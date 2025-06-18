Rachel Zegler Sparks Outrage After Fans Had To Watch Her On Screens Despite Paying $500 For Live Show

ADVERTISEMENT

Paying fans of Rachel Zegler and her West End debut in Evita were shocked to find that the show’s most iconic number, Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, was being performed outside the venue, leaving ticket holders inside the theater to watch the performance on a screen.

The decision, which was part of director Jamie Lloyd’s reimagining of the popular musical, stirred backlash online.

Highlights Evita star Rachel Zegler performed Don't Cry For Me Argentina outside, not on stage.

Fans who paid for Evita tickets were forced to watch the iconic scene on a screen.

Some praised the symbolism, while others called it a rip-off.

Netizens called it “a bit of a rip-off,” as some spent hundreds to attend the show at the London Palladium in the UK.

RELATED:

Fans say the staging is unfair to paying audiences

Share icon

Image credits: rachelzegler

Zegler, 24, plays Argentine First Lady Eva Perón in the revival of the 1978 Andrew Lloyd Webber–Tim Rice musical.

Her performance has been widely praised, but the unusual staging of the show’s most anticipated scene left many ticket holders feeling disappointed, according toNews.com.au.

Share icon

Image credits: reb3ldeandrew

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m excited to see her, but not sure how I feel about paying that much to watch the most iconic moment on a screen,” one viewer shared on X.

“Sorry, are you saying I’ve paid that much for two tickets, and she’s singing the biggest number outside at people who haven’t paid?” a frustrated fan wrote on social media.

Share icon

Image credits: gyvsbf

Others described the whole sequence as disappointing and “a bit of a rip-off.”

“I know they had it on the projectors, but you might be a bit gutted to have missed the most important song,” another fan wrote.

Others see it as a powerful symbol of accessibility and a protest against the wealthy

Share icon

Image credits: dcurachel

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

While critics of the decision argued that Zegler’s outdoor performance diminished the experience for paying fans, some theatergoers and online commentators applauded the move.

Supporters even stated that Zegler’s unorthodox performance was a strong artistic statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vee. (@dcurachel)

“Absolutely stunning idea and a beautiful symbol. While the rich sit inside the theatre watching from the screen, Evita is outside on the balcony of the theatre, addressing all those who can’t afford to go to the theatre,” a fan wrote on X.

Another viewer said: “Singing to the people on the street while the people who bought tickets have to watch through a screen is genuinely amazing directing. So badly wish I could see this.”

Zegler’s performance is winning praise, but controversy follows her

Share icon

Image credits: emilyswanderland

Evita marks the Snow White star’s first major appearance on the West End.

ADVERTISEMENT

While she’s received glowing reviews for her performance as Eva Perón, the outdoor performance choice has reignited controversy surrounding her.

Zegler faced heavy backlash earlier this year for her promotional interviews during Disney’s Snow White remake.

Share icon

Image credits: rachelzegler

After the film underperformed at the box office, she was publicly criticized by Jonah Platt, son of the film’s producer, who labeled her “immature,” according to theDaily Mail.

“Tens of thousands of people worked on that film, and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires,” Platt said, adding that “Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged.”

Zegler’s Snow White was a financial disaster for Disney

Share icon

Image credits: rachelzegler / paulscook3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a turbulent theatrical release that was rife with criticism, Snow White‘s worldwide box office gross reached $205.5 million against the film’s $269.4 million production budget.

Deadline estimated that Disney’s total expenses for Snow White reached around $410 million.

This amount was comprised of the film’s nearly $270 million price tag, an estimated $111 million in global marketing costs, and $29 million in other expenses.

Considering that Snow White was forecasted to reach $295 million in total revenues from ticket sales, global film rentals, streaming and TV revenues, and merchandise, Deadline predicted that Disney would likely take a $115 million loss on the Rachel Zegler flick.

Share icon

Image credits: rachelzegler

With a loss of $115 million, the live-action Snow White is poised to go down as one of the biggest box office bombs in recent years.

The film also holds the distinction of getting a very low 1.9 stars out of 10 on IMDB.

Rachel Zegler’s outdoor Evita performance received polarizing reactions from netizens

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT