Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Disturbing”: Nicola Peltz’s Makeover Slammed For Being “Spitting Image” Of MIL Victoria Beckham
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Disturbing”: Nicola Peltz’s Makeover Slammed For Being “Spitting Image” Of MIL Victoria Beckham

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicola Peltz Beckham’s makeover is giving everyone flashbacks to the hairstyle her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, famously rocked during her pop star days.

The actress, who married Brooklyn Beckham in 2022, surprised her followers by revealing her new hairdo, seemingly inspired by Victoria’s signature bob from her Spice Girls era.

Highlights
  • Nicola Peltz Beckham's new haircut mimics Victoria Beckham's iconic Spice Girls bob.
  • Some critics find Nicola's homage to Victoria Beckham unsettling and odd.
  • Victoria Beckham also recently returned to her signature short brunette hairstyle.

“Passenger princess,” the 29-year-old captioned a photo taken at a gas station. In the snapshot, Nicola is seen wearing a pair of gray sweatpants, a black spaghetti strap tank top rolled up to show her midriff, and oversized black sunglasses.

Nicola Peltz Beckham seems to have channeled her mother-in-law by recreating her signature bob from the Spice Girls days
"Disturbing": Nicola Peltz's Makeover Slammed For Being "Spitting Image" Of MIL Victoria Beckham

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

"Disturbing": Nicola Peltz's Makeover Slammed For Being "Spitting Image" Of MIL Victoria Beckham

Image credits: Dave Benett / Getty

Many people were critical of the makeover, finding it odd that Nicola chose a hairstyle so similar to Victoria’s.

“Good Lord, you’re trying too hard,” one netizen commented.

“Kind of disturbing. Why would you want to look like your husband’s mother?!” another said.

“It’s starting to get a bit odd now. Who wants to date/ marry someone [who is the] spitting image of their mother????” a third added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, both Nicola and Victoria Beckham cut their hair into short brunette styles


However, others complimented the Bates Motel actress’ look, describing it as a lovely tribute to the former pop star. “Your hair looks gorgeous, and I love the color,” said a separate user.

“Channeling your MIL in the best way!” another commenter agreed.

“Living the Posh Spice hair, loving it. Living for it,” somebody else wrote.

Victoria, a.k.a. Posh Spice, cut her hair last month, going back to her characteristic short brunette locks from the nineties. She revealed the makeover during a birthday celebration for her second son, Romeo, in Las Vegas.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham I love you so much and love being your dance partner forever,” Nicola wrote in honor of Victoria’s 50th birthday

"Disturbing": Nicola Peltz's Makeover Slammed For Being "Spitting Image" Of MIL Victoria Beckham

Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham

The American actress married Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest of the Beckham brothers, in April 2022

"Disturbing": Nicola Peltz's Makeover Slammed For Being "Spitting Image" Of MIL Victoria Beckham

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: victoriabeckham

Despite the negative comments about Nicola’s new look, she and Victoria seem to have a close relationship. In April, the American actress shared a photo of them in honor of the English star’s 50th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham I love you so much and love being your dance partner forever,” she captioned the post, to which Victoria responded, “Love you so much!!!!! Xxxxxxx kisses xxxxxxx.”

In a separate post shared in October 2023, Nicola posed in a T-shirt featuring a retro photo of her mother-in-law with the word “Posh” on it.

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

25

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

1

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda