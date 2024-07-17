As part of Bored Panda ’s recurring series of articles, we’ve compiled this best-of-all-time list for you to enjoy. Whether or not you’re a history buff, prepare to be fascinated and maybe even learn something new.

The internet is rich in resources of noteworthy images from the past, and this subreddit is an excellent example. With over three million members, it has no shortage of pictures featuring landmark events and renowned figures, whether in monochrome or full color.

Every photograph is an immortalized moment. Through the years, they become a time capsule of a bygone era , a reminder of how life was once.

#1 100,000 Iranian Women March Against The Hijab Law, Tehran 1979 Share icon

#2 Cop Stops The Traffic In New York So A Mother Cat Holding A Kitten Can Cross Safely C.1925 Share icon

#3 Ruby Bridges, The First African-American To Attend A White Elementary School In The Deep South, 1960. Colorized Share icon

Since we’re on the subject of historical photos, one that stands out is the ‘Lunch Atop A Skyscraper.’ For the uninitiated, it shows a row of 11 construction workers enjoying lunch seated on a steel beam 850 feet above the streets of Manhattan. The photograph was taken on September 20th, 1932. According to Smithsonian Mag, it was a publicity stunt to create a buzz for the imminent completion of what turned out to be the Rockefeller Center. And yes, it is all real.

#4 In 1969, When Black Americans Were Still Prevented From Swimming Alongside Whites, Mr.rogers Decided To Invite Officer Clemmons To Join Him And Cool His Feet In A Pool, Breaking A Well-Known Color Barrier Share icon

#5 Incredible Photograph Of A German Soldier Going Against Direct Orders To Help A Young Boy Cross The Newly Formed Berlin Wall After Being Separated From His Family, 1961 Share icon

#6 Margaret Hamilton And The Handwritten Navigation Software She And Her Mit Team Produced For The Apollo Project, 1969 Share icon

The fiery still image of the Hindenburg exploding in mid-air is another all-time classic, outside of its grim and tragic nature. It was a Nazi creation meant to use their supposed engineering skills as propaganda. ADVERTISEMENT Instead, the vessel caught fire from static electricity on May 6th, 1937, resulting in the combustion. Thirty-six people lost their lives. The photo, however, was so iconic that legendary rock band Led Zeppelin used it as the cover image of their first album.

#7 A Beach In Iran A Few Months Before The Islamic Revolution, 1979 Share icon

#8 1972: 3 Women On The Streets Of Kabul, Afghanistan Share icon

#9 When They Realized Women Were Using Their Sacks To Make Clothes For Their Children, Flour Mills Of The 1930s Started Using Flowered Fabric For Their Sacks. (1939) Share icon

#10 American Troops Treat A Wounded Dog On Orote Peninsula, 1944 Share icon

#11 Atelier Photo: "A Lesbian Couple In Semi Drag Wedding Attire"; Kingdom Of Hungary - Budapest, 1920 Share icon

#12 A Man Rides A Bus In Durban, Meant For White Passengers Only, In Resistance To South Africa’s Apartheid Policies, 1986. Share icon

Fast forward to more recent times, specifically to June 15, 1995. The “Trial of the Century” involving O.J. Simpson was front-page news. From it came the infamous photo of the disgraced NFL star trying on a pair of gloves that were evidence. It was a key moment that led to his eventual acquittal. ADVERTISEMENT However, the photo of Simpson with the bloodied gloves likewise became part of history. It was also a subject of many spoofs and mockeries, which lingered until his death this past April.

#13 Albert Einstein Defying The Prevailing Racial Climate At The Time By Visiting Lincoln University, Pennsylvania — The First Degree-Granting Black College In The Us — To Teach A Class. He Was An Outspoken Civil Rights Advocate For Black Americans. Photographed In 1946 Share icon

#14 Princess Diana Shakes Hands With An Aids Patient Without Gloves, 1991 Share icon

#15 A Policeman In San Francisco Scolds A Man For Not Wearing A Mask During The 1918 Influenza Pandemic, 1918 Share icon

#16 David Isom, 19, Broke The Color Line In A Segregated Pool In Florida On June 8, 1958, Which Resulted In Officials Closing The Facility Share icon

#17 West German School Children Pause To Talk With Two East German Border Guards Beside An Opening In The Berlin Wall During The Collapse Of Communism In East Germany In November 1989 (Photo: Stephen Jaffe) Share icon

#18 Charles Thompson Greets His New Classmates At Public School No. 27 In September 1954, Less Than Four Months After The Supreme Court Ruled That Racial Segregation Was Unconstitutional. Charles Was The Only African-American Child In The School. Photo By Richard Stacks For The Baltimore Sun Share icon

