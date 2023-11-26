ADVERTISEMENT

Time changes everything; at least it feels like it. Fleeting years turn people, landscapes, and architecture into different versions of themselves. But it is only when you compare a photo taken several decades ago with one from the present-day that you can truly see the contrast between the two.

This X (formerly known as Twitter) page called “Then vs. Now” is full of interesting examples from all areas of the world. From images of ancient pyramids and famous cities to swimming pools and street alleys, they beautifully capture the essence of the changing times. The world continues to evolve, but for now, we invite you to take a glimpse at what has already happened.

#1

#2

Best Friends Since Ww2

Best Friends Since Ww2 Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#3

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

The images seen in this list are called rephotographs, pictures that represent two different moments in time. The goal here is to compare and observe the changes in a specific object over the years which are reflected when two photos are placed side by side, just like “Then vs. Now” image pairs.

The technique has been around for over a century and was first used to document the modifications in the landscape during the Industrial Revolution. The early rephotography focused on urban scenery, such as the expansion of cities and the rise of skyscrapers.

During this process, the photographer locates the original picture and finds the exact location where it was taken. This can be challenging, as some urban areas might have changed so much that it becomes difficult to retake the photo from the same point of view.
#4

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#5

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

donadams_1 avatar
Don Adams
Don Adams
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Believe this is/was one of the resorts in Sullivan County, New York (think Dirty Dancing). They lasted into the 70's, maybe a few into the 80's, but life style change and cheaper transportation options let folks go much further and faster. They have fallen into major disrepair, and several have been bought by a religious sect.

#6

Then vs. Now

Then vs. Now Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

From the beginning of the 19th century to today, photography has been inseparably linked to time. A photo needs a time and place to exist, just as time needs imagery to become concrete and preserved. A large number of images can tell stories that span over long periods of time. Photos have the ability to take us back into the past by looking at captured things and events in the past.
#7

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#8

Sitting On Their 1947 Chevrolet Olin Front Of A Diner, And Then 63 Years Later

Sitting On Their 1947 Chevrolet Olin Front Of A Diner, And Then 63 Years Later Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#9

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#10

The Same Trench From Ww1, 100 Years Apart, 1914-2014

The Same Trench From Ww1, 100 Years Apart, 1914-2014 Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

A picture stops time and turns the intangible into something we can hold onto for a lifetime. Photos of lost loved ones celebrate their existence and allow us to look back at memories with them. Pictures of your childhood home or the town in which you grew up preserve memories of those carefree days when all you had to do was keep your room clean and finish your homework. It makes you aware of the changes and growth that took place when you were too busy to notice.

#11

The Arctic 103 Years Ago Compared To Today

The Arctic 103 Years Ago Compared To Today Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#12

Same Place And Memory Size.. The Difference Is 58 Years

Same Place And Memory Size.. The Difference Is 58 Years Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

tthargon1 avatar
Epsilon
Epsilon
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine what a terabyte looked like. "Paul, get the crane!"

#13

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#14

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

joaniebeam avatar
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Didn't know how good aerial photography was in the 1600s!

Book author H.B.R. Patel shares tips for this kind of photography, and he advises that instead of capturing a hundred images that are somewhat in focus or in frame, you should wait for the moment when all these factors align perfectly. This way, the snapped second is much more precise and special. Having a purpose with your shots teaches you to read people better, be more coordinated, and even anticipate the unexpected. Then, organically, you improve your photo quality and have little frozen moments in time that are so much more special.
#15

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#16

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#17

Hiroshima

Hiroshima Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

joaniebeam avatar
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I will never understand why the US had to unleash that abomination on a metropolitan area.Wouldnt a warning nuke to the countryside suffice?

#18

Hong Kong In 1964 And 2016

Hong Kong In 1964 And 2016 Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#19

Paris

Paris Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

johannazamora_1 avatar
Pyla
Pyla
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Paris Exposition Great little movie called So Long at the Fair with Jean Simmons and Dirk Bogarde. Can be found on youtube.

The changes that rephotography reflects are merely visual, but what is happening behind the scenes is so much more complex. People faced with challenges always say that if you give it some time, it will change, but does it really? During these moments, the wisdom that time heals everything seems valid. Knowing that something is out of our control and will get better with the passing hours is comforting, as it gives us a period to think everything through carefully and not worry about it too much.

But sometimes we have a goal to pursue, and despite our efforts, we are still far from reaching it. It’s a two-way relationship: time changes when we change ourselves. When action fails, give it a few moments and start again, but it’s unlikely that passing hours alone will fix everything.
#20

Prague 1910 And 2022

Prague 1910 And 2022 Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

Scrolling through pictures on Facebook and looking at memories from years ago may stop us in our tracks to think, “Where’d the time go?”. With age, it seems to fly by faster and faster. But it wasn’t like this when we were little, was it? Kindergarten nap times seemed to drag on forever, and the summer holiday passed so slowly that it allowed us to complete our never-ending vacation bucket list.

