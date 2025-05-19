ADVERTISEMENT

Seeing a person’s “Then and Now” photos is always fascinating. Without knowing their entire story, you can get an idea of how life has treated them through their visual transformation.

It can be a slightly different case with celebrities, especially those you’ve seen as child stars. If you’ve followed their careers, you can actually connect the dots and see their journey from past to present. 

Check out these photos to see what we mean. Some of these may make you feel old, but they can likely give you some insight into growing up in Hollywood. 

Brooke Shields From The Blue Lagoon, Age 14 vs. Now Age 59

Side-by-side images of a famous celebrity then and now, highlighting changes in appearance over time.

    Jonathan Lipnicki From Jerry Maguire, Age 5 vs. Now Age 34

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing their transformation over time in celebrity then and now photos.

    “Did you know that the human head weighs 8 pounds?”

    Mara Wilson From Matilda At 9 Years Old vs. At 35

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing changes over time for famous celebrities then and now.

    Being thrust into the bright lights of Tinseltown is automatically a life-changing experience for a child. And while many can avoid the trappings of fame, others struggle with them. Popstar Justin Bieber, for example, desired normalcy so badly that he had to take matters into his own hands.

    In a 2021 interview with GQ, Bieber revealed that he had hidden his passport to evade his obligations and hang out with his friends like a typical youngster. 

    Rico Rodriguez As Manny Delgado From Modern Family When He Was 11 Years Old vs. Now, At 26

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing changes over time in a casual and public setting.

    Joseph Gordon-Levitt From Angels In The Outfield, Age 13 vs. Now Age 44

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing their transformation over the years in celebrity then and now photos.

    One of the residents was watching this movie, and I told her I remember this movie, and it's weird to me that I'm younger than him. She laughed at me. 😂

    Christina Ricci From The Addams Family, Age 9 vs. Now Age 45

    Famous celebrity then and now photos showing the transformation of a popular actress from childhood to adulthood.

    Actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore has been in the spotlight since she was 11 months old. Born into a family of actors, she went through a tumultuous childhood that landed her in rehab for substance abuse at age 13. 

    In a 2024 interview with People, she looked back on this dark time in her life in a positive light, knowing she was a “walking cautionary tale” for others. 

    “I may feel lost again at different moments, because you never figure it all out, and it never all comes together. You just keep finding things,” she said.

    Jeremy Sumpter From Peter Pan, Age 13 vs. Now Age 36

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing noticeable changes over time to make you feel old.

    Aubrey Anderson-Emmons From Modern Family

    Side by side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing childhood and adult looks for celebrity nostalgia.

    Here Is Abigail Breslin From Little Miss Sunshine At Age 10 vs. She Is Now, Age 28

    Side by side then and now photos of a young girl growing into a fashionable woman showing celebrity transformation.

    Child star Mara Wilson is among the many names on this list. Known for her starring role in the 1996 hit film Matilda, the 37-year-old wrote an opinion piece for the New York Times in 2021, titled The Lies Hollywood Tells About Little Girls.

    As the title suggests, Wilson spoke about how the industry treated women, along with disturbing details of her experiences being objectified as a 12-year-old. 

    “Our culture builds these girls up just to destroy them,” she wrote.

    Daryl Sabara From Spy Kids At 8 Years Old vs. At 29

    Then and now photos of famous celebrities showing childhood and adult moments side by side for a nostalgic feel.

    Millie Bobby Brown From Stranger Things, Age 11 vs. Now Age 21

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing a young boy and an adult woman transformation.

    Madison Pettis From The Game Plan, Age 8 vs. Now Age 26

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity with long curly hair showcasing a striking transformation.

    However, not all child stars have unpleasant experiences, and Christina Ricci is an example. She gained recognition for her role as Wednesday Addams in the 1993 film adaptation of the cartoon Addams Family Values. 

    In a 2018 interview with People, she referred to that period in her career as her “glory days.” 

    "I loved working. I loved being a kid who had a talent. I loved being good at something,” she said. “It was incredible to be able to do that so young,” she said.

    Nicholas Hoult From About A Boy, Age 11 vs. Now Age 35

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing changes over time for famous celebrities then and now.

    Sabrina Carpenter From Austin And Ally In 2013 (When She Was 14 Years Old) vs. 25 Years Old

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing a youthful and mature transformation over time.

    Moises Arias From Hannah Montana At 13 Years Old vs. Now, He's 28

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing changes over time that may make you feel old.

    Either an unfortunate picture or he does look quite older than 28....

    Readers, we’d like to hear from you. Which of these then-and-now photos grabbed your attention the most? What fascinated you about them? Share your insights in the comments!
    Frankie Muniz From Malcolm In The Middle At 13 Years Old vs. At 39

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showcasing aging over time and celebrity transformation.

    Mackenzie Foy From The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn At Age 11 vs. Now, Age 23

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing changes over time and evoking nostalgia feelings.

    Madison De La Garza From Desperate Housewives, Age 10 vs. Now Age 23

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing dramatic transformation over time.

    Macaulay Culkin From Home Alone, Age 9 vs. He Is Now, Age 44

    Then and now photos of famous celebrities showing a childhood image and recent picture of a smiling man in casual clothes.

    He had some rough times in his life. I'm really happy he's doing well these days...

    Daniel Radcliffe From Harry Potter, Age 11 vs. He Is Now, Age 35

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing their transformation over time for celebrity then and now photos.

    Annasophia Robb From Charlie And The Chocolate Factory At 11 Years Old vs. Now, At 31

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing their transformation over time in celebrity photos.

    Willow Shields From The Hunger Games, Age 11 vs. Now, Age 24

    Then and now photos of famous celebrities showing the transformation and how time changes their appearances.

