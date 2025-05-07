Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
David Beckham Labeled “Narcissistic” By Nicola Peltz Amid Rumored Family Feud
Nicola Peltz smiling in a red dress beside a man in black, standing in front of a decorated Christmas tree at night.
News

David Beckham Labeled “Narcissistic” By Nicola Peltz Amid Rumored Family Feud

Meghan and Harry 2.0,” that’s how some netizens are describing the dynamic between David Beckham and his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, after reports of a growing rift between the football star and his daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz.

According to sources close to the couple, Peltz has grown increasingly frustrated with how her in-laws treat her husband, going as far as to describe David as a “narcissistic,” verbally abusive parent.

Highlights
  • Nicola Peltz accused David Beckham of being a narcissistic and verbally abusive father-in-law.
  • Beckham family tensions escalated, with Brooklyn and Nicola absent from David Beckham’s 50th birthday party.
  • Public compared Beckham-Peltz feud to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal family conflicts.

“She always talks back to them and stands up for Brooklyn,” a source said of Peltz, noting that while the friction inside the family isn’t new, it appears to have escalated in recent months, with the actress describing David and Victoria Beckham as “toxic” and “performative.”

While many netizens were quick to take Peltz’ side in the feud, others drew comparisons to the rift between Meghan Markle and the British Royal Family.

RELATED:

    Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham’s wife, accused father-in-law David of being a “narcissistic,” and abusive parent

    Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham posing by a decorated Christmas tree amid rumored family feud and narcissistic claims.

    Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Narcissists isolate their partners from their families and friends. Exactly what she’s doing here. He needs to wake up,” one user said, flipping the accusation on Peltz.

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, the conflict spilled into the public eye most noticeably during David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations, which were marked by luxury getaways and star-studded parties featuring guests like Tom Cruise and Eva Longoria.

    David Beckham in formal wear posing on stairs with a woman, highlighting narcissistic label amid family feud rumors.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    The entire Beckham clan was pictured looking their elegant best—except for Brooklyn and Nicola, who were conspicuously absent.

    The pair allegedly “didn’t even call to say happy birthday,” a source told The Sun. “David and Victoria are utterly heartbroken by the breakdown of communication.”

    While some reports suggested Brooklyn and Peltz were in London and available that weekend, David allegedly told them that if they wanted to see him, they could come to the main party—an invitation they declined.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    David Beckham with family celebrating near a decorated Christmas tree amid rumored family feud involving Nicola Peltz.

    Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

    Victoria’s social media post later reflected the divide, with her birthday caption, which usually includes all of her children, making no mention of Brooklyn at all.

    The rift was said to be so deep that, according to US Weekly, the senior Beckhams have reportedly “thrown in the towel” on mending ties with their son and daughter-in-law.

    The recent report is the latest in a years-long saga of rumored infighting inside the Beckham family

    David Beckham smiling with a friend in a casual setting, highlighting rumored family feud and narcissistic label.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    Social media reaction has been swift and polarizing. Some readers were quick to put the blame on Peltz, arguing that she’s been instrumental in driving a wedge between the Beckhams and their son.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “David and Victoria Beckham are quiet and classy. Unfortunately, Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz, is looking for A-list status and fame, but all the untalented actress has is her billionaire father’s wealth,” one reader wrote.

    David Beckham smiling next to a young man in a cap with cherub artwork in the background during a casual moment.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others sided with the actress, arguing that she’s only looking for her husband’s best interest. “She is just not going to let Brooklyn bow down and kiss up to the Beckhams like the rest of the siblings do.”

    David Beckham and family dressed formally at an event amid rumored family feud involving Nicola Peltz.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    Brooklyn and Nicola’s complicated history with the Beckham family has been the subject of speculation since their April 2020 wedding in Palm Beach, Florida. At the time, rumors swirled about a feud between Nicola and Victoria, which reportedly began with disagreements over the wedding dress and first dance plans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    David Beckham and family dressed elegantly at an event amid rumored family feud involving Nicola Peltz.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    Both parties denied any serious conflict in the years following the wedding, with Brooklyn stating that “everyone gets along,” in an interview with Variety in 2022, and Peltz adding that “no family is perfect.”

    Some netizens compared Peltz’ relationship with the Beckhams to Meghan Markle’s dynamic with the British royal family

    David Beckham smiling at a social event with friends amid rumored family feud involving Nicola Peltz.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For many critics, the parallels to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are growing harder to ignore. Online, the couple has been dubbed as the “second coming” of the Sussexes.

    Peltz’ detractors say she’s fashioned a narrative around estrangement and self-victimization, positioning herself and her husband at odds with their more powerful relatives in an effort to capture the media’s attention.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    David Beckham smiling with a woman in a black outfit, showing tattoos and wrist accessories in a dimly lit setting.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham

    “The only way to get themselves in the media is a spat with the in-laws, since neither one of them has any talent,” one user wrote.

    Nicola Peltz smiling while man kisses her cheek outdoors at night, related to David Beckham narcissistic family feud news.

    Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham

    Nicola Peltz is the daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, who previously held seats on the board of directors of companies such as Heinz, Wendy’s, and Mondelez International. Her affluent background has led people to accuse her of being entitled and a “nepo baby”—an experience Brooklyn Beckham knows all too well.

    “Nicola Peltz is a spoiled brat, and she met her match in Brooklyn,” a netizen said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Toxic.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the Beckham family drama

    Comment on social media discussing a problematic girl, related to David Beckham labeled narcissistic amid family feud rumors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing David Beckham's rumored family feud and accusations of narcissism amid tension with his wife.

    Comment discussing family feud and divorce rumors involving David Beckham, labeled narcissistic by Nicola Peltz.

    Comment by Wayne Walters criticizing David Beckham, referencing family issues and fortune amid rumored feud.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing Nicola Peltz and labeling David Beckham narcissistic amid rumored family feud details.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about David Beckham family feud warning not to bite the hand that feeds, referencing mini-Beckham lifestyle.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about entitled children amid David Beckham labeled narcissistic by Nicola Peltz family feud.

    Comment discussing Nicola Peltz and David Beckham amid rumors of a family feud and accusations of narcissism.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image of a social media comment discussing the Megan and Harry situation, related to David Beckham narcissistic claims.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media comparing Nicola Peltz's role to the Beckham family amid rumored feud and narcissistic label.

    Facebook comment by Lee Bendeich criticizing family dynamics amid rumored David Beckham and Nicola Peltz feud.

    Comment from Jill Allen calling someone a controlling narcissist amid David Beckham family feud rumors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing David Beckham labeled narcissistic by Nicola Peltz amid rumored family feud on social media.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Deborah Pieterson discussing Brooklyn and family dynamics amid David Beckham narcissistic rumors.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a rumored family feud involving David Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing family dynamics related to David Beckham and rumored feud involving Nicola Peltz.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Chrissie Dawson discussing Victoria Beckham's demanding personality in a social media post amid family rumors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Jess Wild questioning family issues related to David Beckham amid rumored feud and narcissistic claims.

    A social media comment questioning the acceptability of a son dating his brother's ex amid rumored family feud.

    Comment by Rebecca Angier Owens discussing the toxic family dynamics and go no contact issues affecting the Beckhams.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The amount of self-promotion that a former athlete has to do to maintain a high level of celebrity is going to be impossible for anybody who is not a narcissist. I think a good-hearted person can moderate their arrogance and be caring people, but you need to find somebody with a different career trajectory if you want deep-seated humility.

