119 Historical Images That Might Change Your Perspective On Things (Best Of All Time)
Every photograph is an immortalized moment. Through the years, they become a time capsule of a bygone era, a reminder of how life was once.
The internet is rich in resources of noteworthy images from the past, and this subreddit is an excellent example. With over three million members, it has no shortage of pictures featuring landmark events and renowned figures, whether in monochrome or full color.
As part of Bored Panda’s recurring series of articles, we’ve compiled this best-of-all-time list for you to enjoy. Whether or not you’re a history buff, prepare to be fascinated and maybe even learn something new.
This post may include affiliate links.
100,000 Iranian Women March Against The Hijab Law, Tehran 1979
Cop Stops The Traffic In New York So A Mother Cat Holding A Kitten Can Cross Safely C.1925
Ruby Bridges, The First African-American To Attend A White Elementary School In The Deep South, 1960. Colorized
A little piece of me dies every time I think of what this little girl went through.
Since we’re on the subject of historical photos, one that stands out is the ‘Lunch Atop A Skyscraper.’ For the uninitiated, it shows a row of 11 construction workers enjoying lunch seated on a steel beam 850 feet above the streets of Manhattan.
The photograph was taken on September 20th, 1932. According to Smithsonian Mag, it was a publicity stunt to create a buzz for the imminent completion of what turned out to be the Rockefeller Center. And yes, it is all real.
In 1969, When Black Americans Were Still Prevented From Swimming Alongside Whites, Mr.rogers Decided To Invite Officer Clemmons To Join Him And Cool His Feet In A Pool, Breaking A Well-Known Color Barrier
Incredible Photograph Of A German Soldier Going Against Direct Orders To Help A Young Boy Cross The Newly Formed Berlin Wall After Being Separated From His Family, 1961
Margaret Hamilton And The Handwritten Navigation Software She And Her Mit Team Produced For The Apollo Project, 1969
That's actually a stack of print-outs from simulated moon missions run on a mainframe computer to test that the Apollo guidance computer software worked okay. The Apollo computers didn't have anything like enough storage to hold the data printed out on all that paper. Also, Margaret Hamilton is the engineer who came up with the term "software".
The fiery still image of the Hindenburg exploding in mid-air is another all-time classic, outside of its grim and tragic nature. It was a Nazi creation meant to use their supposed engineering skills as propaganda.
Instead, the vessel caught fire from static electricity on May 6th, 1937, resulting in the combustion. Thirty-six people lost their lives.
The photo, however, was so iconic that legendary rock band Led Zeppelin used it as the cover image of their first album.
A Beach In Iran A Few Months Before The Islamic Revolution, 1979
1972: 3 Women On The Streets Of Kabul, Afghanistan
When They Realized Women Were Using Their Sacks To Make Clothes For Their Children, Flour Mills Of The 1930s Started Using Flowered Fabric For Their Sacks. (1939)
These days they'd charged extra for printed or even better, force you onto a subscription service - but that's neo-capitalism I guess.
American Troops Treat A Wounded Dog On Orote Peninsula, 1944
Atelier Photo: "A Lesbian Couple In Semi Drag Wedding Attire"; Kingdom Of Hungary - Budapest, 1920
They just break all the boundaries! Such brilliant role models!
A Man Rides A Bus In Durban, Meant For White Passengers Only, In Resistance To South Africa’s Apartheid Policies, 1986.
1986 for Christ's sake! It was bad enough in Rosa Parks' day!!
Fast forward to more recent times, specifically to June 15, 1995. The “Trial of the Century” involving O.J. Simpson was front-page news. From it came the infamous photo of the disgraced NFL star trying on a pair of gloves that were evidence. It was a key moment that led to his eventual acquittal.
However, the photo of Simpson with the bloodied gloves likewise became part of history. It was also a subject of many spoofs and mockeries, which lingered until his death this past April.
Albert Einstein Defying The Prevailing Racial Climate At The Time By Visiting Lincoln University, Pennsylvania — The First Degree-Granting Black College In The Us — To Teach A Class. He Was An Outspoken Civil Rights Advocate For Black Americans. Photographed In 1946
Princess Diana Shakes Hands With An Aids Patient Without Gloves, 1991
A Policeman In San Francisco Scolds A Man For Not Wearing A Mask During The 1918 Influenza Pandemic, 1918
David Isom, 19, Broke The Color Line In A Segregated Pool In Florida On June 8, 1958, Which Resulted In Officials Closing The Facility
West German School Children Pause To Talk With Two East German Border Guards Beside An Opening In The Berlin Wall During The Collapse Of Communism In East Germany In November 1989 (Photo: Stephen Jaffe)
Charles Thompson Greets His New Classmates At Public School No. 27 In September 1954, Less Than Four Months After The Supreme Court Ruled That Racial Segregation Was Unconstitutional. Charles Was The Only African-American Child In The School. Photo By Richard Stacks For The Baltimore Sun
Jewish Prisoners After Being Liberated From A Death Train, 1945
The pure joy in their eyes that it's over is just so sad.
An American Soldier Cradles A Wounded Japanese Boy And Shelters Him From The Rain In The Cockpit Of An Airplane During The Battle Of Saipan While Waiting To Transport The Youngster To A Field Hospital. July, 1944
Anne Frank’s Father Otto, Revisiting The Attic Where They Hid From The Nazis. He Was The Only Surviving Family Member. (1960)
Young Queen Elizabeth As A Mechanic During Ww2 (C. 1939)
Russian Inmate Points An Identifying And Accusing Finger At A Nazi Guard Who Was Especially Cruel Towards The Prisoners In Buchenwald Camp. Colorized
Here Is How An Ukrainian Immigrant Celebrated Stalin's Death. 1953
A Native American Mother And Her Child - 1900s
Coal Miners Coming Up A Coal Mine Elevator After A Day Of Work In 1920's Belgium
A Man Looking For A Job Wearing His Cv, England - 1930s
A Man Guards His Family From The Cannibals During The Madras Famine Of 1877 At The Time Of British Raj, India
The Queen Consort Of Mongolia, Genepil, In Mongolia. The Last Queen Consort And Married To The Bogd Khaganate, Bogd Khan, Until His Death On April 17th, 1924, When The Monarchy Was Abolished. She Was Killed During The Stalinist Purges In May 1938. Photograph Dated January 1st, 1923
Tokyo Residents Mourning Hachiko. He Would Regularly Meet His Owner, Professor Ueno, At Shibuya Station After He Returned From Work. Sadly, Ueno Died On May 21, 1925 & Never Returned. However, Hachiko Would Return To The Station Every Day For 9 Years, Waiting For Him To Come Back, 1935
In 1973, Marlon Brando Rejected His Oscar For The Godfather To Allow Sacheen Littlefeather To Protest Hollywood’s Portrayal Of Native Americans
Six-Year-Old Austrian Boy “Werfel” Receiveing A New Pair Of Shoes At The Am Himmel Orphanage, Donated By The Junior Red Cross In America (Colorized). Published In The Life Magazine In 1946
Arnie Supporting Disabled Athletes, 1983
A Man Arrested For Cross-Dressing Emerging From A Police Van, New York, 1939
Albert Einstein, His Secretary Helen (Left), And Daughter Margaret (Right) Becoming U.S. Citizens To Avoid Returning To Nazi Germany, 1940
Wwi. A Canadian Soldier Tries To Comfort A Little Belgian Baby, Who Was Hurt And Whose Mother Was Killed By An Artillery Shell. November 1918
May 20, 1910: The Nine Kings Of Europe Photographed Together For The First And Only Time
“The Drunk Basket.” In The 1960s, Bars In Istanbul Would Hire Someone To Carry Drunk People Back To Their Homes
I knew that being "in the basket" meant being drunk, and now I know why!
