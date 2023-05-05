Looking at pictures is one of the easiest ways to notice the effect of the passage of time. Even with realizing that no one’s getting any younger, seeing people now and then might take you by surprise.

A great collection showing how time flies can be found on Ard Gelinks’s Instagram account where he shares pictures of celebrities posing with their younger selves. The Dutch artist photoshops them together, showing us that time stops for no one, no matter how famous or influential you are. His fascinating creations have garnered over 300k followers on Instagram and have even been reshared by some of the stars from his pictures themselves (Madonna, Robbie Williams, Tina Turner, and Sylvester Stallone, just to name a few).

We have also shared some of his digital creations before, so make sure to check out our previous collections of Ard’s work here, here, here, here, here, and here. And scroll down to find the newest batch of his beautifully assembled photographs in the list below.