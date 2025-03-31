Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Girl, Bye”: David Beckham’s Ex-Assistant Sparks Fury With New Bombshell Interview On Affair
Celebrities, News

“Girl, Bye”: David Beckham’s Ex-Assistant Sparks Fury With New Bombshell Interview On Affair

In a bold new interview, David Beckham‘s former assistant, Rebecca Loos, reiterates her claims of an affair with the soccer star. 

Revisiting the incident over two decades later, Loos also directs her statements at Beckham’s wife, Victoria Beckham, adding a personal twist to a longstanding scandal.

RELATED:

    David Beckham’s former assistant, who previously claimed they had an affair, is revisiting the incident 20 years later

    David Beckham smiling in a suit at an outdoor event, related to ex-assistant's affair interview.

    Image credits: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

    Highlights
    • In a new interview, David Beckham's former assistant Rebecca Loos spoke out about her alleged past affair with the soccer star.
    • Loos criticized the media's treatment of the scandal, saying that David remained unscathed while she and Victoria Beckham were blamed.
    • Despite Beckham's denial of the affair, Loos insists on her truth, which sparked fury on social media.
    In a Sunday, March 30 interview with 60 Minutes Australia, the former Dutch model, who worked as David Beckham’s personal assistant in 2003 shared that she is standing by her words. 

    Loos had previously made headlines with a scandalous claim that she’d had a “naughty” 4-month affair with “Becks” during her time working with the star. Beckham, who was married to Victoria and had two kids at the time, had never confirmed the allegations. 

    Rebecca Loos said she spoke out about the affair to make David Beckham “feel pain too”

    Woman smiling during an interview, discussing Beckham's ex-assistant affair controversy.

    Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

    Now rehashing that time in her life, Loos felt the need to speak up about her truth after her name was mentioned in the Beckhams’ popular Netflix series Beckham

    Loos also explained that the reason she spoke up about the incident 20 years ago was “for [David Beckham] to feel pain” too, as he was never blamed by the same media that labeled Rebecca as a homewrecker.

    “I know how much his image means to him, and I just wanted to make him feel some pain too, I guess. I know that sounds very vindictive to say, but when you’re 26 years old, it’s how you react to heartache and pain,” she said. 

    Loos shared that while she and Victoria Beckham were blamed for the scandal, the soccer star was unscathed

    David Beckham at an event in a suit, standing with Victoria Beckham in a white blazer.

    Image credits: Samir Hussein/WireImage

    Sending a message to Victoria Beckham, Loos shared, “There were horrible stories about me, there were horrible stories about his wife, Victoria. There were never horrible stories about him,” she said. 

    “He was Golden Balls. He was the man. Pat him on the back; good for you. Nothing changed in his life, but it was all Victoria’s fault; my fault. All the blame was on us,” she added.

    Loos explained that she “stuck to the truth” about the affair

    Woman discusses David Beckham affair in a candid interview, wearing a tank top and necklace, sitting indoors.

    Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

    Speaking about the affair, Loos said, “In my opinion, it was a very brave thing to do to go up against them. I have stuck to the truth. I’ve never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing.

    “Why? Because I’m going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media, who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth,” she added.

    After the Beckhams mentioned the alleged affair in their Netflix documentary, Loos felt the need to “stand up for [herself]”

    Woman in black outfit beside another holding a child, related to Beckham ex-assistant interview affair buzz.

    Image credits: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

    Loos shared that she was okay with leaving the scandal in the past, but when Beckham referenced her in his self-titled 2023 Netflix documentary, saying the allegations were “incredibly difficult” for his wife, Victoria Beckham, Loos felt the need to “stand up for [herself].”

    David has denied Rebecca’s cheating allegations, but in the documentary, he and Victoria opened up about the scandal that almost broke their marriage.

    Victoria said the months afterward were the “hardest” of her life and that she no longer felt like the couple “had each other,” while David admitted he still doesn’t know how they got through the 2003 crisis.