Meet The "Night Witches", Fearless Russian Female Pilots Who Bombed Nazis By Night, 1941
Communist female who bombed Nazis, or Russian women who bombed Germans. Make up your mind. :)
In 1941, The Photo On The Left Was Taken Of Soviet Soldier Eugen Stepanovich Kobytev On The Day He Left To Go To War. The Photo On The Right Was Taken In 1945 After The End Of The War, Just 4 Years Apart
Annette Kellerman Promotes Women's Right To Wear A Fitted One-Piece Bathing. She Was Arrested For Indecency. (1907)
Well obviously, you can't just get your arms out like that, the gentlemen will swoon!
British Soldiers (Interrupted During Drag Show Rehearsals By A German Raid) Manning A Bl 6-Inch Mk Vii Naval Gun At Shornemead Fort, England In 1940
Arikara Warrior 'Bear’s Belly' - North Dakota, USA - Photo By Edward Curtis 1909
A U.S. Marine Rescues Two Vietnamese Children During A Gun Battle At The City Of Hue, During The Tet Offensive Of The Vietnam War - 1968
Frozen Niagara Falls, 1911
Rail Commuters Wearing White Protective Masks, One With The Additional Message “Wear A Mask Or Go To Jail,” During The 1918 Influenza Pandemic In California
Mogadishu, 1993. An Italian Soldier Gives Food To A Local Orphan
A Man Browses For Books In The Old Public Library Of Cincinnati. The Building Was Demolished In 1955. Today An Office Building And A Parking Lot Stand Where It Used To Be
A Man Takes A Selfie Using A Stick Of Wood To Activate The Camera, 1957
A Makeshift Hospital In The Vietnam War, 1970
A Mob Pours Sugar, Ketchup And Mustard Over The Heads Of (From Left) John Salter, Joan Trumpauer And Anne Moody During A Sit-In Demonstration At A Woolworth’s ‘Whites Only’ Lunch Counter In Jackson, Miss. - May 28, 1963. (Photo By Fred Blackwell/Associated Press)
A Boy And His Owl, 1933
Anti British Propaganda, Japan 1941
Haha I've seen a lot of "anti-J*p" propaganda from the time but not this yet.
A German Soldier Returns Home Only To Find His Family No Longer There. Frankfurt, 1946 - By Tony Vaccaro
An Undercover Police Officer On Duty. New York, Brooklyn, 1 July 1969
French Soldiers Passing By A Dog Wearing Googles And Smoking A Pipe, 1915
18-Year-Old Keshia Thomas Protects A Fallen Man, Believed To Be Associated With The Ku Klux Klan From An Angry Mob Of Anti-Clan Protestors. Ann Arbor, Michigan USA. 1996 By Mark Brunner
Fire And Fury: B-25s Are Pictured Flying Past Mount Vesuvius In Italy As Lava And Ash Spews From The Top Of The Volcano. The Eruption Killed 57 As It Destroyed The Village Of San Sebastiano And San Giorg In March 1944 While Allied Forces Were Battling For Supremacy In The Skies
A Red Cross Nurse Writing Down Last Words Of Mortally Wounded Soldier, Taken Around 1917
A Boy's Reaction Staring At A TV Screen For The First Time. (1948)
Lockheed Martin Employee Sally Wadsworth Working On The Fuselage Of A P-38 Lightning In California In 1944
A German World War II Prisoner Is Released By The Soviet Union And Reunited With His 12-Year-Old Daughter, Who Has Not Seen Him Since Infancy. 1956
One Of The Many Selfies That Emperor Nicholas II Took Throughout His Life, (1868-1918)
Remember That Photo Of The Construction Workers Having Lunch On The Unfinished Empire State Building? Well Here's The Photographer Charles Ebbets Taking That Photo. 9/20/1932
Martin Luther King Jr. Removing A Burnt Cross From His Front Yard In 1960
Woman Cutting Her Birthday Cake In Iran 1973, 5 Years Before The Islamic Revolution