It appears that this phenomenon is a common experience and has its own explanation. For a 10-year-old, one year is ten percent of their lives, and for a 60-year-old, it’s less than two. This percentage makes up a smaller portion of an adult’s lifetime, causing them to think it passed quickly. Also, new and exciting things feel different to children, setting months and years apart in their minds. As adults, our days and weeks start to feel similar, and our brain starts to lump everything together, making it feel like it flew by.

In order to make every day count, it’s a good idea to start appreciating joyful experiences, and maybe snap a couple of shots while you’re at it.
#21

Pyramid Street, Egypt

Pyramid Street, Egypt Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#22

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

eleanor-ahmed786 avatar
Tuesday
Tuesday
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For those wondering (or for those who didn't spot it) it has "Homs 2011" in the bottom right corner. Homs is a city in Syria

#23

Chernobyl (1984 - 2011)

Chernobyl (1984 - 2011) Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#24

Then vs. Now

Then vs. Now Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

tthargon1 avatar
Epsilon
Epsilon
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't this from that one page with the annoying gifs?

#25

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#26

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 2000 And Now

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 2000 And Now Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

johannazamora_1 avatar
Pyla
Pyla
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ghastly. Be aware that sand is a vital building component and desert sand is not adequate because it is rounded from, well, rolling around in the desert, consequently there is a great demand for beach sand. A huge black market and no political will to protect beaches. Ghastly.

#27

Machu Picchu, Peru. 1915 & 2020

Machu Picchu, Peru. 1915 & 2020 Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

asher-finn09 avatar
Fynne
Fynne
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For folks wondering, it’s because of they uncovered them

#28

Sherman Tanks For The French Army In "Kaysersberg" In 1944 And Now

Sherman Tanks For The French Army In "Kaysersberg" In 1944 And Now Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#29

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#30

Captured Japanese Mini Submarine In The Aleutian Islands, 1943 And 2022

Captured Japanese Mini Submarine In The Aleutian Islands, 1943 And 2022 Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#31

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#32

Beauty Is Vanishing From Our World Because We Live As Though It Did Not Matter

Beauty Is Vanishing From Our World Because We Live As Though It Did Not Matter Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#33

Seoul, South Korea - 1900 And Now

Seoul, South Korea - 1900 And Now Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

johannazamora_1 avatar
Pyla
Pyla
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was in Seoul in the 70’s, it was a big urban place then.

#34

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#35

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#36

There Is Beauty In France That Will Last Forever

There Is Beauty In France That Will Last Forever Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#37

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#38

1889 And 2010

1889 And 2010 Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#39

Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#40

Tunnel Rock At Sequoia National Park, 1952 And 2022

Tunnel Rock At Sequoia National Park, 1952 And 2022 Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#41

Chróstnik Palace 2009 vs. 2021. Chróstnik, Lubin County, Poland

Chróstnik Palace 2009 vs. 2021. Chróstnik, Lubin County, Poland Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#42

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#43

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#44

1912 And 2005

1912 And 2005 Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#45

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#46

How Times Have Changed. Top Photo Circa 1889, Bottom Photo Circa 1998

How Times Have Changed. Top Photo Circa 1889, Bottom Photo Circa 1998 Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

lucy-ang15 avatar
Nothankyou
Nothankyou
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think there's a mistake in the 1889. Car shown in the picture travelled back in time?

#47

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 1930 And Now

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - 1930 And Now Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#48

Singapore In 2000 And Now

Singapore In 2000 And Now Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#49

It Hasn't Changed Much In 157 Years, Aside From The Platform Height And Electrification. The World's Oldest Undeground Station, Baker Street!

It Hasn't Changed Much In 157 Years, Aside From The Platform Height And Electrification. The World's Oldest Undeground Station, Baker Street! Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#50

The Main Entrance To The City , York, England

The Main Entrance To The City , York, England Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#51

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#52

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#53

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#54

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#55

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#56

Bike Ride In Berlin Kreuzberg ( 1985 / 2018 )

Bike Ride In Berlin Kreuzberg ( 1985 / 2018 ) Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#57

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#58

Munich In 1910 And 2017

Munich In 1910 And 2017 Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#59

1927 And 2008

1927 And 2008 Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#60

Crawford Notch In New Hampshire, As Depicted In 1839 vs. Now

Crawford Notch In New Hampshire, As Depicted In 1839 vs. Now Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#61

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#62

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

sideshowbarb avatar
Babs Ishkabibble
Babs Ishkabibble
Community Member
11 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kowloon Walled City! What a difference! Makes me wonder where all the indigent people who lived within that dystopia ended up going...

#63

Ancient Greece Before And After Excavation

Ancient Greece Before And After Excavation Shares stats

ThenvsNowPic1 Report

#64

Chichen Lzta 1892 And Now

Chichen Lzta 1892 And Now Shares stats