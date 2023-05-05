111 Celebrities Photoshopped Side By Side With Their Younger Selves Show How Fast Time Flies (New Pics)
Looking at pictures is one of the easiest ways to notice the effect of the passage of time. Even with realizing that no one’s getting any younger, seeing people now and then might take you by surprise.
A great collection showing how time flies can be found on Ard Gelinks’s Instagram account where he shares pictures of celebrities posing with their younger selves. The Dutch artist photoshops them together, showing us that time stops for no one, no matter how famous or influential you are. His fascinating creations have garnered over 300k followers on Instagram and have even been reshared by some of the stars from his pictures themselves (Madonna, Robbie Williams, Tina Turner, and Sylvester Stallone, just to name a few).
We have also shared some of his digital creations before, so make sure to check out our previous collections of Ard’s work here, here, here, here, here, and here. And scroll down to find the newest batch of his beautifully assembled photographs in the list below.
This post may include affiliate links.
Neo & Trinity
Jim Carrey
1994, in the UK we had never seen him on tv etc, so he just exploded with Ace Ventura, The Mask & Dumb and Dumber. Love this guy!
Sandra Bullock
Bruce Willis
Dave Grohl
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
Pedro Pascal
Oprah Winfrey
Elton John
Sade
Robin Williams
Celebrtity death to hit me the hardest. So sad, made so many people happy. Was truly loved by all
Justin Bieber
Shaquille O'neal
Tom Hardy
Stevie Wonder
Marilyn Monroe
Winona Ryder
A bit strange that the younger Winona has a Stranger Things T-shirt........ Stranger Things was released 2016 isch!
Cate Blanchett
Justin Timberlake
Looks a lot better since he got rid of the ramen noodles hairdo.
John Lennon
Throwback Thursday With Queen Drummer Rrrroger Taylor
Nick Carter
Michael J. Fox
David Beckham
Prince
Michelle Pfeiffer
Rihanna
Kristen Stewart
Happy Birthday To Mr. Ed O'neill. Celebrating It With This Edit Of Ed And His Famous TV Character Al Bundy
Happy 60th Birthday To Graham Norton
In Memory Of The Great Soul Bill Withers. 💫 March 30th, 2020 Thank You For The Music
Neve Campbell
Herman Van Veen
Jake Gyllenhaal
Millie Bobby Brown
Vivienne Westwood
Denzel Washington
Literally anything with Denzel in it is watchable, one of the all-time great actors
Cameron Diaz
When she walked onto the screen in The Mask in 1994, took my breath away. So beautiful, but seems so nice, unaffected and friendly .. like she'd be great to have a beer with
Happy 80th Birthday To Christopher Walken
Kevin Costner
Neil Diamond
Cindy Crawford
Kurt Cobain
Pharrell Williams
Abba’s Agnetha Fältskog
Bono
Amy Schumer
Tiffani-Amber Thiessen
Mark Owen
Kylie Minogue
John Mcenroe
Backstreet Boys
Why is there an odd number of people? * hopes people waste 5 seconds of their life counting* Mwwaa haa haaa