    Iain Armitage From Young Sheldon At 9 Years Old vs. Now, At 16

    Side by side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing noticeable aging for celebrity then and now photos.

    Dakota Fanning In I Am Sam In 2001 At 6 Years Old vs. At 30

    Then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing childhood and adult images side by side, highlighting aging and transformation.

    Taylor Momsen From How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Age 7 vs. Now Age 31

    Child actress with elaborate hairstyle in a vintage scene and the same famous celebrity grown up with blonde hair and bold makeup.

    Bailee Madison From Bridge To Terabithia In 2007, Age 8 vs. Now Age 25

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing their childhood and current appearance for celebrity comparison.

    David Faustino From Married... With Children, Age 18 vs. Age 51

    Side-by-side photos of a famous celebrity, showing then and now transformations that highlight aging over time.

    Lindsay Lohan From The Parent Trap, Age 12 vs. Now Age 38

    Famous celebrities then and now photos showing dramatic changes over the years highlighting nostalgia and aging.

    9-Year-Old Skai Jackson From Jessie vs. 22 Years Old

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showcasing the passage of time and celebrity transformation.

    Alyson Stoner From Cheaper By The Dozen, Age 10 vs. Now, Age 31

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing their transformation over time for celebrity then and now photos.

    Miranda Cosgrove In School Of Rock Being 10 Years Old vs. At 30

    Split image showing then and now photos of a famous celebrity, illustrating changes in appearance over time.

    Haley Joel Osment In The Sixth Sense In 1999 At 11 Years Old vs. At 36

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing changes over time in appearance and style.

    Cali And Noelle Sheldon From Friends At 1 Year Old vs. Now, 22 Years Old

    Then and now photos of famous celebrities showing childhood and current appearances side by side under natural light outdoors.

    Jenna Ortega From Jane The Virgin, Age 12 vs. Now Age 22

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing changes in appearance over time for celebrity photos.

    Will Poulter From The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader, Age 16 vs. Now Age 32

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showcasing changes over time in the then and now photos of famous celebrities.

    Thomas Brodie-Sangster From Love Actually, Age 13 vs. Now Age 34

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing changes over time in 59 then and now photos.

    Tom Felton From Harry Potter, Age12 vs. He Is Now, Age 37

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing changes over time in a nostalgic comparison.

    aaaghhhh this lad😠was always on the wrong foot with Harry Potter❤

    Finn Wolfhard From Stranger Things At 13 vs. Now, At 22

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing noticeable aging and style changes over time.

    Steven Perry From Good Luck Charlie, Age 12 vs. Age 26

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing noticeable growth and change over time.

    Chloë Grace Moretz From Wicked Little Things At 8 vs. Now, At 28

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showcasing changes over time for famous celebrities keyword.

    Maddie Ziegler From Dance Moms, Age 10 vs. Now, Age 22

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing changes over time in appearance and style.

    Eric Lloyd From The Santa Clause, Age 8 vs. Now Age 38

    Then and now photo of a famous celebrity showing childhood and adult appearance side by side, highlighting celebrity transformation.

    Miles Brown From Black-Ish At Age 4 vs. Age 20

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing childhood and adult appearances in casual settings.

    Atticus Shaffer From The Middle At Age 11 vs. Now, At 26

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing aging transformation over time outdoors and indoors.

    Sasha Pieterse From The Adventures Of Sharkboy And Lavagirl, Age 9 vs. Now Age 29

    Split image showing then and now photos of a famous celebrity, highlighting changes in appearance over time.

    Elle Fanning From The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, Age 10 vs. Now Age 27

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing striking changes over time in a well-known comparison.

    Here's Jacob Tremblay From Wonder At 10 Years Old vs. Now, At 18

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing changes over time in appearance and style

    Zachary Gordon From Diary Of A Wimpy Kid At 12 Years Old vs. Now, At 27

    Side by side then and now photos of a famous celebrity smiling, showing how much they have changed over time

    Mia Talerico From Good Luck Charlie, Age 2 vs. Age 16

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing changes over time in a popular celebrity collection.

    Paul Butcher From Zoey 101, Age 10 vs. He Is Now, Age 30

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing childhood and adult appearance for celebrity photos comparison.

    Sean Giambrone From The Goldbergs, Age 16 vs. Now, Age 25

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing changes over time in a casual setting.

    Marsai Martin From Black-Ish At Age 10 vs. Now, At 20

    Young girl from a popular TV show then and now photo showing her growth as a famous celebrity over the years.

    Quvenzhané Wallis From Annie At Age 11 vs. Now, At 21

    Side-by-side images of a famous celebrity as a child and as an adult, showcasing then and now photos of celebrities.

    Here Is Jaden Smith From The Karate Kid, Age 12 vs. Now, At Age 26

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing changes over time in appearance and style.

    preferred him much in Karate Kid than in this real life 🤦‍♂️

    Yara Shahidi As Olivia Danielson From Imagine That At 9 Years Old vs. At 25

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing her childhood and current look for celebrity transformation.

    Rowan Blanchard From Girl Meets World, Age 14 vs. Age 22

    Side by side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing changes in style and appearance over time.

    China Anne McClain From A.N.T. Farm At 13 vs. Now, At 26

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing changes over time in a comparison image.

    Noah Jupe From A Quiet Place And Wonder, Age 12 vs. He Is Now, Age 20

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing changes over time in a casual and interview setting.

    Genevieve Hannelius From Dog With A Blog, Age 13 vs. Age 26

    Side-by-side then and now photos of a famous celebrity showing growth and change over time.

