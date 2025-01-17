ADVERTISEMENT

Photographs, in a way, make time travel possible. They’re our portals to the past that instantly take us back to a precise moment preserved forever. 

These images also capture a person’s evolution as years pass. Digital creator Ard Gelnick has been doing this for a while, collecting “then and now” pictures of celebrities and pasting them side-by-side. 

His Instagram archive consists of stills of A-list actors like Bruce Willis and Heath Ledger and renowned musicians like Lady Gaga and Tracey Chapman. 

If you enjoyed our previous pieces covering Gelnick’s photos, you may like this one, too.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Heath Ledger

Two photoshopped images of the same celebrity: one as the Joker and one younger, highlighting changes over time.

ardgelinck Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    David Beckham

    Adult and younger selves of a celebrity in a photoshopped image, both smiling and taking a selfie together.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Dwayne Johnson

    Celebrity photoshopped with younger self, both smiling in a grey backdrop.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Before-and-after photos like the ones on this list show progress, how ever much of it happened. In 2015, Vox featured a similar gallery that showed the different transformations of landscapes around the world. 

    These are NASA-captured satellite photos in a series titled “Images of Change.” One picture shows the state of Rondônia in Western Brazil between 1975 and 2009 when vast forest lands were turned into farms and pastures.

    #4

    Madonna

    Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves by a cross monument in a vintage-styled setting.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Bruce Willis

    Two photoshopped images of a celebrity, showing their younger and older selves embracing.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Eddie Murphy

    Photoshopped image of a celebrity with their younger self, illustrating the passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another photo shows the transformation of Cancún, Mexico, between 1979 and 2009. The before-and-after pictures show the rapid urbanization after the city became a tourist hotspot in the ‘70s. 

    However, the economic boom from tourism came at a cost, as the expansion and gentrification led to pollution and loss of diversity.

    #7

    Donald Sutherland

    Celebrity photoshopped next to younger self, showing the passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    George Michael

    Celebrities photoshopped with younger selves, both smiling in a playful pose against a dark background.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Roger Federer

    Celebrity photoshopped with younger self, holding a selfie stick and tennis racket, illustrating time's passage.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Before and after photos may indicate advancement but may also serve as harsh reminders. According to National Eating Disorders Association director Chelsea Kronengold, it may trigger an unhealthy comparison, especially among those with body dysmorphia issues. 

    “The impact of before and after photos lend to social and body comparisons, which can cause harm to anyone — especially people struggling with body image and eating concerns,” Kronengold told HuffPost.

    #10

    Jimmy Fallon

    Adult and child version of a celebrity, smiling together on a talk show set; edited image showing passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Bruce Springsteen

    Celebrities photoshopped next to their younger selves, both wearing leather jackets and standing outdoors.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Maggie Smith

    Two celebrities photoshopped, one younger and one older, standing side by side in front of a studio backdrop.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    However, before-and-after photos aren’t all bad. As entrepreneur and Social Triggers founder Derek Halpern points out, they can also be a way of creating connections with people. 

    “Showing your prospects where others came from and where they are now helps prove to them, ‘this can work for you, too,’” he stated. 
    #13

    John Travolta

    Older and younger celebrity photoshopped together, holding drinks, showcasing time's impact.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Justin Bieber

    Celebrities photoshopped side-by-side with their younger selves, highlighting the passage of time in a creative way.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Anthony Michael Hall

    Two men, one younger and one older, sit on a couch having a conversation. Celebrities photoshopped together.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    What about you, dear readers? What do you think about these before and after photos? How much have these celebrities evolved over the years? We’d love to know your thoughts!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Gerard Ekdom

    Celebrity photoshopped with younger self, smiling outdoors in casual attire.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Kurt Cobain

    Adult and young versions of a man side by side, demonstrating how time affects appearances.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Mr. Al Pacino

    Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves, sitting side by side in elegant chairs.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    George Clooney

    Man photoshopped with younger self, both smiling in casual setting, showing how time changes appearances.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Janet Jackson

    Celebrities photoshopped together, featuring a woman with curly hair next to her younger self in a park setting.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Rafael Nadal

    Two versions of a celebrity photoshopped together, showcasing the effects of aging over time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Prince

    Celebrities photoshopped next to their younger selves, showing the passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Olsen Twins

    Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves in stylish outfits, showcasing the passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Matt Leblanc

    Photoshopped image of a celebrity standing next to their younger self, highlighting the passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Macaulay Culkin

    Celebrities photoshopped next to their younger selves, highlighting the passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Joaquin Phoenix

    Celebrities photoshopped next to their younger selves, showcasing the passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Henry Thomas

    Man in a suit stands with a young boy and a creature, showcasing time's passage with photoshop effects on celebrity images.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Dua Lipa

    Celebrities photoshopped with younger selves, woman in red dress stands beside younger self holding a necklace.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Julia Roberts

    Two women embracing, showcasing the passage of time, with one older and one younger version.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Ke Huy Quan

    Man photoshopped next to his younger self, illustrating the passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Harry Styles

    Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves, showing an older man and his youthful version.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Sylvester Stallone

    Celebrities photoshopped with younger selves; one in boxing gear, one in casual attire, illustrating the passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Lady Gaga

    Celebrity photoshopped next to their younger self, illustrating the passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Tracey Chapman

    Celebrities photoshopped side-by-side with their younger selves, one holding a guitar, both wearing black.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Daniel Radcliffe

    Adult and child standing together, demonstrating how time waits for no one with a natural backdrop.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Annie Lennox

    Celebrity photoshopped next to younger self, showcasing the passage of time through contrasting appearances.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Michelle Pfeiffer