#19 Jewish Prisoners After Being Liberated From A Death Train, 1945 Share icon

#20 An American Soldier Cradles A Wounded Japanese Boy And Shelters Him From The Rain In The Cockpit Of An Airplane During The Battle Of Saipan While Waiting To Transport The Youngster To A Field Hospital. July, 1944 Share icon

#21 Anne Frank’s Father Otto, Revisiting The Attic Where They Hid From The Nazis. He Was The Only Surviving Family Member. (1960) Share icon

#22 Young Queen Elizabeth As A Mechanic During Ww2 (C. 1939) Share icon

#23 Russian Inmate Points An Identifying And Accusing Finger At A Nazi Guard Who Was Especially Cruel Towards The Prisoners In Buchenwald Camp. Colorized Share icon

#24 Here Is How An Ukrainian Immigrant Celebrated Stalin's Death. 1953 Share icon

#25 A Native American Mother And Her Child - 1900s Share icon

#26 Coal Miners Coming Up A Coal Mine Elevator After A Day Of Work In 1920's Belgium Share icon

#27 A Man Looking For A Job Wearing His Cv, England - 1930s Share icon

#28 A Man Guards His Family From The Cannibals During The Madras Famine Of 1877 At The Time Of British Raj, India Share icon

#29 The Queen Consort Of Mongolia, Genepil, In Mongolia. The Last Queen Consort And Married To The Bogd Khaganate, Bogd Khan, Until His Death On April 17th, 1924, When The Monarchy Was Abolished. She Was Killed During The Stalinist Purges In May 1938. Photograph Dated January 1st, 1923 Share icon

#30 Tokyo Residents Mourning Hachiko. He Would Regularly Meet His Owner, Professor Ueno, At Shibuya Station After He Returned From Work. Sadly, Ueno Died On May 21, 1925 & Never Returned. However, Hachiko Would Return To The Station Every Day For 9 Years, Waiting For Him To Come Back, 1935 Share icon

#31 In 1973, Marlon Brando Rejected His Oscar For The Godfather To Allow Sacheen Littlefeather To Protest Hollywood’s Portrayal Of Native Americans Share icon

#32 Six-Year-Old Austrian Boy “Werfel” Receiveing A New Pair Of Shoes At The Am Himmel Orphanage, Donated By The Junior Red Cross In America (Colorized). Published In The Life Magazine In 1946 Share icon

#33 Arnie Supporting Disabled Athletes, 1983 Share icon

#34 A Man Arrested For Cross-Dressing Emerging From A Police Van, New York, 1939 Share icon

#35 Albert Einstein, His Secretary Helen (Left), And Daughter Margaret (Right) Becoming U.S. Citizens To Avoid Returning To Nazi Germany, 1940 Share icon

#36 Wwi. A Canadian Soldier Tries To Comfort A Little Belgian Baby, Who Was Hurt And Whose Mother Was Killed By An Artillery Shell. November 1918 Share icon

#37 May 20, 1910: The Nine Kings Of Europe Photographed Together For The First And Only Time Share icon

#38 “The Drunk Basket.” In The 1960s, Bars In Istanbul Would Hire Someone To Carry Drunk People Back To Their Homes Share icon

#39 Meet The "Night Witches", Fearless Russian Female Pilots Who Bombed Nazis By Night, 1941 Share icon

#40 In 1941, The Photo On The Left Was Taken Of Soviet Soldier Eugen Stepanovich Kobytev On The Day He Left To Go To War. The Photo On The Right Was Taken In 1945 After The End Of The War, Just 4 Years Apart Share icon

#41 Annette Kellerman Promotes Women's Right To Wear A Fitted One-Piece Bathing. She Was Arrested For Indecency. (1907) Share icon

#42 British Soldiers (Interrupted During Drag Show Rehearsals By A German Raid) Manning A Bl 6-Inch Mk Vii Naval Gun At Shornemead Fort, England In 1940 Share icon

#43 Arikara Warrior 'Bear’s Belly' - North Dakota, USA - Photo By Edward Curtis 1909 Share icon

#44 A U.S. Marine Rescues Two Vietnamese Children During A Gun Battle At The City Of Hue, During The Tet Offensive Of The Vietnam War - 1968 Share icon

#45 Frozen Niagara Falls, 1911 Share icon

#46 Rail Commuters Wearing White Protective Masks, One With The Additional Message “Wear A Mask Or Go To Jail,” During The 1918 Influenza Pandemic In California Share icon

