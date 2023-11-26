80 Interesting ‘Then And Now’ Photos That Show How Time Affects Everything
Time changes everything; at least it feels like it. Fleeting years turn people, landscapes, and architecture into different versions of themselves. But it is only when you compare a photo taken several decades ago with one from the present-day that you can truly see the contrast between the two.
This X (formerly known as Twitter) page called “Then vs. Now” is full of interesting examples from all areas of the world. From images of ancient pyramids and famous cities to swimming pools and street alleys, they beautifully capture the essence of the changing times. The world continues to evolve, but for now, we invite you to take a glimpse at what has already happened.
The images seen in this list are called rephotographs, pictures that represent two different moments in time. The goal here is to compare and observe the changes in a specific object over the years which are reflected when two photos are placed side by side, just like “Then vs. Now” image pairs.
The technique has been around for over a century and was first used to document the modifications in the landscape during the Industrial Revolution. The early rephotography focused on urban scenery, such as the expansion of cities and the rise of skyscrapers.
During this process, the photographer locates the original picture and finds the exact location where it was taken. This can be challenging, as some urban areas might have changed so much that it becomes difficult to retake the photo from the same point of view.
Believe this is/was one of the resorts in Sullivan County, New York (think Dirty Dancing). They lasted into the 70's, maybe a few into the 80's, but life style change and cheaper transportation options let folks go much further and faster. They have fallen into major disrepair, and several have been bought by a religious sect.
From the beginning of the 19th century to today, photography has been inseparably linked to time. A photo needs a time and place to exist, just as time needs imagery to become concrete and preserved. A large number of images can tell stories that span over long periods of time. Photos have the ability to take us back into the past by looking at captured things and events in the past.
They look the same. And he still has that full head of hair, wow!
Sitting On Their 1947 Chevrolet Olin Front Of A Diner, And Then 63 Years Later
The Same Trench From Ww1, 100 Years Apart, 1914-2014
A picture stops time and turns the intangible into something we can hold onto for a lifetime. Photos of lost loved ones celebrate their existence and allow us to look back at memories with them. Pictures of your childhood home or the town in which you grew up preserve memories of those carefree days when all you had to do was keep your room clean and finish your homework. It makes you aware of the changes and growth that took place when you were too busy to notice.
The Arctic 103 Years Ago Compared To Today
Same Place And Memory Size.. The Difference Is 58 Years
Book author H.B.R. Patel shares tips for this kind of photography, and he advises that instead of capturing a hundred images that are somewhat in focus or in frame, you should wait for the moment when all these factors align perfectly. This way, the snapped second is much more precise and special. Having a purpose with your shots teaches you to read people better, be more coordinated, and even anticipate the unexpected. Then, organically, you improve your photo quality and have little frozen moments in time that are so much more special.
Hiroshima
Paris
The changes that rephotography reflects are merely visual, but what is happening behind the scenes is so much more complex. People faced with challenges always say that if you give it some time, it will change, but does it really? During these moments, the wisdom that time heals everything seems valid. Knowing that something is out of our control and will get better with the passing hours is comforting, as it gives us a period to think everything through carefully and not worry about it too much.
But sometimes we have a goal to pursue, and despite our efforts, we are still far from reaching it. It’s a two-way relationship: time changes when we change ourselves. When action fails, give it a few moments and start again, but it’s unlikely that passing hours alone will fix everything.
Prague 1910 And 2022
Scrolling through pictures on Facebook and looking at memories from years ago may stop us in our tracks to think, “Where’d the time go?”. With age, it seems to fly by faster and faster. But it wasn’t like this when we were little, was it? Kindergarten nap times seemed to drag on forever, and the summer holiday passed so slowly that it allowed us to complete our never-ending vacation bucket list.
It appears that this phenomenon is a common experience and has its own explanation. For a 10-year-old, one year is ten percent of their lives, and for a 60-year-old, it’s less than two. This percentage makes up a smaller portion of an adult’s lifetime, causing them to think it passed quickly. Also, new and exciting things feel different to children, setting months and years apart in their minds. As adults, our days and weeks start to feel similar, and our brain starts to lump everything together, making it feel like it flew by.
In order to make every day count, it’s a good idea to start appreciating joyful experiences, and maybe snap a couple of shots while you’re at it.
Chernobyl (1984 - 2011)
Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 2000 And Now
Ghastly. Be aware that sand is a vital building component and desert sand is not adequate because it is rounded from, well, rolling around in the desert, consequently there is a great demand for beach sand. A huge black market and no political will to protect beaches. Ghastly.
Machu Picchu, Peru. 1915 & 2020
Sherman Tanks For The French Army In "Kaysersberg" In 1944 And Now
Captured Japanese Mini Submarine In The Aleutian Islands, 1943 And 2022
Beauty Is Vanishing From Our World Because We Live As Though It Did Not Matter
Seoul, South Korea - 1900 And Now
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
There Is Beauty In France That Will Last Forever
1889 And 2010
Tunnel Rock At Sequoia National Park, 1952 And 2022
Chróstnik Palace 2009 vs. 2021. Chróstnik, Lubin County, Poland
1912 And 2005
How Times Have Changed. Top Photo Circa 1889, Bottom Photo Circa 1998
I think there's a mistake in the 1889. Car shown in the picture travelled back in time?
Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 1930 And Now
Singapore In 2000 And Now
It Hasn't Changed Much In 157 Years, Aside From The Platform Height And Electrification. The World's Oldest Undeground Station, Baker Street!
The Main Entrance To The City , York, England
Bike Ride In Berlin Kreuzberg ( 1985 / 2018 )
Munich In 1910 And 2017
1927 And 2008
Crawford Notch In New Hampshire, As Depicted In 1839 vs. Now
Kowloon Walled City! What a difference! Makes me wonder where all the indigent people who lived within that dystopia ended up going...