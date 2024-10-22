“Disturbing”: Nicola Peltz’s Makeover Slammed For Being “Spitting Image” Of MIL Victoria Beckham

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicola Peltz Beckham’s makeover is giving everyone flashbacks to the hairstyle her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, famously rocked during her pop star days.

The actress, who married Brooklyn Beckham in 2022, surprised her followers by revealing her new hairdo, seemingly inspired by Victoria’s signature bob from her Spice Girls era.

Some critics find Nicola's homage to Victoria Beckham unsettling and odd.

Victoria Beckham also recently returned to her signature short brunette hairstyle.

“Passenger princess,” the 29-year-old captioned a photo taken at a gas station. In the snapshot, Nicola is seen wearing a pair of gray sweatpants, a black spaghetti strap tank top rolled up to show her midriff, and oversized black sunglasses.

Many people were critical of the makeover, finding it odd that Nicola chose a hairstyle so similar to Victoria’s.

“Good Lord, you’re trying too hard,” one netizen commented.

“Kind of disturbing. Why would you want to look like your husband’s mother?!” another said.

“It’s starting to get a bit odd now. Who wants to date/ marry someone [who is the] spitting image of their mother????” a third added.

Recently, both Nicola and Victoria Beckham cut their hair into short brunette styles

However, others complimented the Bates Motel actress’ look, describing it as a lovely tribute to the former pop star. “Your hair looks gorgeous, and I love the color,” said a separate user.

“Channeling your MIL in the best way!” another commenter agreed.

“Living the Posh Spice hair, loving it. Living for it,” somebody else wrote.

Victoria, a.k.a. Posh Spice, cut her hair last month, going back to her characteristic short brunette locks from the nineties. She revealed the makeover during a birthday celebration for her second son, Romeo, in Las Vegas.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham I love you so much and love being your dance partner forever,” Nicola wrote in honor of Victoria’s 50th birthday

The American actress married Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest of the Beckham brothers, in April 2022

Despite the negative comments about Nicola’s new look, she and Victoria seem to have a close relationship. In April, the American actress shared a photo of them in honor of the English star’s 50th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham I love you so much and love being your dance partner forever,” she captioned the post, to which Victoria responded, “Love you so much!!!!! Xxxxxxx kisses xxxxxxx.”

In a separate post shared in October 2023, Nicola posed in a T-shirt featuring a retro photo of her mother-in-law with the word “Posh” on it.