#47 Mogadishu, 1993. An Italian Soldier Gives Food To A Local Orphan Share icon

#48 A Man Browses For Books In The Old Public Library Of Cincinnati. The Building Was Demolished In 1955. Today An Office Building And A Parking Lot Stand Where It Used To Be Share icon

#49 A Man Takes A Selfie Using A Stick Of Wood To Activate The Camera, 1957 Share icon

#50 A Makeshift Hospital In The Vietnam War, 1970 Share icon

#51 A Mob Pours Sugar, Ketchup And Mustard Over The Heads Of (From Left) John Salter, Joan Trumpauer And Anne Moody During A Sit-In Demonstration At A Woolworth’s ‘Whites Only’ Lunch Counter In Jackson, Miss. - May 28, 1963. (Photo By Fred Blackwell/Associated Press) Share icon

#52 A Boy And His Owl, 1933 Share icon

#53 Anti British Propaganda, Japan 1941 Share icon

#54 A German Soldier Returns Home Only To Find His Family No Longer There. Frankfurt, 1946 - By Tony Vaccaro Share icon

#55 An Undercover Police Officer On Duty. New York, Brooklyn, 1 July 1969 Share icon

#56 French Soldiers Passing By A Dog Wearing Googles And Smoking A Pipe, 1915 Share icon

#57 18-Year-Old Keshia Thomas Protects A Fallen Man, Believed To Be Associated With The Ku Klux Klan From An Angry Mob Of Anti-Clan Protestors. Ann Arbor, Michigan USA. 1996 By Mark Brunner Share icon

#58 Fire And Fury: B-25s Are Pictured Flying Past Mount Vesuvius In Italy As Lava And Ash Spews From The Top Of The Volcano. The Eruption Killed 57 As It Destroyed The Village Of San Sebastiano And San Giorg In March 1944 While Allied Forces Were Battling For Supremacy In The Skies Share icon

#59 A Red Cross Nurse Writing Down Last Words Of Mortally Wounded Soldier, Taken Around 1917 Share icon

#60 A Boy's Reaction Staring At A TV Screen For The First Time. (1948) Share icon

#61 Lockheed Martin Employee Sally Wadsworth Working On The Fuselage Of A P-38 Lightning In California In 1944 Share icon

#62 A German World War II Prisoner Is Released By The Soviet Union And Reunited With His 12-Year-Old Daughter, Who Has Not Seen Him Since Infancy. 1956 Share icon

#63 One Of The Many Selfies That Emperor Nicholas II Took Throughout His Life, (1868-1918) Share icon

#64 Remember That Photo Of The Construction Workers Having Lunch On The Unfinished Empire State Building? Well Here's The Photographer Charles Ebbets Taking That Photo. 9/20/1932 Share icon

#65 Martin Luther King Jr. Removing A Burnt Cross From His Front Yard In 1960 Share icon

#66 Woman Cutting Her Birthday Cake In Iran 1973, 5 Years Before The Islamic Revolution Share icon

#67 Johnny Depp Saved The Old Horse Goldeneye From Sleepy Hollow Who Played Crane’s Companion, Gunpowder. The One-Eyed Horse Was Originally Set To Be Euthanised After Production Was Completed. But Depp Stepped In And Adopted Goldeneye After Finishing The Movie - 1999 Share icon

#68 Salvador Dali Painting "The Face Of War", 1940 Share icon

#69 Louis Armstrong Playing For His Wife, Egypt, 1961 Share icon

#70 A French Women Welcomes An American Soldier Two Days After Liberation. Strasbourg, France, 22 November 1944 Share icon

#71 In 1945, The Auschwitz Death Camp Was Discovered And Liberated By The Red Army Share icon

#72 Stoney First Nation Member, Guide Samson Beaver With His Wife Leah And Their Daughter Frances Louise, 1907. Photo Taken By Mary Schäffer Share icon

#73 A French Boy Introduces Himself To Indian Soldiers Who Had Just Arrived In France To Fight Alongside French And British Forces, Marseilles, 30th September 1914 Share icon

#74 Reporters Who Exposed The Watergate Scandal Watch President Nixon Resign, 1974 Share icon

#75 A Picture Of A Submerged Diver In 1899. Many Believe It To Be The First Photograph Taken Underwater Share icon

#76 Jaques Biederer, The First Photographer In History Specializing In Erotic Photos. This Photo Was Taken In Paris In 1928 Share icon

#77 A Serbian Soldier Sleeps With His Father Who Came To Visit Him On The Front Line Near Belgrade, 1914/1915 Share icon

#78 Freddie Mercury With His Mother, 1947 Share icon

#79 Rosa Parks's Booking Photo Following Her February 1956 Arrest Share icon

#80 Into The Jaws Of Death, 6th Of June, 1944 Share icon

#81 Crowd In Times Square, New York City Celebrating The Surrender Of Germany, May 7th, 1945 Share icon

