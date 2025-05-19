Check out these photos to see what we mean. Some of these may make you feel old, but they can likely give you some insight into growing up in Hollywood.

It can be a slightly different case with celebrities , especially those you’ve seen as child stars. If you’ve followed their careers, you can actually connect the dots and see their journey from past to present.

Seeing a person’s “Then and Now” photos is always fascinating. Without knowing their entire story, you can get an idea of how life has treated them through their visual transformation.

#1 Brooke Shields From The Blue Lagoon, Age 14 vs. Now Age 59 Share icon

#2 Jonathan Lipnicki From Jerry Maguire, Age 5 vs. Now Age 34 Share icon

#3 Mara Wilson From Matilda At 9 Years Old vs. At 35 Share icon

Being thrust into the bright lights of Tinseltown is automatically a life-changing experience for a child. And while many can avoid the trappings of fame, others struggle with them. Popstar Justin Bieber, for example, desired normalcy so badly that he had to take matters into his own hands. In a 2021 interview with GQ, Bieber revealed that he had hidden his passport to evade his obligations and hang out with his friends like a typical youngster. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Rico Rodriguez As Manny Delgado From Modern Family When He Was 11 Years Old vs. Now, At 26 Share icon

#5 Joseph Gordon-Levitt From Angels In The Outfield, Age 13 vs. Now Age 44 Share icon

#6 Christina Ricci From The Addams Family, Age 9 vs. Now Age 45 Share icon

Actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore has been in the spotlight since she was 11 months old. Born into a family of actors, she went through a tumultuous childhood that landed her in rehab for substance abuse at age 13. ADVERTISEMENT In a 2024 interview with People, she looked back on this dark time in her life in a positive light, knowing she was a “walking cautionary tale” for others. “I may feel lost again at different moments, because you never figure it all out, and it never all comes together. You just keep finding things,” she said.

#7 Jeremy Sumpter From Peter Pan, Age 13 vs. Now Age 36 Share icon

#8 Aubrey Anderson-Emmons From Modern Family Share icon

#9 Here Is Abigail Breslin From Little Miss Sunshine At Age 10 vs. She Is Now, Age 28 Share icon

Child star Mara Wilson is among the many names on this list. Known for her starring role in the 1996 hit film Matilda, the 37-year-old wrote an opinion piece for the New York Times in 2021, titled The Lies Hollywood Tells About Little Girls. As the title suggests, Wilson spoke about how the industry treated women, along with disturbing details of her experiences being objectified as a 12-year-old. “Our culture builds these girls up just to destroy them,” she wrote.

#10 Daryl Sabara From Spy Kids At 8 Years Old vs. At 29 Share icon

#11 Millie Bobby Brown From Stranger Things, Age 11 vs. Now Age 21 Share icon

#12 Madison Pettis From The Game Plan, Age 8 vs. Now Age 26 Share icon

However, not all child stars have unpleasant experiences, and Christina Ricci is an example. She gained recognition for her role as Wednesday Addams in the 1993 film adaptation of the cartoon Addams Family Values. In a 2018 interview with People, she referred to that period in her career as her “glory days.” "I loved working. I loved being a kid who had a talent. I loved being good at something,” she said. “It was incredible to be able to do that so young,” she said. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Nicholas Hoult From About A Boy, Age 11 vs. Now Age 35 Share icon

#14 Sabrina Carpenter From Austin And Ally In 2013 (When She Was 14 Years Old) vs. 25 Years Old Share icon

#15 Moises Arias From Hannah Montana At 13 Years Old vs. Now, He's 28 Share icon

#16 Frankie Muniz From Malcolm In The Middle At 13 Years Old vs. At 39 Share icon

#17 Mackenzie Foy From The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn At Age 11 vs. Now, Age 23 Share icon

#18 Madison De La Garza From Desperate Housewives, Age 10 vs. Now Age 23 Share icon

