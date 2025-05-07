David Beckham Labeled “Narcissistic” By Nicola Peltz Amid Rumored Family Feud

“Meghan and Harry 2.0,” that’s how some netizens are describing the dynamic between David Beckham and his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, after reports of a growing rift between the football star and his daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz.

According to sources close to the couple, Peltz has grown increasingly frustrated with how her in-laws treat her husband, going as far as to describe David as a “narcissistic,” verbally abusive parent.

“She always talks back to them and stands up for Brooklyn,” a source said of Peltz, noting that while the friction inside the family isn’t new, it appears to have escalated in recent months, with the actress describing David and Victoria Beckham as “toxic” and “performative.”

While many netizens were quick to take Peltz’ side in the feud, others drew comparisons to the rift between Meghan Markle and the British Royal Family.

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham’s wife, accused father-in-law David of being a “narcissistic,” and abusive parent

“Narcissists isolate their partners from their families and friends. Exactly what she’s doing here. He needs to wake up,” one user said, flipping the accusation on Peltz.

As Bored Pandapreviously reported, the conflict spilled into the public eye most noticeably during David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations, which were marked by luxury getaways and star-studded parties featuring guests like Tom Cruise and Eva Longoria.

The entire Beckham clan was pictured looking their elegant best—except for Brooklyn and Nicola, who were conspicuously absent.

The pair allegedly “didn’t even call to say happy birthday,” a source told The Sun. “David and Victoria are utterly heartbroken by the breakdown of communication.”

While some reports suggested Brooklyn and Peltz were in London and available that weekend, David allegedly told them that if they wanted to see him, they could come to the main party—an invitation they declined.

Victoria’s social media post later reflected the divide, with her birthday caption, which usually includes all of her children, making no mention of Brooklyn at all.

The rift was said to be so deep that, according to US Weekly, the senior Beckhams have reportedly “thrown in the towel” on mending ties with their son and daughter-in-law.

The recent report is the latest in a years-long saga of rumored infighting inside the Beckham family

Social media reaction has been swift and polarizing. Some readers were quick to put the blame on Peltz, arguing that she’s been instrumental in driving a wedge between the Beckhams and their son.

“David and Victoria Beckham are quiet and classy. Unfortunately, Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz, is looking for A-list status and fame, but all the untalented actress has is her billionaire father’s wealth,” one reader wrote.

Others sided with the actress, arguing that she’s only looking for her husband’s best interest. “She is just not going to let Brooklyn bow down and kiss up to the Beckhams like the rest of the siblings do.”

Brooklyn and Nicola’s complicated history with the Beckham family has been the subject of speculation since their April 2020 wedding in Palm Beach, Florida. At the time, rumors swirled about a feud between Nicola and Victoria, which reportedly began with disagreements over the wedding dress and first dance plans.

Both parties denied any serious conflict in the years following the wedding, with Brooklyn stating that “everyone gets along,” in an interview with Variety in 2022, and Peltz adding that “no family is perfect.”

Some netizens compared Peltz’ relationship with the Beckhams to Meghan Markle’s dynamic with the British royal family

For many critics, the parallels to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are growing harder to ignore. Online, the couple has been dubbed as the “second coming” of the Sussexes.

Peltz’ detractors say she’s fashioned a narrative around estrangement and self-victimization, positioning herself and her husband at odds with their more powerful relatives in an effort to capture the media’s attention.

“The only way to get themselves in the media is a spat with the in-laws, since neither one of them has any talent,” one user wrote.

Nicola Peltz is the daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, who previously held seats on the board of directors of companies such as Heinz, Wendy’s, and Mondelez International. Her affluent background has led people to accuse her of being entitled and a “nepo baby”—an experience Brooklyn Beckham knows all too well.

“Nicola Peltz is a spoiled brat, and she met her match in Brooklyn,” a netizen said.

“Toxic.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the Beckham family drama