#82 San Francisco's Iconic Cliff House, Shortly Before It Was Destroyed By Fire In 1907 Share icon

#83 Geologist Thomas Griffith Taylor And Meteorologist Charles Wright In The Entrance Of An Ice Grotto. Terra Nova Expedition, Ross Island, 5 January 1911. Photo Taken By Herbert Ponting Share icon

#84 Visiting Quarantined Family And Friends At Ullevål Hospital, Oslo - Photo By Anders Beer Wilse - 1905 Share icon

#85 A Woman Overlooking A Snowy Mountain Pass In The Pyrenees Mountains, France - 1956 Share icon

#86 David Attenborough Entertains Prince Charles And Princess Anne With A Cockatoo. 1958 Share icon

#87 A Young Female Welder Photographed By Bernard Hoffman In Connecticut, Circa 1943 Share icon

#88 An Old Woman Leaving Her Home With Just A Portrait Of Her Husband And Rugs. Russian Soldiers Gave Her Just 5 Minutes To Pack Her Bags And Leave Before They Destroyed Her Home And Everything In It. Her Sons And Husband Were Already Dead. She Had Lost Everything. May 1995, Grozny Share icon

#89 Max Schreck Relaxing Behind The Scenes Of Nosferatu, 1922 Share icon

#90 Students Dance In Tiananmen Square Before The Arrival Of The Chinese Military, June 4th 1989 Share icon

#91 Mass Demonstrations Against Soviet Union In Baku, The Capital Of Azerbaijan, 1989 Share icon

#92 Shoemaker’s Lunch, 1944. By Bernard Cole Share icon

#93 Anne Frank And Her Sister Margot At The Beach, Zandvoort - August 1940 Share icon

#94 A Smiling Girl In A Kimono On New Year's Day. Japan, 1914 Share icon

#95 In The 1890s, The Congo State (Controlled By Belgian Settlers) Allowed The Companies To Maneuver Almost Entirely Freely, Which Resulted In Various Atrocities, Including The Amputation Of Hands As Punishment For Those Who Refused To Collect Rubber Share icon

#96 Indigenous Children Forced To Pray To God In A Residential School Ran By The Canadian Government And Catholic Church Between 1930 And 1970, Unknown Location Share icon

#97 A Nurse With A Sick Child During Smallpox Epidemic, Wrocław, Poland, 1963 Share icon

#98 Statue Of David By Michelangelo, Encased In Bricks To Prevent Damage From Bombs, During World War 2 Share icon

#99 A Hired Reader Reads To Cigar Makers Hard At Work In Cuban Cigar Factory (Ca. 1900-1910). Because Many Cigar Factory Employees Were Illiterate Lectors Were Hired To Read Novels, Poetry, Nonfiction Works, And Newspapers Determined By Consensus Share icon

#100 Jfk & Bill Clinton Greeting At The White House, In 1963 Share icon

#101 John F. Kennedy Campaigning Door-To-Door In West Virginia (1960) Share icon

#102 Korean Mother Embraces Her Son, A Prisoner Of War Who Escaped His North Korean Pow Camp Shortly After The Signing Of The Korean Armistice Agreement, Which Ended The Widespread Fighting Of The Korean War, 1953 Share icon

#103 Chief Low Dog - An Oglala Lakota Chief Who Fought With Sitting Bull At The Battle Of Little Bighorn, C. 1881 Share icon

#104 "Happiest Man In China", Taken In 1901 By British Anthropologists After Deciding To Document The Chinese. The Chinese Didn't Know Photos Were A "Serious Matter" And Decided To Be Goofy, Hence The Pose And Smile Share icon

#105 Nakano Takeko (Onna-Musha Of The Aizu Domain) In Imperial Japan, She And Other Women Fought In The Battle Of Aizu In October 1868 During The Boshin War, When On October 16th, She Was Killed In Battle By Rifle Shot. Shown In Full Samurai Armour, C. 1860 - 1868 Share icon

#106 African-American Boys On Easter Morning, Southside, Chicago, Illinois, April 1941 [colorized] Share icon

#107 A Young Barack Obama Spending Time On The Beach With His Grandfather. 1963 Share icon

#108 Night Fishing In Hawaii, 1948 Share icon

#109 On This Day 59 Years Ago, Soviet Space Mission Vostok 6 Was Launched With Valentina Tereshkova Onboard, Who Became The 1st Woman In Space! This Is Her During The Fifth Earth Orbit On June 16, 1963 Share icon