    Celebrities photoshopped next to their younger selves, showing transformation over time with dramatic outfits and hairstyles.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Lionel Richie

    Celebrity photoshopped next to younger self, highlighting changes over time in a cozy indoor setting.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Stevie Nicks

    Celebrity posed with younger Photoshopped self, showcasing the passage of time in a side-by-side comparison.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Hugh Grant

    Celebrities Photoshopped: Older and younger version of a man in suits, showcasing the passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Lenny Kravitz

    Celebrity photoshopped next to younger self, showcasing the passage of time with contrasting outfits and hairstyles.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Clint Eastwood

    Celebrities photoshopped together; younger, older versions highlighting change over time in a black and white format.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Alanis Morissette

    Celebrities photoshopped side by side with their younger selves, showcasing the passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Angelina Jolie

    Two versions of a celebrity photoshopped together, showing changes over time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Tom Cruise

    Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves, showcasing the passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Sean Astin

    Celebrities photoshopped: a young boy holds a rock, an older man with glasses stands beside him, scenic background.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Pink

    Celebrities Photoshopped: Person poses with their younger self, showing fashion changes over time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Matthew Perry

    A celebrity photoshopped next to their younger self, showcasing how time impacts everyone.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Beyonce

    Celebrities photoshopped together, featuring person with curly hair next to their older self with longer hair.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Sting

    Celebrities photoshopped with younger selves, highlighting the passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Tatum Dagelet

    Celebrities photoshopped next to their younger selves in a nostalgic black-and-white vintage setting.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Pedro Pascal

    Two photoshopped images of a celebrity, one younger and one older, showcasing how time affects appearances.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Johnny Depp

    Celebrities photoshopped next to their younger versions, highlighting the passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Kate Middleton

    Two women side by side; one older, one younger, showcasing time effects.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Niall Horan

    Photo of a celebrity photoshopped with their younger self, both standing against a green backdrop.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Nance Coolen

    Celebrities photoshopped next to younger selves, smiling woman with blonde hair beside youthful version, star costume.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Jim Bakkum

    Adult and child photoshopped together, highlighting celebrity aging over time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Jochem Myjer

    A celebrity beside a younger version of themselves, highlighting changes over time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    King Willem-Alexander

    Adult and child sitting on a bench, showcasing celebrities photoshopped with younger selves, illustrating time's passage.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Mark Hamill

    Older and younger versions of a celebrity photoshopped together, depicting the passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Adele

    Celebrity photoshopped with younger self, both smiling and wearing black, showcasing the theme "time waits for no one."

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Billy Joel

    A celebrity photoshopped next to their younger self, highlighting the passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Agnetha Fältskog

    Celebrities photoshopped next to their younger selves, wearing white outfits, showcasing passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Malcolm-Jamal Warner

    An individual photoshopped next to their younger self, highlighting the passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Lauryn Hill

    Celebrities photoshopped with younger selves, highlighting change over time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    André Van Duin

    Celebrity photoshopped with younger self, highlighting change over time in a casual indoor setting.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Michael Jackson

    Celebrities photoshopped next to younger selves, showcasing different iconic outfits and styles.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #68

    Shannen Doherty

    Celebrities photoshopped next to younger selves, showing passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Sinéad O’connor

    Celebrities photoshopped side-by-side, one in a sleeveless shirt, the other in a black hoodie, showing the passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Ralph Macchio

    Celebrity photoshopped next to their younger self by a lake, illustrating the passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Bram Krikke

    Adult and younger selves photoshopped together, both smiling with matching mustaches, illustrating time's passage for celebrities.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Alain Delon

    Young and older man photoshopped together, illustrating time's passage in celebrity transformations.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Billy Ocean

    Two photoshopped images of the same celebrity: younger version on the left, older version on the right.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    James Earl Jones

    Elderly and younger man in a studio setting, showcasing the passage of time through photographic editing.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #75

    Kris Kristofferson

    Photoshopped image of a celebrity standing beside their younger self, highlighting the passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Justin Timberlake

    Photoshopped image of a celebrity standing with their younger self, highlighting the passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Kirstie Alley

    Older and younger versions of a celebrity photoshopped together, illustrating how time changes appearances.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Joost Klein

    Celebrity photoshopped next to their younger self, highlighting the passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Queen Máxima Of The Netherlands

    Celebrities photoshopped together in a nostalgic pose, highlighting changes over time, with both wearing formal attire.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Frank Schaafsma

    Celebrities photoshopped side-by-side, older self in black shirt, younger version in white shirt, showing passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Charles Aznavour

    Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves, showcasing the passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #82

    La Fuente & Job Smeltzer

    Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves, showcasing timeless fashion styles and hairstyles in monochrome.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Francis Van Broekhuizen

    Woman posing with a younger version of herself, both wearing glasses, showcasing the passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Carly Wijs

    Adult and younger self photoshopped together, both wearing denim jackets, illustrating time's passage.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Ronald Koeman

    Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves, both cheering in an orange setting.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Peter R. De Vries

    "Photoshopped image of two men in suits, one seated and one standing, illustrating changes over time."

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Diana, Princess Of Wales

    An older and younger version of a celebrity Photoshopped together in a single image.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Taylor Swift

    A celebrity posed with her younger self, showcasing the passage of time through photoshopped imagery.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #89

    Wieteke Van Dort

    Two women side by side, photoshopped to resemble their younger and older selves, illustrating the passage of time.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Post Malone

    Celebrity photoshopped with younger self, showcasing the impact of time against a backdrop of blurred lights.

    ardgelinck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!