    Loos shared that hearing David Beckham call the claims “ludicrous” angered her

    Man and woman in white outfits holding hands, related to Beckham's ex-assistant interview on affair.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Loos told 60 Minutes Australia that the Beckham documentary was surprising, as she “never thought for one second they would touch” on the affair claims, since Beckham “never really accepted anything public.” 

    Loos said, “I thought he would have come forward with a statement or something and just apologized. The fact that he referred to my claims as ‘ludicrous,’ that just pissed me off.

    “Maybe he should think twice before he does what he does if he’s worried about the outcome for him,” she added.  

    “It’s a big part of my life, a big part of my journey. And if somebody tries to bring me down and smear me, I’m gonna have to stand up for myself. I think I always will,” Loos shared.

    According to Loos, Beckham lured her into the affair with sweet talk

    David Beckham in casual attire outdoors, related to ex-assistant's interview on affair rumors.

    Image credits: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

    Loos also shared that while working as the star’s PA, she was the “first person they see in the morning and the last person they see in the evening.”

    According to Loos, David allegedly invited her to a hotel when Victoria was out of town, and that she “gave in.”

    She also stated that Beckham lured her into the affair with many text messages. “He told me he had never done this before. I was the first one. All of the cliche things,” Loos explained. “I believed him 100 percent. I fell hook, line, and sinker for every single cliche line he fed me.

    “And then two weeks later, we were at [Cristiano] Ronaldo’s birthday party, and he’s off with this beautiful model. And I was like, ‘Uh.’ That was a hard night for me. I was like, ‘Uh, I don’t understand.’ And realizations started to hit that I’d been massively played,” she added.

    David Beckham denied the affair allegations by calling them “ludicrous stories”

    David Beckham with family at an elegant event, sparking fury with ex-assistant's bombshell affair interview.

    Image credits: davidbeckham

    Image credits: 60 Minutes Australia

    Rebecca Loos, now married to a doctor and a mother to two teenage boys, started working for David Beckham after he transferred to Real Madrid from Manchester United in July 2003. She claimed they had a four-month affair that began shortly after her employment started.

    Beckham denied the allegations, saying, “During the past few months, I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life,” at the time. “What appeared this morning is just one further example.

    “The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids,” he added. “There is nothing any third party can do to change this.”

    David and Victoria Beckham, who married in 1999, have four children: Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, and Harper.

    Online users reacted to the bombshell interview in the comment section

    Chat comment reacting to an ex-assistant's interview about David Beckham affair.

    Chat message response about David Beckham's ex-assistant affair interview.

    Comment on David Beckham affair interview sparks online reactions.

    Comment reacting to David Beckham's ex-assistant's affair interview, expressing disapproval and sarcasm.

    Ivana Vera comments on David Beckham's decision amid affair rumors.

    Peggy Hull comment on David Beckham's ex-assistant affair interview, expressing disbelief and criticism.

    Comment by Britta Siegert on Beckham's ex-assistant interview, expressing concern about public discussion's impact on children.

    Comment questioning David Beckham's ex-assistant over affair allegations, suggesting financial motive.

    Jenna Flett comments on Beckham affair sparked by ex-assistant's interview after documentary release.

    Text exchange criticizing Beckham documentary over alleged affair.

    Comment on David Beckham's ex-assistant affair controversy, discussing blame and responsibility.

    Comment on David Beckham's affair sparks online discussion.

    Comment referencing footballers and controversial behavior.

    Facebook comment discussing sincerity and believability amid Beckham assistant's affair interview.

    David Beckham's ex-assistant comment sparks fury with affair claims where she responds to documentary assertions.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If someone bad-mouths you or lies about you, I feel you have the right to defend yourself + tell the truth as you see it. If Beckharm didn't want Loos to say anything, he should've kept his trap shut in the documentary + *not* brought it up.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