Johnny Depp Saved The Old Horse Goldeneye From Sleepy Hollow Who Played Crane’s Companion, Gunpowder. The One-Eyed Horse Was Originally Set To Be Euthanised After Production Was Completed. But Depp Stepped In And Adopted Goldeneye After Finishing The Movie - 1999
Salvador Dali Painting "The Face Of War", 1940
Louis Armstrong Playing For His Wife, Egypt, 1961
A French Women Welcomes An American Soldier Two Days After Liberation. Strasbourg, France, 22 November 1944
In 1945, The Auschwitz Death Camp Was Discovered And Liberated By The Red Army
Stoney First Nation Member, Guide Samson Beaver With His Wife Leah And Their Daughter Frances Louise, 1907. Photo Taken By Mary Schäffer
A French Boy Introduces Himself To Indian Soldiers Who Had Just Arrived In France To Fight Alongside French And British Forces, Marseilles, 30th September 1914
Reporters Who Exposed The Watergate Scandal Watch President Nixon Resign, 1974
A Picture Of A Submerged Diver In 1899. Many Believe It To Be The First Photograph Taken Underwater
Jaques Biederer, The First Photographer In History Specializing In Erotic Photos. This Photo Was Taken In Paris In 1928
I've no doubt photos like this were being taken as soon as the camera was invented. The first motion picture considered pornographic was released in 1910.
A Serbian Soldier Sleeps With His Father Who Came To Visit Him On The Front Line Near Belgrade, 1914/1915
Freddie Mercury With His Mother, 1947
Rosa Parks's Booking Photo Following Her February 1956 Arrest
Into The Jaws Of Death, 6th Of June, 1944
Crowd In Times Square, New York City Celebrating The Surrender Of Germany, May 7th, 1945
San Francisco's Iconic Cliff House, Shortly Before It Was Destroyed By Fire In 1907
Geologist Thomas Griffith Taylor And Meteorologist Charles Wright In The Entrance Of An Ice Grotto. Terra Nova Expedition, Ross Island, 5 January 1911. Photo Taken By Herbert Ponting
Visiting Quarantined Family And Friends At Ullevål Hospital, Oslo - Photo By Anders Beer Wilse - 1905
A Woman Overlooking A Snowy Mountain Pass In The Pyrenees Mountains, France - 1956
David Attenborough Entertains Prince Charles And Princess Anne With A Cockatoo. 1958
David Attenborough still entertains us till this day, luckily.
A Young Female Welder Photographed By Bernard Hoffman In Connecticut, Circa 1943
An Old Woman Leaving Her Home With Just A Portrait Of Her Husband And Rugs. Russian Soldiers Gave Her Just 5 Minutes To Pack Her Bags And Leave Before They Destroyed Her Home And Everything In It. Her Sons And Husband Were Already Dead. She Had Lost Everything. May 1995, Grozny
Max Schreck Relaxing Behind The Scenes Of Nosferatu, 1922
Students Dance In Tiananmen Square Before The Arrival Of The Chinese Military, June 4th 1989
A small breath of freedom before it was crushed ruthlessly. Most Chinese people these days don't know that even happened.
Mass Demonstrations Against Soviet Union In Baku, The Capital Of Azerbaijan, 1989
Shoemaker’s Lunch, 1944. By Bernard Cole
Anne Frank And Her Sister Margot At The Beach, Zandvoort - August 1940
A Smiling Girl In A Kimono On New Year's Day. Japan, 1914
In The 1890s, The Congo State (Controlled By Belgian Settlers) Allowed The Companies To Maneuver Almost Entirely Freely, Which Resulted In Various Atrocities, Including The Amputation Of Hands As Punishment For Those Who Refused To Collect Rubber
Leopold II is probably burning in h- e-double toothpicks right now.