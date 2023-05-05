Looking at pictures is one of the easiest ways to notice the effect of the passage of time. Even with realizing that no one’s getting any younger, seeing people now and then might take you by surprise.

A great collection showing how time flies can be found on Ard Gelinks’s Instagram account where he shares pictures of celebrities posing with their younger selves. The Dutch artist photoshops them together, showing us that time stops for no one, no matter how famous or influential you are. His fascinating creations have garnered over 300k followers on Instagram and have even been reshared by some of the stars from his pictures themselves (Madonna, Robbie Williams, Tina Turner, and Sylvester Stallone, just to name a few).

We have also shared some of his digital creations before, so make sure to check out our previous collections of Ard’s work here, here, here, here, here, and here. And scroll down to find the newest batch of his beautifully assembled photographs in the list below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Neo & Trinity

Neo & Trinity

ardgelinck Report

16points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They both aged very well, Keanu especially. Timeless film

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#2

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey

ardgelinck Report

15points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1994, in the UK we had never seen him on tv etc, so he just exploded with Ace Ventura, The Mask & Dumb and Dumber. Love this guy!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock

ardgelinck Report

15points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis

ardgelinck Report

15points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was so sad to hear about his dementia, such a great man and an even greater actor.

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#5

Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl

ardgelinck Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#6

Harry Styles

Harry Styles

ardgelinck Report

14points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love this man. The amount of fanfics I've read is embarrassing.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#7

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

ardgelinck Report

14points
POST
Christina Bathan
Christina Bathan
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She looks a bit like Stevie Nicks

1
1point
reply
#8

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal

ardgelinck Report

14points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pedro is so amazing. He has such an infectious smile, personality, everything.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#9

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey

ardgelinck Report

13points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow she aged incredibly well. Don't really like her but have to give credit where credit is due.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Elton John

Elton John

ardgelinck Report

13points
POST
#11

Boy George

Boy George

ardgelinck Report

13points
POST
#12

Sade

Sade

ardgelinck Report

12points
POST
#13

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore

ardgelinck Report

12points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love Drew, infectious personality

0
0points
reply
#14

Taylor Hawkins

Taylor Hawkins

ardgelinck Report

12points
POST
Me
Me
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

:( no more older pics will be made

1
1point
reply
#15

Robin Williams

Robin Williams

ardgelinck Report

12points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Celebrtity death to hit me the hardest. So sad, made so many people happy. Was truly loved by all

3
3points
reply
#16

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber

ardgelinck Report

11points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From a small douche to a tall douche.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#17

Shaquille O'neal

Shaquille O'neal

ardgelinck Report

11points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shaq is an icon, you can't not know who he is. He's everywhere now, and still a great man.

0
0points
reply
#18

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy

ardgelinck Report

11points
POST
#19

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder

ardgelinck Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe

ardgelinck Report

11points
POST
#21

Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder

ardgelinck Report

11points
POST
Nisse Danielsson
Nisse Danielsson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A bit strange that the younger Winona has a Stranger Things T-shirt........ Stranger Things was released 2016 isch!

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett

ardgelinck Report

11points
POST
#23

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake

ardgelinck Report

11points
POST
Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks a lot better since he got rid of the ramen noodles hairdo.

2
2points
reply
#24

John Lennon

John Lennon

ardgelinck Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

Throwback Thursday With Queen Drummer Rrrroger Taylor

Throwback Thursday With Queen Drummer Rrrroger Taylor

ardgelinck Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#26

Nick Carter

Nick Carter

ardgelinck Report

10points
POST
#27

Michael J. Fox

Michael J. Fox

ardgelinck Report

10points
POST
#28

David Beckham

David Beckham

ardgelinck Report

10points
POST
#29

Prince

Prince

ardgelinck Report

10points
POST
#30

Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer

ardgelinck Report

10points
POST
#31

Rihanna

Rihanna

ardgelinck Report

10points
POST
#32

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart

ardgelinck Report

10points
POST
#33

Happy Birthday To Mr. Ed O'neill. Celebrating It With This Edit Of Ed And His Famous TV Character Al Bundy

Happy Birthday To Mr. Ed O'neill. Celebrating It With This Edit Of Ed And His Famous TV Character Al Bundy

ardgelinck Report

10points
POST
#34

Happy 60th Birthday To Graham Norton

Happy 60th Birthday To Graham Norton

ardgelinck Report

10points
POST
#35

In Memory Of The Great Soul Bill Withers. 💫 March 30th, 2020 Thank You For The Music

In Memory Of The Great Soul Bill Withers. 💫 March 30th, 2020 Thank You For The Music

ardgelinck Report

10points
POST
#36

Janet Doc

Janet Doc

ardgelinck Report

9points
POST
Ka Se
Ka Se
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh no! That innocent nose!

1
1point
reply
#37

Neve Campbell

Neve Campbell

ardgelinck Report

9points
POST
#38

Herman Van Veen

Herman Van Veen

ardgelinck Report

9points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*googles herman van veen* "Dutch performer .. *ugh!*

0
0points
reply
#39

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal

ardgelinck Report

9points
POST
#40

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown

ardgelinck Report

9points
POST
#41

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge

ardgelinck Report

9points
POST
MargyB
MargyB
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still won't give you a massage

0
0points
reply
#42

Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood

ardgelinck Report

9points
POST
#43

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington

ardgelinck Report

9points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Literally anything with Denzel in it is watchable, one of the all-time great actors

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#44

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz

ardgelinck Report

9points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When she walked onto the screen in The Mask in 1994, took my breath away. So beautiful, but seems so nice, unaffected and friendly .. like she'd be great to have a beer with

2
2points
reply
#45

Ke Huy Quan

Ke Huy Quan

ardgelinck Report

9points
POST
#46

Happy 80th Birthday To Christopher Walken

Happy 80th Birthday To Christopher Walken

ardgelinck Report

9points
POST
#47

Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner

ardgelinck Report

8points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kevin Costner was a very old young man

1
1point
reply
#48

Neil Diamond

Neil Diamond

ardgelinck Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#49

Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford

ardgelinck Report

8points
POST
#50

Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain

ardgelinck Report

8points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ahh, Kurt .. you've been missed!

1
1point
reply
#51

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams

ardgelinck Report

8points
POST
#52

Abba’s Agnetha Fältskog

Abba’s Agnetha Fältskog

ardgelinck Report

8points
POST
#53

Bono

Bono

ardgelinck Report

8points
POST
#54

Christian Bale

Christian Bale

ardgelinck Report

8points
POST
#55

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer

ardgelinck Report

8points
POST
#56

Tiffani-Amber Thiessen

Tiffani-Amber Thiessen

ardgelinck Report

7points
POST
#57

Mark Owen

Mark Owen

ardgelinck Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#58

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue

ardgelinck Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#59

John Mcenroe

John Mcenroe

ardgelinck Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#60

Backstreet Boys

Backstreet Boys

ardgelinck Report

7points
POST
Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is there an odd number of people? * hopes people waste 5 seconds of their life counting* Mwwaa haa haaa

1
1point
reply
#61

Chris Martin

Chris Martin

ardgelinck Report

7points
POST
#62

Eros Ramazzotti

Eros Ramazzotti

ardgelinck Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#63

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey