Rachel Zegler Sparks Outrage After Fans Had To Watch Her On Screens Despite Paying $500 For Live Show
Rachel Zegler singing on balcony dressed in white gown and sparkling necklace during live show event.
Celebrities, News

Rachel Zegler Sparks Outrage After Fans Had To Watch Her On Screens Despite Paying $500 For Live Show

Paying fans of Rachel Zegler and her West End debut in Evita were shocked to find that the show’s most iconic number, Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, was being performed outside the venue, leaving ticket holders inside the theater to watch the performance on a screen.

The decision, which was part of director Jamie Lloyd’s reimagining of the popular musical, stirred backlash online.

Highlights
  • Evita star Rachel Zegler performed Don't Cry For Me Argentina outside, not on stage.
  • Fans who paid for Evita tickets were forced to watch the iconic scene on a screen.
  • Some praised the symbolism, while others called it a rip-off.

Netizens called it “a bit of a rip-off,” as some spent hundreds to attend the show at the London Palladium in the UK.

RELATED:

    Fans say the staging is unfair to paying audiences

    Young woman smiling outside theatrical poster, reflecting Rachel Zegler sparks outrage fans watching on screens after paying 500.

    Image credits: rachelzegler

    Zegler, 24, plays Argentine First Lady Eva Perón in the revival of the 1978 Andrew Lloyd Webber–Tim Rice musical. 

    Her performance has been widely praised, but the unusual staging of the show’s most anticipated scene left many ticket holders feeling disappointed, according toNews.com.au.

    Rachel Zegler performing on stage with backup dancers, sparking outrage among fans during a live show event.

    Image credits: reb3ldeandrew

    “I’m excited to see her, but not sure how I feel about paying that much to watch the most iconic moment on a screen,” one viewer shared on X. 

    “Sorry, are you saying I’ve paid that much for two tickets, and she’s singing the biggest number outside at people who haven’t paid?” a frustrated fan wrote on social media.

    Crowd watching Rachel Zegler performing on balcony screens, causing outrage among fans after paying $500 for live show.

    Image credits: gyvsbf

    Others described the whole sequence as disappointing and “a bit of a rip-off.”

    “I know they had it on the projectors, but you might be a bit gutted to have missed the most important song,” another fan wrote. 

    Others see it as a powerful symbol of accessibility and a protest against the wealthy

    Rachel Zegler performing live on balcony, sparking outrage among fans over paying $500 to watch on screens.

    Image credits: dcurachel

    While critics of the decision argued that Zegler’s outdoor performance diminished the experience for paying fans, some theatergoers and online commentators applauded the move.

    Supporters even stated that Zegler’s unorthodox performance was a strong artistic statement.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by vee. (@dcurachel)

    “Absolutely stunning idea and a beautiful symbol. While the rich sit inside the theatre watching from the screen, Evita is outside on the balcony of the theatre, addressing all those who can’t afford to go to the theatre,” a fan wrote on X.

    Another viewer said: “Singing to the people on the street while the people who bought tickets have to watch through a screen is genuinely amazing directing. So badly wish I could see this.”

    Zegler’s performance is winning praise, but controversy follows her

    Crowd outside theater showing Rachel Zegler performing on screens, sparking outrage over $500 live show tickets.

    Image credits: emilyswanderland

    Evita marks the Snow White star’s first major appearance on the West End. 

    While she’s received glowing reviews for her performance as Eva Perón, the outdoor performance choice has reignited controversy surrounding her.

    Zegler faced heavy backlash earlier this year for her promotional interviews during Disney’s Snow White remake.

    Rachel Zegler wearing Snow White costume, smiling and waving while standing in a trailer doorway during a live show.

    Image credits: rachelzegler

    After the film underperformed at the box office, she was publicly criticized by Jonah Platt, son of the film’s producer, who labeled her “immature,” according to theDaily Mail.

    “Tens of thousands of people worked on that film, and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires,” Platt said, adding that “Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged.”

    Zegler’s Snow White was a financial disaster for Disney

    Rachel Zegler in a sparkling dress with cast members on stage during a live theatrical performance curtain call.

    Image credits: rachelzegler / paulscook3

    Following a turbulent theatrical release that was rife with criticism, Snow White‘s worldwide box office gross reached $205.5 million against the film’s $269.4 million production budget. 

    Deadline estimated that Disney’s total expenses for Snow White reached around $410 million. 

    @reb3ldeandrew Here’s the tea: @EVITA is absolutely breathtaking and has possibly the most unbelievably talented cast you’ll ever see in your life. And if I had the words to describe how much I loved @RachelZegler’s performance I would use them but I currently don’t. You really don’t want to miss this production. @jamielloydco did the thing once again. #Evita#Evitamusical#RachelZegler#DontCryForMeArgentina#EvaPeron#JamieLloyd#Musical#WestEnd#London#Broadway#Theatre#fyp#foryou @Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals @lwtheatres ♬ original sound – Andrew

    This amount was comprised of the film’s nearly $270 million price tag, an estimated $111 million in global marketing costs, and $29 million in other expenses.

    Considering that Snow White was forecasted to reach $295 million in total revenues from ticket sales, global film rentals, streaming and TV revenues, and merchandise, Deadline predicted that Disney would likely take a $115 million loss on the Rachel Zegler flick.

    Rachel Zegler taking a mirror selfie in a white tank top during a live show that sparked fan outrage.

    Image credits: rachelzegler

    With a loss of $115 million, the live-action Snow White is poised to go down as one of the biggest box office bombs in recent years. 

    The film also holds the distinction of getting a very low 1.9 stars out of 10 on IMDB.

    Rachel Zegler’s outdoor Evita performance received polarizing reactions from netizens

    Comment about Rachel Zegler sparks outrage after fans had to watch her on screens despite paying high price for live show.

    Comment criticizing Rachel Zegler performance, expressing outrage over watching her on screens despite paying for live show.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing frustration about Rachel Zegler fans having to watch her on screens despite paying for a live show.

    Facebook comment by Beth Gable expressing frustration over repetitive behavior in a fan discussion thread.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing frustration over Rachel Zegler’s live show and screen appearance.

    Fan Darin Keesing shares thoughts on Broadway theatres and Rachel Zegler sparks outrage over live show streaming.

    Comment by Arjen Busscher asking about rain, related to Rachel Zegler sparks outrage after fans watched her on screens for a $500 live show.

    Alt text: Fan criticizes Rachel Zegler performance on screens despite paying $500 for live show, sparking outrage among audience.

    Screenshot of a fan comment expressing frustration over Rachel Zegler fans watching her on screens despite paying for a live show.

    Social media comment from Conni Caldren Fleming reacting to Rachel Zegler sparks outrage over live show screen viewing.

    Comment from a top fan Lucy Corke expressing disappointment about Jamie Lloyd’s ideas no longer being appealing.

    Comment from Richard Voyce expressing surprise that Rachel Zegler was not given a box to stand on to be seen during the live show.

    Comment by Jonathan Goeldner expressing disappointment about paying patrons having to watch Rachel Zegler on screens.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