#19 Macaulay Culkin From Home Alone, Age 9 vs. He Is Now, Age 44 Share icon

#20 Daniel Radcliffe From Harry Potter, Age 11 vs. He Is Now, Age 35 Share icon

#21 Annasophia Robb From Charlie And The Chocolate Factory At 11 Years Old vs. Now, At 31 Share icon

#22 Willow Shields From The Hunger Games, Age 11 vs. Now, Age 24 Share icon

#23 Iain Armitage From Young Sheldon At 9 Years Old vs. Now, At 16 Share icon

#24 Dakota Fanning In I Am Sam In 2001 At 6 Years Old vs. At 30 Share icon

#25 Taylor Momsen From How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Age 7 vs. Now Age 31 Share icon

#26 Bailee Madison From Bridge To Terabithia In 2007, Age 8 vs. Now Age 25 Share icon

#27 David Faustino From Married... With Children, Age 18 vs. Age 51 Share icon

#28 Lindsay Lohan From The Parent Trap, Age 12 vs. Now Age 38 Share icon

#29 9-Year-Old Skai Jackson From Jessie vs. 22 Years Old Share icon

#30 Alyson Stoner From Cheaper By The Dozen, Age 10 vs. Now, Age 31 Share icon

#31 Miranda Cosgrove In School Of Rock Being 10 Years Old vs. At 30 Share icon

#32 Haley Joel Osment In The Sixth Sense In 1999 At 11 Years Old vs. At 36 Share icon

#33 Cali And Noelle Sheldon From Friends At 1 Year Old vs. Now, 22 Years Old Share icon

#34 Jenna Ortega From Jane The Virgin, Age 12 vs. Now Age 22 Share icon

#35 Will Poulter From The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader, Age 16 vs. Now Age 32 Share icon

#36 Thomas Brodie-Sangster From Love Actually, Age 13 vs. Now Age 34 Share icon

#37 Tom Felton From Harry Potter, Age12 vs. He Is Now, Age 37 Share icon

#38 Finn Wolfhard From Stranger Things At 13 vs. Now, At 22 Share icon

#39 Steven Perry From Good Luck Charlie, Age 12 vs. Age 26 Share icon

#40 Chloë Grace Moretz From Wicked Little Things At 8 vs. Now, At 28 Share icon

#41 Maddie Ziegler From Dance Moms, Age 10 vs. Now, Age 22 Share icon

#42 Eric Lloyd From The Santa Clause, Age 8 vs. Now Age 38 Share icon

#43 Miles Brown From Black-Ish At Age 4 vs. Age 20 Share icon

#44 Atticus Shaffer From The Middle At Age 11 vs. Now, At 26 Share icon

#45 Sasha Pieterse From The Adventures Of Sharkboy And Lavagirl, Age 9 vs. Now Age 29 Share icon

#46 Elle Fanning From The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, Age 10 vs. Now Age 27 Share icon

#47 Here's Jacob Tremblay From Wonder At 10 Years Old vs. Now, At 18 Share icon

#48 Zachary Gordon From Diary Of A Wimpy Kid At 12 Years Old vs. Now, At 27 Share icon

#49 Mia Talerico From Good Luck Charlie, Age 2 vs. Age 16 Share icon

#50 Paul Butcher From Zoey 101, Age 10 vs. He Is Now, Age 30 Share icon

#51 Sean Giambrone From The Goldbergs, Age 16 vs. Now, Age 25 Share icon

#52 Marsai Martin From Black-Ish At Age 10 vs. Now, At 20 Share icon

#53 Quvenzhané Wallis From Annie At Age 11 vs. Now, At 21 Share icon

#54 Here Is Jaden Smith From The Karate Kid, Age 12 vs. Now, At Age 26 Share icon

#55 Yara Shahidi As Olivia Danielson From Imagine That At 9 Years Old vs. At 25 Share icon

#56 Rowan Blanchard From Girl Meets World, Age 14 vs. Age 22 Share icon

#57 China Anne McClain From A.N.T. Farm At 13 vs. Now, At 26 Share icon

#58 Noah Jupe From A Quiet Place And Wonder, Age 12 vs. He Is Now, Age 20 Share icon