, not his actions,” another responded.

    “Why the hell is he doing that?” someone else wrote, while a separate user stated, “He is sick.”

    “Showing affection to his daughter, and if you look at it any other way, you’re the problem; maybe you need your hard drive checked,” commented another netizen, defending David’s display of parental love.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another critic noted: “That’s weird. Her reaction speaks volumes and seems to agree with me and not you.”

    Father and daughter sitting together, smiling at a sports event.

    Image credits: davidbeckham

    “Seriously though, I do think there is an appropriate age that parents should stop kissing their children on the lips,” they added. “She looks about 16, so that’s too old in my opinion.”

    This is not the first time that the Inter Miami co-founder has faced criticism for kissing his children on the lips.

    He directly addressed the negative remarks in 2017 after facing backlash over a photo of him kissing Harper, who was five at the time.

    “We want to show our kids love,” he said, as quoted by BBC.

    “I got criticized for kissing my daughter on the lips the other day. I kiss all my kids on the lips.

    “Brooklyn, maybe not. Brooklyn’s 18, he might find that a little bit strange,” he continued.

    The proud dad pouted his lips as he leaned toward his daughter, who turned her face, dodging the kiss

    Man in a suit leaning towards a young girl in a dimly lit gathering, surrounded by people chatting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: parismatch

    “But I’m very affectionate with the kids. It’s how I was brought up and Victoria, and it’s how we are with our children. We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them, and you know, we’re very affectionate with them.”

    Victoria was also criticized for posting a picture of herself kissing their daughter on the lips in 2016, as per the British broadcaster.

    Father and daughter sharing a playful moment in a crowded event setting.

    Image credits: parismatch

    In June 2024, the former Manchester United player made headlines after people deemed the way he was holding the pre-teen inappropriate.

    Harper was in attendance with her father as she watched Inter Miami play against St. Louis City SC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

    At the event, David showed his fatherly love by hugging his daughter and wrapping his arms around her waist.

    @parismatch #davidbeckham #harperbeckham #boss #londres #fatheranddaugther #harper #beckham ♬ Way down We Go – KALEO


    “Cringeworthy pictures… she looks about 18, it looks totally inappropriate,” one observer penned. 

    “Thought they were a couple,” another added.

    The former England captain recently shared his hopes for Harper to have “the same opportunities” as her three older brothers in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    David has sparked controversy before for his displays of fatherly affection toward Harper
    Father and daughter smiling at a soccer stadium, highlighting family bonding moments.

    Image credits: davidbeckham

    Father and daughter dressed elegantly at a formal event, sitting together and smiling warmly.

    Image credits: davidbeckham

    “I want my daughter Harper to have the same opportunities as her brothers and that should be the case for all girls everywhere,” he said after being recognized as a cultural leader, as per Sky News.

    “I’m lucky enough to be a father of three boys and one beautiful girl. I want Harper to grow up in a world where being a girl doesn’t determine what you can do, where you can go, or who you can become.”

    For Harper’s thirteenth birthday, the former England captain shared a post gushing over his “generous & beautiful young lady”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)


    Man in a suit bending down toward a young girl in a black dress, surrounded by people at an event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: parismatch

    He also expressed love for his only daughter in an adorable video posted on Instagram for her thirteenth birthday.

    The video, set to Bruno Mars’ Just The Way You Are, featured a compilation of photos and clips of Harper through the years, from taking her first steps as a baby to riding a bike, playing soccer with her dad and attending fashion shows with Victoria.

    “I’m very affectionate with the kids. It’s how I was brought up,” the 49-year-old previously said in response to the criticism

    A man in a suit holds an umbrella and embraces a girl in a pink dress.

    Image credits: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)


    “Happy 13th Birthday to my beautiful little girl 🩷 Daddy is so proud of you , you have grown up to be a kind, generous & a beautiful young lady with the most amazing heart & the most amazing smile that we all love so so much 🩷” he wrote.

    “Always be the beautiful person that you are 🩷 Harper Seven your my world.”

    The video continued to spark debate over the appropriateness of parents kissing their children on the mouth
    Comment responding to a video with David Beckham trying to kiss daughter Harper, calling it "cringey.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment questioning an action with a daughter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A comment by Nadia Cheng saying "give her space" related to David Beckham video.

    Comment about Beckham with text discussing public behavior in front of cameras.

    Comment on David Beckham video about kissing daughter Harper, reads "Time daddy to step back...

    Instagram comment related to David Beckham and daughter Harper, expressing discomfort.

    Instagram comment about David Beckham's daughter avoiding a kiss.

    Comment discussing David Beckham's frequent displays of affection towards daughter Harper.

    Comment criticizing David Beckham trying to kiss daughter Harper, emphasizing inappropriate behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about having a good father figure with laughing and crying emojis.

    Comment about David Beckham's relationship with daughter Harper, mentioning her growing up but remaining his little girl.

    Comment about family affection with 352 likes and heart icon reaction.

    Comment about David Beckham showing affection to daughter Harper with emojis, likes, and replies visible.

    Comment praising David Beckham as a fantastic father in response to a video with daughter Harper.

    Comment about David Beckham being an embarrassing dad to his daughter Harper, with a heart emoji.

    Comment about a dad trying to embarrass his daughter with a loving gesture, capturing a playful family moment.

    Comment on David Beckham showing affection to his daughter Harper.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about David Beckham's love for daughter Harper, expressing how she's always his precious girl.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    3

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    yosarah54 avatar
    Danni
    Danni
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly, this looks so innocent and sweet, a funny moment between loving father and Daughter, what's wrong with people?!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    alessandramcintosh avatar
    AlithenewMC
    AlithenewMC
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate when parents kiss their kids on the mouths at any age (like do you know how gross and wet a toddler's mouth is?). But it looks like he at first goes to kiss her on the forehead, she backs up, and then he goes to kiss her face somewhere, and she turns her cheek. It's probably nothing, she's just getting to the age where she thinks her parents are cringey and doesn't want any public affection from them. I remember feeling like that around 12ish, and as much as it makes me sad to think, my kids will go through that too. It's normal, and it's also normal for parents to struggle balancing making sure their kids know they love them, while respecting that push away.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    yosarah54 avatar
    Danni
    Danni
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly, this looks so innocent and sweet, a funny moment between loving father and Daughter, what's wrong with people?!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    alessandramcintosh avatar
    AlithenewMC
    AlithenewMC
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate when parents kiss their kids on the mouths at any age (like do you know how gross and wet a toddler's mouth is?). But it looks like he at first goes to kiss her on the forehead, she backs up, and then he goes to kiss her face somewhere, and she turns her cheek. It's probably nothing, she's just getting to the age where she thinks her parents are cringey and doesn't want any public affection from them. I remember feeling like that around 12ish, and as much as it makes me sad to think, my kids will go through that too. It's normal, and it's also normal for parents to struggle balancing making sure their kids know they love them, while respecting that push away.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda