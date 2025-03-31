“Girl, Bye”: David Beckham’s Ex-Assistant Sparks Fury With New Bombshell Interview On Affair

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bold new interview, David Beckham‘s former assistant, Rebecca Loos, reiterates her claims of an affair with the soccer star.

Revisiting the incident over two decades later, Loos also directs her statements at Beckham’s wife, Victoria Beckham, adding a personal twist to a longstanding scandal.

David Beckham’s former assistant, who previously claimed they had an affair, is revisiting the incident 20 years later

Image credits: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Highlights In a new interview, David Beckham's former assistant Rebecca Loos spoke out about her alleged past affair with the soccer star.

Loos criticized the media's treatment of the scandal, saying that David remained unscathed while she and Victoria Beckham were blamed.

Despite Beckham's denial of the affair, Loos insists on her truth, which sparked fury on social media.

In a Sunday, March 30 interview with 60 Minutes Australia, the former Dutch model, who worked as David Beckham’s personal assistant in 2003 shared that she is standing by her words.

Loos had previously made headlines with a scandalous claim that she’d had a “naughty” 4-month affair with “Becks” during her time working with the star. Beckham, who was married to Victoria and had two kids at the time, had never confirmed the allegations.

Rebecca Loos said she spoke out about the affair to make David Beckham “feel pain too”

Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

Now rehashing that time in her life, Loos felt the need to speak up about her truth after her name was mentioned in the Beckhams’ popular Netflix series Beckham.

Loos also explained that the reason she spoke up about the incident 20 years ago was “for [David Beckham] to feel pain” too, as he was never blamed by the same media that labeled Rebecca as a homewrecker.

“I know how much his image means to him, and I just wanted to make him feel some pain too, I guess. I know that sounds very vindictive to say, but when you’re 26 years old, it’s how you react to heartache and pain,” she said.

Loos shared that while she and Victoria Beckham were blamed for the scandal, the soccer star was unscathed

Image credits: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Sending a message to Victoria Beckham, Loos shared, “There were horrible stories about me, there were horrible stories about his wife, Victoria. There were never horrible stories about him,” she said.

“He was Golden Balls. He was the man. Pat him on the back; good for you. Nothing changed in his life, but it was all Victoria’s fault; my fault. All the blame was on us,” she added.

Loos explained that she “stuck to the truth” about the affair

Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

Speaking about the affair, Loos said, “In my opinion, it was a very brave thing to do to go up against them. I have stuck to the truth. I’ve never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing.

“Why? Because I’m going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media, who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth,” she added.

After the Beckhams mentioned the alleged affair in their Netflix documentary, Loos felt the need to “stand up for [herself]”

Image credits: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Loos shared that she was okay with leaving the scandal in the past, but when Beckham referenced her in his self-titled 2023 Netflix documentary, saying the allegations were “incredibly difficult” for his wife, Victoria Beckham, Loos felt the need to “stand up for [herself].”

David has denied Rebecca’s cheating allegations, but in the documentary, he and Victoria opened up about the scandal that almost broke their marriage.

Victoria said the months afterward were the “hardest” of her life and that she no longer felt like the couple “had each other,” while David admitted he still doesn’t know how they got through the 2003 crisis.

Loos shared that hearing David Beckham call the claims “ludicrous” angered her

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Loos told 60 Minutes Australia that the Beckham documentary was surprising, as she “never thought for one second they would touch” on the affair claims, since Beckham “never really accepted anything public.”

Loos said, “I thought he would have come forward with a statement or something and just apologized. The fact that he referred to my claims as ‘ludicrous,’ that just pissed me off.

“Maybe he should think twice before he does what he does if he’s worried about the outcome for him,” she added.

“It’s a big part of my life, a big part of my journey. And if somebody tries to bring me down and smear me, I’m gonna have to stand up for myself. I think I always will,” Loos shared.

According to Loos, Beckham lured her into the affair with sweet talk



Image credits: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Loos also shared that while working as the star’s PA, she was the “first person they see in the morning and the last person they see in the evening.”

According to Loos, David allegedly invited her to a hotel when Victoria was out of town, and that she “gave in.”

She also stated that Beckham lured her into the affair with many text messages. “He told me he had never done this before. I was the first one. All of the cliche things,” Loos explained. “I believed him 100 percent. I fell hook, line, and sinker for every single cliche line he fed me.

“And then two weeks later, we were at [Cristiano] Ronaldo’s birthday party, and he’s off with this beautiful model. And I was like, ‘Uh.’ That was a hard night for me. I was like, ‘Uh, I don’t understand.’ And realizations started to hit that I’d been massively played,” she added.

David Beckham denied the affair allegations by calling them “ludicrous stories”



Image credits: davidbeckham

Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

Rebecca Loos, now married to a doctor and a mother to two teenage boys, started working for David Beckham after he transferred to Real Madrid from Manchester United in July 2003. She claimed they had a four-month affair that began shortly after her employment started.

Beckham denied the allegations, saying, “During the past few months, I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life,” at the time. “What appeared this morning is just one further example.

“The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids,” he added. “There is nothing any third party can do to change this.”

David and Victoria Beckham, who married in 1999, have four children: Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, and Harper.

Online users reacted to the bombshell interview in the comment section

People Also Ask What is Rebecca Loos doing currently? Rebecca Loos has changed her career path and is now a certified yoga and meditation teacher and works as a medical assistant.

Should celebrities be entitled to privacy? Fame does not negate the inherent right to privacy that all individuals possess. It's crucial for celebrities' safety and mental health.