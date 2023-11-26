Scrolling through pictures on Facebook and looking at memories from years ago may stop us in our tracks to think, “Where’d the time go?”. With age, it seems to fly by faster and faster. But it wasn’t like this when we were little, was it? Kindergarten nap times seemed to drag on forever, and the summer holiday passed so slowly that it allowed us to complete our never-ending vacation bucket list.

It appears that this phenomenon is a common experience and has its own explanation. For a 10-year-old, one year is ten percent of their lives, and for a 60-year-old, it’s less than two. This percentage makes up a smaller portion of an adult’s lifetime, causing them to think it passed quickly. Also, new and exciting things feel different to children, setting months and years apart in their minds. As adults, our days and weeks start to feel similar, and our brain starts to lump everything together, making it feel like it flew by.

In order to make every day count, it’s a good idea to start appreciating joyful experiences, and maybe snap a couple of shots while you’re at it.